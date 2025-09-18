Nvidia Invests $683M in Nscale, Crypto Mining Powers AI

The post Nvidia Invests $683M in Nscale, Crypto Mining Powers AI appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nvidia, the world's most valuable chipmaker, has committed $683 million to Nscale, a London-based AI infrastructure company that only recently spun out of crypto miner Arkon Energy. The investment underscores how crypto's infrastructure legacy quietly fuels the next wave of AI growth. Mining-born data centers evolve into sovereign-scale computing hubs. Nvidia and Crypto Mining Roots Power AI Ambitions Nvidia's partnership with Nscale will bring about 60,000 GPUs to UK data centers by 2026. The move underscores the scale of Nvidia's investment and aligns with the UK's broader AI policy goals. Notably, the announcement comes as political momentum builds under Prime Minister Keir Starmer's 50-point AI action plan. It also comes as crypto-origin infrastructure converges with traditional tech giants. Microsoft and OpenAI have already pledged billions to AI campuses in Britain, while Nvidia is positioning itself at the intersection of blockchain roots and next-generation compute. Nscale's origins lie in the energy-intensive world of digital asset mining. Arkon Energy founded the company to provide infrastructure for crypto mining. In 2024, the company pivoted to AI as demand for compute power outpaced blockchain returns. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang highlighted Nscale's role in UK infrastructure, saying the company could become a "national champion for AI infrastructure in the UK." Crypto Mining Roots Power AI Ambitions Crypto's once-criticized data centers are now being redeployed for mainstream AI infrastructure. CoreWeave, which started as an Ethereum mining operation in 2017, now provides AI infrastructure to Microsoft, Google, Nvidia, and OpenAI. After pivoting to AI workloads, it went public in 2025 with a market cap of around $58 billion. Likewise, Hut 8, a Canadian Bitcoin miner, has expanded into high-performance computing services, striking partnerships with enterprise clients seeking GPU capacity. On August 14, 2025, Google invested in TeraWulf, backing $1.8 billion in AI-hosting agreements…