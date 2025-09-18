MEXC birža
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 07:41
Aave V4 roadmap signals end of multichain sprawl
The post Aave V4 roadmap signals end of multichain sprawl appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Aave Labs has released its official launch roadmap for V4, laying out the final steps ahead of the major upgrade’s Q4 mainnet launch. Alongside new architectural and security improvements, the roadmap introduces a fundamental shift in how user balances are tracked and highlights a strategic pullback from economically underperforming deployments across layer-2 and alternative layer-1 networks. The V4 release moves away from aTokens’ rebasing-style mechanics toward ERC-4626-style share accounting, a change that promises cleaner integrations, easier tax treatment, and better compatibility with downstream DeFi infrastructure. In a recent technical development update, Aave Labs confirmed that “tokenization is to remain optional and built using ERC 4626 vaults,” and that internal accounting will eliminate the use of exchange rates or scaled balances. The goal is to “further improve the overall reliability of the protocol.” ERC-4626 is a widely adopted Ethereum standard that expresses user deposits as shares of a vault rather than balances that grow over time. In Aave V3, aTokens accrue interest by increasing a user’s balance directly — behavior that resembles rebasing tokens and often confuses integrations and portfolio accounting tools. By contrast, ERC-4626 tracks yield through a rising price-per-share metric, leaving token balances unchanged. The result is more predictable behavior for integrators, auditors and tax software, as well as a clearer cost basis for users. The roadmap also outlines a series of release milestones, including a formal codebase publication, a public testnet launch with a redesigned interface, and the completion of a multi-layered security review involving formal verification and manual audits. Aave Labs said the roadmap reflects the protocol’s “final stages of review, testing, and deployment,” and that additional documentation and launch preparation materials will be released in the coming weeks. But the most pointed strategic shift comes not from the codebase, but from Aave’s own governance forums. “Aave…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 07:40
Vitalik: Staking means defending the blockchain, and there will inevitably be resistance when exiting
PANews reported on September 18th that in response to the discussion about the waiting time for staking, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin said: "Staking means taking on the solemn responsibility of defending the blockchain. Exit resistance is part of the protocol. This is not to say that the current staking queue design is optimal, but to say that if the relevant parameter settings are naively reduced, the credibility of the chain will be greatly reduced from the perspective of those nodes that are not often online." Data from the validatorqueue website shows that as of now, the number of ETH in the Ethereum PoS network exit queue is 2,496,141, with a waiting time of approximately 43 days and 8 hours. During the same period, the number of ETH waiting to be activated is 464,626, with an estimated activation delay of approximately 8 days and 2 hours.
PANews
2025/09/18 07:39
SEC Approves New Standards for Digital Asset ETF Listings
Detail: https://coincu.com/news/sec-digital-asset-etf-listings/
Coinstats
2025/09/18 07:38
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 07:38
Elizabeth Warren raises ethics concerns over White House crypto czar David Sacks’ tenure
The post Elizabeth Warren raises ethics concerns over White House crypto czar David Sacks’ tenure appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Democratic lawmakers pressed David Sacks, President Donald Trump’s “crypto and AI czar,” on Sept. 17 to disclose whether he has exceeded the time limits of his temporary White House appointment, raising questions about possible ethics violations. In a letter signed by Senator Elizabeth Warren and seven other members of Congress, the lawmakers said Sacks may have surpassed the 130-day cap for Special Government Employees, a category that allows private-sector professionals to serve the government on a part-time or temporary basis. The Office of Government Ethics sets the cap to minimize conflicts of interest, as SGEs are permitted to continue receiving outside salaries while in government service. Warren has previously raised similar concerns around Sacks’ appointment. Conflict-of-interest worries Sacks, a venture capitalist and general partner at Craft Ventures, has played a high-profile role in shaping Trump administration policy on digital assets and artificial intelligence. Lawmakers argued that his private financial ties to Silicon Valley raise serious ethical questions if he is no longer within the bounds of SGE status. According to the letter: “When issuing your ethics waiver, the White House noted that the careful balance in conflict-of-interest rules for SGEs was reached with the understanding that they would only serve the public ‘on a temporary basis. For you in particular, compliance with the SGE time limit is critical, given the scale of your conflicts of interest.” The group noted that Sacks’ private salary from Craft Ventures is permissible only under the temporary provisions of his appointment. If he has worked past the legal limit, the lawmakers warned, his continued dual roles could represent a breach of ethics. Counting the days According to the letter, Sacks was appointed in December 2024 and began working around Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20, 2025. By the lawmakers’ calculation, he reached the 130-day threshold in…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 07:37
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 07:35
SEC approves new listing standards paving way for crypto ETFs on Nasdaq, Cboe, and NYSE
The post SEC approves new listing standards paving way for crypto ETFs on Nasdaq, Cboe, and NYSE appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways The SEC has approved standardized listing rules for commodity-based trust shares. Nasdaq, Cboe, and NYSE can now list these products without individual SEC applications per product. The Securities and Exchange Commission approved generic listing standards for commodity-based trust shares on Nasdaq, Cboe and the New York Stock Exchange. The approval allows these exchanges to list shares of commodity-based trusts under standardized criteria rather than requiring individual applications for each product. The new framework applies to trust structures that hold physical commodities or commodity-related investments. This newly approved standard paves the way for formal listing rules for crypto exchange-traded funds, quickly setting the stage for these products to be prepared for public trading. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/sec-approves-commodity-trust-listing-standards-nasdaq-cboe-nyse/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 07:34
Bitcoin’s Price Recovery Revives Profit Margins For Short-Term Whales, Rally To Extend?
The post Bitcoin’s Price Recovery Revives Profit Margins For Short-Term Whales, Rally To Extend? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin’s Price Recovery Revives Profit Margins For Short-Term Whales, Rally To Extend? | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Godspower Owie is my name, and I work for the news platforms NewsBTC and Bitcoinist. I sometimes like to think of myself as an explorer since I enjoy exploring new places, learning new things, especially valuable ones, and meeting new people who have an impact on my life, no matter how small. I value my family, friends, career, and time. Really, those are most likely the most significant aspects of every person’s existence. Not illusions, but dreams are what I pursue. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/bitcoin-revives-sth-profit-margins/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 07:33
Dogecoin Treasury Firm’s Stock Rises, Then Falls as Holdings Top 600 Million DOGE
The post Dogecoin Treasury Firm’s Stock Rises, Then Falls as Holdings Top 600 Million DOGE appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief CleanCore’s Dogecoin treasury added another 100 million DOGE. The firm now holds more than 600 million DOGE, valued at greater than $161 million. Shares in ZONE jumped as high as 7% at one point on Tuesday before falling into the red. Shares in publicly traded cleaning and disinfection company CleanCore (ZONE) jumped as high as 7% during trading on Tuesday before turning red amid news the firm added 100 million Dogecoin (DOGE) to its balance sheet. The Omaha, Nebraska-based firm has now amassed more than 600 million of the leading meme coin, valuing its treasury above $161 million. “Our goal is to establish Dogecoin as a premier reserve asset while supporting its broader use in payments, tokenization, staking-like products, and remittances,” said the firm’s CIO Marco Magiotta, in a statement. “We believe that our transparent accumulation approach is already contributing positively to market confidence in DOGE’s long-term potential.” The publicly traded firm is supported via a collaboration with House of Doge, the commercial arm of the Dogecoin Foundation that seeks to increase brand awareness and adoption of the meme coin. Magiotta also serves as the CEO of the House of Doge. CleanCore has been branded an “official” Dogecoin treasury, given the connection. CleanCore, whose board is chaired by Elon Musk’s personal lawyer Alex Spiro, announced a $175 million PIPE—or private investment in public equity—to help kick-start its treasury in early September. Musk has a long history with Dogecoin, and was defended by Spiro in a $258 billion lawsuit filed by Dogecoin holders before it was dropped last November. Since its first acquisition, CleanCore has quickly acquired more than 600 million Dogecoin as it builds towards its goal to accumulate 1 billion DOGE in the first 30 days. Its longer-term goal is to grab at least 5% of…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 07:31
