2025-09-19 Friday

Kripto ziņas

Uzzini jaunākās kripto ziņas un jaunumus tirgū
US 'Crypto Czar' David Sacks Denies Overdue Term Amid Warren Review

US 'Crypto Czar' David Sacks Denies Overdue Term Amid Warren Review

PANews reported on September 18th that according to Cointelegraph, following scrutiny by several U.S. lawmakers, a spokesperson for David Sacks, the "Czar" of U.S. artificial intelligence and cryptocurrency affairs, refuted claims that he may have exceeded the 130-day term limit for Special Government Employees (SGEs). Sacks' spokesperson told CNBC on Wednesday that he carefully manages the number of days in his SGE term to ensure it does not exceed the limit, and that these days do not need to be consecutive. Previously, US lawmakers, including Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, questioned whether Sacks had exceeded the term limit for his short-term federal position. The group argued that because Sacks holds the position of "special government employee" (a position with a 130-day annual work limit), he should disclose the number of days he has served since US President Trump's inauguration on January 20. As of Wednesday, 167 work days had passed since Trump's inauguration (excluding US public holidays). To stay within the 130-day limit, Sacks would need to have taken at least 37 days of leave during that time.
Union
U$0.014802+4.68%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.528-1.84%
MAY
MAY$0.04499+0.80%
Kopīgot
PANews2025/09/18 11:06
Kopīgot
Forward Industries Launches $4B ATM Offering to Expand Solana Treasury

Forward Industries Launches $4B ATM Offering to Expand Solana Treasury

The post Forward Industries Launches $4B ATM Offering to Expand Solana Treasury appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Forward Industries (FORD), a publicly-traded design and manufacturing firm that’s building out a solana SOL$198.37 treasury, has filed a $4 billion at-the-market (ATM) equity offering program with the SEC. The company will use any funds raised for working capital, business expansion and to bolster its SOL holdings, according to an announcement on Wednesday. The offering gives Forward a flexible way to sell new shares incrementally through Cantor Fitzgerald, the program’s designated agent. This step comes just weeks after Forward completed what it says was the largest Solana-focused treasury raise to date. The company has already acquired over 6.8 million SOL on the back of a $1.65 billion deal to build the crypto treasury. Kyle Samani, Forward’s chairman, called the ATM offering “a flexible and efficient mechanism” to scale the company’s crypto strategy and strengthen its balance sheet. The firm is looking to maximize its SOL-per-share through active treasury management. Data from CoinGecko shows Forward Industries has the largest solana treasury among publicly traded firms, with the runner-up being DeFi Development Corp’s 2.02 million SOL treasury. Forward’s share price fell over 9.5% in early trading to $33.70 on Wednesday. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/17/forward-industries-launches-usd4b-atm-offering-to-expand-solana-treasury
1
1$0.011359+147.04%
Solana
SOL$242.26-1.86%
Runner
RUNNER$0.0007094-6.03%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 11:06
Kopīgot
Vitalik Buterin finally pushes back after weeks of staking queue FUD

Vitalik Buterin finally pushes back after weeks of staking queue FUD

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin defended his blockchain’s 45-day exit queue after Galaxy Digital’s head of digital called it “troubling,” sparking backlash. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has finally addressed some concerns over the lengthening Ethereum staking exit queue, which has now grown to 45 days. His response came after Galaxy Digital’s head of DeFi, Michael Marcantonio, called the exit queue length “troubling” on X and compared it to Solana which only needs two days to unstake. He has since deleted the posts. However, Buterin seemingly took a more ideological stance on the subject, describing unstaking from Ethereum as “more like a soldier deciding to quit the army,” adding that staking is more about “taking on a solemn duty to defend the chain.”Read more
Fud the Pug
FUD$0.00000003308-2.87%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08766-0.63%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001898-11.51%
Kopīgot
Coinstats2025/09/18 11:05
Kopīgot
Trading Legend Brandt Unveils Two Key Secrets for Aspiring Crypto Traders

Trading Legend Brandt Unveils Two Key Secrets for Aspiring Crypto Traders

The post Trading Legend Brandt Unveils Two Key Secrets for Aspiring Crypto Traders appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Peter Brandt, a commodity trader with almost 60 years of experience, who often shares the charts of such cryptocurrencies as Bitcoin, Ethereum and — in the past — XRP, has made a present to future commodity and crypto traders by giving them two important pieces of advice. Attention new & aspiring futures tradersSome think that having a large account (e.g., $50k or $100k or more) is necessary to be successful – WRONGIf you cannot at least break even for a year or two with a small account ($5k or $10k) then you don’t stand a chance with moreSome… pic.twitter.com/RUMpKKTcjL — Peter Brandt (@PeterLBrandt) September 17, 2025 Two crucial things crypto traders need to know: Brandt Peter Brandt addresses new and aspiring traders of futures and other assets, sharing two important recommendations with them. In these recommendations, he refuted popular myths about which resources young traders should use. The first myth is that a large account (with $50,000 or $100,000) is necessary for successful trading. This is wrong, Brandt states. He insists that a trader should be able to “at least break even” for a year or two using small accounts (with around $5,000 or $10,000). If they cannot achieve that, then they “don’t stand a chance with more.” The second myth lambasted by Brandt was that it is allegedly necessary to have many computer screens as the main condition for making profits. Wrong again, he says. Traders should be able to break even with just one screen for one or even more than two years. Otherwise, they “will not succeed with a room full of screens,” he said in the tweet. Source: https://u.today/trading-legend-brandt-unveils-two-key-secrets-for-aspiring-crypto-traders
Gravity
G$0.01119-3.20%
Threshold
T$0.01674-3.95%
Union
U$0.014802+4.68%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 11:03
Kopīgot
ABC Also Pulled Jimmy Kimmel’s Predecessor After Controversial Comments

ABC Also Pulled Jimmy Kimmel’s Predecessor After Controversial Comments

The post ABC Also Pulled Jimmy Kimmel’s Predecessor After Controversial Comments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jimmy Kimmel (Photo by Media Access Awards Presented By Easterseals/Getty Images for Easterseals) Getty Images for Easterseals The shock decision by ABC to pull Jimmy Kimmel Live! “indefinitely” after the late-night host’s remarks about the killing of Charlie Kirk has created a rare moment in modern TV media: A major show abruptly taken off the air, with its network forced into crisis-management mode. Rare, that is, but not unprecedented. What might go unnoticed by many people reacting to the news about Kimmel and his potential cancellation is that this is not the first time ABC has made such a move. In fact, a version of the same thing happened to Kimmel’s predecessor program — Bill Maher’s Politically Incorrect, which once had Kimmel’s slot and which ABC cancelled in the wake of a firestorm around comments Maher made in the immediate aftermath of the September 11 terrorist attacks. (Notice, by the way, that I said cancelled “in the wake of” and not “because of.” More on that in a moment.) Here’s what happened: Less than a week after 9/11, Maher and a panel were talking about then-President George W. Bush’s use of the word “cowards” to describe the hijackers. “We have been the cowards,” Maher interjected, referencing the practice of “lobbing cruise missiles from 2,000 miles away. That’s cowardly.” But Maher then went even farther over the line: Actually staying in an airplane as it hits a building? “Not cowardly.” You can read more about the ensuing uproar in this ABC news story from 2001, which includes a statement that Maher issued through his publicist: “In no way was I intending to say, nor have I ever thought, that the men and women who defend our nation in uniform are anything but courageous and valiant, and I offer my apologies to…
Wormhole
W$0.11145-5.49%
Mode Network
MODE$0.001645-1.49%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.202+5.26%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 11:02
Kopīgot
Bitcoin Jumps on Fed Rate Cut Odds at 96% — Best Altcoins to Buy Before $120K BTC Breakout

Bitcoin Jumps on Fed Rate Cut Odds at 96% — Best Altcoins to Buy Before $120K BTC Breakout

Bitcoin’s climb past $116K has reignited interest in altcoins. Traders hunting the best crypto to buy are now looking closely at MAGACOIN FINANCE, a rising altcoin still priced under $0.0005 that many expect to surge faster than Bitcoin as capital rotates. Fed Rate Cut Odds Boost Bitcoin’s Rally As of September 13, 2025, futures markets [...] The post Bitcoin Jumps on Fed Rate Cut Odds at 96% — Best Altcoins to Buy Before $120K BTC Breakout appeared first on Blockonomi.
Bitcoin
BTC$116,297.43-1.09%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005124-2.84%
Boost
BOOST$0.08757-4.30%
Kopīgot
Blockonomi2025/09/18 11:00
Kopīgot
SEC Greenlights "Fast-Track" for Digital Asset ETPs; Crenshaw Cries Foul

SEC Greenlights "Fast-Track" for Digital Asset ETPs; Crenshaw Cries Foul

A landmark rule change effectively creating a "fast-track" for new digital asset ETPs to come to market without the traditional, individualized SEC review process has been approved.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00187677-5.41%
Kopīgot
Blockhead2025/09/18 11:00
Kopīgot
BlockDAG Presale Raises Almost $410M With 26.2B Coins Sold: The Best Crypto Presale of 2025

BlockDAG Presale Raises Almost $410M With 26.2B Coins Sold: The Best Crypto Presale of 2025

The crypto sector is entering a turning point. While Ethereum and Solana continue to push innovation, they still face limits in decentralization, scalability, and accessibility. This gap has created room for a rising contender: BlockDAG (BDAG). Recognized as the best crypto presale, BlockDAG blends a novel architecture with a mass-scale decentralization rollout powered by mobile and hardware crypto miners. With nearly $410 million raised in its presale, 26.2 billion coins sold, and a growing miner ecosystem, BlockDAG (BDAG) is showing traction that most networks achieve only after launch. By combining a hybrid Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) + Proof-of-Work consensus model with EVM compatibility, BlockDAG is shaping into the best crypto presale for those seeking long-term adoption and dominance. What Makes BlockDAG Stand Out Decentralization at Scale: Over 3 million users are already mining BDAG with the X1 mobile app. Nearly 19,900 hardware miners (X10, X30, X100) are being shipped worldwide, proving accessibility beyond institutional circles. Testnet Milestone: The Awakening Testnet launches this September, activating the full blockchain infrastructure with UTXO removal, advanced explorer tools, account abstraction, and gasless transactions. Presale Momentum: With almost $410M raised and presale price fixed at $0.0013, BlockDAG is attracting both large-scale buyers and grassroots participation, reinforcing its position as the best crypto presale of 2025. Ecosystem Development: EVM compatibility has already brought in more than 4,500 developers. Hackathons, grants, and incentive programs are fueling a live dApp pipeline before mainnet. Global Reach: Billboards in New York, Tokyo, and London, partnerships with Inter Milan, and a flagship Singapore event are building BlockDAG’s mainstream visibility. Utility & Ecosystem Strength Smart Contract Flexibility: EVM compatibility ensures that Ethereum-based dApps can migrate without friction. Developer Incentives: Active hackathons and grant programs drive new applications and expand the ecosystem. Security and Trust: A CertiK audit confirms BlockDAG’s technical reliability, strengthening its claim as the best crypto presale. Community Power: A community of over 325,000 members and miners across 130+ countries demonstrates active adoption. Roadmap Priorities Awakening Testnet in September with live stress testing and account abstraction. Deployment Event in Singapore to confirm ecosystem readiness. 20 centralized exchange listings expected in 2025, with tier-one options possible. Launch of BlockDAG Wallet, Explorer, Launchpad, and staking tools. Miner deliveries are scaling to 2,000 units per week globally. FAQs What makes BlockDAG the best crypto presale? Its DAG + PoW consensus, global miner adoption, and $405M+ raised presale prove real-world readiness beyond speculative projects. What is the current BlockDAG presale price? The BDAG presale price is locked at $0.0013 in the final stage, offering major upside potential. How many users are already involved? More than 3 million mobile miners are active, and 19,900 hardware miners have been shipped. How is decentralization implemented? Both mobile users and ASIC miners secure the network, ensuring wide distribution and accessibility. When will BlockDAG officially launch? The Awakening Testnet begins in September, with the Deployment Event in Singapore marking the final stage before listings in 2025. Are smart contracts compatible with Ethereum? Yes, BlockDAG is fully EVM-compatible, allowing Ethereum contracts and dApps to run seamlessly. Why BDAG Leads the Best Crypto Presale List BlockDAG is not just presenting a vision; it is building it in real time. With its DAG + PoW architecture, millions of miners, EVM compatibility, and nearly $410M+ raised, the project is proving its adoption and utility now. At $0.0013, the presale is designed to include both major buyers and everyday participants. In a market where many projects sell potential, BlockDAG is demonstrating delivery. Its miner rollout, verified audit, developer growth, and upcoming exchange listings put it ahead of competitors. For those searching for the best crypto presale, BlockDAG is a rare opportunity to join a blockchain built for global adoption and lasting value. Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network Website: https://blockdag.network Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored post and is intended for informational purposes only. It was not written by 36crypto, does not reflect the views of 36crypto and is not a financial advice. Please do your research before engaging with the products.The post BlockDAG Presale Raises Almost $410M With 26.2B Coins Sold: The Best Crypto Presale of 2025 appeared first on 36Crypto.
Threshold
T$0.01674-3.95%
RealLink
REAL$0.06409-1.92%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005083+0.11%
Kopīgot
Coinstats2025/09/18 11:00
Kopīgot
Facts Vs. Hype: Analyst Examines XRP Supply Shock Theory

Facts Vs. Hype: Analyst Examines XRP Supply Shock Theory

Prominent analyst Cheeky Crypto (203,000 followers on YouTube) set out to verify a fast-spreading claim that XRP’s circulating supply could “vanish overnight,” and his conclusion is more nuanced than the headline suggests: nothing in the ledger disappears, but the amount of XRP that is truly liquid could be far smaller than most dashboards imply—small enough, in his view, to set the stage for an abrupt liquidity squeeze if demand spikes. XRP Supply Shock? The video opens with the host acknowledging his own skepticism—“I woke up to a rumor that XRP supply could vanish overnight. Sounds crazy, right?”—before committing to test the thesis rather than dismiss it. He frames the exercise as an attempt to reconcile a long-standing critique (“XRP’s supply is too large for high prices”) with a rival view taking hold among prominent community voices: that much of the supply counted as “circulating” is effectively unavailable to trade. His first step is a straightforward data check. Pulling public figures, he finds CoinMarketCap showing roughly 59.6 billion XRP as circulating, while XRPScan reports about 64.7 billion. The divergence prompts what becomes the video’s key methodological point: different sources count “circulating” differently. Related Reading: Analyst Sounds Major XRP Warning: Last Chance To Get In As Accumulation Balloons As he explains it, the higher on-ledger number likely includes balances that aggregators exclude or treat as restricted, most notably Ripple’s programmatic escrow. He highlights that Ripple still “holds a chunk of XRP in escrow, about 35.3 billion XRP locked up across multiple wallets, with a nominal schedule of up to 1 billion released per month and unused portions commonly re-escrowed. Those coins exist and are accounted for on-ledger, but “they aren’t actually sitting on exchanges” and are not immediately available to buyers. In his words, “for all intents and purposes, that escrow stash is effectively off of the market.” From there, the analysis moves from headline “circulating supply” to the subtler concept of effective float. Beyond escrow, he argues that large strategic holders—banks, fintechs, or other whales—may sit on material balances without supplying order books. When you strip out escrow and these non-selling stashes, he says, “the effective circulating supply… is actually way smaller than the 59 or even 64 billion figure.” He cites community estimates in the “20 or 30 billion” range for what might be truly liquid at any given moment, while emphasizing that nobody has a precise number. That effective-float framing underpins the crux of his thesis: a potential supply shock if demand accelerates faster than fresh sell-side supply appears. “Price is a dance between supply and demand,” he says; if institutional or sovereign-scale users suddenly need XRP and “the market finds that there isn’t enough XRP readily available,” order books could thin out and prices could “shoot on up, sometimes violently.” His phrase “circulating supply could collapse overnight” is presented not as a claim that tokens are destroyed or removed from the ledger, but as a market-structure scenario in which available inventory to sell dries up quickly because holders won’t part with it. How Could The XRP Supply Shock Happen? On the demand side, he anchors the hypothetical to tokenization. He points to the “very early stages of something huge in finance”—on-chain tokenization of debt, stablecoins, CBDCs and even gold—and argues the XRP Ledger aims to be “the settlement layer” for those assets.He references Ripple CTO David Schwartz’s earlier comments about an XRPL pivot toward tokenized assets and notes that an institutional research shop (Bitwise) has framed XRP as a way to play the tokenization theme. In his construction, if “trillions of dollars in value” begin settling across XRPL rails, working inventories of XRP for bridging, liquidity and settlement could rise sharply, tightening effective float. Related Reading: XRP Bearish Signal: Whales Offload $486 Million In Asset To illustrate, he offers two analogies. First, the “concert tickets” model: you think there are 100,000 tickets (100B supply), but 50,000 are held by the promoter (escrow) and 30,000 by corporate buyers (whales), leaving only 20,000 for the public; if a million people want in, prices explode. Second, a comparison to Bitcoin’s halving: while XRP has no programmatic halving, he proposes that a sudden adoption wave could function like a de facto halving of available supply—“XRP’s version of a halving could actually be the adoption event.” He also updates the narrative context that long dogged XRP. Once derided for “too much supply,” he argues the script has “totally flipped.” He cites the current cycle’s optics—“XRP is sitting above $3 with a market cap north of around $180 billion”—as evidence that raw supply counts did not cap price as tightly as critics claimed, and as a backdrop for why a scarcity narrative is gaining traction. Still, he declines to publish targets or timelines, repeatedly stressing uncertainty and risk. “I’m not a financial adviser… cryptocurrencies are highly volatile,” he reminds viewers, adding that tokenization could take off “on some other platform,” unfold more slowly than enthusiasts expect, or fail to get to “sudden shock” scale. The verdict he offers is deliberately bound. The theory that “XRP supply could vanish overnight” is imprecise on its face; the ledger will not erase coins. But after examining dashboard methodologies, escrow mechanics and the behavior of large holders, he concludes that the effective float could be meaningfully smaller than headline supply figures, and that a fast-developing tokenization use case could, under the right conditions, stress that float. “Overnight is a dramatic way to put it,” he concedes. “The change could actually be very sudden when it comes.” At press time, XRP traded at $3.0198. Featured image created with DALL.E, chart from TradingView.com
1
1$0.011359+147.04%
MemeCore
M$2.32381-13.69%
Threshold
T$0.01674-3.95%
Kopīgot
NewsBTC2025/09/18 11:00
Kopīgot
Spanish Banking Powerhouse Santander Opens Doors To Crypto For The Public

Spanish Banking Powerhouse Santander Opens Doors To Crypto For The Public

Openbank, the online banking arm of Banco Santander, has started offering retail customers direct access to cryptocurrencies in Germany, according to company statements and market reports. Related Reading: American Express Turns Travel Memories Into NFT Passport Stamps The service lets users buy, sell and hold crypto inside their bank account, with trading available for Bitcoin, […]
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.0672-6.41%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004397-0.33%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08082-5.34%
Kopīgot
Bitcoinist2025/09/18 11:00
Kopīgot

Populārākās ziņas

Vairāk

Fed Actions Impact Cryptocurrency Market

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Dip As Traders Lock In Profit

Solana And Litecoin Predictions Show Limits, Pepeto Presale Gains 100x Buzz Today

When Is ‘A Big Bold Beautiful Journey’ Coming To Streaming?

How One Trader’s Success Can Inspire Your Crypto Journey with Invro Mining