2025-09-19 Friday

Kripto ziņas

Uzzini jaunākās kripto ziņas un jaunumus tirgū
A Game-Changing Leap For DeFi Interoperability

A Game-Changing Leap For DeFi Interoperability

The post A Game-Changing Leap For DeFi Interoperability appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XDC Network USDC: A Game-Changing Leap For DeFi Interoperability Skip to content Home Crypto News XDC Network USDC: A Game-Changing Leap for DeFi Interoperability Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/xdc-network-usdc-integration/
XDC Network
XDC$0.07764-2.81%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9995+0.01%
SQUID MEME
GAME$26.7321-5.95%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 08:28
Kopīgot
A wallet deposited 14.6 million USDC into HyperLiquid and went long on HYPE with 5x leverage.

A wallet deposited 14.6 million USDC into HyperLiquid and went long on HYPE with 5x leverage.

PANews reported on September 18 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a wallet named mtaavebank.eth deposited 14.6 million USDC into HyperLiquid, opened a 5x leveraged HYPE long position, and deposited $4.5 million into Vault.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$56.42-3.07%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9995+0.01%
Ethereum
ETH$4,537.5-1.67%
Kopīgot
PANews2025/09/18 08:17
Kopīgot
Litecoin Fluctuates Below The $116 Threshold

Litecoin Fluctuates Below The $116 Threshold

The post Litecoin Fluctuates Below The $116 Threshold appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sep 17, 2025 at 23:05 // Price Litecoin price analysis by Coinidol.com: LTC price has slipped below the moving average lines after hitting resistance at $120. Litecoin price long-term prediction: bearish The 21-day SMA support helped to alleviate the selling pressure. In other words, the price of the cryptocurrency is above the 21-day SMA support but below the 50-day SMA barrier. This suggests that Litecoin will be trapped in a narrow range for a few days. If the 21-day SMA support or the 50-day SMA barrier is overreached, the cryptocurrency will trend upwards. For example, if the LTC price breaks through the 50-day SMA barrier, it will rise to a high of $124. Litecoin will fall to its current support level of $106 if the 21-day SMA support is broken. Technical Indicators  Resistance Levels: $100, $120, $140 Support Levels: $60, $40, $20 LTC price indicators analysis Litecoin’s price is squeezed between the moving average lines. It is unclear in which direction Litecoin will move. The moving average lines are horizontal in both charts. However, the price bars are limited to the distance between the moving averages. The price bars on the 4-hour chart are below the moving average lines. LTC/USD price chart – September 17, 2025 What is the next move for LTC? On the 4-hour chart, Litecoin is currently trading in a bearish trend zone. The altcoin is trading above the $112 support and below the moving average lines, which represent resistance at $116. The upward movement is hindered by the moving average lines, which are causing the price to oscillate within a limited range. Meanwhile, the signal for the cryptocurrency is bearish, with price bars below the moving average…
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.009939--%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.000513-3.13%
Movement
MOVE$0.1295-3.71%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 08:15
Kopīgot
Spheron Network Joins Hivello for DePIN Supply Scaling

Spheron Network Joins Hivello for DePIN Supply Scaling

This latest partnership seeks to combine the decentralized CPU and GPU infrastructure of Spheron Network with the onboarding solutions of Hivello.
NodeAI
GPU$0.1916-2.88%
Kopīgot
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 08:15
Kopīgot
Is Hyperliquid the new frontier for innovation?

Is Hyperliquid the new frontier for innovation?

The post Is Hyperliquid the new frontier for innovation? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This is a segment from the 0xResearch newsletter. To read full editions, subscribe. One of the key things I like to track in crypto is a subjective criterion I call “where are new interesting developments and proposals taking place.” There are plenty of dashboards and analytics sites for this, the most popular being the Electric Capital site. The issue is that it still shows Polkadot as having a lot of developers. (At Blockworks we solved the noise problem with active users; maybe we can try the same for active developers.) Because of this noise, I prefer to track two simple observations: What is the velocity of new products launching, and how much mindshare are these products capturing? Are many people getting nerdsniped into discussing the novelties and intricacies of the chain? A related point is the caliber of people being attracted to new ecosystems. For example, over the past few years, Solana (and Ethereum) attracted the majority of talent. Talent generally goes where: It can solve interesting problems or create interesting projects. It can make a lot of money. In a podcast I did with Icebergy about a year ago, we discussed how crypto still wasn’t attracting talent at the levels AI was, despite offering faster exits and more money. AI was (and probably still is) more interesting to most talent and seen as more prestigious. After FTX, crypto lost a lot of credibility and has only recently started recovering as larger institutional players re-entered. Apart from FTX, crypto has also been criticized for being full of low-effort forks and limited utility products. This dynamic isn’t unique to crypto though. Many AI companies are also just building wrappers around GPT, which is as uninteresting as some projects in crypto. Anyway, to the point: Historically, Solana has captured the majority of…
Threshold
T$0.01676-3.89%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08763-0.66%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017754-4.39%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 08:13
Kopīgot
Grayscale’s Digital Large Cap Fund approved for trading with new listing standards

Grayscale’s Digital Large Cap Fund approved for trading with new listing standards

The post Grayscale’s Digital Large Cap Fund approved for trading with new listing standards appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC) has been approved for trading with new listing standards. GDLC becomes the first multi-crypto exchange-traded product (ETP) to include Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Cardano. Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund was approved for trading today with new generic listing standards. The fund will become the first multi-crypto asset exchange-traded product to include Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Cardano. The Grayscale team is “working expeditiously to bring the *FIRST* multi crypto asset ETP to market,” according to Peter Mintzberg. The fund trades under the ticker $GDLC and represents a diversified approach to digital asset investing through a single product structure. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/grayscale-digital-large-cap-multi-crypto-etp-approved/
Capverse
CAP$0.15437-2.61%
XRP
XRP$3.0309-3.08%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017754-4.39%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 08:10
Kopīgot
SEC Approves Faster ETP Listing for Major Exchanges

SEC Approves Faster ETP Listing for Major Exchanges

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/sec-faster-etp-listings/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017754-4.39%
Major
MAJOR$0.1608-2.08%
Kopīgot
Coinstats2025/09/18 08:09
Kopīgot
Hong Kong Monetary Authority cuts interest rates by 25 basis points

Hong Kong Monetary Authority cuts interest rates by 25 basis points

PANews reported on September 18 that according to Jinshi, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority lowered the benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 4.50%, and the Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 25 basis points overnight.
CyberKongz
KONG$0.01433-8.25%
Kopīgot
PANews2025/09/18 08:06
Kopīgot
House Judiciary Rejects Vote To Subpoena Banks CEOs For Epstein Case

House Judiciary Rejects Vote To Subpoena Banks CEOs For Epstein Case

The post House Judiciary Rejects Vote To Subpoena Banks CEOs For Epstein Case appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline House Judiciary Committee Republicans blocked a Democrat effort Wednesday to subpoena a group of major banks as part of a renewed investigation into late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s financial ties. Congressman Jim Jordan, R-OH, is the chairman of the committee. (Photo by Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images) Anadolu via Getty Images Key Facts A near party-line vote squashed the effort to vote on a subpoena, with Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., who is leading a separate effort to force the Justice Department to release more Epstein case materials, voting alongside Democrats. The vote, if successful, would have resulted in the issuing of subpoenas to JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan, Deutsche Bank CEO Christian Sewing and Bank of New York Mellon CEO Robin Vince. The subpoenas would have specifically looked into multiple reports that claimed the four banks flagged $1.5 billion in suspicious transactions linked to Epstein. The failed effort from Democrats followed an FBI oversight hearing in which agency director Kash Patel misleadingly claimed the FBI cannot release many of the files it has on Epstein. Get Forbes Breaking News Text Alerts: We’re launching text message alerts so you’ll always know the biggest stories shaping the day’s headlines. Text “Alerts” to (201) 335-0739 or sign up here. Crucial Quote Dimon, who attended a lunch with Senate Republicans before the vote, according to Politico, told reporters, “We regret any association with that man at all. And, of course, if it’s a legal requirement, we would conform to it. We have no issue with that.” Chief Critic “Republicans had the chance to subpoena the CEOs of JPMorgan, Bank of America, Deutsche Bank, and Bank of New York Mellon to expose Epstein’s money trail,” the House Judiciary Democrats said in a tweet. “Instead, they tried to bury…
NEAR
NEAR$3.158+6.61%
Sex Token
SEX$41,416.1+1.63%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.202+5.26%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 08:02
Kopīgot
Analyst Uses AI To Show How High The XRP Price Will Be If XRP ETFs Are Approved

Analyst Uses AI To Show How High The XRP Price Will Be If XRP ETFs Are Approved

Crypto analyst Rob Cunningham has used AI to calculate how high the XRP price could be if the XRP ETFs eventually launch. Based on the forecast, the altcoin could rally to as high as $50 solely based on inflows into these funds.  How High The XRP Price Could Rise If XRP ETFs Are Approved In […]
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.009939--%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.000513-3.13%
XRP
XRP$3.0309-3.08%
Kopīgot
Bitcoinist2025/09/18 08:00
Kopīgot

Populārākās ziņas

Vairāk

Fed Actions Impact Cryptocurrency Market

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Dip As Traders Lock In Profit

Solana And Litecoin Predictions Show Limits, Pepeto Presale Gains 100x Buzz Today

When Is ‘A Big Bold Beautiful Journey’ Coming To Streaming?

How One Trader’s Success Can Inspire Your Crypto Journey with Invro Mining