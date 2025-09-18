Google Reveals AI Agent Payments Protocol Backed by Coinbase, Ethereum Foundation
The post Google Reveals AI Agent Payments Protocol Backed by Coinbase, Ethereum Foundation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Google launched an open-source protocol to let AI agents handle financial transactions, backed by Coinbase, PayPal, American Express, and the Ethereum Foundation. The protocol expands Google’s Agent2Agent framework with payment support for cards, stablecoins, and real-time bank transfers, plus a crypto-specific x402 extension. The Ethereum Foundation says the effort aligns with its ERC-8004 standard to help AI agents securely discover, verify, and transact on Ethereum. Google took its latest step Tuesday to hasten the arrival of the AI agent economy, announcing the creation of an open-source protocol for agent payments backed by some of crypto’s biggest companies. The Agent Payments protocol revealed today can be used as an extension of Google’s previously released Agent2Agent protocol, which attempted to create a standard for interactions between AI agents—automated assistants authorized to zip around the internet completing complex tasks on behalf of humans or organizations. Today’s announced protocol adds the crucial ingredient of payments to that mix, with the goal of enabling AI agents to seamlessly complete financial transactions with users, merchants, and payments providers. Announcing Agent Payments Protocol (AP2), an open, shared protocol that provides a common language for secure, compliant transactions between agents and merchants. AP2 can be used as an extension of the A2A protocol and MCP. Learn how it works ↓ https://t.co/RBFzpU2qUI — Google Cloud Tech (@GoogleCloudTech) September 16, 2025 It is backed both by crypto mainstays like Coinbase and the Ethereum Foundation, as well as traditional payments giants and vendors including PayPal, American Express, and Etsy. Other crypto firms supporting the initiative include Sui creator Mysten Labs, prominent crypto wallet MetaMask, and Eigen Labs, the firm behind Ethereum restaking protocol EigenLayer. (Disclaimer: MetaMask is a product of Consensys, one of 22 investors in an editorially independent Decrypt.) Google said Tuesday its new protocol represents an effort…
