BTC supply on centralized exchanges is at a 7-year low
PANews reported on September 18th that crypto analyst The DeFi Investor wrote on the X platform: "The supply of BTC on centralized exchanges is at its lowest level in seven years. The scale of funds invested by institutions in purchasing Bitcoin in this cycle is incredible."
PANews
2025/09/18 09:53
A whale spent over 100 million USDC to buy 25,000 ETH after the Fed cut interest rates.
PANews reported on September 18 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 25 basis points, the over-the-counter whale 0xd8d0 spent 112.34 million USDC to purchase 25,000 ETH at a price of US$4,493 per coin.
PANews
2025/09/18 09:44
Coinbase CEO advocates for crypto legislation reform in Washington DC
The post Coinbase CEO advocates for crypto legislation reform in Washington DC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong is actively working in Washington, D.C. to promote new crypto market structure legislation. Armstrong is aiming to prevent future SEC leadership similar to former chair Gary Gensler. Coinbase Chief Executive Officer Brian Armstrong said he is working in Washington to advance crypto market structure legislation and prevent another Securities and Exchange Commission chair like Gary Gensler from taking office. The Coinbase CEO said he is focused on getting crypto market structure legislation passed. Coinbase, the largest U.S. crypto exchange, has been among the companies navigating the regulatory landscape as lawmakers and agencies work to establish clearer rules for digital assets. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/coinbase-ceo-crypto-legislation-washington-dc/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 09:43
Powell Reiterates Fed’s Dual Mandate as Rate Strategy
Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/powell-clarifies-fed-dual-mandate/
Coinstats
2025/09/18 09:41
Fan Token Firm Chiliz Acquires 2-Time ‘Dota 2’ Champions, OG Esports
The post Fan Token Firm Chiliz Acquires 2-Time ‘Dota 2’ Champions, OG Esports appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief The Chiliz Group has acquired a controlling stake in OG Esports, a prominent competitive gaming organization. OG Esports unveiled its own fan token on Chiliz’s Socios.com platform back in 2020. It recently hit an all-time high price. Chiliz has teased various future team-related benefits for OG token holders, along with a new Web3-related project. The Chiliz Group, which operates the Socios.com crypto fan token platform, announced Tuesday that it has acquired a 51% controlling stake in OG Esports, the competitive gaming organization founded in 2015 by Dota 2 legends Johan “nOtail” Sundstein and Sébastien “Ceb” Debs. OG made history as the first team to win consecutive titles at The International—the annual, high-profile Dota 2 world championship tournament—in 2018 and 2019, and has since expanded into multiple games including Counter-Strike, Honor of Kings, and Marvel Rivals. The team was also the first esports organization to join the Socios platform with the 2020 debut of its own fan token, which Chiliz said recently became the first esports team token to exceed a $100 million market capitalization. OG was recently priced at $16.88, up nearly 9% on the day following the announcement. The token’s price peaked at a new all-time high of $24.78 last week ahead of The International 2025, where OG did not compete this year. Following the acquisition, Xavier Oswald will assume the CEO role, while the co-founders will turn their attention to “a new strategic project consolidating the team’s competitive foundation [and] driving innovation at the intersection of esports and Web3,” per a press release. No further details were provided regarding that project. “Bringing OG into the Chiliz Group is a major step toward further strengthening fan experiences, one where the community doesn’t just watch from the sidelines but gets to shape the journey,” Chiliz CEO Alex Dreyfus…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 09:40
The GENIUS Act Is Already Law. Banks Shouldn’t Try to Rewrite It Now
The post The GENIUS Act Is Already Law. Banks Shouldn’t Try to Rewrite It Now appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Healthy competition drives innovation and better products for consumers; it is at the center of American economic leadership. Unfortunately, now that the bipartisan GENIUS Act has been signed into law, major legacy financial institutions seem to be having second thoughts about the innovations that stablecoins can bring to financial markets. Bank lobbying groups and public affairs teams have been peppering Congress with complaints about the law, urging members to reopen debate and introduce changes to the legislation that will ensure the stablecoin market doesn’t grow too quickly, protecting banks’ profits and stifling consumer choice. This reactionary response is both overblown and unnecessary. What legacy financial firms should do instead is embrace competition and offer exciting new products and services that consumers want, not try to kneecap emerging players through anti-innovation rules and regulations. The GENIUS Act was carefully designed with a thorough bipartisan process to strengthen consumer safeguards, ensure regulatory oversight, and preserve financial stability. Efforts to roll back its provisions are less about protecting families and more about protecting entrenched banking interests from the competition that helps ensure the U.S. banking system stays the strongest and most innovative in the world. Critics warn that allowing stablecoins to provide rewards could lead to massive deposit outflows from community banks, with figures as high as $6.6 trillion cited. But closer examination shows this fear is unfounded. A July 2025 analysis by consulting firm Charles River Associates found no statistically significant relationship between stablecoin adoption and community bank deposit outflows. In fact, the overwhelming majority of stablecoin reserves remain in the traditional financial system — either in commercial bank accounts or in short-term Treasuries — where they continue to support liquidity and credit in the broader U.S. economy. The dire estimates rely on unrealistic assumptions that every dollar of stablecoin issuance permanently…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 09:39
South Korea's BDACS launches KRW1, the first stablecoin backed by the Korean won, on Avalanche
PANews reported on September 18 that according to Cointelegraph, South Korean crypto asset custody service provider BDACS launched the first stablecoin backed by the Korean won, KRW1, on the Avalanche blockchain after successfully passing the proof of concept. The stablecoin is fully collateralized by the Korean won deposited in Woori Bank.
PANews
2025/09/18 09:38
David Sacks Faces Ethics Probe Over White House Advisor Role
The post David Sacks Faces Ethics Probe Over White House Advisor Role appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Senator Elizabeth Warren and a group of Democratic congresspeople have sent a letter to David Sacks, the White House “crypto czar,” questioning whether he has exceeded the time limit for his temporary role as a special advisor. The Office of Government Ethics limits Special Government Employees to 130 days of service. While Sacks has not publicly disclosed the number of days he has worked, congresspeople believe he has exceeded this limit if he has been performing duties consecutively since the start of the Trump administration. Sacks’s Private and Public Services Under Scrutiny Today, eight congresspeople sent a joint letter to David Sacks, Trump’s “Crypto and AI Czar,” asking him to clarify how many days he has worked for the administration as a special advisor. Sponsored Sponsored Sacks currently works for the White House as a Special Government Employee (SGE), which permits him to perform temporary government duties. The Democratic lawmakers particularly stressed the ethical considerations Sacks’s potential violation of his SGE status would raise. Their concern stemmed from his position as a general partner at the venture capital firm Craft Ventures, and his broader connections to Silicon Valley. “When issuing your ethics waiver, the White House noted that the careful balance in conflict-of-interest rules for SGEs was reached with the understanding that they would only serve the public ‘on a temporary basis.’ For you in particular, compliance with the SGE time limit is critical, given the scale of your conflicts of interest,” the letter read. David Sacks is serving as the White House AI and Crypto Czar meanwhile continuing to work at a venture capital firm that has a stake in several crypto companies. He’s not taking a gov’t salary, which allows him to get around some ethics rules. Learn more: https://t.co/rkzeFVcvuK — Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) July 19, 2025 The…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 09:37
Breaking: CME to Launch XRP Futures Options
The post Breaking: CME to Launch XRP Futures Options appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Chicago-based trading behemoth CME Group has announced that it is launching options for XRP futures. They are slated to launch on Oct. 13 (pending regulatory approval). The same product will also be rolled out for Solana futures, according to the Wednesday announcement. Options on futures will give traders the right to purchase or sell the future contracts tied to these cryptocurrencies at a certain price before or at expiration. The XRP options are specifically aimed at institutions, active traders as well as liquidity providers. Impressive demand for XRP futures As reported by U.Today, CME Group introduced XRP futures back in May (shortly after the Solana-based product). The product turned out to be extremely successful, becoming the fastest-ever product to reach $1 billion in Some analysts believe that this level of demand could bode well for XRP ETFs. Hence, it is not surprising that XRP options on futures are now viewed as a natural step. Source: https://u.today/breaking-cme-to-launch-xrp-futures-options
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 09:36
BREAKING: This Altcoin Announces a Major and Significant Update – Price Reacts
The post BREAKING: This Altcoin Announces a Major and Significant Update – Price Reacts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Curve Finance has proposed “Yield Basis,” a $60 million plan to transform CRV into an income-generating asset, aiming to increase usability and investor returns. Following this development, CRV prices initially increased. However, a correction followed. *This is not investment advice. Continue Reading: BREAKING: This Altcoin Announces a Major and Significant Update – Price Reacts Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/breaking-this-altcoin-announces-a-major-and-significant-update-price-reacts/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 09:33
