Only One Has Live Trading Platform
The post Only One Has Live Trading Platform appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 18 September 2025 | 01:00 The presale market explodes with promises – Snorter Bot claims future Telegram trading, BlockDAG raises $400 million for theoretical technology, and Remittix promises cross-border payments someday. Meanwhile, VFX Token quietly operates a licensed trading platform managing $40 million, processing 1,500 daily trades, and generating $225,000 monthly in real revenue. While competitors sell dreams, VFX Token sells ownership in a profitable business. Been in crypto since 2020 and rarely see this: An ICO with an actual working product.@vfxdapp is backed by a licensed trading firm managing $40M+. They’re offering 67.7% APY (from real trading profits, not ponzinomics). Even have Visa/Mastercard integration already live.… — Aditya (@adityaxnft) September 17, 2025 Snorter Bot: $3.5M Raised for a Telegram Bot That Doesn’t Exist Snorter Bot raised $3.5 million at $0.10 per token promising a Telegram trading bot for Solana meme coins. The pitch sounds innovative – automated sniping, scam detection, 1,700% APY staking. But here’s the reality: the bot doesn’t exist. There are no users. No revenue. No working product. Just promises and a Telegram group hoping development delivers someday. Compare that to VFX Token’s MetaTrader 5 integration processing 1,500 lots daily. Real traders execute real trades generating real rebates. The platform has operated for years with regulatory licenses, institutional-grade infrastructure, and 9,000 active users. While Snorter promises future functionality, VFX Token delivers proven results today. BlockDAG: $400M for Theoretical Technology BlockDAG’s $400 million raise impresses until you examine what investors actually bought – theoretical technology that might work someday. The Directed Acyclic Graph structure promises to solve blockchain’s scalability issues, but the mainnet doesn’t exist. The 3 million “users” are email addresses, not active participants generating revenue. VFX Token raised just $745,000 because it doesn’t need hype to survive. The $40 million under management and $225,000…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 06:50