Michigan advances bill to create state-level strategic crypto reserve

Michigan advances bill to create state-level strategic crypto reserve

Michigan advances House Bill 4087, a proposal to establish a state-level strategic cryptocurrency reserve with strict custody rules.
Cryptopolitan2025/09/19 17:28
Italian Central Bank Urges EU Stablecoin Rules

Italian Central Bank Urges EU Stablecoin Rules

The post Italian Central Bank Urges EU Stablecoin Rules appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Italy’s central bank deputy governor Chiara Scotti has called on the European Union to adopt clear and unified regulations for cross-border stablecoins. Speaking at a central banking conference in Rome, she warned that unclear rules could create legal and financial-stability risks. Scotti stressed that stablecoins issued outside the EU but redeemable inside the bloc require specific guidance to protect users and markets. EU Faces Cross-Border Stablecoin Dilemma Chiara Scotti, deputy governor of the Bank of Italy, urged the EU to clarify how stablecoins issued in several countries should be regulated. She spoke on Thursday at a central banking conference in Rome. Sponsored Sponsored Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies tied to fiat money or commodities and are treated in the EU as electronic money tokens (EMTs). The European Commission and the European Central Bank (ECB) disagree on how a “multi-country issuance model” fits existing rules. A Reuters report in June said the Commission believes current EU regulations may allow cross-border interchangeability of these tokens. The ECB has warned that such a model could threaten financial stability if not backed by clear legislation. Legal and Operational Risks Scotti explained that EU stablecoin issuers might face redemption requests from holders outside the bloc. In a multi-country model, a non-EU subsidiary might need to move assets to cover reserve shortages. That process could strain liquidity and create operational problems. “This arrangement can boost global liquidity and scalability,” Scotti said. “But when the issuer is outside the EU, it creates serious legal, operational, and stability risks.” She said new legislation or standard-setting would be “timely and useful,” helping prevent systemic weaknesses. Pressure for Unified Standards The debate highlights the EU’s struggle to balance innovation with strong safeguards. Without clear rules, market participants face uncertainty that could slow adoption and hinder oversight. The EU has advanced the Markets…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 17:27
2 cryptocurrencies to reach a $1 trillion market cap by 2030

2 cryptocurrencies to reach a $1 trillion market cap by 2030

The post 2 cryptocurrencies to reach a $1 trillion market cap by 2030 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The race to join Bitcoin in the $1 trillion market cap club is heating up. Two of the strongest contenders are Ethereum (ETH) and XRP, both of which already rank among the largest digital assets and continue to benefit from institutional interest and growing adoption. Ethereum is closer than ever Ethereum currently holds a market cap of $547.64 billion, with its all-time high at $595.77 billion on August 24, 2025. With a circulating supply of 120.7 million ETH, the token trades at $4,536 at the time of writing. ETH highest ever market cap. Source: CoinMarketCap If Ethereum were to hit a $1 trillion market cap, each ETH would be valued at about $8,286. That’s an 82% increase from current levels. Given Ethereum’s role in decentralized finance, tokenization, and enterprise blockchain adoption, and the continued inflows from institutional players such as Fidelity, Bitmine, and BlackRock, it remains the most likely candidate to join Bitcoin in the trillion-dollar bracket by 2030. XRP higher upside potential XRP is currently the third-largest cryptocurrency, with a market cap of $181.5 billion and a circulating supply of 59.77 billion tokens. At its peak in July 2025, XRP briefly reached a market cap of $210 billion, but it trades today at $3.03. XRP highest ever market cap. Source: CoinMarketCap At a $1 trillion valuation, each XRP would be worth approximately $16.73. That would represent a 5.5x increase from current prices. To reach such levels, XRP would need significant institutional adoption. The recent REX-Osprey XRP ETF launch provides regulated access for U.S. investors, but further involvement from major asset managers and deeper integration of Ripple’s technology within the banking system would be required to drive liquidity and demand. Ethereum would need to nearly double to hit $1 trillion, while XRP would need to multiply more than fivefold. Both…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 17:22
FinanceWire partners with TipRanks to expand financial news distribution

FinanceWire partners with TipRanks to expand financial news distribution

The post FinanceWire partners with TipRanks to expand financial news distribution appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. FinanceWire, the financial press release distribution platform owned by MediaFuse, has partnered with investment research provider TipRanks to bring company announcements directly onto investor-facing platforms, as per the information shared with Finbold on September 19. The integration allows public companies and financial firms to place press releases on stock symbol pages within TipRanks, a platform widely used by individual investors and institutions. The service is already being utilized by firms listed on major exchanges including NASDAQ and NYSE. “This partnership reflects where the industry is headed,” said Nadav Dakner, founder and CEO of MediaFuse and FinanceWire. “Companies want visibility that reaches real investors — not vanity distribution buried in press release feeds. With TipRanks, we’re helping define a new category of press release distribution: targeted, guaranteed, and embedded inside the investor experience.” Uri Gruenbaum, CEO of TipRanks, added:  “FinanceWire is helping reshape how financial news reaches the market. We’re proud to support their mission to deliver verified information to investors more effectively, and to enhance visibility for public companies in a targeted, credible way.” Expanding visibility  According to FinanceWire, its model is designed to differ from traditional wire services by securing placements in high-visibility sections of investor-focused outlets, including TipRanks, Yahoo Finance, MarketWatch, Business Insider, Investing.com, Benzinga, TheStreet, and TradingView.  Rather than being archived in secondary feeds, company announcements appear directly on platforms where investors monitor markets and research stocks. The platform has already been used by multiple companies across global exchanges to distribute press releases within these channels. Featured image via Shutterstock. Source: https://finbold.com/financewire-partners-with-tipranks-to-expand-financial-news-distribution/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 17:19
Hong Kong eases banking laws as UBS pilots tokenization

Hong Kong eases banking laws as UBS pilots tokenization

The post Hong Kong eases banking laws as UBS pilots tokenization appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Finance > Hong Kong eases banking laws as UBS pilots tokenization Tokenization is rapidly gaining traction in the traditional financial sector, with some of the world’s largest banks exploring stablecoins and other real-world asset (RWA)-backed tokens. However, global banking regulations remain restrictive on tokens issued on public blockchains, constraining the sector’s growth. Hong Kong now aims to relax these laws and ease capital requirements for banks holding decentralized tokens as it seeks to become the global tokenization hub. Meanwhile, Swiss banking giant UBS has launched a pilot project exploring automated tokenization in Hong Kong. Partnering with Singapore’s DigiFT and Chainlink, the bank says the pilot could reduce manual errors and cut significant costs. Hong Kong to relax banking restrictions on tokenization The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) is seeking public feedback on proposed amendments to the country’s implementation of ‘crypto’ banking standards issued by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS). Under the Committee’s guidance, stablecoins and other tokens issued on public networks are assigned a risk weighting of 1250%, the highest of any asset. The BCBS doesn’t distinguish between asset-backed tokens and ‘crypto,’ with both deemed the riskiest assets a bank can hold. The weighting means that for every dollar worth of any token a bank holds, it must set aside a dollar of capital. In contrast, real estate gets a 35% risk weighting, so for a $1 million loan, the capital requirement would be $28,000 (8% of RWA). The standards favor permissioned blockchains; tokens issued on these networks receive the same risk weighting as the underlying asset. HKMA intends to relax these standards to enable public blockchains to compete against the permissioned networks. According to local media, the de facto central bank issued a consultation paper on a new supervision module—CRP-1—which amends the Committee’s…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 17:18
This Altcoin Will Buy Back Tokens from the Market with Its Planned Update

This Altcoin Will Buy Back Tokens from the Market with Its Planned Update

The post This Altcoin Will Buy Back Tokens from the Market with Its Planned Update appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The BounceBit (BB) Foundation plans to take a new step towards the growth of its ecosystem. The company is considering implementing a “fee switch” feature for BounceBit Trade, allocating platform fees directly to ongoing BB buybacks. The official statement stated that the buybacks are currently supported by $12 million in revenue from other products, and that how the funds will be allocated and additional enforcement channels are being evaluated. According to the latest market data, BounceBit (BB) is trading at $0.1903, a 2.59% daily increase. The token’s market capitalization is approximately $151 million, with 24-hour trading volume exceeding $143 million. Its fully diluted market capitalization (FLC) is calculated at $399.8 million. UniSwap recently activated its fee switch mechanism. Ethena also announced that they are exploring incorporating this mechanism. The fee switch works by transferring a portion of the fees collected on the platform back to users. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/this-altcoin-will-buy-back-tokens-from-the-market-with-its-planned-update/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 17:17
Bitcoin RGB Developer Bitlight Labs Secures Major $9.6M Funding For Breakthrough Infrastructure

Bitcoin RGB Developer Bitlight Labs Secures Major $9.6M Funding For Breakthrough Infrastructure

The post Bitcoin RGB Developer Bitlight Labs Secures Major $9.6M Funding For Breakthrough Infrastructure appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin RGB Developer Bitlight Labs Secures Major $9.6M Funding For Breakthrough Infrastructure Skip to content Home Crypto News Bitcoin RGB Developer Bitlight Labs Secures Major $9.6M Funding for Breakthrough Infrastructure Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/bitcoin-rgb-funding-bitlight/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 17:15
Bitcoin mining difficulty increased by 4.63% to 142.34T, setting a new record high

Bitcoin mining difficulty increased by 4.63% to 142.34T, setting a new record high

PANews reported on September 19 that according to CloverPool data, the difficulty of Bitcoin mining underwent a mining difficulty adjustment at block height 915,264 at 22:47 last night. The mining difficulty increased by 4.63% to 142.34 T, setting a new historical high.
PANews2025/09/19 17:15
Bank of Canada Urges Stablecoin Regulation to Keep Pace Globally

Bank of Canada Urges Stablecoin Regulation to Keep Pace Globally

TLDR Bank of Canada calls for urgent stablecoin rules to keep pace globally Stablecoin use soars, Canada lags in regulation, warns central bank Canada risks falling behind as stablecoins reshape global payments Stablecoins surge; Bank of Canada pushes for modern rules and safety Bank of Canada urges fast action on stablecoin oversight and trust Canada’s [...] The post Bank of Canada Urges Stablecoin Regulation to Keep Pace Globally appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/19 17:14
Ethereum plans the Fusaka update for December 3

Ethereum plans the Fusaka update for December 3

The post Ethereum plans the Fusaka update for December 3 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum developers accelerated the plan for the long-awaited Fusaka update, now expected on December 3. The update will be preceded by several testnet launches, drawing additional attention to ETH.  Ethereum’s Fusaka update will happen on December 3, and not some time in 2026, as previously expected. The update’s main goal would be to boost L2 capacity, reaching up to 12,000 transactions per second.  The date is still tentative, and is based on the latest Ethereum developer call. In the interim, three testnet upgrades will happen in October, drawing additional attention to ETH.  Important decisions were made on today’s Ethereum developer call, ACDC #165. Developers confirmed the public testnet schedule and BPO hard fork schedule for Fusaka. Let’s get into it. pic.twitter.com/mNrYMYyDj2 — Christine D. Kim (@christine_dkim) September 18, 2025 The main effect of the upgrade will be increased blob capacity, which will decrease fees for L2 projects. Fusaka is the next big drop in blob fees, following the Dencun upgrade in 2024.  Following the announcement, ETH remained within its usual range, as hard forks are now considered part of Ethereum’s business as usual. ETH traded at $4,563.17, as the market took a step back. Fusaka update to boost transaction capacity, lighten the data burden The next significant hard fork for Ethereum will also decrease the burden of carrying data for node operators. The upgrade will introduce the Peer Data Availability Sampling, where validators will be able to verify data by sampling peer nodes, instead of downloading entire datasets. The data solution will be especially useful for rollups, and is expected to increase capacity by up to 10X. The upgrade will also incorporate proposals to increase transaction capacity on the L1 chain. In total, the Fusaka hard fork will introduce 12 EIPs, mostly targeting scalability.  Currently, the Fusaka upgrade is undergoing…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 17:13
