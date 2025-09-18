2025-09-19 Friday

Shiba Inu Rockets 440% in Crucial Metric, But Price is Down

SHIB burn rate is up 440%
Coinstats2025/09/18 06:34
Jerome Powell Signals No Rush to Cut Rates, Bitcoin Falls

The post Jerome Powell Signals No Rush to Cut Rates, Bitcoin Falls appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fed Chair Jerome Powell has indicated that further rate cuts this year aren’t certain and that it will depend on the incoming data. This comes amid concerns of rising inflation and a softening labor market at the same time. Meanwhile, the Bitcoin price has dropped amid the Fed Chair’s press conference. Jerome Powell Says No Rush To Make Further Rate Cuts During his FOMC press conference, the Fed Chair said that he doesn’t feel the need to move quickly on rate cuts and that they were right to wait until now to lower interest rates. He further remarked that one could think of today’s rate cut as a risk management cut. As CoinGape reported, the FOMC made the first Fed rate cut this year following today’s meeting, lowering interest rates by 25 basis points (bps). The Federal Reserve’s economic projections also suggested that the committee is likely to make an additional 50 bps cut by year-end. However, Jerome Powell has now indicated that these cuts are far from certain. The Fed Chair remarked that the markets are pricing in a rate path, although he is not blessing this part. He added that they are in a meeting-by-meeting situation and that they are going to be looking at the data to determine their next move. The Bitcoin price dropped amid the Fed Chair’s speech. TradingView data showed that the flagship crypto sharply dropped from around $116,000 following the rate cut decision to below $115,000 during the speech. BTC is now hovering at around $115,500. Source: TradingView; Bitcoin Daily Chart Fed In A Tight Spot Regarding Its Dual Mandate Jerome Powell’s speech again showed that the Fed is in a tight spot regarding its dual mandate of inflation and employment. The Fed Chair stated that inflation has risen recently and remains somewhat…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 06:33
Asymmetric Research discloses Marginfi flash loan bug that risked $160M

The post Asymmetric Research discloses Marginfi flash loan bug that risked $160M appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Marginfi, a Solana-based lending and borrowing protocol, has patched a critical vulnerability in its flash loan mechanism that briefly placed more than $160 million in user deposits at risk. The bug, disclosed by security researcher Felix Wilhelm through Marginfi’s bug bounty program, would have allowed an attacker to borrow funds without repaying them. The issue was resolved before any exploit occurred, and no funds were lost, according to Asymmetric Research’s report. Flash loans, a common DeFi feature, allow users to borrow nearly all available liquidity on the condition that the funds are repaid within the same blockchain transaction. Solana protocols typically enforce this by introspecting instructions in a transaction to ensure a repayment step is included. According to Asymmetric, Marginfi followed this approach but introduced a new instruction, transfer_to_new_account, that unintentionally bypassed repayment checks. This meant liabilities could be shifted to a new account mid-loan, enabling funds to be drained without triggering safeguards. The report indicates that the Marginfi team swiftly deployed a patch to block account transfers during flash loans and prevent disabled accounts from being used for repayment. While Solana’s architecture limits some common Ethereum-style exploits, the vulnerability underscores that logic errors remain a critical threat. The swift resolution demonstrates the role of bug bounty programs in preventing systemic losses. Similar past incidents, including attacks on Mango Markets and other Solana-based protocols, have shown how flash loan vulnerabilities can lead to multimillion-dollar losses. Marginfi representatives did not respond to Blockworks’ request for comment before publication. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/marginfi-flash-loan-bug
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 06:31
Public Security Amendment Seeks Crypto Expert Insights

 PEC on government security welcomes a crypto expert, Jonas Tomazi, to discuss organized crime connections to cryptocurrency in Brazil. The latest Public Security Constitutional Amendment in Brazil, PEC 18/2025, is aimed at enhancing the struggle against organized crime.  The amendment suggests a coordinated model of addressing public security by using different professionals to solve the […] The post Public Security Amendment Seeks Crypto Expert Insights appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/18 06:30
Chart Projects Further Dip for Chainlink (LINK) Price: How Bad Can It Get?

Chainlink (LINK) has been on a slide since hitting a yearly high of around $27.7 in August. A chart from Elliott Waves Academy, a crypto analysis page with over 12,000 followers on X, suggests the trend might not be over yet. On the 4-hour chart, the setup still looks bearish, with possible support showing up
Coinstats2025/09/18 06:30
As XRP and ETH soar, investors are turning to MSP Miner for $9,250 in daily gains.

MSP Miner lets investors earn up to $9,250 daily from BTC, ETH, DOGE, and more with fully managed, green-energy-powered mining contracts and daily payouts.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 06:30
The FDA Is Trying To Make Corporate Free Speech Situational

The post The FDA Is Trying To Make Corporate Free Speech Situational appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BENSENVILLE, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 10: Flanked by U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi (rear), and FDA Commissioner Marty Makary (R), Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks to the press outside Midwest Distribution after it was raided by federal agents on September 10, 2025 in Bensenville, Illinois. According to the company, various e-liquids were seized in the raid. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) Getty Images While running for President in 2008, Barack Obama famously chanted “Yes we can.” Love or hate his political views, Obama’s politics were quite effective. He was asking voters to think big, to envision a much better future. Advertisers no doubt approved. That’s because ads routinely evoke things not as they are, but as they could be. Gyms and exercise equipment companies don’t promote their locations and equipment with flabby, lumbering people, rather their ads show fit, upright, energetic individuals. A look ahead. Restaurants do the same with ads showing happy people enjoying impressively put together plates of food. Conversely, ads meant to convince smokers to quit have not infrequently shown the worst of the worst future downsides of the habit. The nature of advertising comes to mind as FDA commissioner Marty Makary puzzlingly brags that “The Trump Administration Is Taking On Big Pharma” in the New York Times. Makary laments pharmaceutical ads that “are filled with dancing patients, glowing smiles and catch jingles that drown out the fine print.” Not explained is whether Makary would be happier if drug companies placed ads with immobile patients, frowns, and funereal music. Seriously, what does he expect? Does he want drug companies to commit billions to drug development to accompany their achievements with imagery defined by misery? Has Makary stopped to contemplate the myriad shareholders lawsuits drugmakers would face if, upon risking staggering sums meant…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 06:29
CME Group targets institutional traders with new Solana and XRP options

The post CME Group targets institutional traders with new Solana and XRP options appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CME Group announced it would launch options tied to Solana (SOL) and XRP futures by Oct. 13, according to a Sept. 17 statement. According to the firm, the options product will be offered on standard and micro contracts for both tokens, with expiries available weekly throughout the year. The exchange said these contracts are designed to meet growing demand from institutions and professional traders looking for tools beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. Unlike its futures product, which binds traders to buy or sell at a set price on a future date, the options product provides investors with the right, but not the obligation, to enter into those contracts. That flexibility allows market participants to hedge downside risks or leverage price movements more precisely. Giovanni Vicioso, CME’s global head of crypto products, said: “The launch of these options contracts builds on the significant growth and increasing liquidity we have seen across our suite of Solana and XRP futures.” Notably, CME’s decision builds on months of rising liquidity in its existing Solana and XRP futures. Since debuting SOL futures in March, more than 540,000 contracts have changed hands, representing $22.3 billion in notional value. Trading momentum peaked in August, when open interest reached 12,500 contracts valued at nearly $900 million. On the other hand, XRP futures, which launched in May, have also generated comparable activity. The exchange reports more than 370,000 contracts traded to date, worth $16.2 billion in aggregate. Average daily volumes have climbed to 6,600 contracts, with open interest recently touching $942 million. Considering this, the exchange argued that this liquidity proves there is sufficient demand to sustain a parallel options market. The exchange is coordinating with major liquidity providers, including Cumberland and FalconX, to support the launch. Joshua Lim, global co-head of markets at FalconX, said: “The rise of digital…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 06:28
Tapzi is Investors’ 1000x Pick in Volatile Market

The post Tapzi is Investors’ 1000x Pick in Volatile Market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 18 September 2025 | 00:05 Bitcoin swings after CPI data release as Tapzi’s presale gains momentum, emerging as a top crypto project in 2025. The crypto market moved sharply last week after the release of US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data. Bitcoin, the largest digital asset, reacted within minutes of the announcement, recording rapid swings before settling back near earlier levels.  At the same time, presale projects continued to attract investors, with Tapzi emerging as one of the most-watched tokens this month. It is being picked by investors as the next crypto to explode due to its high-growth potential in Tier 1 and Tier 2 countries, with Web3 gaming’s increasing adoption. Tapzi Presale Draws Attention While Bitcoin reacted to economic data, Tapzi’s presale has become a focal point among both retail and larger investors. Tapzi is a Web3 gaming platform designed to merge competitive gameplay with blockchain-based settlements. Players stake TAPZI tokens in head-to-head matches of chess, checkers, rock-paper-scissors, and tic-tac-toe. Winners receive tokens directly from prize pools funded by players, not by inflationary rewards. Don’t Watch the Wave – Ride It With $TAPZI! The presale opened with tokens priced at $0.0035. More than 27 million tokens have already been sold, with prices set to increase in each new stage. Analysts following the sale point to potential gains of around 300% once TAPZI lists on exchanges later this year. Liquidity locks and vesting schedules are in place to reduce the risks of sharp sell-offs after launch. This has placed Tapzi on the radar of investors searching for the best crypto to buy now. Bitcoin Price Reacts to CPI Last week, Bitcoin climbed toward $114,000 before jumping to $114,500, its highest level in weeks. The gains were short-lived as the price quickly dropped by $1,000. At press time, Bitcoin…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 06:26
BitGo offers regulated trading services for European institutions

The post BitGo offers regulated trading services for European institutions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways BitGo has launched regulated trading services in Europe after receiving approval from German regulator BaFin. The new service offers European institutions a platform that combines asset custody, trade execution, and aggregated liquidity. BitGo launched regulated trading services for European institutions today, following approval from German financial regulator BaFin. The digital asset infrastructure company now offers European institutional clients access to trading services that combine custody, execution and aggregated liquidity. BitGo Europe said the platform provides infrastructure for institutional participation in digital asset markets. The services target European institutions seeking regulated access to crypto trading through a single platform that integrates multiple functions including asset custody and trade execution. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/bitgo-regulated-trading-europe-bafin-approval/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 06:25
