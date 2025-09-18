Chicago Cubs Clinch Playoff Berth Despite Injuries to Key Players

The post Chicago Cubs Clinch Playoff Berth Despite Injuries to Key Players appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Chicago Cubs’ Ian Happ, left, is greeted by Nico Hoerner, right, after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved For the first time in five years, the Cubs will be in the playoffs. With Wednesday’s win over the Pirates, the Cubs secured their place in the postseason. Only two teams – the Brewers and Phillies – clinched their spots earlier than the Cubs have. Remarkably, the Cubs have done this despite injuries to multiple key players on the roster. Most notably, they have been without right fielder Kyle Tucker since he landed on the injured list with a left calf strain on September 9 (with the move to the injured list retroactive to September 6). Tucker had started to find his form at the plate again after struggling through a hand injury for much of June and July, and the most recent news on Tucker’s injury doesn’t bode well for him coming back soon. Before Wednesday’s game, it was reported that Tucker was headed to Tampa, Florida for further treatment on his calf after attempts at the team facility weren’t working. “We’re aligned with Kyle, and this is the best way for him to make some improvements,” Cubs manager Craig Counsell told reporters. “Unfortunately, we’ve plateaued and we weren’t making progress, and that’s frustrating for Kyle.” Tucker is still unable to run without experiencing some pain, even though he has been able to start throwing and hitting successfully during his rehab. This may jeopardize his ability to get back in the lineup before the regular season ends on September 28. Obviously, the Cubs would like Tucker to get some at-bats in before the…