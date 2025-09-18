2025-09-19 Friday

Kripto ziņas

Uzzini jaunākās kripto ziņas un jaunumus tirgū
Metaplanet Forms Bitcoin-Focused Subsidiaries in Japan and the U.S.

The post Metaplanet Forms Bitcoin-Focused Subsidiaries in Japan and the U.S. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Metaplanet (3350), the largest bitcoin BTC$116,183.54 treasury company in Japan, said it established two subsidiaries — one in Japan and one in the U.S. — and bought the bitcoin.jp domain name as it strengthens its commitment to the largest cryptocurrency. Bitcoin Japan Inc., will be based in Tokyo and manage a suite of bitcoin-linked media, conferences and online platforms, including the internet domain and Bitcoin Magazine Japan. The U.S. unit, Metaplanet Income Corp., will be based in Miami and focus on generating income from bitcoin-related financial products, including derivatives, the company said in a post on X. Metaplanet noted it launched a bitcoin income generation business in the last quarter of 2024 and aims to further scale these operations through the new subsidiary. Both the wholly owned subsidiaries are led in part by Metaplanet CEO Simon Gerovich. Earlier this month, the firm brought its bitcoin holdings to over 20,000 BTC. It’s currently the world’s sixth-largest bitcoin treasury company, with 20,136 BTC in its balance sheet, according to BitcoinTreasuries data. The leading firm, Strategy (MSTR), has 638,985 BTC. The subsidiaries are being established shortly after the company announced plans to raise a net 204.1 billion yen ($1.4 billion) in an international share sale to bolster its BTC holdings. Metaplanet stock dropped 1.16% on Wednesday. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/17/metaplanet-sets-up-u-s-japan-subsidiaries-buys-bitcoin-jp-domain-name
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 06:12
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Hit Moscow, St. Petersburg And Russia’s Economy

The post Ukrainian Drone Strikes Hit Moscow, St. Petersburg And Russia’s Economy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In Kyiv, Ukraine, on December 6, 2024, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, and Deputy Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine Anna Gvozdiar (L to R) attend the handover of the first batch of long-range Peklo (Hell) missile drones to the Defence Forces on the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky conveys the first batch of advanced Peklo missile drones to the military. During the event, it is reported that there have already been five successful uses. The Peklo missile drone, which has a strike range of 700 km and a speed of 700 km per hour, is launched into serial production. NO USE RUSSIA. NO USE BELARUS. (Photo by Ukrinform/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto via Getty Images Kyiv is intensifying its air campaign, aiming not only to destroy Russian oil refineries but also to expose the vulnerabilities of the country’s elites. On September 9, a Ukrainian drone targeted Sochi on the Black Sea, just hours after President Vladimir Putin held meetings there. On September 12, a Ukrainian drone struck Russia’s Leningrad region for the first time, hitting the Primorsk oil terminal near St. Petersburg and forcing a temporary suspension at the country’s largest crude port. The drone threat also shut down St. Petersburg’s Pulkovo Airport. Ukraine’s drone offensive is showing results, intensifying pressure on the Kremlin as strikes deepen Russia’s fuel crisis and accelerate inflation. According to September data from the independent pollster Levada Center, a record 66% of respondents in Russia now say it is time to move toward peace negotiations, while just 27% support continuing military action – the lowest level ever recorded. In June, 58% also cited rising prices as their top concern. While public frustration with the war is rising, elites in…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 06:11
Tokenized Assets Shift From Wrappers to Building Blocks in DeFi

The post Tokenized Assets Shift From Wrappers to Building Blocks in DeFi appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. RWAs are rapidly moving on-chain, unlocking new opportunities for investors and DeFi protocols, according to a new report from Dune and RWAxyz. Tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) are moving beyond digital versions of traditional securities to become key building blocks of decentralized finance (DeFi), according to the 2025 RWA Report from Dune and RWAxyz. The report notes that Treasuries, bonds, credit, and equities are now being used in DeFi as collateral, trading instruments, and yield products. This marks tokenization’s “real breakthrough” – composability, or the ability to combine and reuse assets across different protocols. Projects are already showing how this works in practice. Asset manager Maple Finance’s syrupUSDC, for example, has grown to $2.5 billion, with more than 30% placed in DeFi apps like Spark ($570 million). Centrifuge’s new deJAAA token, a wrapper for Janus Henderson’s AAA CLO fund, is already trading on Aerodrome, Coinbase and other exchanges, with Stellar planned next. Meanwhile, Aave’s Horizon RWA Market now lets institutional users post tokenized Treasuries and CLOs as collateral. This trend underscores a bigger shift: RWAs are no longer just copies of traditional assets; instead, they are becoming core parts of on-chain finance, powering lending, liquidity, and yield, and helping to close the gap between traditional finance (TradFi) and DeFi. “RWAs have crossed the chasm from experimentation to execution,” Sid Powell, CEO of Maple Finance, says in the report. “Our growth to $3.5B AUM reflects a broader shift: traditional financial services are adopting crypto assets while institutions seek exposure to on-chain markets.” Investor demand for higher returns and more diversified options is mainly driving this growth. Tokenized Treasuries proved there is strong demand, with $7.3 billion issued by September 2025 – up 85% year-to-date. The growth was led by BlackRock, WisdomTree, Ondo, and Centrifuge’s JTRSY (Janus Henderson Anemoy Treasury Fund). Spark’s $1…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 06:10
Taiko and Chainlink to Unleash Reliable Onchain Data for DeFi Ecosystem

Taiko and Chainlink Data Streams to deliver secure, high-speed onchain data by empowering next-generation DeFi protocols and institutional-grade adoption.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 06:10
Fed Rate Cut and Tariff Effects: Powell’s Inflation Outlook

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/fed-rate-cut-tariff-impact-powell/
Coinstats2025/09/18 06:09
Unveiling Strategic Moves On Coinbase Prime

The post Unveiling Strategic Moves On Coinbase Prime appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BlackRock ETH Deposit: Unveiling Strategic Moves On Coinbase Prime Skip to content Home Crypto News BlackRock ETH Deposit: Unveiling Strategic Moves on Coinbase Prime Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/blackrock-eth-deposit-coinbase-2/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 06:07
Italy passes law on AI outlining privacy and child access

The post Italy passes law on AI outlining privacy and child access appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Italy has formally passed a sweeping new law to regulate artificial intelligence, becoming the first member of the European Union to roll out comprehensive legislation in step with the bloc’s landmark AI Act. The Italian Senate granted final approval after a year of debate, concluding what Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s government described as a decisive step in shaping how new technologies are deployed across the country. Italy sets tough penalties for offenders The legislation, ministers argue, lays out the boundaries for human-centric, transparent, and safe use of AI while balancing the need to foster innovation, cybersecurity, and economic growth. The law casts its net widely, and it stretches into healthcare, schools, the justice system, workplaces, sport, and the public sector. AI access for children under 14 has also been tightened, and it now requires parental consent. “This law brings innovation back within the perimeter of the public interest, steering AI toward growth, rights and full protection of citizens.” Alessio Butti, the undersecretary for digital transformation. Lawmakers also opted for a hard line on abuses. A new offence has been added to the criminal code covering the unlawful spread of AI-generated or manipulated content, such as deepfakes. Anyone found guilty faces between one and five years in prison if their actions cause harm. Using AI to commit fraud, identity theft, market manipulation, or money laundering will now be treated as an aggravating circumstance, raising potential sentences by a third. Judges remain the sole authority in legal rulings, though courts are empowered to demand rapid takedowns of illicit material. Government agencies to oversee its implementation Responsibility for enforcing the regime lies with the Agency for Digital Italy and the National Cybersecurity Agency, though existing financial watchdogs such as the Bank of Italy and Consob retain powers in their own spheres. The Department…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 06:05
BitGo wins BaFIN nod to offer regulated crypto trading in Europe

BitGo’s move creates further competition in a burgeoning European crypto market that is expected to generate $26 billion revenue this year, according to one estimate. BitGo, a digital asset infrastructure company with more than $100 billion in assets under custody, has received an extension of its license from Germany’s Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin), enabling it to offer crypto services to European investors. The company said its local subsidiary, BitGo Europe, can now provide custody, staking, transfer, and trading services. Institutional clients will also have access to an over-the-counter (OTC) trading desk and multiple liquidity venues.The extension builds on BitGo’s previous Markets-in-Crypto-Assets (MiCA) license, also issued by BaFIN, and adds trading to the existing custody, transfer and staking services. BitGo acquired its initial MiCA license in May 2025, which allowed it to offer certain services to traditional institutions and crypto native companies in the European Union.Read more
Coinstats2025/09/18 06:02
Coinbase Pushes Federal Regulators To Intervene To Block State Crypto Enforcement Actions

The top US-based crypto exchange platform by trading volume is asking the Federal government to step in and stop Oregon from taking enforcement actions against it. In a new thread on X, Coinbase’s chief legal officer, Paul Grewal, says that Oregon is suing them for services that are legal under federal law, asking the President, […] The post Coinbase Pushes Federal Regulators To Intervene To Block State Crypto Enforcement Actions appeared first on The Daily Hodl.
The Daily Hodl2025/09/18 06:01
Is Bitcoin Treasury Hype Fading? Data Suggests So

Bitcoin treasury companies have seen a record-breaking 2025 so far, but CryptoQuant data shows momentum has started to slow down. Bitcoin Treasuries May Be Observing A Slowdown In a new post on X, on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant has discussed how the latest trend is looking when it comes to Bitcoin corporate treasuries. Popularized by Michael […]
Bitcoinist2025/09/18 06:00
