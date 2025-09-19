Ethereum plans the Fusaka update for December 3

Ethereum developers accelerated the plan for the long-awaited Fusaka update, now expected on December 3. The update will be preceded by several testnet launches, drawing additional attention to ETH. Ethereum's Fusaka update will happen on December 3, and not some time in 2026, as previously expected. The update's main goal would be to boost L2 capacity, reaching up to 12,000 transactions per second. The date is still tentative, and is based on the latest Ethereum developer call. In the interim, three testnet upgrades will happen in October, drawing additional attention to ETH. Important decisions were made on today's Ethereum developer call, ACDC #165. Developers confirmed the public testnet schedule and BPO hard fork schedule for Fusaka. Let's get into it. pic.twitter.com/mNrYMYyDj2 — Christine D. Kim (@christine_dkim) September 18, 2025 The main effect of the upgrade will be increased blob capacity, which will decrease fees for L2 projects. Fusaka is the next big drop in blob fees, following the Dencun upgrade in 2024. Following the announcement, ETH remained within its usual range, as hard forks are now considered part of Ethereum's business as usual. ETH traded at $4,563.17, as the market took a step back. Fusaka update to boost transaction capacity, lighten the data burden The next significant hard fork for Ethereum will also decrease the burden of carrying data for node operators. The upgrade will introduce the Peer Data Availability Sampling, where validators will be able to verify data by sampling peer nodes, instead of downloading entire datasets. The data solution will be especially useful for rollups, and is expected to increase capacity by up to 10X. The upgrade will also incorporate proposals to increase transaction capacity on the L1 chain. In total, the Fusaka hard fork will introduce 12 EIPs, mostly targeting scalability. Currently, the Fusaka upgrade is undergoing…