SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now

What if the next meme coin wasn’t just about culture but also structure? It’s the question many investors ask as meme coin volatility rises. Communities demand more than hype, and the search for the Top New cryptos to join now is heating up. In the past 24 hours, Solana fell 0.75% to $236.52 while Polkadot […] Continue Reading: SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now
Pepeto vs BlockDAG, Layer Brett, Remittix, Little Pepe, Compared

The post Pepeto vs BlockDAG, Layer Brett, Remittix, Little Pepe, Compared appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 17 September 2025 | 21:39 Looking for the best crypto to buy now in 2025? Presales can flip a portfolio fast, change a life overnight, only when you choose well. They can also feel like gambles, so this guide starts with proof, not empty promises Today we compare Pepeto (PEPETO), BlockDAG, Layer Brett, Remittix, Little Pepe (and how they stack up today) by the main things that matter: the team’s vision and commitment, what is live right now, independent audits, tokenomics clarity, and real utility. You will see where DEX and bridge delivery exists, which Layer 2 claims hold water, who has PayFi rails, staking, and listing readiness, so your choice for the best crypto to buy now is based on facts, rather than hype. Pepeto, The Meme Coin on Ethereum, Built To Revolutionize The Memecoins Market As unlike old memecoins that rode pure hype at launch, Pepeto is built like a project with a mission. The team treats this as legacy work, shipping fast, polishing details, showing up for the community, and pushing forward every week. Where earlier cycles wrote the first chapters, Pepeto aims for the full package, a hard capped design, including PepetoSwap, a zero-fee exchange where every trade runs through the Pepeto token, guaranteeing real usage instead of artificial buzz. Already 850+ projects have applied to list, a strong signal for future volume. A built-in cross-chain bridge adds smart routing that unifies liquidity, cuts extra hops, reduces slippage, and turns usage into steady token demand, Because every swap touches the PEPETO token, making it very hard for the coin’s price not to rise aggressively in the coming years. In addition to that, it’s audited by independent experts, both Solidproof and Coinsult, which explains Investors trust, we can clearly see as more than $6,7 Million…
Pi Network Future: Key Upgrades and $100M Fund at TOKEN2049

TLDR Pi Network is preparing for significant updates at the upcoming TOKEN2049 event in Singapore. The community is eager for transparency on Pi Network’s roadmap, blockchain upgrades, and the $100 million Pi Ventures fund. The Pi Core team is working on upgrading the blockchain to version 23 to enhance scalability and performance. The Pi Network [...] The post Pi Network Future: Key Upgrades and $100M Fund at TOKEN2049 appeared first on CoinCentral.
New Crypto Investors Are Rushing To Back This Viral Meme Coin After 100x Gains Mentioned; It’s Not Dogecoin

While Dogecoin remains one of the most recognized names in crypto, a fresh contender is now taking center stage: Layer […] The post New Crypto Investors Are Rushing To Back This Viral Meme Coin After 100x Gains Mentioned; It’s Not Dogecoin appeared first on Coindoo.
Federal Reserve announces 25 basis point interest rate cut

The post Federal Reserve announces 25 basis point interest rate cut appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways The Federal Reserve has cut interest rates by 25 basis points (0.25%). This move lowers the federal funds rate by a quarter percentage point from its previous level. The Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 25 basis points today. The central bank’s decision reduces the federal funds rate by a quarter percentage point from its previous level. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/federal-reserve-25-basis-point-interest-rate-cut/
CME Group to launch options on Solana, XRP futures in October

CME will list options on Solana and XRP futures for the first time, extending regulated crypto derivatives beyond Bitcoin and Ether amid growing US market demand. The Chicago Mercantile Exchange Group (CME), the world’s largest derivatives exchange, will expand its crypto offerings by introducing options on Solana and XRP futures starting Oct. 13.The move builds on record trading activity in Solana (SOL) and XRP (XRP) futures contracts since their launches earlier this year, according to the exchange. It also marks the first time CME has extended its options offering beyond Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH).Futures are contracts to buy or sell an asset at a set price on a future date, while options give traders the right, but not the obligation, to buy or sell those futures at predetermined prices. Read more
Bears Winning as ‘Meaningful’ Discount Emerges for 4 Bitcoin Treasury Firms: TD

The post Bears Winning as ‘Meaningful’ Discount Emerges for 4 Bitcoin Treasury Firms: TD appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief A growing number of Bitcoin treasury firms are trading at discount to their holdings. Some are likely to fade away or become acquired, per TD Cowen. The investment bank thinks others will still outperform Bitcoin. Some Bitcoin treasury firms are losing their luster as share prices sag below a key threshold, TD Cowen analyst Lance Vitanza shared in a Tuesday note. Among 13 Bitcoin-buying firms tracked by the investment bank, four are trading “at meaningful discounts” against the value of their respective crypto holdings, he said. Among them were Semler Scientific (-4%), Sequans (-25%), DDC Enterprise (-18%), and Bitcoin Treasury Corp (-18%). To an extent, these firms are trying to emulate Strategy’s playbook. Like the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin, they typically measure success based on the amount of Bitcoin that they own per share. All four firms pivoted toward buying Bitcoin this year. Together, these firms have accumulated $1.15 billion worth of Bitcoin, but shifting stock prices have constrained a go-to source of funding. They can no longer issue common shares to buy Bitcoin, and while capturing that premium, purchase the asset to increase Bitcoin per share. ﻿ Strategy, which owns $73.49 billion worth of Bitcoin, has never slipped below the threshold. Within the cryptosphere, that ratio is colloquially referred to as mNAV, or market-to-net-asset value. Still, at a 1.29x premium, Strategy’s mNAV was two basis points away from all-time lows on Tuesday, according to Bitcoin Treasuries. “A lot of this is an attention game,” Carlos Guzman, a research analyst at market maker GSR, told Decrypt, suggesting that Strategy benefits from a first-mover advantage. Strategy’s premium peaked at 3.1x in November—before the debut of most Bitcoin treasury firms. As that premium has shrunk, common issuance has grown less accretive, Vitanza noted. That has made it more difficult…
ChainCatcher and RootData Host ‘Crypto 2025’ Conference

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/chaincatcher-rootdata-crypto2025-conference/
Forward Industries Files $4 Billion ATM Offering to Boost Solana Treasury

Forward Industries filed an automatic shelf to offer up to $4 billion in at-the-market common stock to support its Solana (SOL) treasury strategy.
DOGE ETF Hype Fades as Whales Sell and Traders Await Decline

The post DOGE ETF Hype Fades as Whales Sell and Traders Await Decline appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Leading meme coin Dogecoin (DOGE) has struggled to gain momentum despite excitement surrounding the anticipated launch of a US-listed Dogecoin ETF this week. On-chain data reveals a decline in whale participation and a general uptick in coin selloffs across exchanges, hinting at the possibility of a deeper price pullback in the coming days. Sponsored Sponsored DOGE Faces Decline as Whales Hold Back, Traders Sell The market is anticipating the launch of Rex-Osprey’s Dogecoin ETF (DOJE) tomorrow, which is expected to give traditional investors direct exposure to Dogecoin’s price movements.  However, DOGE’s price performance has remained muted ahead of the milestone, signaling a lack of enthusiasm from traders. According to on-chain analytics platform Nansen, whale accumulation has slowed notably over the past week. Large investors, with wallets containing DOGE coins worth more than $1 million, appear unconvinced by the ETF narrative and have reduced their holdings by over 4% in the past week.  For token TA and market updates: Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya’s Daily Crypto Newsletter here. Dogecoin Whale Activity. Source: Nansen When large holders reduce their accumulation, it signals a bearish shift in market sentiment. This reduced DOGE demand from significant players can lead to decreased buying pressure, potentially resulting in price stagnation or declines in the near term. Sponsored Sponsored Furthermore, DOGE’s exchange reserve has risen steadily in the past week, suggesting that more traders are transferring DOGE to exchanges with the intent to sell. As of this writing, the altcoin’s exchange balance sits at 28 billion DOGE, climbing by 12% in the past seven days. DOGE Balance on Exchanges. Source: Glassnode A rising exchange balance indicates that holders are moving their assets to trading platforms to sell rather than to hold. This influx of coins onto exchanges increases the available supply in…
