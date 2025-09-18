2025-09-19 Friday

Top Crypto Coins This Month: Why BDAG, LINK, ADA, and DOGE Deserve Attention

When momentum meets real proof, the right move is to pay attention early. With countless projects seeking the spotlight, only a select few deliver the groundwork that creates lasting value and position themselves to capture both institutional confidence and widespread retail participation across global markets. As of September 2025, Chainlink, Cardano, and Dogecoin are generating headlines again. Yet one project stands apart when you consider timing, technology, and growth potential: BlockDAG. With almost $410 million raised, millions of miners active, and a presale price still locked at $0.0013, it combines adoption, affordability, and vision few can match. If you are asking which are the top crypto coins worth your focus, here’s where the spotlight belongs. 1. BlockDAG: Awakening Testnet Raises the Bar BlockDAG is not waiting for its mainnet to prove value. The Awakening Testnet, launching September 25, is already delivering features that many full chains only promise. Instead of acting as a placeholder, the testnet is treated as a vital launch stage. Key elements include account abstraction for smart wallets, Stratum miner integration, simplified ledger structure, optimized vesting contracts, and live upgrade support. These are not ideas on a roadmap; they are being tested and validated now. The team emphasizes that those joining at this stage are not simply early adopters; they are the very first participants. That sentiment is reflected in the presale success: nearly $410 million raised and more than 26.3 billion BDAG sold. Early buyers have already enjoyed an ROI of 2,900% since Batch 1. Even though Batch 30 lists BDAG at $0.03, the limited-time presale still allows purchases at $0.0013 until October 1. The infrastructure is tangible. Over 19,900 X-Series miners have shipped, the X1 app is in use by millions daily, and the community already includes 325,000 members across 130 countries. For those who want top crypto coins with both traction and a time-limited entry point, BlockDAG (BDAG) is the standout. 2. Chainlink: CCIP Expansion Secures Its Role Chainlink remains a core name for on-chain data and oracles. In September 2025, it returned to headlines with the growing adoption of its Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP). LINK is trading around $9.80, climbing from $8.70 in late August, and showing strong resistance levels. New partnerships with insurance and digitalized real-world asset platforms are adding momentum, while staking v0.2 continues to attract long-term holders. The steady expansion of CCIP proves that Chainlink is not just maintaining relevance but expanding its role across both enterprise and DeFi. For those looking at top crypto coins with clear institutional and retail adoption, Chainlink continues to earn its place. While not a quick moonshot, its measured progress and established role make it a steady, credible option. 3. Cardano: Hydra Brings Off-Chain Growth Cardano may not dominate daily headlines, but its consistency remains a strength. In September 2025, ADA trades near $0.34, climbing back from $0.29 in August. Recent Hydra updates have unlocked more off-chain scalability for DApps, keeping developer activity steady. The ecosystem is also seeing improvements in governance, with Voltaire and Milkomeda compatibility opening doors for interchain proposals. Critics question the pace of execution, but Cardano has proven its dedication to security and formal verification. Analysts suggest ADA’s long-term value remains intact, with forecasts pointing toward $0.50 to $0.75 by mid-2026, depending on adoption and market recovery. For those seeking structured, long-term Layer-1 exposure, ADA deserves a spot among the top crypto coins right now. 4. Dogecoin: Utility and Brand Power Still Drive Interest Dogecoin’s appeal has always been its community and use in real transactions. As of September 2025, DOGE trades near $0.066, bouncing from a dip to $0.059. Elon Musk continues to hint at integration across X payments, while more retail users adopt Dogecoin for its low fees and ease of transfers. The Dogecoin Foundation recently announced a payment SDK for merchants, giving DOGE practical weight beyond its meme status. Wallet adoption and microtransactions remain central to its story, keeping liquidity high and maintaining strong visibility in the market. For traders and casual users who want top crypto coins with brand recognition, liquidity, and active user adoption, Dogecoin remains relevant. Looking Ahead: BlockDAG Leads the Pack Chainlink, Cardano, and Dogecoin are all proving their staying power in different ways. Yet BlockDAG has shifted the conversation by delivering testnet tools, miner integration, and real-time transparency during presale. This is infrastructure that works before listings or mainnet, a rare and powerful move. With almost $410 million raised, more than 26.3 billion BDAG sold, and a price lock at $0.0013 until October 1 (against a Batch 30 price of $0.03), BlockDAG offers unmatched value. For those looking to secure a position in top crypto coins, BlockDAG provides both the proof of progress and the potential for major upside. Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored post and is intended for informational purposes only. It was not written by 36crypto, does not reflect the views of 36crypto and is not a financial advice. Please do your research before engaging with the products.The post Top Crypto Coins This Month: Why BDAG, LINK, ADA, and DOGE Deserve Attention appeared first on 36Crypto.
Bitcoin Has Taken Gold’s Role In Today’s World, Eric Trump Says

Eric Trump on Tuesday described Bitcoin as a “modern-day gold,” calling it a liquid store of value that can act as a hedge to real estate and other assets. Related Reading: XRP’s Biggest Rally Yet? Analyst Projects $20+ In October 2025 According to reports, the remark came during a TV appearance on CNBC’s Squawk Box, tied to the launch of American Bitcoin, the mining and treasury firm he helped start. Company Holdings And Strategy Based on public filings and company summaries, American Bitcoin has accumulated 2,443 BTC on its balance sheet. That stash has been valued in the low hundreds of millions of dollars at recent spot prices. The firm mixes large-scale mining with the goal of holding Bitcoin as a strategic reserve, which it says will help it grow both production and asset holdings over time. Eric Trump’s comments were direct. He told viewers that institutions are treating Bitcoin more like a store of value than a fringe idea, and he warned firms that resist blockchain adoption. The tone was strong at times, and the line about Bitcoin being a modern equivalent of gold was used to frame American Bitcoin’s role as both miner and holder.   Eric Trump has said: bitcoin is modern-day gold — unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) September 16, 2025 How The Company Went Public American Bitcoin moved toward a public listing via an all-stock merger with Gryphon Digital Mining earlier this year, a deal that kept most of the original shareholders in control and positioned the new entity for a Nasdaq debut. Reports show that mining partner Hut 8 holds a large ownership stake, leaving the Trump family and other backers with a minority share. The listing brought fresh attention and capital to the firm as it began trading under the ticker ABTC. Market watchers say the firm’s public debut highlights two trends: mining companies are trying to grow by both producing and holding Bitcoin, and political ties are bringing more headlines to crypto firms. Some analysts point out that holding large amounts of Bitcoin on the balance sheet exposes a company to price swings, while supporters argue it aligns incentives between miners and investors. Related Reading: Ethereum Bulls Target $8,500 With Big Money Backing The Move – Details Reaction And Possible Risks Based on coverage of the launch, investors have reacted with both enthusiasm and caution. Supporters praise the prospect of a US-based miner that aims to be transparent and aggressive about building a reserve. Critics point to governance questions, possible conflicts tied to high-profile backers, and the usual risks of a volatile asset being held on corporate balance sheets. Eric Trump’s remark that Bitcoin has taken gold’s role in today’s world reflects both his belief in its value and American Bitcoin’s strategy of mining and holding. Whether that view sticks will depend on how investors and institutions respond in the months ahead. Featured image from Meta, chart from TradingView
Shiba Inu’s Missed Moment – Why $BFX Stands Out in Today’s Best Crypto Presales

Crypto history is filled with legendary “what if” moments. One of the most famous is Shiba Inu. Branded the “Dogecoin killer,” Shiba Inu turned tiny investments into millions almost overnight. Yet for every winner, there were thousands of investors who arrived too late, bought near the top, and watched their holdings evaporate when the hype
Dogecoin Whale Wallets Add $300M in August — Meme Coin Frenzy Builds With MAGACOIN FINANCE Buzz

Dogecoin whale wallets added $300M in August as meme coin frenzy grows. Analysts highlight MAGACOIN FINANCE as a hidden gem with supply scarcity and investor hype.
VFX vs Snorter vs BlockDAG vs Remittix: Only One Has Live Trading Platform

Meanwhile, VFX Token quietly operates a licensed trading platform managing $40 million, processing 1,500 daily trades, and generating $225,000 monthly […] The post VFX vs Snorter vs BlockDAG vs Remittix: Only One Has Live Trading Platform appeared first on Coindoo.
Here’s How Consumers May Benefit From Lower Interest Rates

The post Here’s How Consumers May Benefit From Lower Interest Rates appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline The Federal Reserve on Wednesday opted to ease interest rates for the first time in months, leading the way for potentially lower mortgage rates, bond yields and a likely boost to cryptocurrency over the coming weeks. Average long-term mortgage rates dropped to their lowest levels in months ahead of the central bank’s policy shift. Copyright{2018} The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Key Facts The central bank’s policymaking panel voted this week to lower interest rates, which have sat between 4.25% and 4.5% since December, to a new range of 4% and 4.25%. How Will Lower Interest Rates Impact Mortgage Rates? Mortgage rates tend to fall before and during a period of interest rate cuts: The average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage dropped to 6.35% from 6.5% last week, the lowest level since October 2024, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported. Borrowing costs on 15-year fixed-rate mortgages also dropped to 5.5% from 5.6% as they neared the year-ago rate of 5.27%. When the Federal Reserve lowered the funds rate to between 0% and 0.25% during the pandemic, 30-year mortgage rates hit record lows between 2.7% and 3% by the end of 2020, according to data published by Freddie Mac. Consumers who refinanced their mortgages in 2020 saved about $5.3 billion annually as rates dropped, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Similarly, mortgage rates spiked around 7% as interest rates were hiked in 2022 and 2023, though mortgage rates appeared to react within weeks of the Fed opting to cut or raise rates. How Do Treasury Bonds Respond To Lower Interest Rates? Long-term Treasury yields are more directly influenced by interest rates, as lower rates tend to result in lower yields. When the Fed pushed rates to near zero during the pandemic, 10-year Treasury yields fell to an all-time low of 0.5%. As…
CME to Introduce Options on Solana, XRP Futures Amid Market Growth

TLDR CME Group will introduce options on Solana and XRP futures starting October 13. This expansion marks the first time CME offers options beyond Bitcoin and Ether futures. Over 540,000 Solana futures contracts have been traded, with a total notional value of $22.3 billion. XRP futures have also seen strong growth, with more than 370,000 [...] The post CME to Introduce Options on Solana, XRP Futures Amid Market Growth appeared first on CoinCentral.
Fed Lowers Interest Rates—And More Cuts Are On The Way

The post Fed Lowers Interest Rates—And More Cuts Are On The Way appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline The Federal Reserve on Wednesday voted to lower interest rates—following months of pressure and criticism from President Donald Trump—as the central bank signaled additional cuts later this year. President Donald Trump has urged the central bank to “CUT INTEREST RATES, NOW, AND BIGGER” than they might plan to. Getty Images Key Facts The Federal Open Market Committee voted 11-1 in favor of lowering interest rates by a quarter-point to between 4% and 4.25%, down from the 4.25% to 4.5% range where they have been held since December. Fed Governor Stephen Miran, whom Trump appointed to the role to fill Adriana Kugler’s vacant seat, argued for a half-point reduction to rates as the lone dissenting vote. Michelle Bowman and Christopher, who had dissented at the Fed’s prior meeting in July, aligned with Fed Chair Powell and other policymakers. The FOMC said two additional rate cuts are expected by the end of the year, as concerns are raised over the weakening labor market. Investors are favoring two more quarter-point cuts in October and December, potentially lowering the funds rate to between 3.5% and 3.75% by the end of the year, according to CME’s FedWatch. Olu Sonola, Fitch Ratings’ head of U.S. economic research, said in a note Wednesday the Fed’s decision ignited a “lift-off” for a “decisively aggressive cutting cycle” for the year, though Sonola noted the lack of a unanimous vote suggests the Fed will lean toward a more cautious monetary policy again in 2026. How Did Markets React To The Interest Rate Cut? The Dow Jones Industrial Average added about 270 points (0.6%) in response to the Fed’s rate cut, while the S&P 500 (down 0.2%) and the Nasdaq (0.6%) pulled back on the news. What Has Donald Trump Said About Lowering Interest Rates? Trump has repeatedly accused Powell…
Federal Reserve cuts interest rates by 25 bps

The post Federal Reserve cuts interest rates by 25 bps appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Federal Reserve lowered its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points on Sept 17, setting the federal funds target range at 4% to 4.25%. The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) cited slowing economic activity, weaker job growth, and persistently elevated inflation as key factors behind the decision. The Fed said risks to employment have risen, while inflation remains above its long-term 2% goal, underscoring the challenge of balancing its dual mandate. The rate cut marks the latest adjustment in a cycle that began in 2022, when the central bank aggressively raised borrowing costs to combat the highest inflation in four decades. While inflation has since moderated, it has recently moved higher, prompting concerns that price pressures could become entrenched. The Fed also confirmed it will continue reducing its holdings of Treasury and mortgage-backed securities, a process known as balance sheet runoff, which tightens financial conditions even as rates fall. The policy statement revealed a split within the committee. Stephen Miran dissented, favoring a larger 50 basis point cut, highlighting the internal debate over how quickly to ease monetary policy amid uncertainty about the outlook. Chair Jerome Powell and Vice Chair John Williams, along with the majority of members, supported the more incremental move. The Fed also adjusted supporting tools: it lowered the interest rate on reserve balances to 4.15% and reduced the primary credit rate to 4.25%. The New York Fed’s open market desk will maintain the new target range through operations including repurchase and reverse repurchase agreements. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/fed-cuts-interest-rates-25-bps
Nvidia partners with UK crypto miner’s arm as part of AI push: Report

The reported $683-million investment from Nvidia into Nscale came amid a push by the UK government to develop the country’s AI infrastructure. Nvidia, one of the most significant chip designers globally, reportedly announced a $683 million investment in a UK-based AI infrastructure company that spun off from a cryptocurrency miner in 2024.According to a Wednesday Bloomberg report, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said the investment in Nscale, the AI arm of crypto mining company Arkon Energy, would be part of efforts to develop the UK’s infrastructure around artificial intelligence. Nscale spun off Arkon in May 2024 to offer AI cloud services across Europe.The investment came amid a push by the UK government to develop the country’s AI infrastructure. Nvidia said it would partner with Nscale to scale up the UK’s capacity to 60,000 GPUs, which will be included in some of Nscale’s data centers by 2026.Read more
