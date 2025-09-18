2025-09-19 Friday

Kripto ziņas

Uzzini jaunākās kripto ziņas un jaunumus tirgū
Fed Cuts Rates to 4.25% — Will Bitcoin Rally or Crash Before Weekend?

Fed Cuts Rates to 4.25% — Will Bitcoin Rally or Crash Before Weekend?

The Federal Reserve has cut rates to 4.25%, its lowest since 2022, citing softer jobs and easing inflation. Markets now weigh how Bitcoin may react ahead of the weekend.
Fed warns of slowing jobs and higher unemployment after rate cut move

Fed warns of slowing jobs and higher unemployment after rate cut move

The post Fed warns of slowing jobs and higher unemployment after rate cut move appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) updated its statement to include concerns about worsening labor market conditions. The new language specifies that downside risks to employment have risen, jobs gains have slowed, and the unemployment rate has edged up. The Federal Open Market Committee cut interest rates by 25 basis points today and added new language about rising unemployment risks in its statement, underscoring concerns over the labor market’s deterioration. The FOMC noted that “downside risks to employment have risen,” that “job gains have slowed,” and that the “unemployment rate has edged up.” Analysts described the move as an insurance cut, with expectations that more rate reductions could follow. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/fomc-unemployment-risk-statement-update-2025/
Google Becomes Latest in Agentic AI Stablecoin Payments Race

Google Becomes Latest in Agentic AI Stablecoin Payments Race

Internet giant Google is delving deeper into payments with a new AI-driven protocol that supports stablecoins.
EuroVision Facing Possible Boycotts Over Gaza Disputes

EuroVision Facing Possible Boycotts Over Gaza Disputes

The post EuroVision Facing Possible Boycotts Over Gaza Disputes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/Getty Images) Getty Images As Paris hunkers down for another day of “manifestations” (national protest marches and strikes) over Israel’s continuing war on a battered Gaza, following similar massive protests in Spain, one of Europe’s biggest televised annual events faces boycotts, delays or worse as it tries to survive the controversy. Eurovision is a reality TV competition featuring single bands representing each participating country, with fans across Europe voting on their favorites. Last year, 37 countries participated in the 69th contest since the first one in 1956, with Austria’s JJ performing Wasted Love for a mammoth audience of 166 million viewers. But both the number of participants and audience members might be considerably smaller in the 2026 edition, despite those huge ratings, acknowledged the man charged with overseeing the competition. The problem: whether Israeli public broadcaster KAN will be able to keep participating despite calls for boycotts from some countries. “We’re a member-owned organization,” said Noel Curran, director general of the European Broadcasting Union, or EBU. He was talking over the weekend from the stage of IBC, the big annual broadcasting conference in Amsterdam, The Netherlands. “This is a member decision. This is not a decision taken in an office in Geneva. We understand how complicated this is.” Some countries have said they won’t participate in 2026 if KAN is involved, Curran said. Others have said they won’t participate if KAN is blocked. Though the statements on each side put Curran in an uncomfortable position, he said he welcomed the clarity. The EBU’s board will consider the statements and other issues when it meets in November, then make a recommendation that the entire membership will vote on. “It’s tricky,” Curran said. “The views are diametrically opposed.” The EBU represents 112 state-owned, public-service broadcasters from 56 countries, and…
Apple iOS 26 Cheat Sheet: What's New and What Changed

Apple iOS 26 Cheat Sheet: What’s New and What Changed

The post Apple iOS 26 Cheat Sheet: What’s New and What Changed appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief A new “Liquid Glass” design gives iOS 26 a slick, layered look, plus upgrades to core apps and navigation. Spam call screening, message filtering, and live translation take center stage in this update. Adaptive Power mode boosts battery life, while the Phone app can now hold your place in a call queue. Apple’s iOS 26 update, which started to roll out yesterday, isn’t just another bug-fix release—it’s one of the more consequential iPhone overhauls in years. The upgrade introduces Apple’s most aggressive spam- and scam-blocking tools to date, a “Liquid Glass” visual redesign that makes the entire interface feel freshly polished, and system-wide live translation and smarter AI features that bring iPhones closer to real-time assistants. Add in Adaptive Power mode to stretch battery life and a reworked Phone app with hold-time automation, and iOS 26 feels less like a routine upgrade and more like Apple reasserting control over the modern smartphone experience. It’s available for iPhone 11 and newer (including SE 2nd gen and up) and supports devices with Apple’s A13 chip or newer—that means older models like the iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR are excluded. Apple also shifted its version naming to the year-based scheme, which is why we jumped from iOS 18 to 26. Here’s what you need to know: 1) Spam and scam defense This is the upgrade you’ll notice first. Call Screening can now ask unknown callers to state a reason before your phone rings (“Ask Reason for Calling”), and you can silence or quarantine those calls into a separate list. Best of all, for texts, turn on Screen Unknown Senders to funnel mystery numbers into a separate inbox. (Be aware that filtering can snag legit one-time passcodes, so check that inbox.) 2) Liquid Glass redesign Liquid Glass is Apple’s biggest visual…
Best Sit and Go Poker Sites – Where to Play SNG Poker Tournaments in 2025

Best Sit and Go Poker Sites – Where to Play SNG Poker Tournaments in 2025

Like its name implies, Sit and Go tournaments, widely popular as SNG poker events, allow players to jump into the action immediately, appealing to players who prefer not to wait for scheduled games.  These events start as soon as the seats are filled rather than at a set time, ensuring a more spontaneous and fast-paced […]
Pi Coin Price Forecast Stalls & MYX Finance Analysis Fades

Pi Coin Price Forecast Stalls & MYX Finance Analysis Fades

The post Pi Coin Price Forecast Stalls & MYX Finance Analysis Fades appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 17 September 2025 | 23:00 Pi’s growth has slowed, with the latest Pi Coin price forecast pointing to a narrow range near $0.34–$0.36 unless adoption picks up. MYX Finance (MYX) market analysis highlights explosive volatility, but with liquidity concerns and unpredictable swings, many are unsure if it can hold momentum. So the question is, why settle for uncertainty when there’s a project already proving scale every single day? BlockDAG (BDAG) isn’t waiting for hype; it’s adding 1,000 new holders daily, securing $406 million in presale funds, and shipping 20,000 miners across 130 countries. With 3 million users mining on its X1 app, this isn’t just another low-cap play, it’s global infrastructure forming before launch. If you’re looking for the best crypto right now, BlockDAG’s rapid adoption and real hardware rollout make it stand out as the option that’s moving fast while others stall. BlockDAG’s Daily Growth Makes Missing Out Expensive BlockDAG isn’t just adding numbers, it’s compounding momentum. Over 312,000 unique holders have already joined, and another 1,000 are coming in every single day. That kind of steady adoption shows this isn’t a short-term play or a niche community project. With 3 million people mining through the X1 app and hardware demand scaling globally, BlockDAG is positioning itself as one of the best crypto right now, especially for those who value being early before prices move. The presale numbers tell the real story. BlockDAG has raised $406 million to date, with $40 million flowing in during just the last month, roughly $1 million a day. Each batch price increase means latecomers pay more for the same allocation, making timing critical. At $0.013 per BDAG, holders are locking in a price many believe won’t be available for long. Hardware rollout is another key driver of confidence. More than 20,000…
How AI is Reshaping Enterprise Analytics

How AI is Reshaping Enterprise Analytics

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is transforming the way organizations manage and analyze information. Thirumal Raju Pambala highlights that AI integrated into analytics platforms marks a pivotal shift.
Logitech G Drops a Wide Array Of New Products And Innovations At Logitech G PLAY 2025

Logitech G Drops a Wide Array Of New Products And Innovations At Logitech G PLAY 2025

Logitech G PLAY 2025 is a live-streamed global gaming event that brings together press, partners, creators, and fans to explore the future of gaming. The array of products and experiences included major innovations across PC and console gaming, esports, sim racing, and streaming tools, along with partnerships with McLaren Racing, NVIDIA and more.
Bitcoin Whale Supply Falls To 3.52M BTC – Details

Bitcoin Whale Supply Falls To 3.52M BTC – Details

The post Bitcoin Whale Supply Falls To 3.52M BTC – Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Whale Supply Falls To 3.52M BTC – Details | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Sebastian’s journey into the world of crypto began four years ago, driven by a fascination with the potential of blockchain technology to revolutionize financial systems. His initial exploration focused on understanding the intricacies of various crypto projects, particularly those focused on building innovative financial solutions. Through countless hours of research and learning, Sebastian developed a deep understanding of the underlying technologies, market dynamics, and potential applications of cryptocurrencies. As his knowledge grew, Sebastian felt compelled to share his insights with others. He began actively contributing to online discussions on platforms like X and LinkedIn, focusing on fintech and crypto-related content. His goal was to expose valuable trends and insights to a wider audience, fostering a deeper understanding of the rapidly evolving crypto landscape. Sebastian’s contributions quickly gained recognition, and he became a trusted voice in the online crypto community. To further enhance his expertise, Sebastian pursued a UC Berkeley Fintech: Frameworks, Applications, and Strategies certification. This rigorous program equipped him with valuable skills and knowledge regarding Financial Technology, bridging the gap between traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi). The certification deepened his understanding of the broader financial landscape and its intersection with blockchain technology. Sebastian’s passion for finance and writing is evident in his work. He enjoys delving into financial research, analyzing market trends, and exploring the latest developments in the crypto space. In his spare time, Sebastian can often be found immersed in charts, studying 10-K forms, or engaging in thought-provoking discussions about the future of finance. Sebastian’s journey as a…
