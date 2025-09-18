2025-09-19 Friday

Kripto ziņas

Uzzini jaunākās kripto ziņas un jaunumus tirgū
Solana’s (SOL) Recent Rally May Impress, But Investors Targeting Life-Changing ROI Are Looking Elsewhere

Solana’s (SOL) Recent Rally May Impress, But Investors Targeting Life-Changing ROI Are Looking Elsewhere

The post Solana’s (SOL) Recent Rally May Impress, But Investors Targeting Life-Changing ROI Are Looking Elsewhere appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana’s (SOL) latest rally has attracted investors from all over, but the bigger story for vision-minded investors is where the next surges of life-altering returns are heading.  As Solana continues to see high levels of ecosystem usage and network utilization, the stage is slowly being set for Mutuum Finance (MUTM).  MUTM is priced at $0.035 in its fast-growing presale. Price appreciation of 14.3% is what the investors are going to anticipate in the next phase. Over $15.85 million has been raised as the presale keeps gaining momentum. Unlike the majority of the tokens surfing short-term waves of hype, Mutuum Finance is becoming a utility-focused choice with more value potential and therefore an increasingly better option for investors looking for more than price action alone. Solana Maintains Gains Near $234 As Speculation Persists Solana (SOL) is trading at $234.08 currently, holding its 24hr range around $234.42 to $248.19 as it illustrates the recent trend. The token has recorded strong seven-day gains of nearly 13%, far exceeding most of its peers, as it is supported by rising volume and institutional buying. Resistance is at $250-$260, and support appears to be at $220-$230, and thus these are significant levels for potential breakout or pullback.  However, new DeFi crypto Mutuum Finance, is being considered by market watchers to have more upside potential, being still in presale.  Mutuum Finance Phase 6 Presale Mutuum Finance is currently in Presale Stage 6 and offering tokens for $0.035. Presale has been going on very fast, and investors have raised over $15.85 million. The project also looks forward to a USD-pegged stablecoin on the Ethereum blockchain for convenient payments and as a keeper of long-term value. Mutuum Finance is a dual-lending, multi-purpose DeFi platform that benefits borrowers and lenders alike. It provides the network to retail as well as…
NEAR
NEAR$3.154+6.44%
Waves
WAVES$1.1282-1.25%
Solana
SOL$242.14-2.02%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 06:23
Kopīgot
Trump Jr.-connected Thumzup Media buys 7.5 million Dogecoin as it expands crypto treasury

Trump Jr.-connected Thumzup Media buys 7.5 million Dogecoin as it expands crypto treasury

Earlier this month, Thumzup said it plans to set up 3,500 Dogecoin mining rigs by year's end through its acquisition of Dogehash.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.527-1.90%
Kopīgot
Coinstats2025/09/18 06:22
Kopīgot
Google Reveals AI Agent Payments Protocol Backed by Coinbase, Ethereum Foundation

Google Reveals AI Agent Payments Protocol Backed by Coinbase, Ethereum Foundation

The post Google Reveals AI Agent Payments Protocol Backed by Coinbase, Ethereum Foundation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Google launched an open-source protocol to let AI agents handle financial transactions, backed by Coinbase, PayPal, American Express, and the Ethereum Foundation. The protocol expands Google’s Agent2Agent framework with payment support for cards, stablecoins, and real-time bank transfers, plus a crypto-specific x402 extension. The Ethereum Foundation says the effort aligns with its ERC-8004 standard to help AI agents securely discover, verify, and transact on Ethereum. Google took its latest step Tuesday to hasten the arrival of the AI agent economy, announcing the creation of an open-source protocol for agent payments backed by some of crypto’s biggest companies.  The Agent Payments protocol revealed today can be used as an extension of Google’s previously released Agent2Agent protocol, which attempted to create a standard for interactions between AI agents—automated assistants authorized to zip around the internet completing complex tasks on behalf of humans or organizations. Today’s announced protocol adds the crucial ingredient of payments to that mix, with the goal of enabling AI agents to seamlessly complete financial transactions with users, merchants, and payments providers. Announcing Agent Payments Protocol (AP2), an open, shared protocol that provides a common language for secure, compliant transactions between agents and merchants. AP2 can be used as an extension of the A2A protocol and MCP. Learn how it works ↓ https://t.co/RBFzpU2qUI — Google Cloud Tech (@GoogleCloudTech) September 16, 2025 It is backed both by crypto mainstays like Coinbase and the Ethereum Foundation, as well as traditional payments giants and vendors including PayPal, American Express, and Etsy. Other crypto firms supporting the initiative include Sui creator Mysten Labs, prominent crypto wallet MetaMask, and Eigen Labs, the firm behind Ethereum restaking protocol EigenLayer. (Disclaimer: MetaMask is a product of Consensys, one of 22 investors in an editorially independent Decrypt.) Google said Tuesday its new protocol represents an effort…
Threshold
T$0.01675-3.95%
RealLink
REAL$0.06412-1.91%
SUI
SUI$3.7227-4.21%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 06:22
Kopīgot
SEC approves generic listing standards for faster crypto ETF approvals

SEC approves generic listing standards for faster crypto ETF approvals

The Securities and Exchange Commission has approved standards that could speed up spot crypto ETF approvals, as each application would not been to be assessed individually. The US Securities and Exchange Commission has approved a set of listing standards for commodity-based trust shares, opening the door for digital asset listings without requiring individual approvals. The decision, detailed in SEC filings on stock exchanges like the Nasdaq, NYSE Arca, and Cboe BZX, on Wednesday, would streamlines the process under Rule 6c-11, significantly reducing approval timelines, which have taken several months in the past. “By approving these generic listing standards, we are ensuring that our capital markets remain the best place in the world to engage in the cutting-edge innovation of digital assets,” SEC Chair Paul Atkins said in a separate statement.It comes as spot ETF applications for the likes of Solana (SOL), XRP (XRP), Litecoin (LTC) and Dogecoin (DOGE) await official approval.The SEC was facing deadlines from October onwards to decide on those cases, in addition to a handful of others.This is a developing story, and further information will be added as it becomes available.Read more
Solana
SOL$242.14-2.02%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005093+0.21%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08758-0.80%
Kopīgot
Coinstats2025/09/18 06:19
Kopīgot
Kalshi Launches Blockchain Ecosystem Hub with Solana and Base Partnership

Kalshi Launches Blockchain Ecosystem Hub with Solana and Base Partnership

The regulated prediction market platform Kalshi announced today the launch of KalshiEco Hub, a new initiative partnering with Solana and Coinbase's Base network to drive blockchain-based prediction market innovation.
Kopīgot
Brave Newcoin2025/09/18 06:15
Kopīgot
SEC approves new exchange listing standards fast-tracking crypto ETF listings

SEC approves new exchange listing standards fast-tracking crypto ETF listings

The SEC approved on an "accelerated basis" listing standards for crypto ETFs, setting the stage for those products to be ready for trading.
READY
READY$0.01666-13.63%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000392-19.83%
Kopīgot
Coinstats2025/09/18 06:15
Kopīgot
SEC Approves Generic Listing Standards for Crypto ETFs

SEC Approves Generic Listing Standards for Crypto ETFs

In a bombshell filing, the SEC is prepared to allow generic listing standards for crypto ETFs. This would permit ETF listings without a specific case-by-case approval process. The filing’s language rests on cryptoassets that are commodities, not securities. However, the Commission is reclassifying many such assets, theoretically enabling an XRP ETF alongside many other new products. Why Generic Listing Standards Matter The SEC has been tacitly approving new crypto ETFs like XRP and DOGE-based products, but there hasn’t been an unambiguously clear signal of greater acceptance. Huge waves of altcoin ETF filings keep reaching the Commission, but there hasn’t been a corresponding show of confidence. Until today, that is, as the SEC just took a sweeping measure to approve generic listing standards for crypto ETFs: “[Several leading exchanges] filed with the SEC proposed rule changes to adopt generic listing standards for Commodity-Based Trust Shares. Each of the foregoing proposed rule changes… were subject to notice and comment. This order approves the Proposals on an accelerated basis,” the SEC’s filing claimed. The proposals came from the Nasdaq, CBOE, and NYSE Arca, which all the ETF issuers have been using to funnel their proposals. In other words, this decision on generic listing standards could genuinely transform crypto ETF approvals. A New Era for Crypto ETFs Specifically, these new standards would allow issuers to tailor-make compliant crypto ETF proposals. If these filings meet all the Commission’s criteria, the underlying ETFs could trade on the market without direct SEC approval. This would remove a huge bottleneck in the coveted ETF creation process. “By approving these generic listing standards, we are ensuring that our capital markets remain the best place in the world to engage in the cutting-edge innovation of digital assets. This approval helps to maximize investor choice and foster innovation by streamlining the listing process,” SEC Chair Paul Atkins claimed in a press release. The SEC has already been working on a streamlined approval process for crypto ETFs, but these generic listing standards could accomplish the task. This rule change would rely on considering tokens as commodities instead of securities, but federal regulators have been reclassifying assets like XRP. If these standards work as advertised, ETFs based on XRP, Solana, and many other cryptos could be coming very soon. This quiet announcement may have huge implications.
Threshold
T$0.01675-3.95%
Waves
WAVES$1.1282-1.25%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00187906-5.27%
Kopīgot
Coinstats2025/09/18 06:14
Kopīgot
Cardano Latest News, Pi Network Price Prediction and The Best Meme Coin To Buy In 2025

Cardano Latest News, Pi Network Price Prediction and The Best Meme Coin To Buy In 2025

The post Cardano Latest News, Pi Network Price Prediction and The Best Meme Coin To Buy In 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pi Network is rearing its head, and Cardano is trying to recover from a downtrend. But the go to option this fall is Layer Brett, a meme coin with utility baked into it. $LBRETT’s presale is not only attractive, but is magnetic due to high rewards and the chance to make over 100x gains. Layer Brett Is Loading: Join or You’re Wrecked The crypto crowd loves to talk big numbers, but here’s one that’s impossible to ignore: Layer 2 markets are projected to process more than $10 trillion per year by 2027. That tidal wave is building right now — and Layer Brett is already carving out space to ride it. The presale price? A tiny $0.0058. That’s launchpad level, the kind of entry point that fuels 100x gains if momentum kicks in. Latecomers will scroll through charts in regret while early entrants pocket the spoils. Layer Brett is more than another Layer 2 solution. It’s crypto tech wrapped in meme energy, and that mix is lethal in the best way. Blazing-fast transactions, negligible fees, and staking rewards that could make traditional finance blush. Stakers lock in a staggering 700% APY. But every new wallet that joins cuts into that yield, so hesitation is expensive. And let’s not forget the kicker — a massive $1 million giveaway fueling even more hype around the presale. Combine that with a decentralized design, and you’ve got something that stands out in a space overcrowded with promises. This isn’t some slow-burning project hoping to survive. Layer Brett is engineered to explode. It’s raw, it’s loud, it’s built for the degens who understand that timing is everything. At $0.0058, you’re either in early — or you’re out forever. Is PI the People’s Currency? Pi Network’s open mainnet unlocks massive potential, with millions of users completing…
Threshold
T$0.01675-3.95%
holoride
RIDE$0.000982+1.02%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$56.48-2.85%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 06:14
Kopīgot
Shiba Inu Faces Growing Risks as Leadership Instability Concerns Holders

Shiba Inu Faces Growing Risks as Leadership Instability Concerns Holders

TLDR Shiba Inu faces growing risks due to leadership instability and the absence of its lead developer, Shytoshi Kusama. The lack of identifiable leadership raises trust issues, hindering Shiba Inu’s ability to attract institutional investors. Shibarium’s transaction volume has significantly declined, sparking concerns about its ability to support decentralized finance (DeFi) growth. A recent $3 [...] The post Shiba Inu Faces Growing Risks as Leadership Instability Concerns Holders appeared first on CoinCentral.
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005093+0.21%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001898-11.39%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000621+1.80%
Kopīgot
Coincentral2025/09/18 06:14
Kopīgot
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: PEPE Holders Looking For The Next 100x Crypto Set Their Sights On Layer Brett Presale

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: PEPE Holders Looking For The Next 100x Crypto Set Their Sights On Layer Brett Presale

While SHIB and PEPE continue to dominate headlines, many early holders are now hunting for the next breakout. Layer Brett […] The post Shiba Inu Price Prediction: PEPE Holders Looking For The Next 100x Crypto Set Their Sights On Layer Brett Presale appeared first on Coindoo.
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001304-2.90%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000621+1.80%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5308-4.85%
Kopīgot
Coindoo2025/09/18 06:13
Kopīgot

Populārākās ziņas

Vairāk

Fed Actions Impact Cryptocurrency Market

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Dip As Traders Lock In Profit

Solana And Litecoin Predictions Show Limits, Pepeto Presale Gains 100x Buzz Today

When Is ‘A Big Bold Beautiful Journey’ Coming To Streaming?

How One Trader’s Success Can Inspire Your Crypto Journey with Invro Mining