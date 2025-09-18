2025-09-19 Friday

‘Really cool’: Coinbase CEO hails Google’s stablecoin payment system

The post ‘Really cool’: Coinbase CEO hails Google’s stablecoin payment system appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways  What happened with Google’s Agentic Payments Protocol (AP2)? Google released an open-source AI agent payment system that leverages crypto and fiat.  Why does this matter for crypto adoption? AI bots will become crucial assistants in the future, and will need a trusted, standard way to be adopted into e-commerce.  Google unveiled an open-source agentic payments system in anticipation of future e-commerce driven by intelligent bots on behalf of users and themselves.  According to a Fortune report, the tech giant collaborated with top crypto firms and protocols like Coinbase, Ethereum[ETH] Foundation, Sui [SUI], and others. This showcased another product market fit for crypto and stablecoins in the agentic and post-AGI (artificial general intelligence) era. Reacting to the update, James Tromans, the Head of Web3 at Google Cloud, said, “The way we built it is from the ground up to factor in both heritage and existing payment rail capabilities as well as forthcoming capabilities such as stablecoins.” Crypto and AI merge Beyond crypto activities, Google has also worked with Salesforce, American Express, and others on a wide range of commercial activities that agents can handle.  For the unfamiliar, AI agents are specialized autonomous or semi-autonomous bots that can handle virtually everything humans do online, from shopping to booking flights.  Experts believe that they will become crucial assistants in the future. And most importantly, there will be agent-to-agent interactions without human intervention. However, crypto or stablecoins will be the only way to pay and monetize their services. That’s where the new Agent-to-Agent (A2A) protocol comes in.  The crypto-focused agents were first fronted by Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong last year; agentic transactions have now become a reality. In its first demo, built with Coinbase for Lowe’s Innovation Lab, agents carried out end-to-end shopping tasks — from research to checkout — using stablecoin payments. …
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 11:30
Quantexa Launches Platform to Reduce Stablecoin Strain on Small Banks

The post Quantexa Launches Platform to Reduce Stablecoin Strain on Small Banks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Quantexa designed an AML solution for mid-size and community banks. It can help them identify crypto-powered crime, according to Quantexa’s Christopher Bagnall. Stablecoin legislation is expected to unlock new competitors. Quantexa, a data and analytics software firm, introduced a product on Wednesday that’s intended to help smaller financial institutions fight crypto-powered crime in the U.S. The London-based company is now offering a cloud-based, anti-money laundering (AML) solution through Microsoft’s cloud computing platform, which is “designed specifically for U.S. mid-size and community banks,” according to a press release. Quantexa said the pre-packaged product allows teams investigating financial crimes to make faster decisions with less overhead while maintaining accuracy, noting that banks are held to the same compliance standards across the U.S., despite what resources they may have. The product, dubbed Cloud AML, is also meant to reduce “false positives.” ﻿ A company survey published earlier this month found that 36% of AML professionals think digital assets will have the biggest impact on the AML industry within the next five years. The product’s debut follows the passage of stablecoin legislation in the U.S. this summer that’s expected to unlock competition from the likes of Bank of Ameerica and Citigroup. With federal rules in place, stablecoins are expected to become more mainstream. Some banks are taking a forward-looking approach toward their products, but most are more concerned about the ability to monitor inflows and outflows within the context of financial crime, Chris Bagnall, Quantexa’s head of financial crimes solutions for North America, told Decrypt. “They’re just trying to find a way to monitor it, and that’s pretty much it,” he said. “Only the most innovative banks, which is a small handful in this space, are focused on making it a business.” Banks may be able to see that a customer received or…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 11:28
Institutional Players Strengthen Commitment to Solana (SOL)— Is a New ATH in View? ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post Institutional Players Strengthen Commitment to Solana (SOL)— Is a New ATH in View? ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Institutional money is flowing heavily into Solana, raising questions about whether the altcoin is set for a new record run. Data from Lookonchain shows Galaxy Digital scooped up nearly 5 million SOL, worth around $1.16 billion, over the past three days.  Of that haul, roughly 4.7 million tokens were moved to Coinbase Prime custody, signaling a long-term bet, while the firm’s wallet still holds more than $53 million in SOL. The massive purchase shows growing confidence among big players, but it’s not without debate. Traders note that Solana’s short-term technicals are approaching overbought levels, hinting at a possible pullback before the next leg higher. However, the sheer size of Galaxy’s move places Solana firmly in the spotlight, both as an institutional hedge and a growth play. Advertisement &nbsp Pantera joins the push with bold claims Adding to that momentum, Dan Morehead, founder and CEO of Pantera Capital, confirmed that his firm also holds SOL, stating that it has “had better performance than Bitcoin over the last four years.”  Speaking on CNBC, he announced the launch of a Solana-focused digital asset treasury product, stating that the goal is to provide traditional investors with access to a blockchain that has consistently delivered. Morehead also pointed to Solana’s unmatched throughput, claiming the network “can do more transactions per day than all capital markets combined.” On the charts, analysts highlight a massive ascending triangle forming on Solana’s weekly timeframe. A confirmed breakout above $250 could mark the start of what analysts call the SOL bull run of 2025–26, with ambitious long-term targets stretching toward $1,250. As of press time, CoinMarketCap data shows SOL trading around $238, with a market cap north of $129 billion after steady gains over the past month. In other news, the SEC recently delayed decisions…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 11:24
OFAC Designates Two Iranian Finance Facilitators For Crypto Shadow Banking

The Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned two Iranian financial facilitators for coordinating over $100 million worth of cryptocurrency in oil sales for the Iranian government, a September 16 press release shows. OFAC Sanctions Iranian Nationals According to the Tuesday press release, Iranian nationals Alireza Derakhshan and Arash Estaki Alivand “used a network of front companies in multiple foreign jurisdictions” to transfer the digital assets. OFAC alleges that Alivand and Derakhshan’s transfers also involved the sale of Iranian oil that benefited Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force (IRGC-QF) and the Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics (MODAFL). IRGC-QF and MODAFL then used the proceeds to support regional proxy terrorist organizations and strengthen their advanced weapons systems, including ballistic missiles. U.S. officials say the move targets shadow banking in the region, where illicit financial actors use overseas money laundering and digital assets to evade sanctions. “Iranian entities rely on shadow banking networks to evade sanctions and move millions through the international financial system,” said Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence John K. Hurley. “Under President Trump’s leadership, we will continue to disrupt these key financial streams that fund Iran’s weapons programs and malign activities in the Middle East and beyond,” he continued. Dozens Designated In Shadow Banking Scandal Both Alivand and Derakhshan have been designated “for having materially assisted, sponsored, or provided financial, material, or technological support for, or goods or services to or in support of the IRGC-QF.” In addition to Alivand and Derakhshan, OFAC has sanctioned more than a dozen Hong Kong and United Arab Emirates-based entities and individuals tied to the network. According to the press release, the sanctioned entities may face civil or criminal penalties imposed as a result
CryptoNews2025/09/18 11:18
Crypto Buzz Builds: Saylor’s Strategy, Stellar, and the Top Meme Coin Presale This Year in the Spotlight

The crypto world thrives on whispers, and the latest one involves Michael Saylor and his company. According to a growing Stellar ecosystem rumor, Saylor’s Strategy may be liquidating parts of its stock holdings to redirect capital into Bitcoin, Stellar (XLM), and a mysterious meme coin offering described by analysts as the top meme coin presale […]
Coinstats2025/09/18 11:15
Meteora: JUP stakers will be eligible for MET token airdrops

PANews reported on September 18 that Meteora officials confirmed in the community Discord that JUP stakers will be eligible for MET token airdrops. Earlier news, Meteora announced that it will conduct TGE in October , and the token will be MET.
PANews2025/09/18 11:13
Tokyo Fashion Brand Expands Into Bitcoin and AI

The post Tokyo Fashion Brand Expands Into Bitcoin and AI appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. On Wednesday, Japanese casual apparel retailer Mac House announced that shareholders approved a name change to Gyet Co., Ltd., signaling a strategic shift into crypto and digital assets. The move highlights a broader corporate plan centered on cryptocurrency, blockchain, and artificial intelligence. It reflects the company’s ambition to launch a global Bitcoin treasury program, drawing attention from both domestic and international observers. “Yet” and Its Global Significance Gyet’s amended corporate charter introduces wide-ranging digital initiatives, adding cryptocurrency acquisition, trading, management, and payment services. The new objectives also cover crypto mining, staking, lending, and yield farming, as well as blockchain system development, NFT-related projects, and research in generative AI and data center operations. These changes indicate a clear intent to diversify beyond apparel and position the company within global technology and finance sectors. Sponsored Sponsored The rebranding reflects Gyet’s aim to operate with a broader international outlook. Its new name conveys three concepts: “Growth Yet,” “Global Yet,” and “Generation Yet,” signaling a desire to create technology-driven value for future generations while expanding beyond Japan’s domestic market. Bitcoin Purchasing and Mining Gyet declared its digital asset ambitions in June 2025 and in July signed a basic cooperation agreement with mining firm Zerofield. The company has since begun a $11.6 million Bitcoin acquisition program and is testing mining operations in US states such as Texas and Georgia, where electricity costs are relatively low. Its goal of holding more than 1,000 BTC is modest globally, but the model—funding purchases and mining with retail cash flow—remains unusual for an apparel business. Within Japan, Gyet follows companies such as Hotta Marusho and Kitabo, which have also diversified into cryptocurrency activities distinct from their original operations. This move may accelerate corporate Bitcoin holdings as a financial strategy, attract interest in overseas mining ventures by Japanese firms, and…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 11:13
New Gold Protocol's NGP token was exploited and attacked, resulting in a loss of approximately $2 million.

PANews reported on September 18th that according to Paidun monitoring, New Gold Protocol's NGP token was exploited in an attack, resulting in a loss of approximately $2 million. The NGP token plummeted 88% in an hour, and the attacker deposited the stolen funds (443.8 ETH) into TornadoCash.
PANews2025/09/18 11:10
Ripple Partners with DBS, Fullerton to Launch Tokenized Fund

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/ripple-dbs-fullerton-tokenized-fund/
Coinstats2025/09/18 11:09
Bitcoin 8% Gains Already Make September 2025 Its Second Best

The post Bitcoin 8% Gains Already Make September 2025 Its Second Best appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key points: Bitcoin is bucking seasonality trends by adding 8%, making this September its best since 2012. September 2025 would need to see 20% upside to become Bitcoin’s strongest ever. BTC price volatility is at levels rarely seen before in an unusual bull cycle. Bitcoin (BTC) has gained more this September than any year since 2012, a new bull market record. Historical price data from CoinGlass and BiTBO confirms that at 8%, Bitcoin’s September 2025 upside is its second-best ever. Bitcoin avoiding “Rektember” with 8% gains September is traditionally Bitcoin’s weakest month, with average losses of around 8%. BTC/USD monthly returns (screenshot). Source: CoinGlass This year, the stakes are high for BTC price seasonality, as historical patterns demand the next bull market peak and other risk assets set repeated new all-time highs. While both gold and the S&P 500 are in price discovery, BTC/USD has coiled throughout September after setting new highs of its own the month prior. Even at “just” 8%, however, this September’s performance is currently enough to make it Bitcoin’s strongest in 13 years. The only time that the ninth month of the year was more profitable for Bitcoin bulls was in 2012, when BTC/USD gained about 19.8%. Last year, upside topped out at 7.3%. BTC/USD monthly returns. Source: BiTBO BTC price volatility vanishes The figures underscore a highly unusual bull market peak year for Bitcoin. Related: BTC ‘pricing in’ what’s coming: 5 things to know in Bitcoin this week Unlike previous bull markets, BTC price volatility has died off in 2025, against the expectations of longtime market participants based on prior performance. CoinGlass data shows volatility dropping to levels not seen in over a decade, with a particularly sharp drop from April onward. Bitcoin historical volatility (screenshot). Source: CoinGlass Onchain analytics firm Glassnode, meanwhile, highlights the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 11:09
