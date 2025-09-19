2025-09-19 Friday

USDC Exchange Inflows Hit $1.33B, Highest in Over Four Years

The post USDC Exchange Inflows Hit $1.33B, Highest in Over Four Years appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Daily USDC inflow reaches $1.33B, marking a 4-year record Global stablecoin supply surges to an all-time high of $280B USDC market cap grows steadily, reflecting rising institutional interest USDC inflows into centralized exchanges have reached $1.33 billion, the highest level recorded in more than four years. This surge indicates renewed investor interest and suggests a strong return of capital to crypto markets. USDC Exchange Inflow + BTC Price | Source : CryptoQuant The recent inflow occurred in mid-September 2025 and followed consistent large deposits over the past month. Notably, inflows of $1.2 billion and $1 billion were seen in early and late August, respectively. Rising Exchange Inflows Signal Increasing On-Chain Liquidity Large stablecoin inflows to exchanges often signal potential market activity, especially when the volume exceeds historical averages. The $1.33B inflow represents a significant injection of liquidity and indicates increased market readiness. When stablecoins like USDC are sent to exchanges in large amounts, it typically reflects user intent to trade or reposition capital. These actions suggest that investors are preparing for market moves or accumulating digital assets. Global Stablecoin Supply Surges to $280 Billion The global supply of stablecoins has reached an all-time high of $280 billion, showing strong growth from a low of $125 billion in mid-2023. This doubling in supply over two years reflects rising demand for digital dollar-based assets. Global Stablecoin Supply at all-time high of $280 billion | Source : token terminal  This growth indicates broader adoption across use cases such as trading, payments, and decentralized finance. The consistent increase in outstanding supply also reflects capital inflows from both institutional and retail users. USDC Sees Steady Growth in Market Share and Trust USDC’s market capitalization has climbed to approximately $63 billion, continuing its recovery from previous lows. This steady rise signals improving market sentiment…
XRP Isn’t Dead, It’s Loading — Pundit Predicts Price

Ripple Bull Winkle, a member of the XRP community, has argued against claims that XRP may have lost its momentum, insisting that it is not "dead." He argued that XRP is far from finished and called attention to a recent analysis by EtherNasyonal that shows the altcoin repeating a familiar pattern from earlier market cycles. Data from the accompanying charts suggests XRP could climb to $10 soon.Visit Website
iPhone 17 hits stores worldwide as Apple faces heat on AI and China

The post iPhone 17 hits stores worldwide as Apple faces heat on AI and China appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Long lines formed across cities on Friday as the iPhone 17 officially launched in retail stores globally, with buyers showing up early in places like Beijing and Singapore. The launch follows a preorder window that opened on September 12 in the U.S., but the international release carries more weight for Apple, which is dealing with falling smartphone market share in China and delays in its promised AI rollout. At Apple’s flagship store in Sanlitun, Beijing, a man named Liu showed up at 11 p.m. Thursday to be first in line for the iPhone 17 Pro Max. Liu said he switched from Huawei, calling the iPhone better for daily life and entertainment. He also said the new color and outer shell were the main reasons he came early, adding, “The phone feels cooler, and it doesn’t heat up like before.” Apple claims the redesign helps reduce overheating. Friday’s launch also included the iPhone 17 Pro, the lighter iPhone Air, the new Apple Watch, and AirPods with updated features. Buyers in China and Singapore push demand for redesigned models Another buyer in Beijing, Yang, said he previously used a Xiaomi but waited for the new iPhone because he prefers its operating system. Both Liu and Yang said more people around them are likely to switch to iPhones this year, mostly for the improved internal storage. After years of leading in China, Apple now controls just 10% of the market, trailing brands like Huawei, Xiaomi, and Oppo. Early sales data shows momentum. JD.com, one of China’s top online retailers, reported that the first minute of iPhone 17 preorders beat the entire first day of iPhone 16 preorders last year. That’s a rare spike for Apple in China, where local competitors have been taking market share fast. In Singapore, which is a smaller but…
Liquidity is constrained, volatility is insufficient, and the forecast market is "falsely hot".

Author: David Compiled by: TechFlow Over the summer, I’ve been quietly trading while thinking about and building tools related to prediction markets. I’ve been involved in this space on and off for over a year, ever since I joined Polymarket in mid-2024 and started trading during the election cycle. In June of this year, the conflict between Israel and Iran reignited my passion for prediction markets. At the time, I wasn't just trading real-time events on Polymarket for fun; I was using it as a vital source of information to guide my actual portfolio trading. Over the following months, I delved deeply into prediction markets, from their origins and numerous iterations to their visions of future possibilities. It felt like entering an endless intellectual labyrinth. It was incredibly exciting for me to learn about a niche market that had so much potential but wasn’t discussed or taken seriously. But then, along came John Wang. In early August, I noticed John starting tweeting about his deep dive into prediction markets, so I sent him a private message suggesting we chat. While I won't reveal the details of our conversation, it wasn't long before he was completely immersed in the subject, almost single-handedly bringing prediction markets to the forefront through a flurry of tweets. That said, while I’m excited about the early stages of prediction markets, they’re still in their infancy. While there’s a lot of discussion about their positive implications, there are still many challenges and limitations in their current form that need to be addressed if they are to truly become a new mainstream form of trading. Liquidity constraints The first major drawback of prediction markets is liquidity. Market liquidity is already insufficient for most professional traders, let alone funds capable of large-scale trading. Furthermore, due to the difficulty of market making in binary prediction markets, there are few willing market makers. Furthermore, the inherently low trading volume in these markets limits market makers' profit opportunities, making them less motivated to experiment. Binary markets are difficult to market-make for several reasons. The first is high inventory risk, which is difficult to hedge. Because these markets are event-driven, their nature means there's little or no chance of mean reversion following major news headlines. For example, a market may be trading at an 80% probability of a certain outcome (a "yes"), but then news breaks that significantly reduces the probability to 30%. If market makers are misplaced in this situation, they could be forced into holding large, losing positions that are often difficult to exit. This risk can be mitigated through hedging, but simple or efficient capital solutions aren't always available. Why are market makers afraid of being “tricked”? Another issue is "toxic flow" and a lack of demand diversity. Market makers typically profit from the bid-ask spread. For example, they might buy shares of X for $1 and sell them for $1.01, repeating this process without maintaining a directional view on the underlying asset. Market maker profitability depends largely on whether the market has a high proportion of "low information demand" and a low proportion of "high information demand." Taking the stock market as an example, "low information demand" typically refers to investors trading to hedge other positions or rebalance their portfolios. They buy stocks not because they believe they will rise, but because they need them for portfolio construction. This type of demand is generally beneficial to market makers because buyers are not price sensitive. The opposite is true for “high information demand” or “toxic traffic.” These buyers typically possess information or an advantage that has not yet been made public, believe the market is mispriced, and seek to profit from the transaction. A healthy ratio of these two types of buyers is necessary for market makers to profitably provide sufficient liquidity. However, current demand in prediction markets lacks diversity, with few participants other than speculators, and is susceptible to "toxic flow" from insiders. This demand structure must change if liquidity is to improve. Retail investor restrictions From a retail investor’s perspective, prediction markets have many limitations, which I will briefly describe. First, the market lacks sufficiently compelling opportunities and potential returns. Most markets like those on Polymarket and Kalshi typically offer low volatility, and the potential returns are insufficient to attract retail investors. Even if a seemingly certain outcome is trading at 70%, if its expiration date is two months away, it still lacks appeal for modern, dopamine-seeking retail investors. Furthermore, due to the aforementioned challenges faced by market makers, these markets are unable to offer leveraged trading options to increase potential returns. Secondly, the return ceiling of binary markets undermines the incentive to “get in first,” which is precisely one of the key reasons why stocks and cryptocurrencies are so attractive. There are currently some new prototypes being tested that introduce reflexivity by removing binary outcomes, but their success remains to be seen. Third, event-based markets reduce reflexivity. This is both a strength and a weakness, as it means prediction markets are less susceptible to manipulation or cabalism, similar to issues in cryptocurrencies. However, this also limits potential gains, preventing the 100x returns retail investors crave. I have some thoughts on this, but I won't discuss them today. Poor discovery and user experience Anyone actively using prediction markets will have encountered numerous annoyances in the current iteration of the user interface (UI). There are simply too many issues, and especially for advanced users, these issues cumulatively become a headache. The worst of these, in my opinion, is the market discovery mechanism. Polymarket and Kalshi There are tens of thousands of markets today, and the number is growing, but you’ve probably never heard of the vast majority of them, and there’s no easy way to find them. A ray of hope The good news is that many of these challenges are not unique to prediction markets. Early areas like decentralized finance (DeFi), perpetual contract exchanges, and short-term options contracts faced similar challenges. This, however, demonstrates the enormous opportunities inherent in prediction markets, which are still a niche market. Take Polymarket, for example, whose 250,000 active users traded $1 billion in volume last month. By comparison, almost every one of the top 100 traders on HyperLiquid reached that level of volume. We can be excited about new things, but we must also remain pragmatic and face their current actual state in order to push them to new heights.
Ethereum to boost scalability and roll out Fusaka upgrade on Dec 3

Ethereum's Fusaka update may happen on December 3, based on the date set in the latest developer call.
Salvo Games Partners with WebKey to Power Scalable Web3 Gaming Using DePIN, Break Barriers of User Interaction with Web3

By integrating with WebKey, Salvo provides users with scalable gaming streaming experiences and allows them to interact efficiently with Web3 applications.
Solana Treasury Gains Traction As ARK Invest, UAE Commit $300 Million To Solmate

The post Solana Treasury Gains Traction As ARK Invest, UAE Commit $300 Million To Solmate appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana Treasury Gains Traction As ARK Invest, UAE Commit $300 Million To Solmate | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Ash is a seasoned freelance editor and writer with extensive experience in the blockchain and cryptocurrency industry. Over the course of his career, he has contributed to major publications, playing a key role in shaping informative, timely content related to decentralized finance (DeFi), cryptocurrency trends, and blockchain innovation. His ability to break down complex topics has allowed both seasoned professionals and newcomers to the industry to benefit from his work. Beyond these specific roles, Ash’s writing expertise spans a wide array of content, including news updates, long-form analysis, and thought leadership pieces. He has helped multiple platforms maintain high editorial standards, ensuring that articles not only inform but also engage readers through clarity and in-depth research. His work reflects a deep understanding of the rapidly evolving blockchain ecosystem, making him a valuable contributor in a field where staying current is essential. In addition to his writing work, Ash has developed a strong skill set in managing content teams. He has led diverse groups of writers and researchers, overseeing the editorial process from topic selection, approval, editing, to final publication. His leadership ensured that content production was timely, accurate, and aligned with the strategic goals of the platforms he worked with. This has not only strengthened his expertise in content strategy but also honed his project management and team coordination skills. Ash’s ability to combine technical expertise with editorial oversight is further bolstered by his knowledge of blockchain analysis tools such as Etherscan, Dune Analytics, and Santiment. These tools have provided…
Bitwise CEO Reveals Why Credit and Borrowing Are Crypto’s Next ‘Big Story’

The post Bitwise CEO Reveals Why Credit and Borrowing Are Crypto’s Next ‘Big Story’  appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Crypto is on the brink of its next big shift.  Industry experts believe that this could change how people access and use capital. As the ecosystem grows, new opportunities are emerging, giving investors newer ways to tap into value and participate in the market like never before. Curious? Read on! Credit And Borrowing: The Next …
ZRO price outlook as PayPal expands PYUSD to more chains via LayerZero

The post ZRO price outlook as PayPal expands PYUSD to more chains via LayerZero appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LayerZero and PayPal bring stablecoin PYUSD to nine new blockchains. PayPal will use LayerZero’s Omnichain Fungible Token (OFT) standard to expand PYUSD to Aptos, Tron and other networks. Bulls could target $3.20 next before an extended rally brings $7.14 into play. PayPal is teaming up with LayerZero to expand its stablecoin PayPal USD (PYUSD) to an additional nine new networks, with this coming amid slight gains for LayerZero’s token ZRO. As LayerZero helps PayPal enhance the interoperability and accessibility of PYUSD through Stargate Hydra and the permissionless token, PYUSD0, what does this mean for ZRO? LayerZero and PayPal partner to expand PYUSD to 9 new chains LayerZero, a leading interoperability protocol, has partnered with PayPal to expand the reach of PYUSD across multiple blockchain networks. According to LayerZero’s blog post, this collaboration leverages LayerZero’s infrastructure to support real-world payments by combining it with PYUSD’s liquidity. The stablecoin initially launched on Ethereum and later expanded to Solana and Arbitrum. However, this expansion means it’s now available on nine more blockchain networks, including Tron, Avalanche, Aptos, Ink, Sei, and Stable. PYUSD on Tron https://t.co/QSAGB6pC9y — H.E. Justin Sun 👨‍🚀 (Astronaut Version) (@justinsuntron) September 18, 2025 This expansion is facilitated through Stargate Hydra, a bridging platform that utilises LayerZero’s Omnichain Fungible Token (OFT) standard, ensuring a permissionless and compliant token deployment from the outset. PayPal is making the expansion through PYUSD0. “As the stablecoin market continues its rapid growth beyond $270 billion, innovations like this are essential for creating the seamless, interoperable financial infrastructure that users and developers demand. By working together, we will enable PYUSD to reach new markets faster while maintaining compliance and composability from day one,” said David Weber, head of ecosystem at PayPal USD. ZRO price outlook amid notable LayerZero integrations The integration of LayerZero’s technology with major players…
US-China Talks And Digital Assets

The post US-China Talks And Digital Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Unveiling The Geopolitical Crypto Impact: US-China Talks And Digital Assets Skip to content Home Crypto News Unveiling the Geopolitical Crypto Impact: US-China Talks and Digital Assets Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/geopolitical-crypto-impact-talks/
