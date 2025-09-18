2025-09-19 Friday

Kripto ziņas

Uzzini jaunākās kripto ziņas un jaunumus tirgū
PayPal and Google team up to bring AI-powered shopping and payments

PayPal and Google team up to bring AI-powered shopping and payments

PayPal and Google announce a multiyear deal to merge payments and artificial intelligence.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1431-4.08%
Kopīgot
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 09:09
Kopīgot
SEC approves generic listing rules for commodity-based trusts

SEC approves generic listing rules for commodity-based trusts

The SEC approves new generic listing standards to speed up the approval process for crypto ETFs.
Kopīgot
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 09:09
Kopīgot
Today’s Wordle #1552 Hints And Answer For Thursday, September 18th

Today’s Wordle #1552 Hints And Answer For Thursday, September 18th

The post Today’s Wordle #1552 Hints And Answer For Thursday, September 18th appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. How to solve today’s Wordle. SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images I posted the Wordle Wednesday riddle yesterday, but somehow had deleted it when the post went live, so the riddle itself went up late. If you missed it, my apologies. In any case, the solution is below, but first, here was the (late) riddle: “I’m the beginning of the end and the end of time and space. I am in everything and surround every place. What am I?” The answer: The letter “E”. It’s the beginning of End and the end of timE and spacE. It’s in evErything and surrounds Every placE. Kind of clever. It would be much harder if you heard the riddle spoken. Looking for Tuesday’s Wordle? Check out our guide right here. How To Play Wordle Wordle is a daily word puzzle game where your goal is to guess a hidden five-letter word in six tries or fewer. After each guess, the game gives feedback to help you get closer to the answer: Green: The letter is in the word and in the correct spot. Yellow: The letter is in the word, but in the wrong spot. Gray: The letter is not in the word at all. Use these clues to narrow down your guesses. Every day brings a new word, and everyone around the world is trying to solve the same puzzle. Some Wordlers also play Competitive Wordle against friends, family, the Wordle Bot or even against me, your humble narrator. See rules for Competitive Wordle toward the end of this post. Today’s Wordle Hints And Answer Wordle Bot’s Starting Word: SLATE My Starting Word Today: TRAIL (189 words remaining) The Hint: This Wordle cuts to the bone. The Clue: This Wordle starts with a silent letter. Okay, spoilers below! The answer is coming! .…
MemeCore
M$2.33079-13.45%
SIX
SIX$0.02198-0.81%
Hyperbot
BOT$0.08526-7.54%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 09:05
Kopīgot
A whale/institution used 80.77 million USDC to purchase 18,000 ETH in the early morning, and now has a floating profit of $2 million.

A whale/institution used 80.77 million USDC to purchase 18,000 ETH in the early morning, and now has a floating profit of $2 million.

PANews reported on September 18th that, according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin, a "giant whale/institutional investor who profited $74.92 million from ETH swing trading" purchased 18,000 ETH at $4,487 via Wintermute using 80.77 million USDC early this morning. This was after ETH rebounded to $4,600. This means that within just a few hours, the whale's 18,000 ETH had already generated a $2 million profit. They have profited $74.92 million from ETH swing trading and currently hold 530 million USDC and 25,000 ETH (US$114 million).
USDCoin
USDC$0.9994--%
Octavia
VIA$0.0153-0.64%
Ethereum
ETH$4,537.83-1.36%
Kopīgot
PANews2025/09/18 09:02
Kopīgot
Crypto Shows Mixed Reaction To Rate Cuts and Powell’s Speech

Crypto Shows Mixed Reaction To Rate Cuts and Powell’s Speech

The post Crypto Shows Mixed Reaction To Rate Cuts and Powell’s Speech appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jerome Powell gave a speech justifying the Fed’s decision to push one rate cut today. Even though a cut took place as predicted, most leading cryptoassets began falling after a momentary price boost. Additionally, Powell directly addressed President Trump’s attempts to influence Fed policy, claiming that it didn’t impact today’s decisions. In previous speeches, he skirted around this elephant in the room. Sponsored Sponsored Powell’s FOMC Speech The FOMC just announced its decision to cut US interest rates, a highly-telegraphed move with substantial market implications. Jerome Powell, Chair of the Federal Reserve, gave a speech to help explain this moderate decision. In his speech, Powell discussed several negative economic factors in the US right now, including dour Jobs Reports and inflation concerns. These contribute to a degree of fiscal uncertainty which led Powell to stick with his conservative instincts, leaving tools available for future action. “At today’s meeting, the Committee decided to lower the target range…by a quarter percentage point… and to continue reducing the size of our balance sheet. Changes to government policies continue to evolve, and their impacts on the economy remain uncertain,” he claimed. Crypto’s Muted Response The Fed is in a delicate position, balancing the concerns of inflation and employment. This conservative approach may help explain why crypto markets did not react much to Powell’s speech: Bitcoin (BTC) Price Performance. Source: CoinGecko Sponsored Sponsored Bitcoin, alongside the other leading cryptoassets, exhibited similar movements during the rate cuts and Powell’s speech. Although there were brief price spikes immediately after the announcement, subsequent drops ate these gains. BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, ADA, and more all fell more than 1% since the Fed’s announcement. Breaking with Precedent However, Powell’s speech did differ from his previous statements in one key respect: he directly addressed claims that President Trump is attacking…
Threshold
T$0.01674-3.90%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.529-1.77%
Bitcoin
BTC$116,320.71-1.08%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 09:01
Kopīgot
Story [IP] surges 9%, defends key support: Is $11.8 within reach?

Story [IP] surges 9%, defends key support: Is $11.8 within reach?

Story [IP] jumped 9.2% as the demand for Futures positions skyrocketed.
Story
IP$10.675+5.06%
Kopīgot
Coinstats2025/09/18 09:00
Kopīgot
UK and U.S. Strengthen Ties on Stablecoins and Blockchain

UK and U.S. Strengthen Ties on Stablecoins and Blockchain

UK and U.S. plan a joint digital asset sandbox, boosting collaboration on stablecoins, blockchain innovation, and unified crypto regulations for faster growth. The United Kingdom and the United States are planning to work more closely on digital assets, including stablecoins and blockchain technology. The new cooperation comes after UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves and U.S. Treasury […] The post UK and U.S. Strengthen Ties on Stablecoins and Blockchain appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Union
U$0.014813+4.67%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08764-0.75%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01834+7.18%
Kopīgot
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/18 09:00
Kopīgot
Here’s Where Bittensor (TAO) Price Could Be Headed in the Next 24 Hours

Here’s Where Bittensor (TAO) Price Could Be Headed in the Next 24 Hours

Bittensor price has been pretty steady after its big summer rally. It’s now trading around $343.5, down just a touch on the day. Price action has cooled off, but the chart still shows some key levels that traders are watching for the next move. What the TAO Chart Is Showing On the 4H chart, TAO
Bittensor
TAO$351.43-3.88%
Movement
MOVE$0.1293-3.65%
SphereX
HERE$0.00026+4.41%
Kopīgot
Coinstats2025/09/18 09:00
Kopīgot
Ethereum (ETH) Price Aims for $10,000 as One ETH Token Gain Attention

Ethereum (ETH) Price Aims for $10,000 as One ETH Token Gain Attention

Ethereum’s (ETH) rally has no signs of letting up as analysts eye a climb to $10,000. However, attention is not only drawn to ETH. Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a recent entrant into decentralized finance (DeFi), is drawing attention for its lending and borrowing protocol that offers real-world utility within an increasingly crowded market.  Mutuum Finance is […]
RealLink
REAL$0.06411-1.91%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001898-11.34%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0138-4.76%
Kopīgot
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 09:00
Kopīgot
Today’s NYT Pips Hints And Solutions For Thursday, September 18th

Today’s NYT Pips Hints And Solutions For Thursday, September 18th

The post Today’s NYT Pips Hints And Solutions For Thursday, September 18th appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. It’s Thursday and I am incredibly sore and tired after really hitting the weights and the yoga mat hard this week. Sore is good! It takes pain to reduce pain, or at least that’s my experience with exercise. We must exercise our minds as well, and what better way to do that than with a fun puzzle game about placing dominoes in the correct tiles. Come along, my Pipsqueaks, let’s solve today’s Pips! Looking for Wednesday’s Pips? Read our guide right here. How To Play Pips In Pips, you have a grid of multicolored boxes. Each colored area represents a different “condition” that you have to achieve. You have a select number of dominoes that you have to spend filling in the grid. You must use every domino and achieve every condition properly to win. There are Easy, Medium and Difficult tiers. Here’s an example of a difficult tier Pips: Pips example Screenshot: Erik Kain As you can see, the grid has a bunch of symbols and numbers with each color. On the far left, the three purple squares must not equal one another (hence the equal sign crossed out). The two pink squares next to that must equal a total of 0. The zig-zagging blue squares all must equal one another. You click on dominoes to rotate them, and will need to since they have to be rotated to fit where they belong. Not shown on this grid are other conditions, such as “less than” or “greater than.” If there are multiple tiles with > or < signs, the total of those tiles must be greater or less than the listed number. It varies by grid. Blank spaces can have anything. The various possible conditions are: = All pips must equal one another in this group. ≠ All pips…
FUNToken
FUN$0.009472+0.54%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04463-6.82%
GRIDOS
GRID$0.00798+18.17%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 08:59
Kopīgot

Populārākās ziņas

Vairāk

Fed Actions Impact Cryptocurrency Market

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Dip As Traders Lock In Profit

Solana And Litecoin Predictions Show Limits, Pepeto Presale Gains 100x Buzz Today

When Is ‘A Big Bold Beautiful Journey’ Coming To Streaming?

How One Trader’s Success Can Inspire Your Crypto Journey with Invro Mining