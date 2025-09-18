Jared Jewelers Leans Into Natural Diamonds With Documentary Film And New Collection
The post Jared Jewelers Leans Into Natural Diamonds With Documentary Film And New Collection appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Antonia Gentry is the face of Jared Jewelers natural diamond campaign. Courtesy of Jared Jewelers Jared Jewelers, the accessible luxury brand in the Signet Jewelers portfolio, is taking a multi-pronged approach to its diamond engagement and wedding business. The jewelry retailer has launched a docu-short, which is airing on its web site and owned channels, created by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Luc Jacquet, known for “The March of the Peguins,” the 2006 movie for which he won the award. The docu-short, filmed in Botswana, follows the trail of a diamond from its origins in the earth to the final setting and finger of a Jared customer. “We’ve been working with Luc for 18 months now,” said Claudia Cividino, president of Jared Jewelers and Diamonds Direct. “He spent quite a lot of time on the ground in Botswana. The Republic of Botswana together with De Beers made available sites to him that are not commonly available. He had very privileged access and we bring that to the movie. It’s a really important look under the covers of the diamond industry. This is one important pillar of the strategy.” To make the journey even more tangible for consumers, Jared’s new block-chain enabled platform is launching a collection called Storied Diamond – Desert Sands of Eternity. “This collection provides a unique digital passport for each diamond allowing for a deeper understanding of, and appreciation for, each stone’s journey from rough to polished, showcasing its uniqueness, rarity, beauty and positive societal impact,” Cividino said. The rough diamonds’ journey at Jared includes setting dates, and final Gemological Institute of America-certified documentation of its color, clarity, carat, and cut specifications. The journey brings trust, confidence and transparency, adding a deeper and shareable story to diamond purchases, according to Cividino. Examples of the Storied Diamond – Desert Sands…
