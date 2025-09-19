2025-09-19 Friday

A wallet sold 2,086 ETH after three years of silence

PANews reported on September 19th that, according to Onchain Lens , a wallet that had been dormant for three years sold 2,086 ETH at $ 4,544 per ETH , exchanging them for $9.48 million in DAI , USDC , and RLUSDC . The wallet currently holds 2,779 ETH , with a market value of approximately $12.6 million.
PANews2025/09/19 17:40
How Yieldfund’s Market-Neutral Strategy Delivers Reliable Weekly Crypto Payouts

Discover how Yieldfund’s market-neutral strategy uses algorithmic trading to deliver reliable weekly crypto payouts with consistent returns.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/19 17:40
Joe Lubin Hints MetaMask MASK Token May Launch Sooner Than Expected

TLDR MetaMask’s MASK token is launching soon, says ConsenSys CEO Joe Lubin. MASK token rollout nears as MetaMask pushes deeper into decentralization. Joe Lubin confirms MASK token may arrive early; users brace for airdrop. MetaMask preps MASK token to reward users, govern ecosystem services. mUSD stablecoin boosts MetaMask as MASK token launch approaches. MetaMask token [...] The post Joe Lubin Hints MetaMask MASK Token May Launch Sooner Than Expected appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/19 17:38
Xiaomi to update driver-assist system after recalling 116K SU7 EVs

Xiaomi will roll out a driver assistance update for about 40% of its SU7 electric vehicles.
Cryptopolitan2025/09/19 17:37
Fed Rate Cut Fails to Drive Bitcoin Price Rally, Here’s What Options Expiry Tells

Analysts warn that failure of Bitcoin price to close above $117,200, despite the Fed rate cut, could trigger a correction toward $105K. The post Fed Rate Cut Fails to Drive Bitcoin Price Rally, Here’s What Options Expiry Tells appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Coinspeaker2025/09/19 17:36
Nubank to Launch Stablecoin Pilot for Credit Card Users

Highlights: Nubank is driving innovation by introducing stablecoin payments on its credit cards. Roberto Campos Neto explains that banks face hurdles using tokenized deposits for safe lending. Stablecoins are transforming Latin America as people seek protection against currency and inflation risks. Nubank, Latin America’s largest digital bank, is set to introduce dollar-pegged stablecoins into its payment system, starting with credit cards. The move was revealed by vice-chairman and former Central Bank of Brazil governor, Roberto Campos Neto, during the Meridian 2025 event, where he highlighted blockchain’s potential to connect digital assets with traditional banking. Nubank is testing stablecoin credit cards! Accept dollar-pegged stablecoins for payments Enable tokenized deposits & lending Faster, dollar-linked payments across Latin America #Crypto #Stablecoins #FinTech #Nubank pic.twitter.com/vZjjmGATyb — PrincipeCripto (@PrincipeCripto) September 19, 2025 Stablecoin Payments Pilot and Banking Challenges Neto told local media that Nubank will start testing stablecoin payments with its credit cards later this year. The initiative aims to bring digital assets closer to mainstream banking. The company has not shared an exact timeline or launch date for the pilot yet. Campos Neto said that most people buy cryptocurrencies to keep their value, not to use them for daily payments. He added that it is important to understand why this is happening, even if the trend is slowly changing. He also explained that banks face a challenge in accepting tokenized deposits and using them to give credit to clients. According to him, central banks are concerned about the rapid growth of digital assets and how to manage them without disrupting traditional credit. “The main problem is finding a solution in which the bank can take a deposit in the form of a token and carry out a credit operation on top of it,” he said. He also talked about the fast adoption of stablecoins, especially in emerging markets. He explained that they provide easier access to the U.S. dollar and help protect against local currency losses and economic uncertainty. Stablecoins in Latin America and Nubank’s Crypto Expansion Nubank started in São Paulo in 2013 and now serves over 100 million customers across Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. The bank began working with digital assets about three years ago. It invested 1% of its net assets in Bitcoin and let customers trade crypto. In March, Nubank added four new altcoins for customers. These are Cardano, Cosmos, Near Protocol, and Algorand. This gave people more ways to buy and trade digital assets. Latin America's fintech giant Nubank starts offering services with Cardano, Algorand https://t.co/YQpHmqWOH8 — Cardano Feed ($ADA) (@CardanoFeed) March 26, 2025 In key Latin American markets, remittances are important for many households, and stablecoin use has grown in recent years. In Brazil, stablecoins now account for the majority of crypto transactions. The Central Bank president noted at a Bank for International Settlements event in February that 90% of crypto activity in the country involves stablecoins. Meanwhile, in Argentina, people are increasingly using USDt and USDC as inflation surged into triple digits. In Venezuela, dollar-pegged tokens are beginning to replace the bolívar in everyday transactions. Neighboring countries are witnessing growing stablecoin use. The GENIUS Act, recently signed by President Trump, seeks to strengthen the dollar’s global dominance by supporting dollar-backed stablecoins. The Treasury Department forecasts the stablecoin market will exceed $2 trillion by 2028. This growth highlights the need for better liquidity, smoother interoperability, and clearer regulatory frameworks. US Treasury Secretary: "Stablecoins could reach $2 trillion by 2028" During a hearing before the US Senate, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent predicted that the market for dollar-backed stablecoins could surpass $2 trillion within three years. The GENIUS Act, the stablecoin… pic.twitter.com/iLWYnYN3gU — Atlas21 (@Atlas21_news) June 12, 2025 eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
Coinstats2025/09/19 17:36
Remarkable Opportunity: Former Pantera Partner Unveils $300M Solana-Focused Treasury in UAE

BitcoinWorld Remarkable Opportunity: Former Pantera Partner Unveils $300M Solana-Focused Treasury in UAE The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with exciting news from the United Arab Emirates. A significant development is underway that could reshape investment in the Solana ecosystem. A former Pantera Capital partner is establishing Solmate, a substantial Solana-focused treasury worth $300 million right in the heart of the UAE. This move highlights a growing institutional interest in Solana and its potential. What is Solmate’s Solana-Focused Treasury All About? Solmate, the new entity, is set to become a major player in the digital asset investment landscape. Spearheaded by a seasoned veteran from Pantera Capital, this initiative aims to strategically deploy $300 million into projects built on the Solana blockchain. The treasury will primarily target investments within the Solana ecosystem. This includes decentralized applications (dApps), infrastructure projects, and promising new protocols. The goal is to foster innovation and growth, providing crucial capital to developers and entrepreneurs. This dedicated fund signals strong confidence in Solana’s technological capabilities and its long-term viability as a leading blockchain platform. It represents a strategic allocation of capital designed to maximize returns by focusing on a specific, high-potential sector of the crypto market. Why the UAE and Why Solana? The choice of the United Arab Emirates as the base for this new Solana-focused treasury is not coincidental. The UAE has rapidly emerged as a global hub for cryptocurrency and blockchain innovation, attracting talent and capital with its progressive regulations and supportive environment. The UAE offers a clear regulatory framework, which provides certainty for large-scale crypto investments. Its strategic geographical location bridges Eastern and Western markets, enhancing global reach. Solana, on the other hand, is renowned for its high throughput, low transaction costs, and scalability, making it an attractive blockchain for developers and investors alike. The combination of a crypto-friendly jurisdiction and a high-performance blockchain creates a powerful synergy. This setup positions Solmate to capitalize on both regional growth and Solana’s technological advantages, aiming for substantial returns. What Benefits Could This Solana-Focused Treasury Bring? The launch of a $300 million Solana-focused treasury is expected to have a ripple effect across the entire Solana ecosystem. The influx of capital can accelerate development, enhance liquidity, and attract more talent to the network. Key benefits include: Increased Innovation: Funding for cutting-edge projects can lead to new applications and services. Ecosystem Growth: Strengthens Solana’s position against competitors by fostering a robust developer community. Market Confidence: A large institutional investment signals legitimacy and stability to the broader market. Job Creation: New projects often lead to new roles in technology, finance, and marketing. Moreover, this initiative could serve as a blueprint for other institutional investors looking to enter the digital asset space with a focused strategy. It demonstrates a sophisticated approach to crypto investment, moving beyond simple token speculation. Are There Any Challenges or Future Prospects? While the prospects are exciting, any large-scale investment comes with its own set of challenges. Market volatility, regulatory changes, and competition from other blockchains are factors that Solmate will need to navigate. However, the expertise of a former Pantera Capital partner suggests a well-thought-out strategy to mitigate these risks. Looking ahead, this Solana-focused treasury could catalyze further institutional adoption of Solana. If successful, it might encourage other traditional finance players to establish similar dedicated funds, driving more capital into specific blockchain ecosystems. This trend could lead to a more mature and diversified crypto investment landscape globally. The establishment of Solmate’s $300 million Solana-focused treasury in the UAE marks a significant milestone for both the Solana blockchain and the broader cryptocurrency investment community. It underscores the growing confidence in digital assets as a legitimate and profitable investment class, especially when backed by strategic, focused capital. This venture is poised to fuel innovation and accelerate the development of the Solana ecosystem, cementing its place as a key player in the future of decentralized finance. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is Solmate? Solmate is a new crypto treasury being established by a former Pantera Capital partner in the United Arab Emirates. It plans to focus its investments primarily on the Solana blockchain ecosystem. Q2: How much capital will Solmate’s Solana-focused treasury manage? Solmate is set to manage a substantial $300 million, which will be strategically deployed into projects and infrastructure within the Solana network. Q3: Why is the UAE chosen as the location for this treasury? The UAE has become a preferred destination for crypto and blockchain ventures due to its progressive regulatory environment, supportive government policies, and its strategic position as a global financial hub. Q4: What kind of projects will the Solana-focused treasury invest in? The treasury intends to invest in a wide range of projects on the Solana blockchain, including decentralized applications (dApps), core infrastructure, and emerging protocols that show strong potential for growth and innovation. Q5: How will this investment impact the Solana ecosystem? This significant investment is expected to boost innovation, enhance liquidity, attract more developers and talent, and ultimately strengthen Solana’s position in the competitive blockchain landscape, fostering overall ecosystem growth. If you found this article insightful, consider sharing it with your network! Your support helps us continue to deliver valuable cryptocurrency news and analysis. Spread the word about this exciting development in the Solana ecosystem! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Solana’s institutional adoption. This post Remarkable Opportunity: Former Pantera Partner Unveils $300M Solana-Focused Treasury in UAE first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats2025/09/19 17:35
LTC Cloud Mining aims to make mining simple and accessible

LTC Cloud Mining simplifies crypto mining with accessible contracts, daily payouts, and a $20 welcome bonus. #sponsored
Crypto.news2025/09/19 17:31
Solana to $1,000? This Trader Updates His SOL Price Prediction

Solana is off to a strong September run. After bouncing from the $200 zone, SOL now trades just under $250 and shows no sign of slowing. Among analysts watching this rally, trader Crypto Patel stands out for setting bold targets that have grabbed the market’s attention. What Crypto Patel’s Chart Shows Patel’s weekly chart highlights
Coinstats2025/09/19 17:30
Novastro and Stability World AI Bring Tokenized Avatars and AI Agents to Web3 Creators

In partnership with Stability World AI, Novastro is focused on utilizing its generative AI framework to assist Web3 creators in multiple ways.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/19 17:30
