The Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 25 basis points, and Powell said this was a risk management cut

PANews reported on September 18th, according to the Securities Times, that at 2:00 AM Beijing time on September 18th, the Federal Reserve announced a 25 basis point interest rate cut, lowering the federal funds rate from 4.25%-4.50% to 4.00%-4.25%, in line with market expectations. The Fed's interest rate announcement triggered a sharp market reaction, with the three major US stock indices rising briefly before quickly plunging. The US dollar index plummeted, briefly hitting a new low since 2025, before rebounding sharply, turning a decline into an upward trend. The sharp market volatility was closely tied to the subsequent monetary policy press conference held by Federal Reserve Chairman Powell. He stated that the 50 basis point rate cut lacked broad support and that there was no need for a swift adjustment. Today's move could be viewed as a risk-management cut, suggesting the Fed will not enter a sustained cycle of rate cuts. Powell reiterated the Fed's unwavering commitment to maintaining its independence. Market participants are currently unaware of the risks to the Fed's independence. The latest published interest rate dot plot shows that the median expectation of Fed officials is to cut interest rates twice more this year (by 25 basis points each), one more than predicted in June this year. At the same time, Fed officials expect that after three rate cuts this year, there will be another 25 basis point cut in 2026 and 2027.
PANews2025/09/18 06:54
How ‘Gen V’ Season 2 Addresses Late Star Chance Perdomo, Andre’s Death

The post How ‘Gen V’ Season 2 Addresses Late Star Chance Perdomo, Andre’s Death appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Chance Perdomo as Andre on season one of “Gen V.” Prime Video Warning: Spoilers ahead for season two, episodes one through three of Gen V. The Boys spinoff Gen V is finally back for another season after two years. Season two, which debuted on Prime Video on Wednesday with three episodes, picks up a couple of months after the season one finale. As a refresher, Marie Moreau (Jaz Sinclair), Emma Meyer (Lizze Broadway), Jordan Li (London Thor and Derek Luh) and Andre Anderson (Chance Perdomo) were falsely blamed for the Godolkin University massacre. They were last seen captured and locked up in a white Vought room, seemingly without doors. Chance Perdomo as Andre on the season one finale of “Gen V.” Prime Video But tragedy occurred off-screen in March 2024, when Perdomo died as a result of a motorcycle accident at 27 years old. In a statement posted on social media two months later, the producers of Gen V said that they wouldn’t be recasting the role of Andre, “because no one can replace Chance.” “Instead, we have been taking the time and space to recraft our Season 2 storylines as we begin production in May,” they said. “We will honor Chance and his legacy this season.” In the latest installment of Gen V, Andre is killed off and his death is the undercurrent of a season that’s more heartfelt and less concerned with college antics, though there are some signature gasp-worthy moments for good measure. Here’s how season two honors Perdomo. Andre Died Trying To Escape Imprisonment Chance Perdomo as Andre on the season one finale of “Gen V.” Prime Video Season two begins with a title card that reads “For Chance” in honor of Perdomo. Then, the episode jumps forward in time, a few months after Marie, Jordan,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 06:53
Only One Has Live Trading Platform

The post Only One Has Live Trading Platform appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 18 September 2025 | 01:00 The presale market explodes with promises – Snorter Bot claims future Telegram trading, BlockDAG raises $400 million for theoretical technology, and Remittix promises cross-border payments someday. Meanwhile, VFX Token quietly operates a licensed trading platform managing $40 million, processing 1,500 daily trades, and generating $225,000 monthly in real revenue. While competitors sell dreams, VFX Token sells ownership in a profitable business. Been in crypto since 2020 and rarely see this: An ICO with an actual working product.@vfxdapp is backed by a licensed trading firm managing $40M+. They’re offering 67.7% APY (from real trading profits, not ponzinomics). Even have Visa/Mastercard integration already live.… — Aditya (@adityaxnft) September 17, 2025 Snorter Bot: $3.5M Raised for a Telegram Bot That Doesn’t Exist Snorter Bot raised $3.5 million at $0.10 per token promising a Telegram trading bot for Solana meme coins. The pitch sounds innovative – automated sniping, scam detection, 1,700% APY staking. But here’s the reality: the bot doesn’t exist. There are no users. No revenue. No working product. Just promises and a Telegram group hoping development delivers someday. Compare that to VFX Token’s MetaTrader 5 integration processing 1,500 lots daily. Real traders execute real trades generating real rebates. The platform has operated for years with regulatory licenses, institutional-grade infrastructure, and 9,000 active users. While Snorter promises future functionality, VFX Token delivers proven results today. BlockDAG: $400M for Theoretical Technology BlockDAG’s $400 million raise impresses until you examine what investors actually bought – theoretical technology that might work someday. The Directed Acyclic Graph structure promises to solve blockchain’s scalability issues, but the mainnet doesn’t exist. The 3 million “users” are email addresses, not active participants generating revenue. VFX Token raised just $745,000 because it doesn’t need hype to survive. The $40 million under management and $225,000…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 06:50
Blackpink Beats Its Own Record On The Hot 100

The post Blackpink Beats Its Own Record On The Hot 100 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Blackpink’s “Jump” holds at No. 92 on the Hot 100, becoming the group’s longest-running hit on Billboard’s main songs chart with nine weeks on the list. INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 15: (L-R) Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé, and Lisa of BLACKPINK perform at the Coachella Stage during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 15, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella) Getty Images for Coachella Blackpink is already one of the most successful K-pop musical acts in American history, and the group continues to make history and break barriers anytime the four singers – Lisa, Rosé, Jennie and Jisoo – release new music. The outfit has made quite the impact when it comes to the charts, as the girl group has managed feats that very few other acts from South Korea have come even close to. That’s especially true on the Hot 100, Billboard’s list of the most consumed songs across the nation. Blackpink is still promoting its latest single “Jump,” which begins a new era for the band. Even as the tune falls, it earns a special new place within Blackpink’s discography. “Jump” Extends Its Stay on the Hot 100 “Jump” slips again on the Hot 100, as it has been doing for several weeks now. The tune dips from No. 86 to No. 92 as it barely manages to hold on, but the cut becomes the band’s longest-running success. “Jump” has now spent nine weeks on the Hot 100. Now that it’s reached that figure, the cut breaks out of a tie with “Ice Cream,” the group’s collaboration with Selena Gomez, and become the K-pop outfit’s longest-running hit on the list. Comparing Blackpink’s Biggest Hits While “Jump” may be Blackpink’s sturdiest success on the Hot 100, it is not one of the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 06:47
Prediction Markets Signal Hawkish Stance

The post Prediction Markets Signal Hawkish Stance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Urgent Powell FOMC: Prediction Markets Signal Hawkish Stance Skip to content Home Crypto News Urgent Powell FOMC: Prediction Markets Signal Hawkish Stance Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/powell-fomc-hawkish-signal/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 06:46
Bad Bunny Tops 2025 Latin Grammy With 12 Nominations, Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso Get 10

The post Bad Bunny Tops 2025 Latin Grammy With 12 Nominations, Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso Get 10 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bad Bunny and Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso among the most nominated artists for the 2025 Latin Grammys. Mike Coppola/MG25/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue, Dana Jacobs/WireImage Puerto Rican megastar Bad Bunny leads the 26th Annual Latin Grammy Awards with the most nominations, followed closely by breakout Argentinian experimental trap, hip-hop and pop duo Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso, and prolific music producer Edgar Barrera, who once again ranks among the year’s top nominees. Bad Bunny earned 12 nominations, including Album of the Year for Debí Tirar Más Fotos, Record and Song of the Year for “Baile Inolvidable” and “DtMF​.”​ Songs from his hit album even compete against each other in three categories. Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso received 10 nominations, including Album of the Year for Papota and Record and Song of the Year for “El Día del Amigo” and “#Tetas.” The duo gained widespread popularity following their 2024 NPR Tiny Desk Concert​, which has garnered more than 42 million views to date.​ Five of their nine album tracks are from that performance​. Sought-after music producer Edgar Barrera also secured 10 nominations​ —​ one more than in 2024​ —​ including Songwriter and Producer of the Year. He received additional recognition for his contributions to songs across urban, tropical and regional categories, including Maluma’s “Cosas Pendientes,” Karol G’s “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido” and Grupo Frontera’s “Hecha Pa’ Mí.” Other top nominees include Natalia Lafourcade with eight nominations, Liniker with six, and Alejandro Sanz with four. Also in the mix are Rauw Alejandro, Gloria Estefan, Shakira and Rubén Blades. In announcing the nominees, Manuel Abud, CEO of The Latin Recording Academy, highlighted Latin music’s expanding influence. “The impact of Latin music continues to grow on a global level, and all of the nominated artists encompass its diversity and richness while continuing to preserve…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 06:41
The Best Crypto Investment To Make Today Is Pepeto, Better Than Shiba Inu And Pepe

Investors want utility; putting cash into a token with no tomorrow feels like roulette. The smart angle sits in presales, […] The post The Best Crypto Investment To Make Today Is Pepeto, Better Than Shiba Inu And Pepe appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/18 06:39
Hoskinson to Attend Senate Roundtable on Crypto Regulation

The post Hoskinson to Attend Senate Roundtable on Crypto Regulation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hoskinson confirmed for Senate roundtable on U.S. crypto regulation and market structure. Key topics include SEC vs CFTC oversight split, DeFi regulation, and securities rules. Critics call the roundtable slow, citing Trump’s 2025 executive order as faster. Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has confirmed that he will attend the Senate Banking Committee roundtable on crypto market structure legislation.  Hoskinson left a hint about his attendance on X while highlighting Journalist Eleanor Terrett’s latest post about the event. Crypto insiders will meet with government officials Terrett shared information gathered from some invitees to the event, noting that a group of leaders from several major cryptocurrency establishments would attend the event. According to Terrett, the group will meet with the Senate Banking Committee leadership in a roundtable to continue talks on market structure regulation. Meanwhile, Terrett noted that the meeting will be held on Thursday, September 18, following an industry review of the committee’s latest approach to distinguishing securities from commodities, DeFi treatment, and other key issues, which has lasted over one week.  Related: Senate Draft Bill Gains Experts’ Praise for Strongest Developer Protections in Crypto Law Notably, the upcoming roundtable between US legislators and crypto industry leaders is a continuation of the process of regularising cryptocurrency regulation in the United States. It is part of the Donald Trump administration’s efforts to provide clarity in the US cryptocurrency ecosystem, which many crypto supporters consider a necessity for the digital asset industry. Despite the ongoing process, some crypto users are unsatisfied with how the US government is handling the issue, particularly the level of bureaucracy involved in creating a lasting cryptocurrency regulatory framework. One such user criticized the process, describing it as a “masterclass in bureaucratic foot-dragging.” According to the critic, America is losing ground to nations already leading in blockchain innovation. He cited…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 06:37
Best Crypto to Buy Today 17 September – XRP, Pi Coin, Solana

Scouting for the best crypto to buy today is no easy task. The sprawling digital asset market has hovered near the $4 trillion mark for a while, even though Bitcoin hit a fresh all-time high (ATH) of $124,128 just last month. The enthusiasm isn’t limited to Bitcoin either. Significant capital continues to pour into leading […] The post Best Crypto to Buy Today 17 September – XRP, Pi Coin, Solana appeared first on Cryptonews.
Coinstats2025/09/18 06:36
Patel Claims FBI Can’t Release Full Epstein Files—But That’s Not Quite True

The post Patel Claims FBI Can’t Release Full Epstein Files—But That’s Not Quite True appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline FBI Director Kash Patel repeatedly told lawmakers this week the agency cannot release many of its files on Jeffrey Epstein due to court orders blocking them—sparking criticism from Democrats and other critics who point out those claims aren’t hamstringing the FBI as Patel claims. FBI Director Kash Patel testifies to the House Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington on Sept. 17. Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Key Facts Patel claimed in testimony to the House and Senate Judiciary Committees the FBI has released “everything that has been lawfully permitted to be released” regarding the Epstein case, claiming the agency has been stymied by multiple court orders prohibiting them from releasing documents. The FBI director appears primarily to be referring to multiple court orders that rejected the government’s request to unseal grand jury materials, which detail the government’s evidence for its cases against Epstein and associate Ghislaine Maxwell. But those aren’t the impediment Patel claims: Those grand jury materials are pretty limited and “[pale] in comparison” to the entire breadth of documents the Trump administration has in its possession regarding the Epstein case, one of the judges who rejected a grand jury request wrote and explicitly stated there’s nothing stopping the FBI from releasing files on the case itself, and the government is the “logical party” to release files on the cases. It’s unclear what other documents Patel is referring to as being blocked by court orders, though he’s suggested there are also sealed materials regarding search warrants that the DOJ used to search Epstein’s property before reaching a non-prosecution agreement with him in 2007. Democrats have also called those assertions into question, with Rep. Dan Goldman, D-N.Y., telling Patel the documents he’s referring to were later unsealed as part of the prosecution into Maxwell and,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 06:35
