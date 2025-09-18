NVIDIA Chip Ban May Soon Spark Crypto Market Weakness

China has told its top tech companies to stop buying NVIDIA's artificial intelligence (AI) chips and to cancel existing deals. This move has pushed NVIDIA stock lower, and the weakness could spill into the crypto market. China's Ban Hits NVIDIA Stock China is the biggest buyer of NVIDIA's high-end chips. These chips are used to train strong AI models. Now Beijing has banned these imports. It wants local companies to use homemade chips instead. This move is part of the long fight between the U.S. and China over who will lead in AI and new technology. China Bans NVIDIA Chips | Source: X The chip in discussion is the RTX Pro 6000D. It is not a gaming card but a server-level GPU, mainly used for big tasks like training AI or powering data centers. It comes with GDDR7 memory, which makes it faster than older versions. The chip is also very costly, with prices in China running close to 50,000 yuan. RTX Pro Takes The Hit | Source: X Many large firms were already testing it or planning to use it before Beijing's ban. This makes the decision even more impactful. NVIDIA shares reacted right away. The stock fell more than 1.6% in pre-market trade, down near $174. Some investors still think demand in other regions could push the price up toward $200. But many fear this could make the stock dip more. The reason this matters is size. NVIDIA is the world's most valuable chipmaker and one of the most important stocks in the U.S. market. It is worth…