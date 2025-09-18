2025-09-19 Friday

Kripto ziņas

Uzzini jaunākās kripto ziņas un jaunumus tirgū
Bitcoin ETFs Record Strongest Inflows Since July, Push Holdings to New High

Bitcoin ETFs Record Strongest Inflows Since July, Push Holdings to New High

The post Bitcoin ETFs Record Strongest Inflows Since July, Push Holdings to New High appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Bitcoin ETPs saw a net inflow of 20,685 BTC last week, driven mostly by U.S. ETFs. The recent uptick in investor risk appetite is driven by rate cut expectations and new crypto IPOs. Despite institutional demand outpacing new Bitcoin supply, realized and implied volatility remain historically low. Bitcoin exchange-traded products globally logged net inflows of 20,685 BTC last week, the strongest weekly intake since July 22, according to digital assets firm K33 Research. The renewed momentum lifted U.S. spot bitcoin ETFs’ combined holdings to 1.32 million BTC, surpassing the previous peak set on July 30. U.S. Bitcoin ETF products contributed nearly 97% of last week’s 20,685 BTC ETP inflows, highlighting the surge in demand ahead of the FOMC meeting.  Bitcoin ETF inflows “tend to be one of the key determinants of Bitcoin’s performance,” André Dragosch, head of research for Europe at Bitwise Investments, told Decrypt, adding that the “percentage share of Bitcoin’s performance explained by changes in ETP flows” has reached a new all-time high. Compared with Ethereum ETF flows, “there appears to be a ‘re-rotation’ from Ethereum back to Bitcoin in terms of investor flows,” Dragosch said, citing their data. “Over the past week, flows into Bitcoin ETFs have surpassed new supply growth by a factor of 8.93 times, a key tailwind for Bitcoin’s recent performance.” ﻿ Analysts at K33 agree, writing that flows have been a key driver of bitcoin’s strength since ETF approvals earlier last year, and the latest surge signals an acceleration in demand that could underpin further price support. In the last 30 days, investors accumulated roughly 22,853 BTC via various products, outpacing the new supply of 14,056 BTC. This rising risk appetite for Bitcoin has supported the recent recovery, Bitwise noted in its Monday report. Fidelity’s FBTC product accounted for a substantial…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 10:19
Satoshi-Era Mt. Gox’s 1,000 Bitcoin Wallet Suddenly Reactivated

Satoshi-Era Mt. Gox's 1,000 Bitcoin Wallet Suddenly Reactivated

The post Satoshi-Era Mt. Gox’s 1,000 Bitcoin Wallet Suddenly Reactivated appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. X account @SaniExp, which belongs to the founder of the Timechain Index explorer, has published data showing that a dormant BTC wallet was activated after hibernating for six years. However, it was set up 13 years ago, according to the tweet — the time when Satoshi Nakamoto’s shadow was still casting itself around, so to speak. The X post states that the tweet belongs to infamous early Bitcoin exchange Mt. Gox, which suffered from a major hack in the early 2010s, and last year it began paying out compensation to clients who lost their crypto in that hack. The deadline was eventually extended to October 2025. Mt. Gox’s wallet with 1,000 BTC reactivated The above-mentioned data source shared a screenshot from the Timechain Index explorer, showing multiple transactions marked as confirmed and moving a total of 1,000 Bitcoins. This amount of crypto is valued at $116,195,100 at the time of the initiated transaction. Last year, Mt. Gox began to move the remains of its gargantuan funds to pay out compensations to its creditors. Earlier this year, it also made several massive transactions to partner exchanges to distribute funds to Mt. Gox investors. All of the compensations were promised to be paid out by Oct. 31, 2025. The aforementioned transaction is likely preparation for another payout. The exchange was hacked for several years due to multiple unnoticed security breaches, and in 2014, when the site went offline, 744,408 Bitcoins were reported stolen. Source: https://u.today/satoshi-era-mtgoxs-1000-bitcoin-wallet-suddenly-reactivated
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 10:18
MoonBull, Brett, and Dogwifhat Compared

MoonBull, Brett, and Dogwifhat Compared

The post MoonBull, Brett, and Dogwifhat Compared appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 18 September 2025 | 05:15 Explore MoonBull Whitelist, Brett token, and Dogwifhat price action. Learn why MoonBull’s best crypto whitelist is live now with big FOMO potential. Ever wondered why meme coins stir so much hype in the crypto jungle? Traders, students, and even seasoned blockchain builders keep chasing the next peanut pile of gains, hoping their bags turn into bull-sized fortunes overnight. In today’s scene, names like Brett and Dogwifhat grab the spotlight, while MoonBull lights up conversations with its whitelist buzz. Each of these projects carries its own flavor, yet the energy they generate reveals how meme culture keeps shaking financial markets. Brett became a crowd darling by spinning internet humor into tokenomics. Dogwifhat turned playful memes into market waves, pulling traders in with viral appeal. Both show how lighthearted memes can fuel serious capital flow. Yet the chatter doesn’t stop with them. MoonBull now appears, sparking urgency with its whitelist, creating noise louder than a hippo splash in shallow waters. MoonBull’s whitelist offering exclusive early perks, the crypto crowd feels the tug of FOMO stronger than ever. This first-come, first-served invite could be a rare second shot at a moonshot. MoonBull Whitelist is Live: Your Chance to Join the Best Crypto Whitelist MoonBull ($MOBU) has entered the arena not as just another meme coin but as a project built with the precision of Ethereum’s secure backbone. Designed for those chasing explosive upside, MoonBull stacks its chips on elite staking rewards and secret token drops. Its whitelist isn’t simply a sign-up form; it’s a ticket into Stage One of the presale, where entry comes at the lowest price possible and doors swing open to bonus allocations. Being whitelisted is like being a penguin in the front row of a bull stampede. Whitelist members aren’t just joining…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 10:17
Last Call Before the Bull Runs: MoonBull Powers Ahead With the Best Crypto Whitelist as Brett Trends and Dogwifhat Roars

Last Call Before the Bull Runs: MoonBull Powers Ahead With the Best Crypto Whitelist as Brett Trends and Dogwifhat Roars

Ever wondered why meme coins stir so much hype in the crypto jungle? Traders, students, and even seasoned blockchain builders […] The post Last Call Before the Bull Runs: MoonBull Powers Ahead With the Best Crypto Whitelist as Brett Trends and Dogwifhat Roars appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/18 10:15
Ride the Bull: MoonBull’s $15K Presale Giveaway Lets You Cash in as Mog Coin and Peanut the Squirrel Soar

Ride the Bull: MoonBull's $15K Presale Giveaway Lets You Cash in as Mog Coin and Peanut the Squirrel Soar

Are you ready to ride the next big wave in the crypto world? If you missed out on past moonshots, now’s your chance to catch the next rocket. MoonBull ($MOBU), Mog Coin (MOG), and Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) are three meme coins making waves in 2025. Each offers unique opportunities for investors looking to capitalize on the […]
Coinstats2025/09/18 10:15
Colombians can soon save in stablecoins with new MoneyGram App

Colombians can soon save in stablecoins with new MoneyGram App

Colombians will soon be able to receive and store USDC through MoneyGram’s new crypto app, which is launching soon in app stores. MoneyGram’s digital payments app is set to launch in Colombia, offering locals a way to save in US dollar stablecoins as the Colombian peso continues to weaken.MoneyGram’s crypto service is powered by the Stellar network and leverages Crossmint for self-custody, enabling users to store the USDC (USDC) stablecoin and transfer it overseas nearly instantly. In a statement on Wednesday, MoneyGram said Colombia is the “ideal launch market” as Colombian families receive more than 22 times the money they send abroad.Read more
Coinstats2025/09/18 10:15
Tomorrow is Another Crucial Day! The Senate Banking Committee and Cryptocurrency Leaders Will Meet! The Founder of a Surprise Altcoin Will Also Attend!

Tomorrow is Another Crucial Day! The Senate Banking Committee and Cryptocurrency Leaders Will Meet! The Founder of a Surprise Altcoin Will Also Attend!

The post Tomorrow is Another Crucial Day! The Senate Banking Committee and Cryptocurrency Leaders Will Meet! The Founder of a Surprise Altcoin Will Also Attend! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cryptocurrency leaders will gather on Capitol Hill on Thursday to meet with the Senate Banking Committee, according to a post by Fox Business reporter Eleanor Terrett. At the meeting, important regulatory issues in the US and the future of cryptocurrencies will be discussed. While there is no clear statement yet about who will attend this meeting, it has become clear that Cardano (ADA) founder Charles Hoskinson will attend. Hoskinson confirmed in his X post that he will attend a roundtable meeting on crypto market legislation at the Senate Banking Committee. The celebrity’s post came in response to Eleanor Terrett’s post. “As Republican and Democratic senators continue their negotiations on the market structure bill, a group of leaders from several major crypto firms will meet with Senate Banking Committee leaders tomorrow morning for a roundtable, according to two industry insiders. The meeting follows more than a week of industry scrutiny regarding the committee’s latest approach to distinguishing securities from commodities, the treatment of DeFi, and other key issues,” Terrett said. A roundtable was recently held to discuss and advance the Bitcoin Act, introduced by Wyoming Senator Cynthia Lummis. This meeting was attended by prominent cryptocurrency executives such as Strategy founder Michael Saylor and Mara Holdings’ Fred Thiel. The numerous roundtables held at this juncture present a significant opportunity for crypto leaders and lawmakers to collaborate and further clarify US digital asset policies. These initiatives also demonstrate the growing collaboration between lawmakers and the cryptocurrency industry. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/tomorrow-is-another-crucial-day-the-senate-banking-committee-and-cryptocurrency-leaders-will-meet-the-founder-of-a-surprise-altcoin-will-also-attend/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 10:15
Kaisa Capital surged 250% after the company announced a strategic transformation and launched its RWA tokenization business.

Kaisa Capital surged 250% after the company announced a strategic transformation and launched its RWA tokenization business.

PANews reported on September 18 that according to Jinshi, Kaisa Capital (00936.HK) rose 250% after the company announced a strategic transformation and the development of a real-world asset (RWA) tokenization business layout.
PANews2025/09/18 10:12
Bubblemaps: The top five traders in STBL token trading volume are interconnected and have made profits exceeding $10 million

Bubblemaps: The top five traders in STBL token trading volume are interconnected and have made profits exceeding $10 million

PANews reported on September 18th that blockchain analytics platform Bubblemaps published an article on the X platform claiming that Tether co-founder Reeve Collins had just launched a new token, STBL. However, the top five traders are suspiciously interconnected and have profited over $10 million. Collins launched STBL yesterday, a new stablecoin system built around three tokens: USST (stablecoin), YLD (yield token supporting USST), and STBL (governance token). An analysis of the top five traders by STBL trading volume revealed that these five profit-makers received capital injections at the same time. Tracing the source of their funds revealed a clear connection: the funds all came from the same source (injected via Tornado Cash); bots were used to borrow USDC from the Venus Protocol; and the total profit exceeded $10 million. However, there is no evidence that these traders are connected to the core team. In fact, this group of bots has a history of extracting value from other tokens, not just STBL.
PANews2025/09/18 10:09
DBS, Franklin Templeton, and Ripple partner to launch trading and lending solutions powered by tokenized money market funds and more

DBS, Franklin Templeton, and Ripple partner to launch trading and lending solutions powered by tokenized money market funds and more

PANews reported on September 18 that according to Cointelegraph, DBS Bank, Franklin Templeton and Ripple have partnered to launch trading and lending solutions supported by tokenized money market funds and RLUSD stablecoins.
PANews2025/09/18 10:04
