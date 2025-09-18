One Man Has Last Laugh On Ruben Amorim’s Manchester United Disaster

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – JANUARY 19: Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, reacts during the Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Brighton & Hove Albion FC at Old Trafford on January 19, 2025 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) Getty Images Ruben Amorim's team was the better side for the first 15 minutes of the Manchester Derby. Manchester City looked uncomfortable and there were flashes of danger from the visitors that will have given the Portuguese manager hope. But then, as has ever been the case, Manchester United conceded. To fall behind at the Etihad Stadium is no shame; plenty of great sides have been well beaten there. But the manner in which they conceded was just horrendous. United had everyone back in their defensive shape, but somehow, Jeremy Doku could still wander into the box and find an unmarked Phil Foden to head home. The fact that they conceded another two in similarly chaotic circumstances only emphasised the point: This is a team with something seriously wrong. Post-match, Amorim was raging. "I felt that if you look at the goals, those moments, we could avoid," he said. "And that is the key of the games, to take advantage of these moments and they took it, in transitions. In those moments, they were better than us." Increasingly, the manager's system is being blamed for the poor results. After decrying the manner in which goals were conceded, Amorim was asked by a journalist whether it was time to accept that his tactics, which have delivered a mere eight Premier League wins under him, weren't working. MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 14: Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Manchester United at Etihad Stadium on September 14, 2025 in Manchester, England. (Photo by…