2025-09-19 Friday

Kripto ziņas

Uzzini jaunākās kripto ziņas un jaunumus tirgū
Is Singapore Becoming Asia’s Digital Finance Regulatory Leader?

Is Singapore Becoming Asia’s Digital Finance Regulatory Leader?

The post Is Singapore Becoming Asia’s Digital Finance Regulatory Leader? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has moved ahead of many regional peers by setting clear rules on reserve backing, redemption rights, and licensing requirements for crypto service providers The country’s entire approach and plan was not to ban crypto, but instead to introduce rules to protect users and the financial system from its risks In June, Singapore cracked down on exchanges that serve overseas clients without a license Singapore is pushing further out front in Asia’s digital finance race. The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has built one of the region’s clearest frameworks for crypto service providers and stablecoins, spelling out reserve backing, redemption rights, and licensing requirements that many peers have yet to define.  While most countries around the world are still figuring out how to handle stablecoins and digital asset services, Singapore is trying to encourage new ideas while also keeping risks under control. The country’s entire approach and plan was not to ban crypto, but instead to introduce rules to protect users and the financial system from its risks. Singapore is also working on making it easier for crypto companies to work with banks, operate under clear guidelines, and separate trustworthy stablecoins and services from risky or purely speculative ones. Related: Singapore’s June 30 Crypto Deadline Forces Firms to Secure License or Exit Clear Rules, Stronger Trust Back in 2019, Singapore’s Payment Services Act of 2019 already set the rules for cryptocurrency businesses. It requires any firm based in Singapore to be fully licensed, even if all its clients are located outside the country. Then, in August 2023, MAS finalized regulations for single-currency stablecoins pegged to the Singapore dollar or any G10 currency.  The main rules say that companies issuing these coins must hold all the cash to back them up in safe assets, promise to buy…
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005084-0.11%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017754-4.43%
Safe Token
SAFE$0.4342-2.77%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 09:28
Kopīgot
Where Is Bitcoin Headed Next Following Fed Chair Powell's Remarks?

Where Is Bitcoin Headed Next Following Fed Chair Powell's Remarks?

After the Fed decision on Wednesday, analysts Decrypt spoke with were upbeat that Bitcoin would rise throughout the remainder of 2024.
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.009939--%
Kopīgot
Coinstats2025/09/18 09:26
Kopīgot
TNL Mediagene, a publicly listed company, announced it will implement a digital asset treasury strategy.

TNL Mediagene, a publicly listed company, announced it will implement a digital asset treasury strategy.

PANews reported on September 18th that digital media and data group TNL Mediagene (NASDAQ: TNMG) announced the integration of digital assets into its business model and the implementation of its Digital Asset Treasury Strategy ("DAT Strategy"). Under the Strategy, digital assets limited to Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Solver (SOL) will form part of the company's treasury. The company emphasized that its DAT Strategy will exclude other digital assets that do not meet its criteria for scale, liquidity, institutional adoption, and regulatory clarity. The company has also established a DAT Advisory Group to guide the oversight, evaluation, and development of the DAT Strategy.
Solana
SOL$242.21-1.81%
Bitcoin
BTC$116,320.71-1.08%
FORM
FORM$1.7351-9.50%
Kopīgot
PANews2025/09/18 09:26
Kopīgot
Horror Thriller ‘Bring Her Back’ Gets HBO Max Premiere Date

Horror Thriller ‘Bring Her Back’ Gets HBO Max Premiere Date

The post Horror Thriller ‘Bring Her Back’ Gets HBO Max Premiere Date appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jonah Wren Phillips in “Bring Her Back.” A24 Bring Her Back, a new A24 horror movie from the filmmakers of the smash hit Talk to Me, is coming soon to HBO Max. Bring Her Back opened in theaters on May 30 before debuting on digital streaming via premium video on demand on July 1. The official logline for Bring Her Back reads, “A brother and sister uncover a terrifying ritual at the secluded home of their new foster mother.” Forbes‘South Park’ Season 27 Updated Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Come Out?By Tim Lammers Directed by twin brothers Danny Philippou and Michael Philippou, Bring Her Back stars Billy Barratt, Sora Wong, Jonah Wren Philips, Sally–Anne Upton, Stephen Philips, Mischa Heywood and Sally Hawkins. Warner Bros. Discovery announced on Wednesday that Bring Her Back will arrive on streaming on HBO Max on Friday, Oct. 3, and on HBO linear on Saturday, Oct. 4, at 8 p.m. ET. Prior to the debut of Bring Her Back on HBO on Oct. 4, the cable outlet will air the Philippou brothers’ 2022 horror hit Talk to Me. ForbesHit Horror Thriller ’28 Years Later’ Is New On Netflix This WeekBy Tim Lammers For viewers who don’t have HBO Max, the streaming platform offers three tiers: The ad-based tier costs $9.99 per month, while an ad-free tier is $16.99 per month. Additionally, an ad-free tier with 4K Ultra HD programming costs $20.99 per month. The Success Of ‘Talk To Me’ Weighed On The Minds Of Philippou Brothers While Making ‘Bring Her Back’ During the film’s theatrical run, Bring Her Back earned $19.3 million domestically and nearly $19.8 million internationally for a worldwide box office tally of $39.1 million. Bring Her Back had a production budget of $17 million before prints and advertising, according to The Numbers.…
MemeCore
M$2.3276-13.56%
Threshold
T$0.01674-3.90%
Omnity Network
OCT$0.093+1.75%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 09:23
Kopīgot
Native FLR now available for spot trading on Hyperliquid, powered by LayerZero OFT

Native FLR now available for spot trading on Hyperliquid, powered by LayerZero OFT

PANews reported on September 18 that according to official news, native FLR has been launched for spot trading on the decentralized exchange Hyperliquid. This listing was achieved through LayerZero's Omnichain Fungible Token (OFT) standard and with the help of Stargate bridge. Users can directly deposit native FLR (non-wrapped), eliminating unblocking gas costs and offering a streamlined deposit/withdrawal process. FLR has been deployed on HyperCore as a HIP-1 asset. The FLR/USDC market has been registered, and will be expanded to stablecoin pairs such as USDT and USDH in the future. The on-chain order book-based matching mechanism results in smaller spreads and lower implied costs, improving on-chain transaction execution efficiency.
Flare
FLR$0.0233-2.87%
ONFA Token
OFT$0.9118-2.19%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.07437+2.04%
Kopīgot
PANews2025/09/18 09:22
Kopīgot
For Bitcoin Traders, Is a Fed Rate Cut Already Priced In?

For Bitcoin Traders, Is a Fed Rate Cut Already Priced In?

The post For Bitcoin Traders, Is a Fed Rate Cut Already Priced In? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Markets are expecting the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates on Wednesday. The price of Bitcoin has risen this week but some analysts aren’t expecting the asset to rise on the announcement. Instead, traders will be paying attention to Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s comments after the decision, analysts told Decrypt. Bitcoin has typically performed well in a low interest rate environment, but the asset may not rise in the aftermath of a widely expected U.S. central bank interest rate slashing on Wednesday, say analysts, who believe markets have already priced in the cut.  The analysts say that traders will be looking more keenly at what Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell says in the press conference after the announcement.  “It does seem to be pretty priced in,” Juan Leon, Bitwise’s senior investment strategist, told Decrypt. “[A cut] has been digested by the markets. Where it gets interesting is what Powell says afterwards—that’s where you’ll see crypto markets flatten out or rally,” he continued.  The odds of the Fed reducing the rate by a quarter point currently stand at 96%, per the CME’s FedWatch tool, the widely watched measure of investor sentiment. Equities and crypto jumped this week on that data.  ﻿ At one point Tuesday, Bitcoin’s price rose to nearly its highest level in a month. The largest digital asset by market capitalization was recently priced at $116,559, up nearly 5% over the past seven days, according to crypto market data provider CoinGecko. The cryptocurrency remains about 7% off its all-time high of $124,128 set in August. A Myriad market found that nearly nine in 10 consumers expect the price to remain above $105,000 throughout September.  (Disclosure: Myriad is a prediction market and engagement platform developed by Dastan, parent company of an editorially independent Decrypt.) Other major digital assets…
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 09:22
Kopīgot
A whale sold all of its approximately 938,000 LINK holdings in exchange for 21.46 million USDT

A whale sold all of its approximately 938,000 LINK holdings in exchange for 21.46 million USDT

PANews reported on September 18 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale sold all 938,489 LINK tokens it held at a price of US$22.87 per token, exchanging them for 21.46 million USDT and making a profit of US$231,000. A month ago, the whale used 4,806 ETH (worth $21.23 million) to purchase these LINK tokens through five different wallets.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0138-4.76%
Chainlink
LINK$23.87-1.93%
Ethereum
ETH$4,537.45-1.37%
Kopīgot
PANews2025/09/18 09:21
Kopīgot
CME Group plans to roll out XRP and Solana futures options in October

CME Group plans to roll out XRP and Solana futures options in October

CME Group will roll out options for XRP and Solana (SOL) futures on October 13, with expiries available daily, monthly and quarterly, adding an extra layer of exposure for investors.
Solana
SOL$242.21-1.81%
XRP
XRP$3.0336-2.88%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5313-4.76%
Kopīgot
Fxstreet2025/09/18 09:17
Kopīgot
Jared Jewelers Leans Into Natural Diamonds With Documentary Film And New Collection

Jared Jewelers Leans Into Natural Diamonds With Documentary Film And New Collection

The post Jared Jewelers Leans Into Natural Diamonds With Documentary Film And New Collection appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Antonia Gentry is the face of Jared Jewelers natural diamond campaign. Courtesy of Jared Jewelers Jared Jewelers, the accessible luxury brand in the Signet Jewelers portfolio, is taking a multi-pronged approach to its diamond engagement and wedding business. The jewelry retailer has launched a docu-short, which is airing on its web site and owned channels, created by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Luc Jacquet, known for “The March of the Peguins,” the 2006 movie for which he won the award. The docu-short, filmed in Botswana, follows the trail of a diamond from its origins in the earth to the final setting and finger of a Jared customer. “We’ve been working with Luc for 18 months now,” said Claudia Cividino, president of Jared Jewelers and Diamonds Direct. “He spent quite a lot of time on the ground in Botswana. The Republic of Botswana together with De Beers made available sites to him that are not commonly available. He had very privileged access and we bring that to the movie. It’s a really important look under the covers of the diamond industry. This is one important pillar of the strategy.” To make the journey even more tangible for consumers, Jared’s new block-chain enabled platform is launching a collection called Storied Diamond – Desert Sands of Eternity. “This collection provides a unique digital passport for each diamond allowing for a deeper understanding of, and appreciation for, each stone’s journey from rough to polished, showcasing its uniqueness, rarity, beauty and positive societal impact,” Cividino said. The rough diamonds’ journey at Jared includes setting dates, and final Gemological Institute of America-certified documentation of its color, clarity, carat, and cut specifications. The journey brings trust, confidence and transparency, adding a deeper and shareable story to diamond purchases, according to Cividino. Examples of the Storied Diamond – Desert Sands…
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005084-0.11%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08764-0.75%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017754-4.43%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 09:17
Kopīgot
U.S. Court Finds Pastor Found Guilty in $3M Crypto Scam

U.S. Court Finds Pastor Found Guilty in $3M Crypto Scam

The post U.S. Court Finds Pastor Found Guilty in $3M Crypto Scam appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crime 18 September 2025 | 04:05 A Colorado judge has brought closure to one of the state’s most unusual cryptocurrency scandals, declaring INDXcoin to be a fraudulent operation and ordering its founders, Denver pastor Eli Regalado and his wife Kaitlyn, to repay $3.34 million. The ruling, issued by District Court Judge Heidi L. Kutcher, came nearly two years after the couple persuaded hundreds of people to invest in their token, promising safety and abundance through a Christian-branded platform called the Kingdom Wealth Exchange. The scheme ran between June 2022 and April 2023 and drew in more than 300 participants, many of them members of local church networks. Marketing materials portrayed INDXcoin as a low-risk gateway to prosperity, yet the project unraveled almost immediately. The exchange itself collapsed within 24 hours of launch, wiping out investors’ money. Despite this failure—and despite an auditor’s damning review that gave the system a “0 out of 10” for security—the Regalados kept presenting it as a solid opportunity. Colorado regulators argued that the couple’s faith-based appeal was central to the fraud. Securities Commissioner Tung Chan said the Regalados “dressed an old scam in new technology” and used their standing within the Christian community to convince people who had little knowledge of crypto. For him, the case illustrates how modern digital assets can be exploited to replicate classic Ponzi-style tactics under a different name. Court filings revealed where much of the money ended up: luxury goods, vacations, jewelry, a Range Rover, high-end clothing, and even dental procedures. In a video that drew worldwide attention earlier this year, Eli Regalado admitted the funds had been spent, explaining that a portion went to taxes while the remainder was used for a home renovation he claimed was divinely inspired. The judgment not only confirms that INDXcoin qualifies as a…
Union
U$0.014799+4.57%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08764-0.75%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0138-4.76%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 09:14
Kopīgot

Populārākās ziņas

Vairāk

Fed Actions Impact Cryptocurrency Market

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Dip As Traders Lock In Profit

Solana And Litecoin Predictions Show Limits, Pepeto Presale Gains 100x Buzz Today

When Is ‘A Big Bold Beautiful Journey’ Coming To Streaming?

How One Trader’s Success Can Inspire Your Crypto Journey with Invro Mining