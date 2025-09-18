EuroVision Facing Possible Boycotts Over Gaza Disputes

The post EuroVision Facing Possible Boycotts Over Gaza Disputes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/Getty Images) Getty Images As Paris hunkers down for another day of “manifestations” (national protest marches and strikes) over Israel’s continuing war on a battered Gaza, following similar massive protests in Spain, one of Europe’s biggest televised annual events faces boycotts, delays or worse as it tries to survive the controversy. Eurovision is a reality TV competition featuring single bands representing each participating country, with fans across Europe voting on their favorites. Last year, 37 countries participated in the 69th contest since the first one in 1956, with Austria’s JJ performing Wasted Love for a mammoth audience of 166 million viewers. But both the number of participants and audience members might be considerably smaller in the 2026 edition, despite those huge ratings, acknowledged the man charged with overseeing the competition. The problem: whether Israeli public broadcaster KAN will be able to keep participating despite calls for boycotts from some countries. “We’re a member-owned organization,” said Noel Curran, director general of the European Broadcasting Union, or EBU. He was talking over the weekend from the stage of IBC, the big annual broadcasting conference in Amsterdam, The Netherlands. “This is a member decision. This is not a decision taken in an office in Geneva. We understand how complicated this is.” Some countries have said they won’t participate in 2026 if KAN is involved, Curran said. Others have said they won’t participate if KAN is blocked. Though the statements on each side put Curran in an uncomfortable position, he said he welcomed the clarity. The EBU’s board will consider the statements and other issues when it meets in November, then make a recommendation that the entire membership will vote on. “It’s tricky,” Curran said. “The views are diametrically opposed.” The EBU represents 112 state-owned, public-service broadcasters from 56 countries, and…