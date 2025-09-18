2025-09-19 Friday

Kripto ziņas

Uzzini jaunākās kripto ziņas un jaunumus tirgū
Prediction Market Kalshi Partners with Solana and Base to Promote On-Chain Innovation

Prediction Market Kalshi Partners with Solana and Base to Promote On-Chain Innovation

PANews reported on September 18th that prediction market platform Kalshi has partnered with Solana and Base to launch an ecosystem hub. Kalshi posted on X on Wednesday, stating, "We support both off-chain and on-chain innovation and are collaborating with Solana and Base to provide dedicated funding," and announced the launch of its Kalshi Ecosystem Support Network. This move comes as Kalshi's monthly trading volume is on the rise. Last month, Kalshi's volume reached $875 million, while Polymarket's volume was $1 billion. Following a surge in trading ahead of the US election last November, Kalshi's volume plummeted. Since last year, the platform hasn't surpassed $1 billion in trading volume in a single month, while Polymarket has achieved monthly volumes exceeding $1 billion multiple times.
Threshold
T$0,01674-%4,01
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0,009939--%
Movement
MOVE$0,1295-%3,71
Kopīgot
PANews2025/09/18 07:53
Kopīgot
England’s Titanic Hitters Cruise Past Ireland In First T20 At Malahide

England’s Titanic Hitters Cruise Past Ireland In First T20 At Malahide

The post England’s Titanic Hitters Cruise Past Ireland In First T20 At Malahide appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. DUBLIN, IRELAND – SEPTEMBER 17: Phil Salt of England hits out for six runs watched by Ireland wicketkeeper Lorcan Tucker during the first T20 International match between Ireland and England at Malahide Cricket Club on September 17, 2025 in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images) Getty Images England continued their brutal form in T20 internationals after they beat Ireland on Wednesday in the first of a three-match series. A trip across the Irish sea was a gentle introduction for stand-in captain Jacob Bethell as his side completed a comprehensive four-wicket win over the Green and Whites within the attractive environment of Malahide Castle and Gardens. England have now scored over 500 runs in the last two T20s. They mauled South Africa at Manchester last Tuesday, recording the highest score by a Full Member nation in the format. Phil Salt, who belted 141 at Old Trafford, fell 11 runs short of another century in his quest to be the best T20 batter in the world. Salt swiped his bat against his pad in anger as he walked off, but he has smashed a combined 12 sixes and 25 fours in those knocks. Ireland had batted well, scoring 25 boundaries after a relatively subdued powerplay. Lorcan Tucker averages over 40 in Test cricket, and his multi-format skills had a breezy outing here. The wicketkeeper hit a splendid 55 as he put on a stand of 123 with Harry Tector, who made 63. The only black mark against England was the bowling effort. Adil Rashid suffered more than usual in the truncated series against the Proteas, and he chucked in some ropey deliveries in North Dublin too. Jamie Overton has taken himself out of red-ball selection, but he was wayward in length. Sam Curran, England’s bits and pieces specialist, didn’t have his…
Threshold
T$0,01674-%4,01
SIX
SIX$0,02201-%0,67
HARRY
HARRY$0,0766-%8,24
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 07:53
Kopīgot
Fitness Studios And Spas Are The New Hotel Boutiques

Fitness Studios And Spas Are The New Hotel Boutiques

The post Fitness Studios And Spas Are The New Hotel Boutiques appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. On-site retail, experiences, and brand partnerships are driving sales in the hospitality space. getty The hospitality sector is pioneering a new approach to strategic partnerships with wellness and fitness brands, as well as branded products available for purchase via on-site retail spas, shops, and more. These partnerships are creating revenue-generating touchpoints that extend far beyond traditional room rates. These collaborations are transforming how hotels monetize their guest relationships while delivering added value that justifies premium pricing. W Austin‘s partnership with PVOLVE is one example of this trend. The collaboration began organically when a member of the hotel’s AWAY Spa attended a pop-up class hosted by PVOLVE’s downtown location prior to its early 2025 opening. This connection led to a comprehensive partnership that includes daily class access for hotel guests through the destination fee structure, with classes available at PVOLVE’s studio just two blocks away. The hotel also facilitates private group sessions and individual instruction with advance notice. The partnership extends beyond basic class access, too. During summer months, W Austin hosted monthly PVOLVE classes at its WET deck rooftop pool area, with PVOLVE members receiving complimentary pool access regardless of class attendance. This cross-pollination of customer bases demonstrates how hospitality brands can leverage partnerships to attract new audiences while providing existing guests with premium amenities. Hotel ZaZa has taken a product-centric approach through its ZaSpa partnerships, particularly with skincare brand KNESKO. The hotel’s “Catch the Glow” treatment integrates KNESKO’s gold-infused serums with traditional spa services, combining citrus-amber body polish, hydrating treatments, and full-body massage. Originally designed as a limited summer offering, guest demand has been strong enough that the hotel is considering permanently extending the service. The strategic value lies in ZaZa’s plans to enable in-room product ordering, allowing guests to purchase KNESKO products and have them delivered directly to…
Wormhole
W$0,11153-%5,31
Sperax
SPA$0,010664-%0,33
Moonveil
MORE$0,0876-%0,70
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 07:50
Kopīgot
FBI Asks SafeMoon Victims for Info Amid Restitution Efforts

FBI Asks SafeMoon Victims for Info Amid Restitution Efforts

The FBI is seeking information from SafeMoon investors after Karony’s conviction, as experts warn restitution in DeFi remains complex.
DeFi
DEFI$0,001898-%11,39
Kopīgot
Coinstats2025/09/18 07:50
Kopīgot
Thumzup Media, a listed company, announced that it has purchased 7.5 million DOGE tokens, worth approximately $2 million.

Thumzup Media, a listed company, announced that it has purchased 7.5 million DOGE tokens, worth approximately $2 million.

PANews reported on September 18th that, according to The Block, Thumzup Media Corporation (ticker symbol TZUP) announced Thursday its first open market purchase of Dogecoin (DOGE), purchasing approximately 7.5 million tokens at a weighted average price of $0.2665, valued at approximately $2 million. Earlier this month, Thumzup Media stated its plans to deploy 3,500 Dogecoin mining machines by the end of the year through its upcoming acquisition of mining company Dogehash. Furthermore, the company is strengthening its leadership team, appointing Jordan Jefferson, CEO of DogeOS and head of MyDoge, and Alex Hoffman, head of the DogeOS ecosystem, to its cryptocurrency advisory board this week.
ALEX Lab
ALEX$0,00531+%14,93
DOGE
DOGE$0,27217-%3,66
OpenLedger
OPEN$0,90989+%6,24
Kopīgot
PANews2025/09/18 07:49
Kopīgot
China’s Ban on Nvidia Chips for State Firms Sends Stock Tumbling

China’s Ban on Nvidia Chips for State Firms Sends Stock Tumbling

The post China’s Ban on Nvidia Chips for State Firms Sends Stock Tumbling appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) has instructed big companies to stop purchasing and cancel existing orders for Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D chip The ban is part of China’s ongoing effort to reduce dependency on US-made AI hardware, especially after restrictive US export rules After the news, Nvidia shares dropped in premarket trading by about 1.5% Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) has instructed big companies like Alibaba and ByteDance to stop purchasing and cancel existing orders for Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D chip. The ban is part of China’s ongoing effort to reduce dependency on US-made AI hardware, especially after restrictive US export rules. The RTX Pro 6000D was tailored for China to comply with some export rules, but now the regulator says even that chip is off-limits. After the news, Nvidia shares dropped in premarket trading (around 1.5%), reflecting investors’ concerns about reduced demand in one of the biggest markets. This isn’t the first time China has done something like this. For instance, in August, the country urged firms not to use Nvidia’s H20 chip due to potential security issues and the need to comply with international export control regulations. Meanwhile, Alibaba and Baidu have begun using domestically produced AI chips more heavily, which shows that China is seriously investing in building its own chip-making capacity. Additionally, a few days ago, Chinese regulators opened an antitrust review into Nvidia’s Mellanox acquisition, suggesting the company may have broken some of the promises it made to get the 2020 deal passed. From AI to blockchain and the possible effects of China’s ban The banning of Nvidia chips represents a rather notable escalation in the technological rivalry between the United States and China. Beyond tariffs or export bans, China is now proactively telling its firms to avoid even “compliant” US chips and instead shift…
LETSTOP
STOP$0,10815-%6,33
Threshold
T$0,01674-%4,01
GET
GET$0,007388-%5,84
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 07:46
Kopīgot
DeFi Development increased its holdings of SOL by approximately $14.6 million, bringing its total holdings to nearly $500 million.

DeFi Development increased its holdings of SOL by approximately $14.6 million, bringing its total holdings to nearly $500 million.

PANews reported on September 18th that according to The Block, DeFi Development Corp. (stock code DFDV) purchased another 62,745 SOL tokens, worth approximately $14.6 million. The company's total SOL holdings have exceeded 2 million, worth nearly $500 million. The company currently has approximately 25 million shares outstanding, which calculates its "SOL value per share" to approximately $19.44. Including warrants issued in a recent financing round, DFDV's total shares will increase to 31.5 million. The company intends to continue staking the recently purchased tokens "to multiple validator nodes," including its internally operated Solana validator nodes.
Solana
SOL$242,23-%2,02
DeFi
DEFI$0,001898-%11,39
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0,03919-%19,92
Kopīgot
PANews2025/09/18 07:45
Kopīgot
Top 3 Cryptos That Could Turn $100 Into $5,000 in 2025 – Including This Meme-to-Earn Token’s Game-Changing Potential

Top 3 Cryptos That Could Turn $100 Into $5,000 in 2025 – Including This Meme-to-Earn Token’s Game-Changing Potential

Discover 3 cryptos with explosive growth potential - Ethereum, Shiba Inu, and MAGAX. Here’s why early investors are eyeing them for 2025.
SQUID MEME
GAME$26,7321-%5,95
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01382-%4,68
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
Kopīgot
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 07:45
Kopīgot
Bitcoin Holds $115K Support as Fed Cuts Rates by 25 Basis Points

Bitcoin Holds $115K Support as Fed Cuts Rates by 25 Basis Points

Bitcoin maintained support above $115,000 following the Federal Reserve's 25 basis point rate cut, which fell short of the widely anticipated 50bp reduction. The post Bitcoin Holds $115K Support as Fed Cuts Rates by 25 Basis Points appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Kopīgot
Coinspeaker2025/09/18 07:44
Kopīgot
One Man Has Last Laugh On Ruben Amorim’s Manchester United Disaster

One Man Has Last Laugh On Ruben Amorim’s Manchester United Disaster

The post One Man Has Last Laugh On Ruben Amorim’s Manchester United Disaster appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – JANUARY 19: Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, reacts during the Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Brighton & Hove Albion FC at Old Trafford on January 19, 2025 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) Getty Images Ruben Amorim’s team was the better side for the first 15 minutes of the Manchester Derby. Manchester City looked uncomfortable and there were flashes of danger from the visitors that will have given the Portuguese manager hope. But then, as has ever been the case, Manchester United conceded. To fall behind at the Etihad Stadium is no shame; plenty of great sides have been well beaten there. But the manner in which they conceded was just horrendous. United had everyone back in their defensive shape, but somehow, Jeremy Doku could still wander into the box and find an unmarked Phil Foden to head home. The fact that they conceded another two in similarly chaotic circumstances only emphasised the point: This is a team with something seriously wrong. Post-match, Amorim was raging. “I felt that if you look at the goals, those moments, we could avoid,” he said. “And that is the key of the games, to take advantage of these moments and they took it, in transitions. In those moments, they were better than us.” Increasingly, the manager’s system is being blamed for the poor results. After decrying the manner in which goals were conceded, Amorim was asked by a journalist whether it was time to accept that his tactics, which have delivered a mere eight Premier League wins under him, weren’t working. MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 14: Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Manchester United at Etihad Stadium on September 14, 2025 in Manchester, England. (Photo by…
Threshold
T$0,01674-%4,01
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1,0609+%0,49
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1,202+%5,26
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 07:44
Kopīgot

Populārākās ziņas

Vairāk

Fed Actions Impact Cryptocurrency Market

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Dip As Traders Lock In Profit

Solana And Litecoin Predictions Show Limits, Pepeto Presale Gains 100x Buzz Today

When Is ‘A Big Bold Beautiful Journey’ Coming To Streaming?

How One Trader’s Success Can Inspire Your Crypto Journey with Invro Mining