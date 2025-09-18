2025-09-19 Friday

Kripto ziņas

Uzzini jaunākās kripto ziņas un jaunumus tirgū
MoneyGram launches stablecoin-powered app in Colombia

MoneyGram launches stablecoin-powered app in Colombia

The post MoneyGram launches stablecoin-powered app in Colombia appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. MoneyGram has launched a new mobile application in Colombia that uses USD-pegged stablecoins to modernize cross-border remittances. According to an announcement on Wednesday, the app allows customers to receive money instantly into a US dollar balance backed by Circle’s USDC stablecoin, which can be stored, spent, or cashed out through MoneyGram’s global retail network. The rollout is designed to address the volatility of local currencies, particularly the Colombian peso. Built on the Stellar blockchain and supported by wallet infrastructure provider Crossmint, the app marks MoneyGram’s most significant move yet to integrate stablecoins into consumer-facing services. Colombia was selected as the first market due to its heavy reliance on inbound remittances—families in the country receive more than 22 times the amount they send abroad, according to Statista. The announcement said future expansions will target other remittance-heavy markets. MoneyGram, which has nearly 500,000 retail locations globally, has experimented with blockchain rails since partnering with the Stellar Development Foundation in 2021. It has since built cash on and off ramps for stablecoins, developed APIs for crypto integration, and incorporated stablecoins into its internal settlement processes. “This launch is the first step toward a world where every person, everywhere, has access to dollar stablecoins,” CEO Anthony Soohoo stated. The company emphasized compliance, citing decades of regulatory experience, though stablecoin oversight remains fluid. The US Congress passed the GENIUS Act earlier this year, establishing a framework for stablecoin regulation, which MoneyGram has pointed to as providing clearer guardrails. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/moneygram-stablecoin-app-colombia
Instadapp
FLUID$5,4424+%4,13
GET
GET$0,007388-%5,84
Moonveil
MORE$0,08763-%0,74
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 07:04
Kopīgot
Fed Rate Cut Boosts Bitcoin Price Ahead Of Q4 Melt-Up

Fed Rate Cut Boosts Bitcoin Price Ahead Of Q4 Melt-Up

The post Fed Rate Cut Boosts Bitcoin Price Ahead Of Q4 Melt-Up appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Historically, bitcoin’s price peaks approximately 20 months after a Bitcoin halving. The last Bitcoin halving occurred in April 2024, which means we could see a cycle top by December of this year. The odds of this are increasingly likely as Fed Chair Powell cut rates by 25 bps today, giving the approximately $7.4 trillion sitting in money market funds a reason to come off the sidelines and move into a hard asset like bitcoin, especially now that it’s easier to obtain exposure to bitcoin via spot bitcoin ETFs and proxies like bitcoin treasury companies. Powell also signaled today that two more rate cuts could be on the way before the year is out, which would only further reduce returns in money market funds, potentially pushing investors into hard assets like bitcoin and gold as well as riskier assets like tech and AI-related stocks.  This could catalyze the final leg of a “melt-up” comparable to what we saw with tech stocks at the end of 1999 before the dot com bubble burst. Also, much like the likes of Henrik Zeberg and David Hunter, I believe the stage is being set for the final parabolic leg of a bull run that began in late 2022. As I said in 2022…. (when everybody was Bearish). The BlowOffTop would begin….. THIS IS IT! IT IS DEVELOPING RIGHT NOW! 👇👇👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/bRERaWjf8T — Henrik Zeberg (@HenrikZeberg) September 17, 2025 Using a traditional financial index as a reference point, Zeberg sees the S&P 500 exceeding 7,000 before the year is out, while Hunter sees it rising to 8,000 (or higher) within the same time frame. @DaveHcontrarian forecast the S&P to 6000 at the end of 2022, when many other investors were predicting 2000. Now he has raised his target further to 8000, seeing more upside before the…
Moonveil
MORE$0,08763-%0,74
Movement
MOVE$0,1293-%3,79
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1,178+%1,28
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 07:03
Kopīgot
PEPE Holders Looking For The Next 100x Crypto Set Their Sights On Layer Brett Presale

PEPE Holders Looking For The Next 100x Crypto Set Their Sights On Layer Brett Presale

The post PEPE Holders Looking For The Next 100x Crypto Set Their Sights On Layer Brett Presale appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 18 September 2025 | 01:13 The Shiba Inu price prediction has regained investor attention this month as meme coin traders shift strategies ahead of Q4. While SHIB and PEPE continue to dominate headlines, many early holders are now hunting for the next breakout. Layer Brett (LBRETT), a new Ethereum Layer 2 meme coin, is quickly emerging as a top contender. Shiba Inu price prediction: Ecosystem grows but limited short-term upside Shiba Inu (SHIB) is currently priced at $0.00001307, showing slow but steady performance this September. Despite the relatively quiet price action, SHIB’s long-term vision is continuing to take shape. With the rollout of Shibarium, its Layer 2 network, Shiba Inu is transitioning from meme coin status to ecosystem coin. That said, analysts believe that short-term price action remains capped unless broader meme coin interest returns in full force. Resistance levels near $0.000015 remain tough to crack without major catalysts or a spike in retail enthusiasm. For now, Shiba Inu price predictions remain cautious, with most calling for gradual moves higher rather than a sudden breakout. Still, SHIB’s loyal community and expanding ecosystem keep it on the radar for long-term holders, especially those betting on its metaverse and DeFi ambitions to mature into stronger use cases by 2025. PEPE struggles to reclaim momentum after early hype PEPE exploded onto the meme coin scene in 2023 and gained massive traction with retail investors. However, the token’s parabolic rise was followed by a sharp correction. Currently priced around $0.00001087, PEPE still maintains a large following, but the lack of clear development or new utilities has left holders searching for alternatives with more potential. With many early PEPE investors now down from peak levels, attention has shifted to lower-cap meme coins that offer actual utility and early entry benefits. While PEPE may…
NEAR
NEAR$3,152+%6,37
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0,00001304-%2,90
Hyperliquid
HYPE$56,45-%2,90
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 07:02
Kopīgot
BitGo lists HYPE token for trading

BitGo lists HYPE token for trading

The post BitGo lists HYPE token for trading appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways BitGo has added HYPE token to its supported trading assets. HYPE is the native token of the Hyperliquid protocol, a decentralized exchange and layer-1 blockchain. BitGo added HYPE token for trading today, expanding access to the digital asset from the Hyperliquid protocol. The custody and trading platform now supports HYPE, allowing institutional and retail clients to trade the token through BitGo’s services. Hyperliquid operates as a decentralized exchange and layer-1 blockchain focused on perpetual futures trading. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/bitgo-lists-hype-token-hyperliquid/
Hyperliquid
HYPE$56,45-%2,90
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01381-%4,62
BRC20.COM
COM$0,017755-%4,33
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 07:01
Kopīgot
Will dogwifhat [WIF] break $1.29 or stay stuck in consolidation?

Will dogwifhat [WIF] break $1.29 or stay stuck in consolidation?

WIF traders leaned hard on the buy side, setting up a breakout battle at $1.29.
dogwifhat sol
WIF$0,919-%3,36
Kopīgot
Coinstats2025/09/18 07:00
Kopīgot
Google's AP2 protocol has been released. Does encrypted AI still have a chance?

Google's AP2 protocol has been released. Does encrypted AI still have a chance?

Following the MCP and A2A protocols, the AI Agent market has seen another blockbuster arrival: the Agent Payments Protocol (AP2), developed by Google. This will clearly further enhance AI Agents' autonomous multi-tasking capabilities, but the unfortunate reality is that it has little to do with web3AI. Let's take a closer look: What problem does AP2 solve? Simply put, the MCP protocol is like a universal hook, enabling AI agents to connect to various external tools and data sources; A2A is a team collaboration communication protocol that allows multiple AI agents to cooperate with each other to complete complex tasks; AP2 completes the last piece of the puzzle - payment capability. In other words, MCP opens up connectivity, A2A promotes collaboration efficiency, and AP2 achieves value exchange. The arrival of AP2 truly injects "soul" into the autonomous collaboration and task execution of Multi-Agents. Imagine AI Agents connecting Qunar, Meituan, and Didi to complete the booking of flights, hotels, and car rentals, but then getting stuck at the point of "self-payment." What's the point of all that multitasking? So, remember this: AP2 is an extension of MCP+A2A, solving the last mile problem of AI Agent automated execution. What are the technical highlights of AP2? The core innovation of AP2 is the Mandates mechanism, which is divided into real-time authorization mode and delegated authorization mode. Real-time authorization is easy to understand. The AI Agent finds the product and shows it to you. The operation can only be performed after the user signs. Delegated authorization requires the user to set rules in advance, such as only buying the iPhone 17 when the price drops to 5,000. The AI Agent monitors the trigger conditions and executes automatically. The implementation logic is cryptographically signed using Verifiable Credentials (VCs). Users can set complex commission conditions, including price ranges, time limits, and payment method priorities, forming a tamper-proof digital contract. Once signed, the AI Agent executes according to the conditions, with VCs ensuring auditability and security at every step. Of particular note is the "A2A x402" extension, a technical component developed by Google specifically for crypto payments, developed in collaboration with Coinbase and the Ethereum Foundation. This extension enables AI Agents to seamlessly process stablecoins, ETH, and other blockchain assets, supporting native payment scenarios within the Web3 ecosystem. What kind of imagination space can AP2 bring? After analyzing the technical principles, do you think that's it? Yes, in fact, the AP2 is boring when it is disassembled alone. Its real charm lies in connecting and opening up the "MCP+A2A+AP2" technology stack, completely opening up the complete link of AI Agent's autonomous analysis+execution+payment. From now on, AI Agents can open up many application scenarios. For example, AI Agents for stock investment and financial management can help us monitor the market 24/7 and conduct independent transactions. Enterprise procurement AI Agents can automatically replenish and renew without human intervention. AP2's complementary payment capabilities will further expand the penetration of the Agent-to-Agent economy into more scenarios. Google obviously understands that after the technical framework is established, the ecological implementation must be relied upon, so it has brought in more than 60 partners to develop it, almost covering the entire payment and business ecosystem. Interestingly, it also involves major Crypto players such as Ethereum, Coinbase, MetaMask, and Sui. Combined with the current trend of currency and stock integration, the imagination space has been doubled. Is web3 AI really dead? Not entirely. Google's AP2 looks complete, but it only achieves technical compatibility with Crypto payments. It can only be regarded as an extension of the traditional authorization framework and belongs to the category of automated execution. There is a "paradigm" difference between it and the autonomous asset management pursued by pure Crypto native solutions. The Crypto-native solutions under exploration are taking the "decentralized custody + on-chain verification" route, including AI Agent autonomous asset management, AI Agent autonomous transactions (DeFAI), AI Agent digital identity and on-chain reputation system (ERC-8004...), AI Agent on-chain governance DAO framework, AI Agent NPC and digital avatars, and many other interesting and fun directions. Ultimately, once users get used to AI Agent payments in traditional fields, their acceptance of AI Agents autonomously owning digital assets will also increase. And for those scenarios that AP2 cannot reach, such as anonymous transactions, censorship-resistant payments, and decentralized asset management, there will always be a time for crypto-native solutions to show their strength? The two are more likely to be complementary rather than competitive, but to be honest, the key technological advancements behind AI Agents currently all come from web2AI, and web3AI still needs to keep up the good work!
FUNToken
FUN$0,009462+%0,44
Mode Network
MODE$0,001647-%1,49
RealLink
REAL$0,06411-%1,92
Kopīgot
PANews2025/09/18 07:00
Kopīgot
Metaplanet, Japan’s Largest Bitcoin Treasury Company, Establishes a Company in the US and Acquires the Domain Name bitcoin.jp! Details Here

Metaplanet, Japan’s Largest Bitcoin Treasury Company, Establishes a Company in the US and Acquires the Domain Name bitcoin.jp! Details Here

The post Metaplanet, Japan’s Largest Bitcoin Treasury Company, Establishes a Company in the US and Acquires the Domain Name bitcoin.jp! Details Here appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Metaplanet, Japan’s largest Bitcoin treasury firm, has taken significant steps to expand its cryptocurrency strategy. The company announced the establishment of two new subsidiaries, one in Japan and one in the US, and the acquisition of the bitcoin.jp domain name. Metaplanet Establishes New Companies in the US and Japan, Acquires Bitcoin.jp Domain Tokyo-based Bitcoin Japan Inc. will be responsible for managing Bitcoin-related media, conferences, and online platforms. This includes domain name and Bitcoin Magazine Japan. On the other hand, Metaplanet Income Corp., established in the USA, will be located in Miami and will focus on generating income from Bitcoin-related financial products, especially derivatives. Metaplanet aims to grow its Bitcoin revenue model business, which it launched in the fourth quarter of 2024, through this new subsidiary. Both companies will be partially managed by CEO Simon Gerovich. As of last week, the company increased its Bitcoin holdings to 20,136 BTC, making it the sixth-largest Bitcoin holding in the world. The leader, MicroStrategy (MSTR), holds the top spot with 638,985 BTC. These developments come on the heels of Metaplanet’s announcement of a new share issuance plan to raise 204.1 billion yen ($1.4 billion) from international investors. Shares of the company were down 1.16% on the stock exchange on Wednesday. With these steps, Metaplanet aims to increase its influence in the Bitcoin ecosystem in both Japan and the US. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/metaplanet-japans-largest-bitcoin-treasury-company-establishes-a-company-in-the-us-and-acquires-the-domain-name-bitcoin-jp-details-here/
Bitcoin
BTC$116.320,67-%1,09
Triathon
GROW$0,0595-%2,77
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 07:00
Kopīgot
ETH Volume Soars on Privacy Push, SHIB Breakout Builds While BlockDAG’s 20 Confirmed Listings Signal Massive Potential Profits!

ETH Volume Soars on Privacy Push, SHIB Breakout Builds While BlockDAG’s 20 Confirmed Listings Signal Massive Potential Profits!

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/eth-volume-surges-shib-breaks-resistance-blockdag-confirms-20-listings/
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0,00001304-%2,90
BRC20.COM
COM$0,017755-%4,33
EPNS
PUSH$0,03667+%0,43
Kopīgot
Coinstats2025/09/18 07:00
Kopīgot
Fed spokesperson: The Fed has started a moderate rate cut cycle, and there are huge differences in future decisions

Fed spokesperson: The Fed has started a moderate rate cut cycle, and there are huge differences in future decisions

PANews reported on September 18th that according to Jinshi, "Federal Reserve mouthpiece" Nick Timiraos stated that the Federal Reserve approved a 25 basis point interest rate cut on Wednesday, the first in nine months. Officials believe that recent labor market weakness has outweighed the headwinds posed by recurrent inflation. Slightly over half of officials expect at least two more rate cuts this year, suggesting the possibility of consecutive action at the remaining two meetings in October and December. This summary of economic forecasts suggests a shift in policy stance toward broader concerns about cracks in the job market—an environment complicated by significant policy adjustments that have made economic trends increasingly difficult to predict. Forecasts suggest that future policy decisions could be even more divided: Of the 19 officials present, seven predicted no further rate cuts this year, while two supported only one. Most officials believed that given the current outlook for solid economic activity (even if slowing slightly), further significant rate cuts next year were unnecessary. Fed officials have debated this balance throughout the year. Powell's decision to guide his colleagues toward a rate cut was based on a judgment that inflation risks may be more manageable, and that the Fed should accept more of them to avoid a deeper impact on the labor market.
Moonveil
MORE$0,08763-%0,74
MAY
MAY$0,04499+%0,78
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0,12175-%3,73
Kopīgot
PANews2025/09/18 06:59
Kopīgot
Utah Mammoth Open New State-Of-The-Art Practice And Training Facility

Utah Mammoth Open New State-Of-The-Art Practice And Training Facility

The post Utah Mammoth Open New State-Of-The-Art Practice And Training Facility appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The home team locker room at the new Utah Mammoth Performance Center in Sandy, Utah Courtesy: Smith Entertainment Group In just over a year of operation, the NHL’s newest franchise has established a strong reputation for completing tasks on seemingly impossible timelines. The same holds true for the Utah Mammoth’s new practice and training facility, which is now open for business. With two NHL-size ice surfaces plus team support facilities and offices, players and staff were welcomed in last week, ahead of rookie camp and preparations for the Mammoth’s second season. Wednesday marked the facility’s official grand opening celebration. “The place is pretty spectacular,” said forward Alexander Kerfoot, who’s heading into his ninth NHL season. “I’ve been on a couple teams now and been through some facilities, and this is as good as it gets. We’re pretty lucky.” Utah Mammoth Practice Facility Player Gym Courtesy: Smith Entertainment Group Spanning 146,000 square feet, the building’s player amenities include a massive gym, extensive medical and recovery tools and technologies, equipment management areas, a state-of-the-art kitchen along with dining and lounge areas designed for optimal comfort and team cohesion — even an on-site barbershop. “We really tried to create a high-end residential feel to the non-training areas of the facility to make it feel like an extension of home, a place that everybody wants to be and to gather to spend time,” said Mammoth president Chris Armstrong from his new office, which overlooks the ice surface. “We’re going to spend more time here than just about anywhere else, and when you think about the profession we’re in and the hours and the days that you spend at the office, creating an environment where people get excited about having to go in to their place of work is important.” Utah Mammoth Practice and Training…
Camp Network
CAMP$0,04831-%3,70
GET
GET$0,007388-%5,84
Moonveil
MORE$0,08763-%0,74
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 06:59
Kopīgot

Populārākās ziņas

Vairāk

Fed Actions Impact Cryptocurrency Market

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Dip As Traders Lock In Profit

Solana And Litecoin Predictions Show Limits, Pepeto Presale Gains 100x Buzz Today

When Is ‘A Big Bold Beautiful Journey’ Coming To Streaming?

How One Trader’s Success Can Inspire Your Crypto Journey with Invro Mining