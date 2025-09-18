2025-09-19 Friday

SEC greenlights new generic standards to expedite crypto ETP listings

The post SEC greenlights new generic standards to expedite crypto ETP listings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved a new set of generic listing standards for commodity-based trust shares on Nasdaq, Cboe, and the New York Stock Exchange. The move is expected to streamline the approval process for exchange-traded products (ETPs) tied to digital assets, according to Fox Business reporter Eleanor Terret. However, she added that the Generic Listing Standards don’t open up every type of crypto ETP because threshold requirements remain in place, meaning not all products will immediately qualify. To add context, she quoted Tushar Jain of Multicoin Capital, who noted that the standards don’t apply to every type of crypto ETP and that threshold requirements remain. He expects the SEC will iterate further on these standards. The order, issued on Sept. 17, grants accelerated approval of proposed rule changes filed by the exchanges. By adopting the standards, the SEC aims to shorten the time it takes to bring new commodity-based ETPs to market, potentially clearing a path for broader crypto investment products. The regulator has been delaying the decision on several altcoin ETFs, most of which are set to reach their final deadlines in October. The move was rumored to be the SEC’s way of expediting approvals for crypto ETFs. The approval follows years of back-and-forth between the SEC and exchanges over how to handle crypto-based products, with past applications facing lengthy reviews. The new process is expected to reduce delays and provide more clarity for issuers, though the SEC signaled it may revisit and refine the standards as the market evolves. While the decision marks progress, experts emphasized that the so-called “floodgates” for crypto ETPs are not yet fully open. Future SEC actions will determine how broadly these standards can be applied across different digital asset products. Source: https://cryptoslate.com/sec-greenlights-new-generic-standards-to-expedite-crypto-etp-listings/
Japan-Based Bitcoin Treasury Company Metaplanet Completes $1.4 Billion IPO! Will It Buy Bitcoin? Here Are the Details

The post Japan-Based Bitcoin Treasury Company Metaplanet Completes $1.4 Billion IPO! Will It Buy Bitcoin? Here Are the Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Japan-based Bitcoin treasury company Metaplanet announced today that it has successfully completed its public offering process. Metaplanet Grows Bitcoin Treasury with $1.4 Billion IPO The company’s CEO, Simon Gerovich, stated in a post on the X platform that a large number of institutional investors participated in the process. Among the investors, mutual funds, sovereign wealth funds, and hedge funds were notable. According to Gerovich, approximately 100 institutional investors participated in roadshows held prior to the IPO. Ultimately, over 70 investors participated in Metaplanet’s capital raising. Previously disclosed information indicated that the company had raised approximately $1.4 billion through the IPO. This funding will accelerate Metaplanet’s growth plans and, in particular, allow the company to increase its balance sheet Bitcoin holdings. Gerovich emphasized that this step will propel Metaplanet to its next stage of development and strengthen the company’s global Bitcoin strategy. Metaplanet has recently become one of the leading companies in Japan in promoting digital asset adoption. The company has previously stated that it views Bitcoin as a long-term store of value. This large-scale IPO is considered a significant step in not only strengthening Metaplanet’s capital but also consolidating Japan’s role in the global crypto finance market. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/japan-based-bitcoin-treasury-company-metaplanet-completes-1-4-billion-ipo-will-it-buy-bitcoin-here-are-the-details/
Hong Kong Monetary Authority Keeps Interest Rate Stable

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/hong-kong-monetary-authority-rate/
Google Researchers Warn of Looming AI-Run Economies

The post Google Researchers Warn of Looming AI-Run Economies appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief DeepMind warns AI agent economies may emerge spontaneously and disrupt markets. Risks include systemic crashes, monopolization, and widening inequality. Researchers urge proactive design: fairness, auctions, and “mission economies.” Without urgent intervention, we’re on the verge of creating a dystopian future run by invisible, autonomous AI economies that will amplify inequality and systemic risk. That is the stark warning from Google DeepMind researchers in their new paper, “Virtual Agent Economies.” In the paper, researchers Nenad Tomašev and Matija Franklin argue that we are hurtling towards the creation of a “sandbox economy.” This new economic layer will feature AI agents transacting and coordinating at speeds and scales far beyond human oversight. “Our current trajectory points toward a spontaneous emergence of a vast and highly permeable AI agent economy, presenting us with opportunities for an unprecedented degree of coordination as well as significant challenges, including systemic economic risk and exacerbated inequality,” they wrote. The dangers of agentic trading This is not a far-off, hypothetical future. The dangers are already visible in the world of AI-driven algorithmic trading, where the correlated behavior of trading algorithms can lead to “flash crashes, herding effects, and liquidity dry-ups.” The speed and interconnectedness of these AI models mean that small market inefficiencies can rapidly spiral into full-blown liquidity crises, demonstrating the very systemic risks that the DeepMind researchers are cautioning against. ﻿ Tomašev and Franklin frame the coming era of agent economies along two critical axes: their origin (intentionally designed vs. spontaneously emerging) and their permeability (isolated from or deeply intertwined with the human economy). The paper lays out a clear and present danger: if a highly permeable economy is allowed to simply emerge without deliberate design, human welfare will be the casualty. The consequences could manifest in already visible forms, like unequal access to powerful…
Brazil holds key interest rate at 15%

The post Brazil holds key interest rate at 15% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Holding borrowing costs at the highest level in nearly two decades, Brazil’s central bank left its benchmark Selic interest rate at 15%. The decision, which came on Wednesday, had been widely expected by analysts and marked the second consecutive time policymakers had kept rates unchanged. The move is consistent with the bank’s cautious approach to inflation as they pledged to maintain the rate, a key gauge of short-term health in the economy, at a very low level for an extended period.  They held out the possibility of ratcheting it up again should they sense inflationary pressures picking up. The statement underscored the bank’s desire to re-anchor overnight expectations and eventually bring inflation back to its 3% target.  The head of the Brazilian central bank, Gabriel Galípolo, emphasized vigilance, adding that monetary policy is the key and first line of defense against inflation, which nobody should expect him to ease quickly. Inflation shows mixed signals Recent data show inflation is beginning to cool, with consumer prices rising 5.13% in the 12 months through August, the second consecutive month of slower gains. Falling electricity and food costs helped ease household expenses, but services inflation remains stubbornly high. Economists warn that consecutive upticks in headline inflation could still unmoor long-term expectations. But inflation remains well above the target, and service prices are still increasing. Economists worry that such back-to-back gains could contribute to long-term inflation expectations. In its survey, Banco de México forecasts inflation will reach 4.83% in 2025 and slow to 4.30% by 2026. Both levels remain above the bank’s target rate of 3 percent, so it has been gun-shy thus far in cutting rates too aggressively. The Brazilian real, which has gained about 5% since the last meeting, also helps curb importing costs. However, worldwide conditions, from commodities to shifts in…
Bitcoin Steady as Fed Delivers First Rate Cut in 9 Months

The post Bitcoin Steady as Fed Delivers First Rate Cut in 9 Months appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Federal Reserve announced today a cut in interest rates by 25 basis points, citing unsteady labor market conditions and increased inflation.  For the typical American, these rate cuts mean lower borrowing costs and may be a positive catalyst for the crypto market. However, the decision also carries intensified inflation risks and increased concerns over the Fed’s independence. Fed Cuts Rates for the First Time in 9 Months Bitcoin’s price held steady immediately after the US Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday. Sponsored Sponsored The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) did what many economists and traders predicted: It cut the benchmark federal funds rate to a lower range of between 4.00% and 4.25%. This is the first rate cut in nine months, and follows a 25 basis-point cut in December 2024. 93% of Polymarket voters predicted a rate cut of 25 bps during today’s FOMC meeting. Source: Polymarket. “In support of its goals, the Committee decided to lower the target range for the federal funds rate by 1/4 percentage point to 4 to 4-1/4 percent,” the Federal Reserve said in a statement. “Recent indicators suggest that growth of economic activity moderated in the first half of the year. Job gains have slowed, and the unemployment rate has edged up but remains low. Inflation has moved up and remains somewhat elevated.” Regarding the possibility of further rate cuts, it said: “In considering the extent and timing of additional adjustments to the target range for the federal funds rate, the Committee will carefully assess incoming data, the evolving outlook, and the balance of risks.” The decision’s impact on Bitcoin may also positively affect the rest of the crypto market in the coming days.  A Positive Catalyst for Crypto? The crypto market was cautiously optimistic before the Fed…
Best Sit and Go Poker Sites

The post Best Sit and Go Poker Sites appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Like its name implies, Sit and Go tournaments, widely popular as SNG poker events, allow players to jump into the action immediately, appealing to players who prefer not to wait for scheduled games.  These events start as soon as the seats are filled rather than at a set time, ensuring a more spontaneous and fast-paced tournament experience than traditional events with specific start times.  That alone explains why the format has grown increasingly popular among tournament crushers, particularly those with busy schedules. Thankfully, some poker sites offer SNG poker format, delivering the flexibility and convenience that many players crave. But the real question is: which among these platforms offer the most rewarding SNG poker experience? Our team of experts provides answers to that question in this article by recommending one of the best Sit and Go poker sites suitable for both newbies and professionals alike. What is SNG Poker? SNG poker is a tournament format defined by its instant start once the required number of players registers. Unlike scheduled multi-table tournaments, there is no waiting for a specific time. The game kicks off as soon as all seats are taken, typically accommodating six, nine, or ten players. Each entrant pays a fixed buy-in that forms the prize pool. Blinds increase at set intervals, creating pressure and pushing players to adjust strategies as the game progresses. This structure makes the format appealing to those seeking a balance between cash games and longer multi-table events. However, prize distribution depends on the format. In a nine-player setup, for instance, the top three positions typically share the pool, with the largest portion awarded to first place. Heads-up versions pay the entire prize pool to the winner, while other variations distribute rewards across multiple seats. This predictability in payouts adds clarity to bankroll management. The…
Bitcoin’s Market Supply to Shrink by 42% by 2032, Says Fidelity

Fidelity estimates that 42% of the Bitcoin supply will become illiquid by 2032, which would mark a significant change in the scarcity and market dynamics. Fidelity Digital Assets forecasts a substantial change in Bitcoin supply in the market in 2032. According to the company, almost 42 percent of the circulating supply of Bitcoin is.  Approximately […] The post Bitcoin’s Market Supply to Shrink by 42% by 2032, Says Fidelity appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Nvidia’s $683M AI Bet on Nscale: From Crypto Mines to Sovereign AI Power

Nvidia, the world’s most valuable chipmaker, has committed $683 million to Nscale, a London-based AI infrastructure company that only recently spun out of crypto miner Arkon Energy.  The investment underscores how crypto’s infrastructure legacy quietly fuels the next wave of AI growth. Mining-born data centers evolve into sovereign-scale computing hubs. Nvidia and Crypto Mining Roots Power AI Ambitions Nvidia’s partnership with Nscale will bring about 60,000 GPUs to UK data centers by 2026. The move underscores the scale of Nvidia’s investment and aligns with the UK’s broader AI policy goals. Notably, the announcement comes as political momentum builds under Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s 50-point AI action plan. It also comes as crypto-origin infrastructure converges with traditional tech giants. Microsoft and OpenAI have already pledged billions to AI campuses in Britain, while Nvidia is positioning itself at the intersection of blockchain roots and next-generation compute. Nscale’s origins lie in the energy-intensive world of digital asset mining. Arkon Energy founded the company to provide infrastructure for crypto mining. In 2024, the company pivoted to AI as demand for compute power outpaced blockchain returns. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang highlighted Nscale’s role in UK infrastructure, saying the company could become a “national champion for AI infrastructure in the UK.” Crypto Mining Roots Power AI Ambitions Crypto’s once-criticized data centers are now being redeployed for mainstream AI infrastructure. CoreWeave, which started as an Ethereum mining operation in 2017, now provides AI infrastructure to Microsoft, Google, Nvidia, and OpenAI. After pivoting to AI workloads, it went public in 2025 with a market cap of around $58 billion. Likewise, Hut 8, a Canadian Bitcoin miner, has expanded into high-performance computing services, striking partnerships with enterprise clients seeking GPU capacity. On August 14, 2025, Google invested in TeraWulf, backing $1.8 billion in AI-hosting agreements and securing warrants equal to about 8% equity. The funding supported TeraWulf’s Lake Mariner campus in New York. The campus committed over 200 megawatts of capacity under two ten-year contracts with Fluidstack. Those agreements are valued at roughly $3.7 billion in revenue. Optional extensions could increase the total to $8.7 billion. Sovereign AI Meets Blockchain Legacy Europe’s call for “sovereign AI” echoes long-standing crypto debates around decentralization and self-custody. Just as miners sought independence from centralized finance, governments now want independence from foreign hyperscalers. Prime Minister Starmer framed the announcements as a turning point: “The UK can lead in AI just as it has nurtured fintech and digital assets.” Nscale’s plan to deploy 300,000 Nvidia GPUs by 2030 shows how blockchain’s infrastructure is now powering AI’s future.
Nvidia to invest £500 million in AI infrastructure firm Nscale, a spin-off of a crypto mining firm

PANews reported on September 18th that Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang revealed that Nvidia will invest £500 million (approximately $683 million) in Nscale, stating that Nscale will be part of an AI infrastructure initiative valued at up to £11 billion. Nscale is a UK data center company spun out from Arkon Energy, a crypto mining company, just 16 months ago. Nscale is one of a new generation of "neo-cloud" companies that operate and lease capacity in data centers designed specifically for AI and other data-intensive workloads, and has established partnerships with companies such as Microsoft and OpenAI. Nscale has revealed little about its funding plans. Last December, the company announced a $155 million funding round led by New York private equity firm Sandton Capital Partners. A month later, the startup announced a £2 billion investment in computing facilities in the UK. The company said it is collaborating with Open Innovation AI, a company based in the United Arab Emirates, but did not disclose the specific funding method.
