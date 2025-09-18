MEXC birža
Top 4 Altcoins Under $1 to Buy Before October
Altcoin Buzz, a crypto channel with 469,000 subscribers, just dropped a video on four coins under $1 that could see big moves in the months ahead. The team reminds viewers that a cheap price alone isn’t what makes a coin promising; market cap, supply, and real adoption are what really matter. Still, tokens under a
Coinstats
2025/09/18 07:30
Korea Exchange Affiliate KOSCOM Applies for Stablecoin Trademarks
Korea Exchange’s IT infrastructure providing affiliate KOSCOM has applied for five stablecoin-related trademarks, in addition to reorganizing its crypto and digital assets departments.
Coinstats
2025/09/18 07:30
How The ByteDance App Survived Trump And A US Ban
The post How The ByteDance App Survived Trump And A US Ban appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 13: Participants hold signs in support of TikTok outside the U.S. Capitol Building on March 13, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) Getty Images From President Trump’s first ban attempt to a near-blackout earlier this year, TikTok’s five-year roller coaster ride looks like it’s finally slowing down now that Trump has unveiled a deal framework to keep the ByteDance app alive in the U.S. A look back at the saga around TikTok starting in 2020, however, shows just how close the app came to being shut out of the US – how it narrowly averted a ban and forced sale that found rare bipartisan backing in Washington. Recapping TikTok’s dramatic five-year battle When I interviewed Brendan Carr back in 2022, for example, the future FCC chairman was already certain at that point that TikTok’s days were numbered. For a litany of perceived sins — everything from the too-cozy relationship of the app’s parent company with China’s ruling regime to the app’s repeated floating of user privacy — Carr was already convinced, at least during his conversation with me, that: “The tide is going out on TikTok.” It was, in fact, one of the few issues that Washington lawmakers seemed to agree on. Even then-President Biden was on board, having resurrected Trump’s aborted TikTok ban from his first term and signed it into law. “It feels different now than it did two years ago at the end of the Trump administration, when concerns were first raised,” Carr told me then, in August of 2022. “I think, like a lot of things in the Trump era, people sort of picked sides on the issue based on the fact that it was Trump.” One thing led to another, though, and it looked like Carr was probably…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 07:29
UK FCA Opens Crypto Standards Consultation Amid Criticism
The post UK FCA Opens Crypto Standards Consultation Amid Criticism appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has launched a consultation on new minimum standards for crypto firms. The regulator aims to apply rules from traditional finance to promote a well-regulated sector. While the FCA intends to strengthen consumer safeguards and market integrity with these proposals, the UK’s overall regulatory approach has been criticized as slow, restrictive, and disjointed. Sponsored Sponsored FCA Seeks Crypto Feedback The UK’s financial watchdog, the FCA, is seeking public feedback on a new set of proposed minimum standards for cryptocurrency companies to tighten its grip on the crypto sector. The proposals in the consultation paper CP25/25 aim to apply many of the same rules from traditional finance to crypto firms. The regulations especially focus on operational resilience and effective systems to combat financial crime. Today, the FCA published a new consultation paper — CP25/25: Application of the FCA Handbook for Regulated Cryptoasset Activities — which looks at the proposed application of existing FCA Handbook rules to firms conducting regulated cryptoasset activities 👉… pic.twitter.com/yCzxYdWrKB — CryptoUK 🇬🇧 (@CryptoUKAssoc) September 17, 2025 These measures will aim to help UK companies compete on the global stage. Recognizing the crypto market’s unique features, the FCA is also starting a discussion on applying a new principle to ensure firms operate in their customers’ best interests. “We want to develop a sustainable and competitive crypto sector – balancing innovation, market integrity and trust. Our proposals won’t remove the risks of investing in crypto, but they will help firms meet common standards so consumers have a better idea of what to expect,” said David Geale, the FCA’s executive director of payments and digital finance, in a press release. The FCA set an October 15 deadline for feedback on the discussion paper and a November 12 deadline for the consultation paper. Sponsored Sponsored However,…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 07:28
CME Unleashing XRP Options After $16B Futures Rally Signals Strong Institutional Demand
The post CME Unleashing XRP Options After $16B Futures Rally Signals Strong Institutional Demand appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Institutional crypto activity is accelerating as CME gears up to launch XRP and solana options with daily expirations in October, adding to growing adoption in the futures market. XRP Options Set to Launch on CME in October With Daily Expirations CME Group, the world’s largest derivatives marketplace, announced on Sept. 17 that it will introduce […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/cme-unleashing-xrp-options-after-16b-futures-rally-signals-strong-institutional-demand/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 07:24
‘Alien Earth’ Composer Jeff Russo Dives Into Score For FX Series
The post ‘Alien Earth’ Composer Jeff Russo Dives Into Score For FX Series appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. FX’s Alien: Earth — Pictured: Timothy Olyphant as Kirsh. Courtesy of Patrick Brown/FX ***The following contains certain spoilers for Alien: Earth!*** When it came time to marry picture and music for FX’s Alien: Earth, series creator Noah Hawley did what he’s done for close to 20 years: call up Jeff Russo. “[He] said, ‘I’m adapting the Alien IP, for television. What do you think, musically?’” Russo recalls over Zoom. “We started talking and I began writing music for it. It seemed like…not a foregone conclusion, but a conversation that was being had.” A founder of Tonic and a previous member of Low Stars, the composer has scored all of Hawley’s film and television projects since The Unusuals (2009). “Everything I’ve learned about making music for storytelling, I learned by doing with him,” Russo adds. “He really knows what he wants. And when you have a confident filmmaker that is also open to artistic collaboration, it’s the best of all the worlds.” The first small screen translation of the nearly 50-year-old franchise known for straddling horror, sci-fi, and action genres, Alien: Earth takes place two years before the events of the 1979 original and nearly six decades before Aliens. “We talk a lot about trying to figure out what the underlying property is making our audience feel,” Russo explains. “Trying to create a unique narrative and way of telling the story, but at the same time, making the audience feel that same feeling. In this case, there’s that feeling of dread. There’s that tense, eerie feeling created with such a deft hand in Alien. And then [came Aliens, which was] such a great action piece. So how are we going to take those two ideas and sort of mix them together, have that be something unique and different, while eliciting the…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 07:23
CME Group plans to launch SOL and XRP futures options on October 13
PANews reported on September 18 that according to The Block, CME Group plans to launch Solana (SOL) and Ripple (XRP) futures options on October 13, pending regulatory review. CME said on Wednesday that the new contracts will cover standard and micro options on SOL and XRP futures, with daily, monthly, and quarterly expiration dates. The new options are intended to give institutional investors and active traders greater flexibility in managing their risk exposure to the two cryptocurrencies. Giovanni Vicioso, CME's global head of cryptocurrency products, said the plan to launch options is due to the "significant growth and increasing liquidity" of the exchange's SOL and XRP futures.
PANews
2025/09/18 07:23
Disney Pockets $2.2 Billion For Filming Outside America
The post Disney Pockets $2.2 Billion For Filming Outside America appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disney has made $2.2 billion from filming productions like ‘Avengers: Endgame’ in the U.K. ©Marvel Studios 2018 Disney has been handed $2.2 billion by the government of the United Kingdom over the past 15 years in return for filming movies and streaming shows in the country according to analysis of more than 400 company filings Disney is believed to be the biggest single beneficiary of the Audio-Visual Expenditure Credit (AVEC) in the U.K. which gives studios a cash reimbursement of up to 25.5% of the money they spend there. The generous fiscal incentives have attracted all of the major Hollywood studios to the U.K. and the country has reeled in the returns from it. Data from the British Film Institute (BFI) shows that foreign studios contributed around 87% of the $2.2 billion (£1.6 billion) spent on making films in the U.K. last year. It is a 7.6% increase on the sum spent in 2019 and is in stark contrast to the picture in the United States. According to permit issuing office FilmLA, the number of on-location shooting days in Los Angeles fell 35.7% from 2019 to 2024 making it the second-least productive year since 1995 aside from 2020 when it was the height of the pandemic. The outlook hasn’t improved since then with FilmLA’s latest data showing that between April and June this year there was a 6.2% drop in shooting days on the same period a year ago. It followed a 22.4% decline in the first quarter with FilmLA noting that “each drop reflected the impact of global production cutbacks and California’s ongoing loss of work to rival territories.” The one-two punch of the pandemic followed by the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strikes put Hollywood on the ropes just as the U.K. began drafting a plan to improve its fiscal incentives…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 07:20
October Probability Surges To 94%
The post October Probability Surges To 94% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The financial world is buzzing with a significant development: the probability of a Fed rate cut in October has just seen a dramatic increase. This isn’t just a minor shift; it’s a monumental change that could ripple through global markets, including the dynamic cryptocurrency space. For anyone tracking economic indicators and their impact on investments, this update from the U.S. interest rate futures market is absolutely crucial. What Just Happened? Unpacking the FOMC Statement’s Impact Following the latest Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) statement, market sentiment has decisively shifted. Before the announcement, the U.S. interest rate futures market had priced in a 71.6% chance of an October rate cut. However, after the statement, this figure surged to an astounding 94%. This jump indicates that traders and analysts are now overwhelmingly confident that the Federal Reserve will lower interest rates next month. Such a high probability suggests a strong consensus emerging from the Fed’s latest communications and economic outlook. A Fed rate cut typically means cheaper borrowing costs for businesses and consumers, which can stimulate economic activity. But what does this really signify for investors, especially those in the digital asset realm? Why is a Fed Rate Cut So Significant for Markets? When the Federal Reserve adjusts interest rates, it sends powerful signals across the entire financial ecosystem. A rate cut generally implies a more accommodative monetary policy, often enacted to boost economic growth or combat deflationary pressures. Impact on Traditional Markets: Stocks: Lower interest rates can make borrowing cheaper for companies, potentially boosting earnings and making stocks more attractive compared to bonds. Bonds: Existing bonds with higher yields might become more valuable, but new bonds will likely offer lower returns. Dollar Strength: A rate cut can weaken the U.S. dollar, making exports cheaper and potentially benefiting multinational corporations. Potential for…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 07:19
US SEC approves options tied to Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund and Cboe Bitcoin US ETF Index
PANews reported on September 18th that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced that, in addition to approving universal listing standards for commodity-based trust units , the SEC has also approved the listing and trading of the Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund, which holds spot digital assets based on the CoinDesk 5 index. The SEC also approved the listing and trading of PM-settled options on the Cboe Bitcoin US ETF Index and the Mini-Cboe Bitcoin US ETF Index, with expiration dates including third Fridays, non-standard expiration dates, and quarterly index expiration dates.
PANews
2025/09/18 07:18
