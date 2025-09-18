MEXC birža
/
Kripto ziņas
/
2025-09-19 Friday
Kripto ziņas
Uzzini jaunākās kripto ziņas un jaunumus tirgū
Caldera launches strategic reserve dedicated to ERA tokens, with an initial purchase of 3.9 million tokens
PANews reported on September 18th that the Caldera Foundation announced the launch of the "Caldera Strategic Reserve": a specially established ERA reserve designed to support the long-term and stable growth of the Caldera ecosystem. The reserve accumulates funds by converting various sources of liquidity into ERA tokens. These sources include but are not limited to corporate partnerships, on-chain and off-chain revenue, liquidity provision fees, and other additional funding channels. The Foundation has already begun accumulating ERA tokens in the initial phase and has purchased 3.9 million tokens previously traded on the open market, which are now locked in the reserve. The Foundation stated that it has no plans to withdraw funds and that this is a long-term commitment.
ERA
$0.7237
-2.59%
OPEN
$0.91302
+6.58%
NOT
$0.001894
-2.32%
Kopīgot
PANews
2025/09/18 08:58
Kopīgot
The top APX holding address, which has held APX for three years, saw a profit of $3.783 million overnight.
PANews reported on September 18th that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the top APX individual holding address 0xD2b...99088 held the position for three years and made a floating profit of US$3.783 million overnight. He received 10.18 million tokens distributed from the APX Rewards & Marketing multi-sig address between September 2022 and June 2024, and currently still holds 9.1 million tokens at an average price of $0.0804. Last night, ASTER's surge led to a simultaneous rise in APX (the two have a 1:1 exchange rate), and the current price is about $0.5.
RISE
$0.009939
--%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
MULTI
$0.03988
-7.59%
Kopīgot
PANews
2025/09/18 08:56
Kopīgot
What Wednesday’s Mixed Close Reveals
The post What Wednesday’s Mixed Close Reveals appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crucial US Stock Market Update: What Wednesday’s Mixed Close Reveals Skip to content Home Crypto News Crucial US Stock Market Update: What Wednesday’s Mixed Close Reveals Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/us-stock-market-update/
COM
$0.017754
-4.43%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 08:55
Kopīgot
REX Shares Claims Its DOGE And XRP Spot ETFs Will Be Approved By US SEC Tomorrow
The post REX Shares Claims Its DOGE And XRP Spot ETFs Will Be Approved By US SEC Tomorrow appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. US-based REX Shares has stirred significant anticipation in the crypto community by announcing the launch of its Dogecoin (DOGE) and XRP exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on September 18. Imminent Launch Of REX Shares’ DOGE And XRP ETFs? In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), REX Shares promoted the upcoming launch of the REX-Osprey XRP ETF, under the ticker symbol XRPR, and the REX-Osprey DOGE ETF, designated as DOJE. These ETFs can potentially be the first exchange-traded products that allow US investors to access Dogecoin and XRP. This could open new avenues for retail and institutional investors and increase demand, which could further raise their prices. Nate Geraci, co-founder of the ETF Institute, echoed REX Shares’ excitement, emphasizing the significance of these products. He declared, “First ever DOGE ETF, period. First XRP ETF offering spot XRP exposure.” Crypto ETF Surge In Coming Months Bloomberg ETF experts Eric Balchunas and James Seyffart have recently projected that REX-Osprey’s offerings could hit the market on Thursday, despite the SEC’s recent extension of decisions for other cryptocurrency ETFs. The landscape for ETF approvals is further complicated by the delayed amendment for BlackRock’s Ethereum staking application, which has also been postponed to October 30. Balchunas attributes these delays to ongoing coordination between the SEC and exchanges like Cboe and NYSE regarding updated listing standards. However, Balchunas anticipates that streamlined procedures, expected to be approved in October, could lead to a “flood of ETFs probably in a couple months,” significantly enhancing institutional adoption of cryptocurrency investments. Despite the bold proclamation from REX Shares, the US SEC has yet to officially confirm the approval of these ETFs or any similar applications from other firms seeking to provide direct exposure to the spot prices of these digital assets. Featured image from DALL-E, chart from TradingView.com Source: https://www.newsbtc.com/breaking-news-ticker/rex-shares-claims-its-doge-and-xrp-spot-etfs-will-be-approved-by-us-sec-tomorrow/
XRP
$3.0336
-2.88%
COM
$0.017754
-4.43%
LIKE
$0.009574
+0.40%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 08:54
Kopīgot
SOL Rockets 30%, ADA Holds $0.90, BlockDAG Dominates With $407M Presale
The post SOL Rockets 30%, ADA Holds $0.90, BlockDAG Dominates With $407M Presale appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The recent Solana (SOL) price surge has impressed traders, but questions remain about whether it can hold support after such a sharp climb. Meanwhile, the Cardano (ADA) market trend shows steady growth, yet its gains feel slower compared to rivals, leaving many wondering if ADA can really break past resistance. So where should investors look when both face their own hurdles? That’s where BlockDAG comes in. While others rely on speculation, BlockDAG is showing proof that rewards are already flowing. Social platforms are filled with photos and unboxing clips of the X10 miner, with users setting up devices and sharing payouts. This isn’t just talk; it’s miners at home already getting paid. For anyone searching for the best crypto to invest in now, BlockDAG stands out by combining real hardware delivery with immediate earning potential. BlockDAG: Proof in the Boxes, Proof in the Rewards BlockDAG’s biggest flex right now isn’t just numbers on a dashboard; it’s the boxes arriving at people’s doors. Across social media, users are posting photos, clips, and setup videos of the X10 miner. You can see them unboxing, plugging in, and instantly starting to mine BDAG. That kind of visibility shows BlockDAG isn’t selling hype; it’s already putting real mining gear into the hands of its backers. The community is not waiting for mainnet to find out if this works; they’re already mining and sharing payouts from home. While other coins are still tied up in speculation, here you’ve got thousands of miners being delivered worldwide. That’s why people are calling it the best crypto to invest in now, because it’s showing action, not just promises. The presale itself is backing up the momentum. BlockDAG has already raised over $407 million, with $40 million pouring in just last month. More than 312,000 holders are locked in,…
T
$0.01674
-3.90%
SOL
$242.21
-1.81%
GEAR
$0.003803
-3.67%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 08:52
Kopīgot
Praetorian Group International CEO pleads guilty to $200 million Bitcoin Ponzi scheme
PANews reported on September 18th that, according to the U.S. Department of Justice website, Ramil Ventura Palafox, CEO of Praetorian Group International, pleaded guilty to operating a Bitcoin Ponzi scheme involving over $200 million. The scheme lured over 90,000 investors worldwide by falsely promising daily returns of 0.5% to 3%, then used new investors' funds to pay existing investors. Palafox used the funds to purchase luxury cars, homes, and other luxury goods, resulting in investor losses exceeding $62 million. He will be sentenced on February 3, 2026, and faces up to 40 years in prison. He has also agreed to pay full restitution.
U
$0.014813
+4.67%
JUSTICE
$0.00006814
-1.24%
Kopīgot
PANews
2025/09/18 08:51
Kopīgot
New York Regulators Push Banks to Adopt Blockchain Analytics
New York’s top financial regulator urged banks to adopt blockchain analytics, signaling tighter oversight of crypto-linked risks. The move reflects regulators’ concern that traditional institutions face rising exposure to digital assets. While crypto-native firms already rely on monitoring tools, the Department of Financial Services now expects banks to use them to detect illicit activity. NYDFS Outlines Compliance Expectations The notice, issued on Wednesday by Superintendent Adrienne Harris, applies to all state-chartered banks and foreign branches. In its industry letter, the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) emphasized that blockchain analytics should be integrated into compliance programs according to each bank’s size, operations, and risk appetite. The regulator cautioned that crypto markets evolve quickly, requiring institutions to update frameworks regularly. “Emerging technologies introduce evolving threats that require enhanced monitoring tools,” the notice stated. It stressed the need for banks to prevent money laundering, sanctions violations, and other illicit finance linked to virtual currency transactions. To that end, the Department listed specific areas where blockchain analytics can be applied: Screening customer wallets with crypto exposure to assess risks. Verifying the origin of funds from virtual asset service providers (VASPs). Monitoring the ecosystem holistically to detect money laundering or sanctions exposure. Identifying and assessing counterparties, such as third-party VASPs. Evaluating expected versus actual transaction activity, including dollar thresholds. Weighing risks tied to new digital asset products before rollout. These examples highlight how institutions can tailor monitoring tools to strengthen their risk management frameworks. The guidance expands on NYDFS’s Virtual Currency-Related Activities (VCRA) framework, which has governed crypto oversight in the state since 2022. Regulators Signal Broader Impact Market observers say the notice is less about new rules and more about clarifying expectations. By formalizing the role of blockchain analytics in traditional finance, New York is reinforcing the idea that banks cannot treat crypto exposure as a niche concern. Analysts also believe the approach could ripple beyond New York. Federal agencies and regulators in other states may view the guidance as a blueprint for aligning banking oversight with the realities of digital asset adoption. For institutions, failure to adopt blockchain intelligence tools may invite regulatory scrutiny and undermine their ability to safeguard customer trust. With crypto now firmly embedded in global finance, New York’s stance suggests that blockchain analytics are no longer optional for banks — they are essential to protecting the financial system’s integrity.
TRUST
$0.0005084
-0.11%
TREAT
$0.001446
-0.82%
MORE
$0.08764
-0.75%
Kopīgot
Coinstats
2025/09/18 08:49
Kopīgot
Saudi Awwal Bank Adopts Chainlink Tools, LINK Near $23
The post Saudi Awwal Bank Adopts Chainlink Tools, LINK Near $23 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SAB adopts Chainlink’s CCIP and CRE to expand tokenization and cross-border finance tools. SAB and Wamid target $2.32T Saudi capital markets with blockchain-based tokenization plans. LINK price falls 2.43% to $22.99 despite higher trading volume and steady liquidity ratios. Saudi Awwal Bank has added Chainlink’s Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) and the Chainlink Runtime Environment (CRE) to its digital strategy. CCIP links assets and data across multiple blockchains, while CRE provides banks with a controlled framework to test and deploy new financial applications. The lender, with more than $100 billion in assets, is applying the tools to tokenized assets, cross-border settlement, and automated credit platforms. The move signals that Chainlink’s infrastructure is being adopted at scale inside regulated finance. Related: Chainlink’s Deal with SBI Is a Major Win, But Chart Shows LINK’s Battle at $27 Resistance Wamid Partnership Aims at $2.32 Trillion Markets In parallel, SAB signed an agreement with Wamid, a subsidiary of the Saudi Tadawul Group, to pilot tokenization of the Saudi Exchange’s $2.32 trillion capital markets. The focus is on equities and debt products, opening the door for blockchain-based issuance and settlement. SAB has already executed the world’s first Islamic repo on distributed ledger technology, in collaboration with Oumla earlier this year. That transaction gave regulators a template for compliant on-chain contracts. The Wamid deal builds directly on that precedent, shifting from single-instrument pilots toward broader capital markets integration. Saudi Blockchain Buildout Gains Pace Saudi institutions are building multiple layers of digital infrastructure. Oumla is working with Avalanche to develop the Kingdom’s first domestically hosted Layer 1 blockchain. SAB’s Chainlink adoption adds an interoperability and execution layer on top. Together, these projects are shaping a domestic framework for tokenization, with global connectivity added only where liquidity requires it. LINK Price and Liquidity Snapshot While institutional adoption progresses, Chainlink’s…
NEAR
$3.155
+6.65%
MORE
$0.08764
-0.75%
MOVE
$0.1293
-3.65%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 08:49
Kopīgot
200,000,000 XRP out in 2 Weeks: What’s Going On?
The post 200,000,000 XRP out in 2 Weeks: What’s Going On? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In the last 14 days, wallets with between 1,000,000 and 10,000,000 XRP have reduced their holdings by around 200,000,000 tokens. This change, displayed by Santiment data, suggests that some of these holders are leaving the mid-level group, reducing their combined holdings to around 6.74 billion XRP. They are not small retail accounts, but they also do not match the scale of the very largest XRP players. Such movements usually matter because of the amount of supply in control, which can influence short-term trends. Of late, these whales have clearly been reducing their holdings. The XRP price has been trending down while XRP has been levitating close to $3, bouncing between $2.90 and $3.30, without going in a clear direction. The fact that these wallets are selling could be one of the reasons why the token has struggled to increase in value, even though the general crypto market has had a mix of positive and negative days. Why do XRP whales sell? One possibility is that these holders are simply taking profit after XRP’s climb earlier in the summer. Another reason is caution: with the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision coming up and money availability across markets looking uncertain, some investors may prefer to derisk their exposure now instead of holding amid price chaos. It is important to know that not all of these tokens have been moved to cold storage. The number of XRP going into exchanges has gone up, which suggests that some of the 200 million XRP has been sent to trading platforms. This means that some of the selling pressure could be transferred to the open market if those tokens are moved directly there. Source: https://u.today/200000000-xrp-out-in-2-weeks-whats-going-on
U
$0.014813
+4.67%
CHANGE
$0.00187632
-5.33%
XRP
$3.0336
-2.88%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 08:45
Kopīgot
BitGo receives approval from Germany’s BaFIN to offer regulated cryptocurrency trading in Europe
PANews reported on September 18th that digital asset infrastructure company BitGo recently received a license renewal from Germany's Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin), enabling it to provide cryptocurrency services to European investors. The company stated that its local subsidiary, BitGo Europe, now offers custody, staking, transfer, and trading services. Institutional clients will also have access to an over-the-counter (OTC) trading desk and multiple liquidity trading venues. This renewal expands BitGo's existing Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) license issued by BaFin, adding trading services to its existing custody, transfer, and staking services. BitGo received its initial MiCA license in May 2025, which allowed it to provide specific services to traditional institutions and cryptocurrency-native companies in the EU.
MAY
$0.04499
+0.80%
NOW
$0.00585
-0.67%
Kopīgot
PANews
2025/09/18 08:43
Kopīgot
Populārākās ziņas
Vairāk
Fed Actions Impact Cryptocurrency Market
Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Dip As Traders Lock In Profit
Solana And Litecoin Predictions Show Limits, Pepeto Presale Gains 100x Buzz Today
When Is ‘A Big Bold Beautiful Journey’ Coming To Streaming?
How One Trader’s Success Can Inspire Your Crypto Journey with Invro Mining