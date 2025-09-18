2025-09-19 Friday

Kripto ziņas

Uzzini jaunākās kripto ziņas un jaunumus tirgū
Best Crypto Investment 2025: Pepeto vs Blockdag Vs Layer Brett Vs Remittix and Little Pepe

Best Crypto Investment 2025: Pepeto vs Blockdag Vs Layer Brett Vs Remittix and Little Pepe

In this head-to-head we put Pepeto (PEPETO) up against Blockdag, Layer Brett, Remittix, and Little Pepe using simple yardsticks, team […] The post Best Crypto Investment 2025: Pepeto vs Blockdag Vs Layer Brett Vs Remittix and Little Pepe appeared first on Coindoo.
Solayer
LAYER$0.5309-4.83%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001094-3.95%
Kopīgot
Coindoo2025/09/18 10:39
Kopīgot
Nvidia Invests $683M in Nscale, Crypto Mining Powers AI

Nvidia Invests $683M in Nscale, Crypto Mining Powers AI

The post Nvidia Invests $683M in Nscale, Crypto Mining Powers AI appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nvidia, the world’s most valuable chipmaker, has committed $683 million to Nscale, a London-based AI infrastructure company that only recently spun out of crypto miner Arkon Energy.  The investment underscores how crypto’s infrastructure legacy quietly fuels the next wave of AI growth. Mining-born data centers evolve into sovereign-scale computing hubs. Sponsored Sponsored Nvidia and Crypto Mining Roots Power AI Ambitions Nvidia’s partnership with Nscale will bring about 60,000 GPUs to UK data centers by 2026. The move underscores the scale of Nvidia’s investment and aligns with the UK’s broader AI policy goals. Notably, the announcement comes as political momentum builds under Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s 50-point AI action plan. It also comes as crypto-origin infrastructure converges with traditional tech giants. Microsoft and OpenAI have already pledged billions to AI campuses in Britain, while Nvidia is positioning itself at the intersection of blockchain roots and next-generation compute. Nscale’s origins lie in the energy-intensive world of digital asset mining. Arkon Energy founded the company to provide infrastructure for crypto mining. In 2024, the company pivoted to AI as demand for compute power outpaced blockchain returns. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang highlighted Nscale’s role in UK infrastructure, saying the company could become a “national champion for AI infrastructure in the UK.” Crypto Mining Roots Power AI Ambitions Sponsored Sponsored Crypto’s once-criticized data centers are now being redeployed for mainstream AI infrastructure. CoreWeave, which started as an Ethereum mining operation in 2017, now provides AI infrastructure to Microsoft, Google, Nvidia, and OpenAI. After pivoting to AI workloads, it went public in 2025 with a market cap of around $58 billion. Likewise, Hut 8, a Canadian Bitcoin miner, has expanded into high-performance computing services, striking partnerships with enterprise clients seeking GPU capacity. On August 14, 2025, Google invested in TeraWulf, backing $1.8 billion in AI-hosting agreements…
1
1$0.011355+144.24%
Capverse
CAP$0.15437-2.37%
Movement
MOVE$0.1293-3.65%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 10:37
Kopīgot
A whale that made a 141% profit on PUMP three days ago bought 321 million TRUMPs today, with a floating profit of $223,000.

A whale that made a 141% profit on PUMP three days ago bought 321 million TRUMPs today, with a floating profit of $223,000.

PANews reported on September 18th that according to Lookonchain monitoring, whale H56YMH sold 317 million PUMPs (worth approximately $2.53 million) at an average price of $0.008 three days ago, realizing a net profit of $1.48 million (a 141% return). Subsequently, eight hours ago, it purchased 321 million TRUMPs at an average price of $0.007835, resulting in unrealized profits of $223,000.
1
1$0.011355+144.24%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.007103-10.44%
LayerNet
NET$0.00008777-0.06%
Kopīgot
PANews2025/09/18 10:36
Kopīgot
India Mandates Cybersecurity Audits for Crypto Firms Under FIU’s Directive

India Mandates Cybersecurity Audits for Crypto Firms Under FIU’s Directive

The post India Mandates Cybersecurity Audits for Crypto Firms Under FIU’s Directive appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. India is reportedly imposing bank-grade compliance on crypto platforms, mandating cybersecurity audits and stricter oversight that signal a dramatic regulatory upgrade across the booming digital asset space. Crypto Exchanges in India Now Face Bank-Level Compliance Obligations India has reportedly mandated cybersecurity audits for all cryptocurrency exchanges, custodians, and intermediaries, with the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/india-mandates-cybersecurity-audits-for-crypto-firms-under-fius-directive/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017759-4.40%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.3313+5.04%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08082-5.51%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 10:36
Kopīgot
Norio Ventures plans to raise €10 million fund to invest in blockchain startups

Norio Ventures plans to raise €10 million fund to invest in blockchain startups

PANews reported on September 18 that according to Business Post, Norio Ventures is raising a 10 million euro fund to invest in fintech startups focusing on blockchain technology (covering pre-seed and seed rounds). Norio Ventures is led by Pete Townsend, who previously led the Techstars Web3 accelerator program in Dublin and served as a non-executive director at Coinbase. The first close of Norio Ventures Fund I is expected to close in April.
SEED
SEED$0.001598+5.96%
FUND
FUND$0.01851--%
Kopīgot
PANews2025/09/18 10:33
Kopīgot
DeFi Technologies strategically invests in stablecoin company Continental Stablecoin

DeFi Technologies strategically invests in stablecoin company Continental Stablecoin

PANews reported on September 18 that according to PRNewswire, Nasdaq-listed company DeFi Technologies announced a strategic investment in the stablecoin company Continental Stablecoin. The specific investment amount has not been disclosed. The latter is currently focusing on the African stablecoin market and is also a supporter of the cNGN stablecoin. The stablecoin is issued by Wrapped CBDC Limited and aims to achieve secure and scalable digital payments.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001898-11.34%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001894-2.32%
Kopīgot
PANews2025/09/18 10:33
Kopīgot
Apollo secures $50 million in backing to launch new tokenized credit fund

Apollo secures $50 million in backing to launch new tokenized credit fund

PANews reported on September 18 that according to CoinDesk, the blockchain-based RWA institution Centrifuge and Plume jointly launched the "Anemoy Tokenized Apollo Diversified Credit Fund (ACRDX)", which received a $50 million anchor investment from Grove, a credit infrastructure protocol within the Sky ecosystem. The fund enables blockchain investors to participate in Apollo's diversified global credit strategy, covering direct corporate loans, asset-backed loans, and mismatched credit. ACRDX will be issued through Plume's Nest Credit Vault with the token code nACRDX, enabling institutional investors to participate in the strategy on-chain. Chronicle will serve as the oracle provider, and Wormhole will be responsible for cross-chain connections. After approval, Anemoy will serve as the fund's manager.
Sky Protocol
SKY$0.07501-1.66%
CROSS
CROSS$0.24192-2.71%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01379-4.83%
Kopīgot
PANews2025/09/18 10:26
Kopīgot
SEC approves Grayscale’s multi-crypto fund with XRP, SOL and ADA

SEC approves Grayscale’s multi-crypto fund with XRP, SOL and ADA

GDLC's approval coincides with SEC adopting generic listing standards for crypto ETFs, which would expedite the launch process.
Solana
SOL$242.16-1.83%
XRP
XRP$3.0331-2.89%
Multichain
MULTI$0.03983-7.71%
Kopīgot
Coinstats2025/09/18 10:26
Kopīgot
Bitcoin Supply on Exchanges Hits Seven-Year Low

Bitcoin Supply on Exchanges Hits Seven-Year Low

Detail: https://coincu.com/bitcoin/bitcoin-exchanges-supply-low-2025/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017759-4.40%
Kopīgot
Coinstats2025/09/18 10:26
Kopīgot
Filecoin (FIL) Falls 3.3%, Leading Index Lower

Filecoin (FIL) Falls 3.3%, Leading Index Lower

The post Filecoin (FIL) Falls 3.3%, Leading Index Lower appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CoinDesk Indices presents its daily market update, highlighting the performance of leaders and laggards in the CoinDesk 20 Index. The CoinDesk 20 is currently trading at 4266.45, down 0.5% (-21.06) since 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Two of 20 assets are trading higher. Leaders: ETH (+0.3%) and NEAR (+0.0%). Laggards: FIL (-3.3%) and LINK (-2.6%). The CoinDesk 20 is a broad-based index traded on multiple platforms in several regions globally. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/coindesk-indices/2025/09/17/coindesk-20-performance-update-filecoin-fil-falls-3-3-leading-index-lower
NEAR
NEAR$3.154+6.62%
MemeCore
M$2.31861-13.90%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.178+1.20%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 10:21
Kopīgot

Populārākās ziņas

Vairāk

Fed Actions Impact Cryptocurrency Market

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Dip As Traders Lock In Profit

Solana And Litecoin Predictions Show Limits, Pepeto Presale Gains 100x Buzz Today

When Is ‘A Big Bold Beautiful Journey’ Coming To Streaming?

How One Trader’s Success Can Inspire Your Crypto Journey with Invro Mining