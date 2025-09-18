MEXC birža
Donald Trump’s Son Eric Trump Makes More Cryptocurrency Statements
Donald Trump's son Eric Trump, who is closely involved with the cryptocurrency industry, made statements about the industry again. Continue Reading: Donald Trump’s Son Eric Trump Makes More Cryptocurrency Statements
Fed Chair Powell says FOMC is divided on additional rate cuts in 2025
Powell said the Federal Open Market Committee is weighing interest rates on a meeting-by-meeting basis, with no long-term consensus. US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the 19 members of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) remain divided on additional interest rate cuts in 2025.At Wednesday’s press conference after the Fed’s 25-basis-point rate cut, Powell said the central bank is trying to balance its dual mandate of maximum employment and price stability in an unusual environment where the labor market is weakening even as inflation remains elevated. Powell said:Powell said that the “median” FOMC projection from the Federal Reserve’s Summary of Economic Projections (SEP), the Fed’s quarterly outlook for the US economy that informs interest rate decisions, projected interest rates at 3.6% at the end of 2025, 3.4% by the end of 2026, and 3.1% at the end of 2027.Read more
China Launches Cross-Border QR Code Payment Trial
The post China Launches Cross-Border QR Code Payment Trial appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Main event involves China initiating a cross-border QR code payment trial. Alipay and Ant International are key participants. Impact on financial security and regulatory focus on illicit finance. China’s central bank, led by Deputy Governor Lu Lei, initiated a trial of a unified cross-border QR code payment gateway with Alipay and Ant International as participants. This pilot addresses cross-border fund risks, aiming to enhance financial security amid rising money laundering through digital channels, despite muted crypto market reactions. China’s Cross-Border Payment Gateway Trial with Alipay The trial operation of a unified cross-border QR code payment gateway marks a milestone in China’s financial landscape. Prominent entities such as Alipay and Ant International are at the forefront, participating as the initial institutions in this venture. Lu Lei, Deputy Governor of the People’s Bank of China, highlighted the systemic risks posed by increased cross-border fund flows. Changes are expected in the dynamics of digital transactions, potentially enhancing transaction efficiency while tightening regulations around illicit finance. The initiative underscores China’s commitment to bolstering financial security amidst growing global fund movements. “The scale of cross-border fund flows is expanding, and the frequency is accelerating, providing opportunities for risks such as cross-border money laundering and terrorist financing. Some overseas illegal platforms transfer funds through channels such as virtual currencies and underground banks, creating a ‘resonance’ of risks at home and abroad, posing a challenge to China’s foreign exchange management and financial security.” — Lu Lei, Deputy Governor, People’s Bank of China Bitcoin and Impact of China’s Financial Initiatives Did you know? China’s latest initiative echoes the Payment Connect project of June 2025, furthering real-time cross-boundary remittances and expanding its influence on global financial systems. As of September 17, 2025, Bitcoin (BTC) stands at $115,748.72 with a market cap of $2.31 trillion, showing a 0.97%…
Non-Opioid Painkillers Have Struggled–Cannabis Drugs Might Be The Solution
The post Non-Opioid Painkillers Have Struggled–Cannabis Drugs Might Be The Solution appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In this week’s edition of InnovationRx, we look at possible pain treatments from cannabis, risks of new vaccine restrictions, virtual clinical trials at the Mayo Clinic, GSK’s $30 billion U.S. manufacturing commitment, and more. To get it in your inbox, subscribe here. Despite their addictive nature, opioids continue to be a major treatment for pain due to a lack of effective alternatives. In an effort to boost new drugs, the FDA released new guidelines for non-opioid painkillers last week. But making these drugs hasn’t been easy. Vertex Pharmaceuticals received FDA approval for its non-opioid Journavx in January, then abandoned a next generation drug after a failed clinical trial earlier this summer. Acadia similarly abandoned a promising candidate after a failed trial in 2022. One possible basis for non-opioids might be cannabis. Earlier this year, researchers at Washington University at St. Louis and Stanford published a study showing that a cannabis-derived compound successfully eased pain in mice with minimal side effects. Munich-based pharmaceutical company Vertanical is perhaps the furthest along in this quest. It is developing a cannabinoid-based extract to treat chronic pain it hopes will soon become an approved medicine, first in the European Union and eventually in the United States. The drug, currently called Ver-01, packs enough low levels of cannabinoids (including THC) to relieve pain, but not so much that patients get high. Founder Clemens Fischer, a 50-year-old medical doctor and serial pharmaceutical and supplement entrepreneur, hopes it will become the first cannabis-based painkiller prescribed by physicians and covered by insurance. Fischer founded Vertanical, with his business partner Madlena Hohlefelder, in 2017, and has invested more than $250 million of his own money in it. With a cannabis cultivation site and drug manufacturing plant in Denmark, Vertanical has successfully passed phase III clinical trials in Germany and expects…
KalshiEco Powers the Future of Prediction Markets with Solana and Base
TLDR KalshiEco launches with Solana & Base to power next-gen prediction markets. KalshiEco debuts with grants, Solana & Base boost prediction market growth. Solana & Base team with Kalshi for KalshiEco, fueling prediction innovation. KalshiEco: Grants & partnerships drive prediction markets on Solana & Base. KalshiEco with Solana & Base accelerates onchain prediction market activity. [...] The post KalshiEco Powers the Future of Prediction Markets with Solana and Base appeared first on CoinCentral.
Sonic Holders Accumulate Millions as Price Tests Key Levels
The post Sonic Holders Accumulate Millions as Price Tests Key Levels appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Top 25 wallets added 12.22M SONIC, led by SonicLabs treasury accumulation. Accumulation may link to governance vote, RWA tokenization, or liquidity pool plans. Analyst Van de Poppe says Sonic has strong support and big upside potenti Sonic (S) is trading around $0.29 at the time of writing, down slightly on the day. Despite the pullback, activity from large holders has turned heads in the market. Top Holders Add 12 Million SONIC In the past 24 hours, the top 25 Sonic wallets accumulated 12.22 million tokens. This amount is more than 51 times the daily average, according to on-chain data. The buying was led by the SonicLabs treasury, hinting that most of the wallets involved are connected to the project itself. 🚨 Breaking: in the past 24 hours, the top 25 Sonic holders added +12.22M tokens – This is 51x the daily average – The surge is led by @SonicLabs treasury– the 25 wallets are all likely owned by Sonic So what is likely the reason? 🤔 – the team are positioning themselves for… pic.twitter.com/5WrQKibeGA — Intel Scout (@IntelScout) September 17, 2025 There are speculations that the move could be linked to upcoming developments. These include preparation for an institutional governance vote, progress in real-world asset (RWA) initiatives such as FinChain’s $328 million tokenization project, and possible allocation of SONIC to support RWA trading and liquidity pools. Related: Analyst Singles Out XRP to Rival Bitcoin. Not in Price Though Sonic Hasn’t Seen An ‘Uptrend’ Yet Analyst Michaël van de Poppe said the Sonic ecosystem is one worth keeping an eye on. He explained that the project is holding on to strong support levels, which shows that its price has a solid foundation. According to him, the potential for upside remains big, even though Sonic has not yet entered a clear uptrend.…
New in Syteca Release 7.21: Agentless Access, Sensitive Data Masking, And Smooth Session Playback
Syteca 7.21 is a major update designed to enhance user privacy, simplify access management, provide seamless oversight, and improve the user experience. Users can now launch remote sessions (RDP for Windows or SSH for Linux/Unix) directly in web browsers (Chrome, Safari, and Edge)
We’re not being as forward-looking as normal
The post We’re not being as forward-looking as normal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bank of Canada (BoC) Governor Tiff Macklem addressed reporters’ questions, offering insights into the central bank’s monetary policy outlook. His remarks came after the BoC lowered its interest rate by 25 basis points to 2.50%, a move that markets had broadly anticipated. BoC press conference key highlights Wage growth continued to ease. The preferred core inflation measures have been around 3.0%. Underlying inflation is running around 2.5%. Consensus to cut rates was clear. Attention now shifts to how exports perform. There are still some mixed signals on inflation. The Inflation picture hasn’t changed much since January. We’re not being as forward-looking as normal. The Bank of Canada considered holding the overnight rate steady. I have more comfort looking at the upward pressure on CPI. We will be assessing the impact of government announcements on targeted support and support for big projects. Inflationary pressures look somewhat more contained. If risks tilt further we are prepared to take more action. Will take it one meeting at a time. This section below was published at 13:45 GMT to cover the Bank of Canada’s policy announcements and the initial market reaction. In line with market analysts’ expectations, the Bank of Canada (BoC) trimmed its policy rate by 25 basis points, taking it to 2.50% on Wednesday. Investors’ attention will now shift to the usual press conference by Governor Tiff Macklem at 14:30 GMT. BoC policy statement key highlights Rate cut was appropriate given the weaker economy and less upside risk to inflation. On a monthly basis, upward momentum in core inflation seen earlier this year has dissipated. Disruption linked to trade shifts will continue to add costs even as they weigh on economic uncertainties. BoC says it will continue to support economic growth while ensuring inflation remains well controlled. Ottawa’s decision to scrap tariffs…
Let insiders trade – Blockworks
The post Let insiders trade – Blockworks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This is a segment from The Breakdown newsletter. To read more editions, subscribe “The most valuable commodity I know of is information.” — Gordon Gekko, Wall Street Ten months ago, FBI agents raided Shayne Coplan’s Manhattan apartment, ostensibly in search of evidence that the prediction market he founded, Polymarket, had illegally allowed US residents to place bets on the US election. Two weeks ago, the CFTC gave Polymarket the green light to allow those very same US residents to place bets on whatever they like. This is quite the turn of events — and it’s not just about elections or politics. With its US government seal of approval in hand, Polymarket is reportedly raising capital at a valuation of $9 billion — a reflection of the growing belief that prediction markets will be used for much more than betting on elections once every four years. Instead, proponents say prediction markets can provide a real service to the world by providing it with better information about nearly everything. I think they might, too — but only if insiders are free to participate. Yesterday, for example, Polymarket announced new betting markets on company earnings reports, with a promise that it would improve the information that investors have to work with. Instead of waiting three months to find out how a company is faring, investors could simply watch the odds on Polymarket. If the probability of an earnings beat is rising, for example, investors would know at a glance that things are going well. But that will only happen if enough of the people betting actually know how things are going. Relying on the wisdom of crowds to magically discern how a business is doing won’t add much incremental knowledge to the world; everyone’s guesses are unlikely to average out to the truth. If…
Japanese Bitcoin Giant Metaplanet Raises $1.4 Billion to Enter U.S. Market
Metaplanet, Japan's largest corporate Bitcoin holder, has completed a massive $1.4 billion fundraising round and launched new subsidiaries in Miami and Tokyo. The Tokyo-listed company more than doubled its initial fundraising target, attracting major institutional investors including sovereign wealth funds.
