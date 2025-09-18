2025-09-19 Friday

Kripto ziņas

Uzzini jaunākās kripto ziņas un jaunumus tirgū
How is the xStocks tokenized stock market developing?

How is the xStocks tokenized stock market developing?

Author: Heechang Compiled by: TechFlow xStocks offers a tokenized stock service, allowing investors to trade tokenized versions of popular US stocks like Tesla in real time. While still in its early stages, it’s already showing some interesting signs of growth. Observation 1: Trading is concentrated in Tesla (TSLA) As in many emerging markets, trading activity has quickly concentrated on a handful of stocks. Data shows a high concentration of trading volume in the most well-known and volatile stocks, with Tesla being the most prominent example. This concentration is not surprising: liquidity tends to accumulate in assets that retail investors already favor, and early adopters often use familiar high-beta stocks to test new infrastructure. Observation 2: Liquidity decreases on weekends Data shows that on-chain equity trading volume drops to 30% or less of weekday levels over the weekend. Unlike crypto-native assets, which trade seamlessly around the clock, tokenized stocks still inherit the behavioral inertia of traditional market trading hours. Traders appear less willing to trade when reference markets (such as Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange) are closed, likely due to concerns about arbitrage, price gaps, and the inability to hedge positions off-chain. Observation 3: Prices move in line with the Nasdaq Another key signal comes from pricing behavior during the initial launch period. Initially, xStocks tokens traded at a significant premium to their Nasdaq counterparts, reflecting market enthusiasm and potential friction in bridging fiat liquidity. However, these premiums gradually diminished over time. Current trading patterns show that the token price is at the upper limit of Tesla's intraday price range and is highly consistent with the Nasdaq reference price. Arbitrageurs appear to be maintaining this price discipline, but there are still small deviations from the intraday highs, indicating some market inefficiencies that may present opportunities and risks for active traders. New opportunities for Korean stock investors? South Korean investors currently hold over $100 billion in US stocks, with trading volume increasing 17-fold since January 2020. Existing infrastructure for South Korean investors to trade US stocks is limited by high fees, long settlement times, and slow cash-out processes, creating opportunities for tokenized or on-chain mirror stocks. As the infrastructure and platforms supporting on-chain US stock markets continue to improve, a new group of South Korean traders will enter the crypto market, which is undoubtedly a huge opportunity.
RealLink
REAL$0.06412-1.92%
Movement
MOVE$0.1295-3.71%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01381-4.75%
Kopīgot
PANews2025/09/18 08:00
Kopīgot
Israel Seizes $1.5B Crypto Linked to Iran Guards

Israel Seizes $1.5B Crypto Linked to Iran Guards

Israel has confiscated 187 crypto wallets linked to Iran’s Revolutionary Guards and frozen $1.5 million USDT in them following terror-financing claims. The Ministry of Defense of Israel has ordered the seizing of 187 cryptocurrency wallets possessed by the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).  The U.S., Canada, the U.K., and the European Union refer to […] The post Israel Seizes $1.5B Crypto Linked to Iran Guards appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Sidekick
K$0.158-3.54%
Union
U$0.014823+4.73%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01833+7.13%
Kopīgot
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/18 08:00
Kopīgot
BlockDAG vs XRP: How User Participation and Early Access Build Real Value Before Price Surges

BlockDAG vs XRP: How User Participation and Early Access Build Real Value Before Price Surges

XRP gained early recognition by focusing on cross-border payments and high-level bank partnerships. While effective in building institutional trust, the project’s first phases excluded everyday users. Validators handled ledger synchronization and payment simulations, but retail participants had little visibility into what was happening. BlockDAG is reshaping that approach. Its Awakening Testnet puts user participation first, with millions of mobile miners already active, real hardware syncing, and transparent explorer tools that let anyone monitor activity.  Before the coin is even listed, it is being tested, validated, and used by a global community. With nearly $410 million raised, 26.2 billion coins sold, and a 2,900% Gain since Batch 1, BlockDAG (BDAG) is proving that user-first adoption can drive credibility before price takes off. XRP Prioritized Banks Over Everyday Users Ripple Labs designed XRP primarily for financial institutions. Its ledger and early test environments were structured to serve as a bridge currency for banks. That focus meant validator synchronization, consensus speed, and internal stress tests were priorities. However, the average user was left out of the equation. Explorers offered only basic visibility. There was no mining, no public-facing test tools, and little direct involvement for individuals. This top-down rollout served its institutional goals but left XRP without the kind of organic community validation that strengthens long-term ecosystems. Instead of scaling from the bottom up, XRP was built for banks first, expecting users to follow later. While effective for its mission, this created a disconnect. Users became observers rather than participants, missing opportunities to shape the network in its early stages. BlockDAG Empowers Users with Real Participation BlockDAG is doing the opposite. From the start, it has made participation central to its rollout. The Awakening Testnet is not an isolated sandbox. It is a live environment where users, miners, and developers all interact with the network. Through Stratum integration, thousands of X10, X30, and X100 rigs are already syncing with the chain. At the same time, the X1 Mobile Miner app is active with more than 3 million daily users contributing directly to validation and activity. This is not passive observation; it is meaningful involvement before the coin is even listed. To add to this, the BlockDAG Explorer provides full visibility. Users can track transactions, monitor miner statistics, and view network performance in real time. Rather than speculating on how the system might behave, participants can see the proof themselves. This sets a new benchmark for transparency and user engagement in early-stage projects. BlockDAG Prioritizes Utility Over Speculative Hype Where most projects race to list and then attempt to build utility afterward, BlockDAG reverses the sequence. The presale has already raised almost $410 million, with 26.2 billion BDAG sold. Early buyers have gained a 2,900% ROI since Batch 1, yet thanks to a price lock, the coin remains available at $0.0013 until October 1, well below the current Batch 30 price of $0.03. But what makes BlockDAG stand out is not just presale numbers. It is the infrastructure already in place. The chain runs on an account abstraction model, uses a UTXO-free ledger for streamlined transactions, and has EIP-4337 groundwork to enable advanced smart accounts. Vesting contracts and upgradable features are being tested live. Hardware mining is not promised for the future; it is already functioning. By prioritizing utility over hype, BlockDAG is showing that real adoption and technical delivery come first. This makes its valuation not only appealing but also grounded in actual proof of work. Early Users Win: BlockDAG Builds Value First XRP built its credibility by catering to banks, keeping early development closed, and limiting user participation. That approach worked for institutional trust but delayed community involvement. BlockDAG is proving that a network can scale outward from its users. With 3 million mobile miners active daily, synced hardware rigs, a transparent explorer, and a feature-rich Awakening Testnet, BlockDAG is not waiting for exchange listings to prove its worth. At $0.0013 until October 1, despite a batch price of $0.03, it offers one of the rare chances to participate early, where it truly matters  before the price catches up to the progress. Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network Website: https://blockdag.network Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu  Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored post and is intended for informational purposes only. It was not written by 36crypto, does not reflect the views of 36crypto and is not a financial advice. Please do your research before engaging with the products.The post BlockDAG vs XRP: How User Participation and Early Access Build Real Value Before Price Surges appeared first on 36Crypto.
Threshold
T$0.01676-3.89%
RealLink
REAL$0.06412-1.92%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.07403+1.53%
Kopīgot
Coinstats2025/09/18 08:00
Kopīgot
Here’s Why Crypto Investors Think BlockchainFX Could Rival Tapzi And Bitcoin Hyper As The Best Crypto Presale To Buy

Here’s Why Crypto Investors Think BlockchainFX Could Rival Tapzi And Bitcoin Hyper As The Best Crypto Presale To Buy

With more than $7.3m already secured in presale contributions, BlockchainFX ($BFX) is establishing itself as one of the best cryptos to buy right now. Combining an aggressive reward structure, real-world utility, and a presale price of only $0.024 ahead of its $0.05 launch, it offers a compelling proposition for investors seeking crypto with high ROI.
RealLink
REAL$0.06412-1.92%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.3068-2.98%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08763-0.66%
Kopīgot
Coinstats2025/09/18 08:00
Kopīgot
Nexstar Pulls ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ From ABC Over Charlie Kirk Comments

Nexstar Pulls ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ From ABC Over Charlie Kirk Comments

The post Nexstar Pulls ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ From ABC Over Charlie Kirk Comments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” will be removed from local ABC stations owned by Nexstar “indefinitely,” according to a statement from the broadcasting giant, pulling the show after its host made comments about conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated last week. Kimmel speaks at the 2022 Media Access Awards presented by Easterseals and broadcast on November 17, 2022. (Photo by 2022 Media Access Awards Presented By Easterseals/Getty Images for Easterseals) Getty Images for Easterseals Key Facts Nexstar said its “owned and partner television stations affiliated with the ABC Television Network will preempt” Kimmel’s show “for the foreseeable future beginning with tonight’s show.” This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/antoniopequenoiv/2025/09/17/nexstar-will-pull-jimmy-kimmel-live-from-its-abc-stations-indefinitely-after-kimmels-comments-on-charlie-kirk/
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.202+5.26%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017754-4.39%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01833+7.13%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 07:59
Kopīgot
Ethereum Spent a Decade, While BlockDAG Launches Fully Equipped Testnet Ahead of 2025 Presale

Ethereum Spent a Decade, While BlockDAG Launches Fully Equipped Testnet Ahead of 2025 Presale

When Ethereum launched its Olympic Testnet in 2015, it marked the beginning of a long and complicated evolution. While groundbreaking at the time, that early version lacked many of the essential tools and standards that now define Ethereum. Features like account abstraction, reliable explorers, and miner protocols came later, spread across nearly a decade of […] The post Ethereum Spent a Decade, While BlockDAG Launches Fully Equipped Testnet Ahead of 2025 Presale appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Wink
LIKE$0.009575+0.41%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01833+7.13%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00586-0.50%
Kopīgot
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/18 07:59
Kopīgot
Pi Network News: New Developments Could Push Price to $0.40

Pi Network News: New Developments Could Push Price to $0.40

Analysts highlight new Pi Network developments that could lift its price toward $0.40 in 2025.
EPNS
PUSH$0.03667+0.43%
Pi Network
PI$0.35749-0.18%
Kopīgot
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 07:59
Kopīgot
Shibarium May No Longer Turbocharge Shiba Inu Price Rally, Here’s Reason

Shibarium May No Longer Turbocharge Shiba Inu Price Rally, Here’s Reason

The post Shibarium May No Longer Turbocharge Shiba Inu Price Rally, Here’s Reason appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shibarium, the layer-2 blockchain of the Shiba Inu (SHIB) ecosystem, is battling to stay active. Shibarium has slipped from hitting transaction milestones to struggling to record any transactions on its platform, a development that could severely impact SHIB. Shibarium transactions crash from millions to near zero As per Shibariumscan data, the total daily transactions on Shibarium as of Sept. 16 stood at 11,600. This volume of transactions reflects how low the transaction count has dropped for the L2, whose daily average ranged between 3.5 million and 4 million last month. However, in the last week of August, daily transaction volume on Shibarium lost momentum, slipping from 1.3 million to 9,590 as of Aug. 28. This pattern has lingered for much of September, with the highest peak so far being on Sept. 5, when it posted 1.26 million transactions. The low user engagement has greatly affected the transaction count in recent days. In addition, the security breach over the weekend by malicious attackers on Shibarium has probably worsened issues. Although developer Kaal Dhairya reassured the community that the attack to steal millions of BONE tokens was successfully prevented, users’ confidence appears shaken. This has also impacted the price outlook for Shiba Inu, the ecosystem’s native token. Following reports of the malicious attack on Shibarium, SHIB dipped immediately into the red zone. Unlike on previous occasions where investors accumulated on the dip, market participants did not flock to Shiba Inu. Shiba Inu price struggles, can burn mechanism help? With the current near-zero crash in transaction volume for Shibarium, SHIB’s price cannot depend on it to support a rally. It might take a while to rebuild user confidence and for transactions to pick up again. In the meantime, Shiba Inu might have to rely on other means to boost prices from its low levels. This…
NEAR
NEAR$3.16+6.68%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001305-2.90%
BONE SHIBASWAP
BONE$0.1764-5.61%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 07:57
Kopīgot
Ethereum to $5,500 by Mid-October, XRP ETF Launch to Test Investor Demand, 4.5 Trillion Shiba Inu Lost

Ethereum to $5,500 by Mid-October, XRP ETF Launch to Test Investor Demand, 4.5 Trillion Shiba Inu Lost

Crypto market today: key points. XRP ETF launch will show whether there will be enough demand. Shiba Inu sees massive on-chain crash in metric usually considered bearish. Tom Lee predicts $5,500 Ethereum
XRP
XRP$3.0312-3.07%
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000278--%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.531-0.84%
Kopīgot
Coinstats2025/09/18 07:55
Kopīgot
Gold Price Hits Astounding New Record High

Gold Price Hits Astounding New Record High

The post Gold Price Hits Astounding New Record High appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Unprecedented Surge: Gold Price Hits Astounding New Record High Skip to content Home Crypto News Unprecedented Surge: Gold Price Hits Astounding New Record High Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/gold-price-record-high/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017754-4.39%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 07:55
Kopīgot

Populārākās ziņas

Vairāk

Fed Actions Impact Cryptocurrency Market

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Dip As Traders Lock In Profit

Solana And Litecoin Predictions Show Limits, Pepeto Presale Gains 100x Buzz Today

When Is ‘A Big Bold Beautiful Journey’ Coming To Streaming?

How One Trader’s Success Can Inspire Your Crypto Journey with Invro Mining