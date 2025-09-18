MEXC birža
SHIB Death Cross Forms Again as Market Anticipates Positive News
The post SHIB Death Cross Forms Again as Market Anticipates Positive News appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dog-themed cryptocurrency Shiba Inu has recently created a death cross, this time on its short-term chart, the hourly chart. On Shiba Inu’s one hour chart, the short-term moving average (the 50-hour MA) has fallen below the long-term moving average, confirming a death cross. SHIB/USD Hourly Chart, Courtesy: TradingView This technical pattern comes as the Shiba Inu price has stalled amid profit-taking after a major rally in the past week. Shiba Inu fell for two days in a row after reaching a high of $0.00001484 on Sept. 13. Bulls attempted a relief rally in yesterday’s session but could not sustain it, with Shiba Inu falling again in the early Thursday session. At press time, SHIB was down 0.18% in the last 24 hours to $0.000013 as the broader crypto market awaits the Fed’s interest rate decision today. Markets await positive catalysts The markets are awaiting the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy outlook as well as a potential interest rate reduction. The central bank meeting wraps up at 2:00 p.m. ET, with Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s press conference following at 2:30 p.m. Traders are betting that the Fed might lower its current benchmark rate of 4.25% to 4.5%, possibly by a quarter percentage point. That could give a boost to risk assets, including cryptocurrencies. The Fed will also provide insights into the outlook for rates over the next 12 months in its quarterly Summary of Economic Projections, accompanied by a dot-plot grid showing where policymakers think rates might land in the next year. Investors will also keep an eye out for other economic data this week, with the weekly initial jobless claims report scheduled for Thursday. Source: https://u.today/shib-death-cross-forms-again-as-market-anticipates-positive-news
Arbitrageurs profited over $40 million from pricing mismatches on Polymarket in a single year.
PANews reported on September 18th that, according to Decrypt, a new academic paper revealed systematic pricing biases on the prediction market platform Polymarket, allowing arbitrageurs to profit from it by over $40 million in a single year. The paper, titled "Unraveling the Probability Forest: Arbitrage Opportunities in Prediction Markets," analyzed data from April 2024 to April 2025 and found pricing errors in over 7,000 markets. The research identified two primary arbitrage patterns: one where the sum of "yes/no" share prices in the same market deviates from the theoretical value of $1; and the other where probability divergences occur in logically related markets (such as "Trump wins" and "Republicans win"). By simultaneously buying and selling related contracts, traders can achieve risk-free returns. While arbitrage activity ultimately leads to market price inequality, research indicates that pricing misalignments can persist for hours. This phenomenon is not limited to Polymarket but also occurs on regulated platforms such as Kalshi.
Will the Fed Begin Interest Rate Cuts Today? How Will Today’s Interest Rate Decision Affect Bitcoin and Cryptocurrencies? Analysis Firm Explains!
The post Will the Fed Begin Interest Rate Cuts Today? How Will Today’s Interest Rate Decision Affect Bitcoin and Cryptocurrencies? Analysis Firm Explains! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Fed’s interest rate decision, a crucial one for Bitcoin and altcoins, will be announced today. While it’s generally accepted that the Fed will cut interest rates, there’s speculation about whether it will implement a surprise 50 basis point cut. While the Fed’s interest rate decision is eagerly awaited, analysis firm QCP Capital said that the Fed is expected to start the interest rate cutting cycle with a 25 basis point cut. QCP analysts noted that investors are focusing on 2026 as the Fed’s intention to begin interest rate cuts in September is clear in the markets. At this point, QCP stated that currently the market is pricing in three interest rate cuts in 2025 and three in 2026. Powell’s press conference and remarks will provide more details about the Fed’s next rate cuts and its near-term policy, analysts said. A more decisive stance on inflation would signal a slowdown in the pace of interest rate cuts, particularly in an environment where price pressures are mounting, tariff policy is not yet clear, and geopolitical risks remain unresolved. Analysts, who noted that Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies have recently recovered, noted that any change in the Fed’s dot plot or more hawkish messages could negatively affect the market. At this point, analysts noted that Bitcoin and altcoins have consistently outperformed stocks since August, and added, “Even if the Fed begins interest rate cuts tonight, cryptocurrencies could continue to underperform relative to stocks despite the looser liquidity environment.” *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/will-the-fed-begin-interest-rate-cuts-today-how-will-todays-interest-rate-decision-affect-bitcoin-and-cryptocurrencies-analysis-firm-explains/
SEC Approves Faster ETP Listings for Major U.S. Exchanges, Boosting Crypto Access
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved accelerated listing procedures for exchange-traded products (ETPs) across three major U.S. stock exchanges: the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE), Nasdaq, and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). This decision marks a pivotal shift for cryptocurrency-linked financial products, enabling exchanges to bring ETPs, including those tied to […]
OFAC Sanctions Iranians Over $100M Illicit Oil Sales Using Crypto
The post OFAC Sanctions Iranians Over $100M Illicit Oil Sales Using Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief OFAC has sanctioned two Iranians and multiple firms in Hong Kong and the UAE. The designations hit a shadow banking network tied to oil sales and cryptocurrency transactions for the IRGC-QF and MODAFL. The measures follow Israeli moves against 187 crypto wallets linked to the IRGC. The U.S. Treasury Department has imposed sanctions on two Iranian nationals and a slate of Hong Kong and United Arab Emirates-based companies accused of funneling money from illicit oil sales to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force (IRGC-QF) and Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics (MODAFL). The measures, announced Tuesday by the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), expand Washington’s campaign against Iran’s so-called shadow banking system, which officials say launders billions of dollars through front companies and cryptocurrency exchanges. The action named Iranians Alireza Derakhshan and Arash Estaki Alivand as central figures in moving over $100 million in cryptocurrency tied to Iranian oil sales since 2023. OFAC said they used front companies in Hong Kong and the UAE to disguise the flows. The network was also linked to Hezbollah-affiliated financial operators and Syria’s Al-Qatirji Company, previously sanctioned for aiding the IRGC-QF. Dozens of shell firms, including Alpa Trading in Dubai and Alpa Hong Kong Limited, were also blacklisted. “Iranian entities rely on shadow banking networks to evade sanctions and move millions through the international financial system,” said undersecretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, John K. Hurley. “Under President Trump’s leadership, we will continue to disrupt these key financial streams that fund Iran’s weapons programs and malign activities in the Middle East and beyond.” The Treasury’s moves follow a September 2 round of sanctions that hit Iranian-linked oil tankers and an Israeli government move to blacklist 187 cryptocurrency wallets tied to the IRGC. Washington has recently stepped…
JUP Stakers to Receive MET Airdrop as TGE Announced
Detail: https://coincu.com/airdrop/jup-stakers-met-airdrop-announcement/
Compound DAO rejects proposal to recover $13 million in tokens from Special Representative
PANews reported on September 18th that the DeFi lending protocol Compound community rejected a proposal to recover $13 million in tokens with nearly 70% of votes against. These tokens were distributed to DAO representatives in August 2024 through the "Delegate Race" program, which aims to increase governance participation. The proponents accused the distribution plan of misusing treasury funds and solely benefiting insiders. The whale "Humpy" pledged $3 million worth of COMP tokens to support the recovery. However, representatives of the beneficiaries, including PGov and Arana Digital, jointly vetoed the proposal. An anonymous representative revealed that the current distribution plan effectively prevents whales like "Humpy" from exercising "DAO control"—manipulating voting results by accumulating governance power.
Vitalik Buterin Defends Ethereum’s 45-Day Staking Exit Queue Amid Criticism
Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has publicly responded to growing debate over the network’s 45-day staking exit queue, describing staking as a long-term responsibility rather than a quick liquidity option. The comments came after Michael Marcantonio, head of DeFi at Galaxy Digital, criticized the exit queue on X (formerly Twitter), calling it “troubling” and comparing Ethereum […]
SUI Price Eyes Breakout, Targets $11 Says Analyst
The post SUI Price Eyes Breakout, Targets $11 Says Analyst appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SUI price shows a technical setup for a macro breakout with analyst Dan Gambardello targeting $10-$11 levels. Recent partnership with Google’s Agentic Payments Protocol adds fundamental support to the technical analysis as SUI moves closer to potential breakout levels. SUI Price Analysis Points to $10-$11 Breakout Target Dan Gambardello has identified a clear ascending triangle formation on SUI price daily chart with upside targets around $10.79. The analyst simplified this target range to $10-$11 for practical trading purposes. The pattern shows sustained higher lows meeting resistance at current levels before a potential breakout. VanEck maintains more aggressive SUI crypto targets ranging from $13-$25 according to Gambardello’s research. SUI Price Analysis | Source: Dan Gambardello, X The $10 level is a more conservative higher high area for the current cycle. Midterm targets point to $7.50 in the 1.618 Fibonacci extension zone before longer-term objectives. The monthly RSI shows extreme compression that Gambardello describes as “screaming for a macro breakout to the upside.” This momentum oscillator behavior typically precedes major price movements in the crypto market. SUI crypto risk model currently sits at 51 and matches pre-bull market levels seen in coins like Ethereum. Gambardello compared this to Ethereum’s December 2020 reading of 51 before its major breakout. The March 2017 Ethereum reading of 53 preceded that cycle’s parabolic move. The analyst also noted that SUI price trades near the same levels from almost a year ago in November 2024. Bollinger Bands Signal Historic Compression CryptoBullet has identified the tightest Bollinger Bands in SUI’s entire trading history on the weekly chart. The BBW indicator compression reached levels that were historically followed by major price movements. This setup mirrors conditions before SUI’s previous major rallies. Historical data shows SUI price delivered +253% gains between December 2023 and March 2024 following similar compression. SUI…
Metaplanet Pushes Bitcoin Adoption Hard: Japan and Miami Subsidiaries Set to Boost Income
Metaplanet expands Bitcoin strategy with new Miami and Tokyo units, separating income operations from its BTC treasury holdings. Metaplanet, a Japanese company which is best known for its pivot from hospitality and real estate into Bitcoin, is taking its strategy further. The firm announced two new subsidiaries, one in Miami and one in Tokyo. Both […] The post Metaplanet Pushes Bitcoin Adoption Hard: Japan and Miami Subsidiaries Set to Boost Income appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
