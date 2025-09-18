MEXC birža
NVIDIA Chip Ban May Soon Spark Crypto Market Weakness
The post NVIDIA Chip Ban May Soon Spark Crypto Market Weakness appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market has been waiting for the U.S. Fed to cut interest rates. Traders believe lower rates could bring money back into risk assets like crypto. But before that decision even arrives, another problem has already hit global markets. China has told its top tech companies to stop buying NVIDIA’s artificial intelligence (AI) chips and to cancel existing deals. This move has pushed NVIDIA stock lower, and the weakness could spill into the crypto market. China’s Ban Hits NVIDIA Stock China is the biggest buyer of NVIDIA’s high-end chips. These chips are used to train strong AI models. Now Beijing has banned these imports. It wants local companies to use homemade chips instead. This move is part of the long fight between the U.S. and China over who will lead in AI and new technology. China Bans NVIDIA Chips | Source: X The chip in discussion is the RTX Pro 6000D. It is not a gaming card but a server-level GPU, mainly used for big tasks like training AI or powering data centers. It comes with GDDR7 memory, which makes it faster than older versions. The chip is also very costly, with prices in China running close to 50,000 yuan. RTX Pro Takes The Hit | Source: X Many large firms were already testing it or planning to use it before Beijing’s ban. This makes the decision even more impactful. NVIDIA shares reacted right away. The stock fell more than 1.6% in pre-market trade, down near $174. Some investors still think demand in other regions could push the price up toward $200. But many fear this could make the stock dip more. The reason this matters is size. NVIDIA is the world’s most valuable chipmaker and one of the most important stocks in the U.S. market. It is worth…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 10:02
VivoPower To Load Up On XRP At 65% Discount: Here’s How
VivoPower International, a Nasdaq-listed B-Corp now pivoting to an XRP-centric treasury, said on September 16 it has structured its mining and treasury operations so that it can acquire the token “at up to a 65% discount” to prevailing market prices—by mining other proof-of-work assets and swapping those mined tokens. VivoPower Doubles Down On XRP The […]
Bitcoinist
2025/09/18 10:00
Google Unveils AI Payments Protocol with Stablecoin Support
Google launches AP2, an AI payments protocol supporting stablecoins and digital assets, enabling secure, automated transactions with major tech and crypto partners. Google has launched a new AI payments protocol that supports both traditional and digital assets, including stablecoins. The protocol, called Agents to Payments (AP2), is open-source and is designed to make it easier […] The post Google Unveils AI Payments Protocol with Stablecoin Support appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/18 10:00
Ethereum steadies as sellers lurk: Can $4.5K hold for long?
Whales pull ETH off exchanges, but with $4,500 in play, is a rally or rejection coming next?
Coinstats
2025/09/18 10:00
Bitwise Files for Stablecoin and Tokenization ETF Amid Growing Crypto Market
Bitwise files for a new ETF focused on stablecoins and tokenization, bridging traditional finance and fast-growing digital asset markets. Bitwise Asset Management has officially filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to launch a new exchange-traded fund (ETF) focused on stablecoins and tokenization. The latest move by the firm to implement a bridge […] The post Bitwise Files for Stablecoin and Tokenization ETF Amid Growing Crypto Market appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/18 10:00
Vlna BitcoinFi boomu sa začína s HYPER
The post Vlna BitcoinFi boomu sa začína s HYPER appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Hyper získava 16 miliónov USD: Vlna BitcoinFi boomu sa začína s HYPER Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Với hơn 5 năm làm việc trong lĩnh vực phân tích thị trường tiền điện tử, Khang luôn hướng tới mục tiêu đem lại các kiến thức bổ ích về crypto cho bạn đọc. Anh có rất nhiều bài viết chất lượng phân tích xu hướng blockchain, DeFi và các dự án presale coin tiềm năng mới. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/bitcoin-hyper-raises-16m-bitcoinfi-boom-with-hyper-vn/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 10:00
Ethereum Price Prediction Struggles as Solana Rises and This Next-Gen Presale Becomes the Best Crypto to Invest in
What if the biggest opportunities in crypto right now came from both established giants and a brand-new presale? September has started with volatility across the market. Ethereum is struggling against resistance levels, Solana continues to attract strong developer activity, and a new player, BlockchainFX, has already raised more than $7.56M in presale funding, positioning itself
Coinstats
2025/09/18 10:00
BlockDAG Surges Ahead: $410M Presale, 3M Miners, Outpacing Ethereum’s Rally and Toncoin’s Stalled Momentum
Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/toncoin-3-10-ethereum-nears-5k-blockdag-presale-hits-600m/
Coinstats
2025/09/18 10:00
Bitcoin Unmoved By Fed Rate Cut; Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Spike: Analyst Says BTC Should See $120,000 By End Of Week If 'All Goes To Plan'
Bitcoin failed to break out of its range, but other major coins rose on Wednesday as the Federal Reserve implemented its first interest rate cut of the year.read more
Coinstats
2025/09/18 09:58
Swiss Bankers Association Confirms Legally Binding Blockchain Transfer Between Major Banks
The post Swiss Bankers Association Confirms Legally Binding Blockchain Transfer Between Major Banks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Switzerland just took a massive leap toward a blockchain-powered financial future, completing its first legally binding bank payment using tokenized deposits. Swiss Banks Complete Historic Blockchain Payment Trial The Swiss Bankers Association (SBA) announced on Sept. 16 that Postfinance, Sygnum Bank, and UBS successfully completed a proof of concept (PoC) for a deposit token, validating […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/swiss-bankers-association-confirms-legally-binding-blockchain-transfer-between-major-banks/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 09:54
