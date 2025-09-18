2025-09-19 Friday

Kripto ziņas

Uzzini jaunākās kripto ziņas un jaunumus tirgū
TRX Eyes $1.50 While a Presale With 7,900% ROI Potential Leads the Best Crypto Presales to Buy Now

The post TRX Eyes $1.50 While a Presale With 7,900% ROI Potential Leads the Best Crypto Presales to Buy Now appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 18 September 2025 | 02:15 What if timing a presale could be the ultimate strategy for spotting the Best Crypto Presales to Buy Now? In the current market, meme coin investors are faced with constant volatility, prices swing dramatically, narratives change overnight, and fortunes can be made or lost in a matter of weeks. This cycle is driving attention toward projects with both strong fundamentals and a viral edge. TRON (TRX) represents a maturing ecosystem, carrying weight through massive TRON on-chain flows and dominance in USDT activity. Meanwhile, BullZilla ($BZIL) is emerging as one of the most hyped early stage crypto investments, thanks to its progressive presale mechanics, token-burning model, and staking opportunities. For those actively maintaining a meme coin watchlist 2025, the choice between long-term stability and high-octane growth has never been clearer. BullZilla ($BZIL): Why This Presale Matters BullZilla isn’t just a meme coin, it’s an entire ecosystem designed to capture attention and deliver exponential ROI. At its foundation lies the Mutation Mechanism, a system where the presale price increases automatically every time $100,000 is raised or 48 hours pass. This structure creates urgency for investors considering joining BullZilla presale, since every delay translates into a higher cost of entry. As of now, BullZilla is in Stage 3 (404: Whale Signal Detected) within Phase 2. The current price sits at $0.00006574, with over 26 billion tokens sold and more than 1,600 holders already participating. The presale tally has exceeded $460,000, crossing the $400K milestone in just 16 days. The next automatic surge will lift the token to $0.00007241, a 10.14% price increase. Early adopters have already seen strong ROI. From the initial launch price of $0.00000575, participants at Stage 3B locked in 1,043.30% gains. Current buyers still target a projected 7,918.57% ROI at the listing price…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 07:17
TRON Price Prediction 2025–2030: TRX Eyes $1.50 While a Presale With 7,900% ROI Potential Leads the Best Crypto Presales to Buy Now

What if timing a presale could be the ultimate strategy for spotting the Best Crypto Presales to Buy Now? In […] The post TRON Price Prediction 2025–2030: TRX Eyes $1.50 While a Presale With 7,900% ROI Potential Leads the Best Crypto Presales to Buy Now appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/18 07:15
Neurolov and mobiNODE Partner to Strengthen DePIN with AI-Powered Infrastructure

As included in the partnership between Neurolov and mobiNODE, the users can expect a robust DePIN infrastructure driven by the AI technology.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 07:15
Is Pepeto The Best Crypto Investment Over Dogecoin And Pepe Coin? All Signs Point To : YES

Dogecoin and pepe coin reshaped the mood of crypto. Late-night charts turned into stories people still trade, big wins, painful misses, and the “what if” that lingers. Two names no one forgets because they made everyday traders believe the upside was real. Can those days return, or is 2025 a new game? Many investors are […]
Tronweekly2025/09/18 07:15
Golden State Valkyries Natalie Nakase Named 2025 WNBA Coach Of The Year

The post Golden State Valkyries Natalie Nakase Named 2025 WNBA Coach Of The Year appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. COLLEGE PARK, GEORGIA – JULY 7: Head Coach Natalie Nakase of Golden State Valkyries walks off the court during a game between the Golden State Valkyries and Atlanta Dream at Gateway Center Arena on July 7, 2025 in College Park, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Andrew J. Clark/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images) ISI Photos via Getty Images Natalie Nakase has been named the 2025 State Street Investment Management SPY WNBA Coach of the Year. The Golden State Valkyries head coach received 53 of 72 votes from a national panel of sportswriters and broadcasters, topping Atlanta’s Karl Smesko, who received 15 votes, and fellow finalists Becky Hammon and Cheryl Reeve, who received two votes each. Nakase led the Valkyries to 23 regular-season wins, a WNBA single-season record for an expansion team and became the first-ever expansion coach to guide a team to the playoffs in its debut season. Golden State finished strong, winning five of its last seven games to clinch a postseason berth. SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – MAY 6: Veronica Burton #22 and Natalie Nakase Head Coach of the Golden State Valkyries chat during a game against the Los Angeles Sparks at Chase Center on May 6, 2025 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Supriya Limaye/ISI Photos/Getty Images) Getty Images Under Nakase, Golden State boasted one of the league’s top defenses, leading the WNBA in opponent points per game (76.3) and opponent field goal percentage (40.5%), with the third-best defensive rating…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 07:14
Lyft Stock Hits Three-Year High After Waymo Partnership

The post Lyft Stock Hits Three-Year High After Waymo Partnership appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Lyft shares rose over 14% Wednesday to a three-year high after the rideshare company announced a partnership with autonomous ride-hailing service Waymo. General view of Lyft signage during the Sundance Film Festival on January 23, 2023 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images) Getty Images Key Facts Lyft shares traded up 11.9% to $22.60 about thirty minutes before market close Wednesday. The surge in share price brings Lyft’s stock to its highest point since May 2022, when it dramatically fell from a post-COVID lockdown boom the year prior. The Lyft and Waymo partnership brings Waymo’s robotaxi service to Nashville, adding on to the company’s service in the cities of Los Angeles, Phoenix, San Francisco, Atlanta and Austin. Lyft will provide vehicle maintenance, infrastructure and depot operations under the agreement. Riders will be able to use Waymo’s robotaxi service first through the company’s app and later through Lyft’s app as the Nashville service grows. Get Forbes Breaking News Text Alerts: We’re launching text message alerts so you’ll always know the biggest stories shaping the day’s headlines. Text “Alerts” to (201) 335-0739 or sign up here. Tangent Shares of Uber, Lyft’s ridesharing competitor, fell 4.2% at 2:30 p.m. EDT, erasing gains made in the last week of trading. Uber’s stock is up more than 53% this year. Key Background Lyft’s stock has been on a tear since the company announced its second quarter earnings in August, when it missed analyst expectations on revenue ($1.6 billion) and earnings per share ($0.10), but posted $4.5 billion in gross bookings—an all-time high that represented a 12% increase year-over-year. Waymo is looking to expand the market for its autonomous rides next year, with plans to bring its service to Washington, D.C., Miami and New York City. It has also been testing in cities…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 07:11
US SEC approves universal listing standards to expedite cryptocurrency ETF approvals

PANews reported on September 18th that, according to Cointelegraph, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved a set of listing standards for commodity-based trust units, opening the door to digital asset listings without requiring individual approval. The decision, detailed in SEC filings from Nasdaq, NYSE Arca, and Cboe BZX on Wednesday, will streamline the process under Rule 6c-11, significantly reducing the approval process, which previously took several months. SEC Chairman Paul Atkins stated that this move ensures that the U.S. capital market is the best place for cutting-edge innovation in digital assets, streamlining processes, lowering barriers to entry, maximizing investor choice, and promoting innovation. The US SEC stated that to be eligible for listing, a cryptocurrency spot ETF must hold a commodity that is either traded on a market that belongs to a cross-market monitoring organization and has monitoring authority, or is the subject of a futures contract that has been listed on a designated contract market for at least six months and has a monitoring sharing agreement; in addition, if the cryptocurrency has been tracked by an ETF listed on a national securities exchange with an investment account of at least 40%, then the cryptocurrency spot ETF may also be eligible for listing; when an exchange seeks to list and trade cryptocurrency trading products that do not meet the approved general listing standards, it must submit a rule application to the US SEC.
PANews2025/09/18 07:10
Hong Kong Backs Commercial Bank Tokenized Deposits in 2025

The post Hong Kong Backs Commercial Bank Tokenized Deposits in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. HKMA to support tokenized deposits and regular issuance of digital bonds. SFC drafting licensing framework for trading, custody, and stablecoin issuers. New rules will cover stablecoin issuers, digital asset trading, and custody services. Hong Kong is stepping up its digital finance ambitions with a policy blueprint that places tokenization at the core of banking innovation.  In the 2025 Policy Address, Chief Executive John Lee outlined measures that will see the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) encourage commercial banks to roll out tokenized deposits and expand the city’s live tokenized-asset transactions. Hong Kong’s Project Ensemble to Drive Tokenized Deposits Lee confirmed that the HKMA will “continue to take forward Project Ensemble, including encouraging commercial banks to introduce tokenised deposits, and promoting live transactions of tokenised assets, such as the settlement of tokenised money market funds with tokenised deposits.” The initiative aims to embed tokenized deposits, bank liabilities represented as blockchain-based tokens, into mainstream financial operations. These deposits could facilitate the settlement of money-market funds and other financial instruments more quickly and efficiently. To ensure a controlled rollout, the HKMA will utilize its regulatory sandbox to enable banks to test tokenized products while enhancing risk management. Tokenized Bonds to Become a Regular Feature Beyond deposits, the government intends to make tokenized bond issuance a permanent element of Hong Kong’s financial markets. After successful pilots, including green bonds, the HKMA will help regularize the issuance process to build deep and liquid markets for digital bonds accessible to both local and international investors. Related: Beijing Blocks State-Owned Firms From Stablecoin Businesses in Hong Kong Hong Kong’s Global Financial Role The policy address also set out a comprehensive regulatory framework for digital assets. Hong Kong is implementing a regime for stablecoin issuers and drafting licensing rules for digital asset trading and custody services. The Securities…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 07:10
Federal Reserve Initiates 25 Basis Point Rate Cut Amid Labor Concerns

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/fed-rate-cut-employment-increase/
Coinstats2025/09/18 07:09
‘Dr. Quinn’ Co-Stars Jane Seymour And Joe Lando Reuniting In New Season Of ‘Harry Wild’

The post ‘Dr. Quinn’ Co-Stars Jane Seymour And Joe Lando Reuniting In New Season Of ‘Harry Wild’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Joe Lando and Janey Seymour in “Harry Wild.” Courtesy: AMC / Acorn Jane Seymour is getting her favorite frontier friend to join her in her latest series. In the mid-90s Seymour spent six seasons as Dr. Micheala Quinn on Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman. During the run of the series, Dr. Quinn met, married, and started a family with local frontiersman Byron Sully, also known simply as Sully, played by Joe Lando. Now, the duo will once again be partnering up, but this time to solve crimes in Seymour’s latest show, Harry Wild. In the series, literature professor Harriet ‘Harry’ Wild found herself at crossroads, having difficulty adjusting to retirement. After a stint staying with her police detective son, Charlie, Harry begins to investigate crimes herself, now finding an unlikely new sleuthing partner, a teen who had mugged Harry. In the upcoming fifth season, now in production in Dublin, Ireland, Lando will join the cast, playing Pierce Kennedy, the new State Pathologist, who becomes a charming and handsome natural ally for Harry. Promotional portrait of British actress Jane Seymour (born Joyce Penelope Wilhelmina Frankenberg), as Dr. Michaela ‘Mike’ Quinn, and American actor Joe Lando, as Byron Sully, as they pose with horses for the made-for-tv movie ‘Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman: the Movie,’ 1999. (Photo by Spike Nannarello/CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images) Getty Images Emmy-Award Winner Seymour also serves as executive producer on the series. The new season finds Harry and Fergus delving into the worlds of whiskey-making, theatre and musical-tattoos, chasing a gang of middle-aged lady burglars and working to deal with a murder close to home. Debuting in 2026, Harry Wild Season 5 will consist of six episodes. Ahead of the new season, a 2-part Harry Wild Special will debut exclusively on Acorn TV on Monday, November 24th. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/anneeaston/2025/09/17/dr-quinn-co-stars-jane-seymour-and-joe-lando-reuniting-in-new-season-of-harry-wild/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 07:05
