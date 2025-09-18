2025-09-19 Friday

Kripto ziņas

Uzzini jaunākās kripto ziņas un jaunumus tirgū
Fraudulent Token Scheme Smashed as Judge Delivers Crushing $3.34M Blow

Fraudulent Token Scheme Smashed as Judge Delivers Crushing $3.34M Blow

The post Fraudulent Token Scheme Smashed as Judge Delivers Crushing $3.34M Blow appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Colorado slams fraudulent crypto scheme with $3.34 million judgment as hype-fueled token collapse exposes lavish misuse of investor funds. Colorado Court Slams Indxcoin Founders With Multi-Million Dollar Fraud Judgment The Colorado Division of Securities announced on Sept. 16 that Denver District Court Judge Heidi L. Kutcher ruled against Indxcoin LLC and its founders, Eli and […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/fraudulent-token-scheme-smashed-as-judge-delivers-crushing-3-34m-blow/
Hyperliquid
HYPE$56.4-2.92%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01377-4.96%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017759-4.38%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 12:06
DeAgentAI releases new white paper, detailing $AIA token economics and staking model

DeAgentAI releases new white paper, detailing $AIA token economics and staking model

PANews reported on September 18 that the Sui ecological AI project DeAgentAI announced that it has updated its official white paper to version V2. The new white paper primarily adds "token economics" and "staking mechanisms." The token economics section details $AIA's core functions, value capture model, token distribution ratio, and detailed release rules. The staking mechanism section explains $AIA's value and how to stake it. In addition, the white paper also published security audit reports issued by multiple institutions on core components such as token contracts and cross-chain bridges.
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0003904-3.74%
SUI
SUI$3.7273-4.15%
CROSS
CROSS$0.2419-2.76%
PANews2025/09/18 12:05
Devin Williams Showing Some Well-Timed Improvement As Yankees Figure Out Their Bullpen

Devin Williams Showing Some Well-Timed Improvement As Yankees Figure Out Their Bullpen

The post Devin Williams Showing Some Well-Timed Improvement As Yankees Figure Out Their Bullpen appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. New York Yankees pitcher Devin Williams throws during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Relief pitching might be among the more volatile areas if not the department offering the most volatility. The Yankees are experiencing those turbulent tendencies with a bullpen ERA amongst the bottom in the sport and the worst bullpen ERA since Aug. 1. It is interesting to see since Aug. 1 was the day after the Yankees added David Bednar, Camilo Doval and Jake Bird in three different trades from middling to bad National League teams. Perhaps nobody in the Yankee bullpen is riding the turbulent waves like Devin Williams. Williams has appeared in 63 games spanning 58 innings and in the stretch the Yankees are struggling with the horrific bullpen ERA, he is contributing a 5.40 ERA, though that figure is ballooned by small samples. For example, Williams allowed seven runs in a span of five outings in 4 2/3 innings between July 29-Aug. 8. Then he allowed one earned run in his next nine outings while pitching in differing degrees of leverage after being removed from the closer’s role for the second time. The first time occurred April 27, two days after he allowed three runs in the ninth inning on April 25 in the first of eight Yankee losses to the Blue Jays. Upon being removed, Williams had one rough outing when he allowed three runs in a downpour against San Diego on May 5. After that outing where he likely struggled to grip the ball properly, Williams had eight straight scoreless outings. He allowed two runs May 27 and had two more scoreless outings before Luke Weaver injured his hamstring…
1
1$0.011359+147.04%
Waves
WAVES$1.1271-1.58%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.202+5.26%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 12:02
The golden age of computing power has arrived. What is the moat of crypto mining companies?

The golden age of computing power has arrived. What is the moat of crypto mining companies?

Author: FinTax Frequent industry fluctuations: How crypto mining companies cope with challenges The crypto mining industry in 2025 seems to be completely different from before. In 2021, mainland China completely banned crypto mining activities, forcing a large number of mining machines to relocate, and the global computing power landscape suddenly changed; In 2022, Ethereum completed its transition from PoW to PoS, marking the end of the traditional mining model for one of the largest public chains; In 2024, Bitcoin will be halved, mining profitability will be tightened, and profit margins will be compressed year-on-year. Faced with multiple challenges from policies, technology, and the market, crypto mining companies are forced to accelerate their transformation and seek new paths to survival and growth. To this end, crypto mining companies have made various external attempts: upgrading ASIC hardware to pursue higher computing efficiency; rebranding and expanding their business, transforming their identity from "miners" to "digital infrastructure providers" to enter the AI and high-performance computing markets; accessing capital markets and issuing computing power derivatives to enhance financing capabilities and stabilize returns; and signing long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) and introducing cooling and operations optimization technologies to cope with energy pressures. Meanwhile, mining pools are continuously innovating in computing power allocation mechanisms, settlement transparency, and derivatives services to maintain their user base and cope with increasingly fierce competition. While these transformations have undoubtedly effectively mitigated the impact of external risks, they cannot change the fact that the external environment remains fraught with uncertainty. Policies can change overnight, and energy and cryptocurrency prices are subject to constant fluctuations. At this time, it may be helpful to shift some of the focus from external factors to internal factors, exploring internal growth potential. In particular, by optimizing internal financial and accounting management capabilities and strengthening compliance and transparency, mining companies and mining pools can build their own defenses amidst the fierce external competition, solidify their current operations, and lay a solid foundation for earning the long-term trust of the capital market. Overview of the pain points of financial accounting management for mining companies and mining pools In reality, most crypto mining companies and mining pools face several thorny issues in their internal accounting management, such as: Distorted profit accounting: While computing power output is distributed across multiple mining pools and accounts, costs such as electricity, depreciation, and site operations and maintenance are spread across different entities, making it difficult to match each transaction. The result is that while profits appear to be growing, the true gross and net profit margins are unclear, leaving companies with a lack of basis for decision-making. Cross-border financial fragmentation: As computing power migrates to North America, Central Asia, the Middle East, and other regions, accounting standards vary across jurisdictions, leaving accounts scattered across various subsidiaries. Consolidating financial statements is time-consuming and labor-intensive, and prone to inconsistent reporting. This makes it difficult for management to present a unified and credible financial report when facing external financing or regulatory scrutiny. Disconnect between business and finance: In mining pools, operational systems are responsible for recording hashrate allocation and user settlements, but financial systems often rely on manual import or Excel processing. Data delays and information asymmetry often lead to a disconnect between actual on-chain revenue and reported financial figures, impacting both internal management and external trust. Compliance and audit pressures: With stricter tax compliance, companies are required to provide a complete and traceable chain of evidence for transactions. However, in reality, crypto mining companies often lack audit-friendly accounting systems, making it difficult to quickly prove asset ownership and cost bases. This can easily challenge a company's credibility and financing capabilities when dealing with regulators or the capital market. A disconnect between management and strategy: Crypto mining companies tend to focus on expanding computing power and negotiating energy prices, while internal value management is often relegated to a "back-office situation." This leads to finance teams constantly struggling with reconciliations and reporting, preventing them from aligning their strategies and establishing long-term transparency and credibility in the capital markets. Building a compliance moat by optimizing internal financial and accounting management Faced with volatile external environments, crypto mining companies and mining pools will struggle to truly seize the initiative if they rely solely on computing power expansion or business transformation. To navigate these cycles, crypto mining companies and mining pools should consider establishing a more compliant and sustainable accounting management system. The core of this system is to ensure the authenticity, timeliness, and comprehensiveness of accounting data, ensuring that it truly reflects operational results, mitigating compliance risks while providing management with a reliable basis for decision-making. First, profits need to be visible. Through automated data collection and reconciliation, companies can track computing power output and revenue on a transaction-by-transaction basis, accurately matching these with costs such as electricity, depreciation, and operations and maintenance. This results in verifiable gross and net profit margins, no longer based on rough estimates, providing a solid foundation for strategic decision-making. Without comprehensive accounting across different jurisdictions, entities, and currencies, a complete financial picture is difficult to form, hindering management's ability to respond promptly and accurately to financing, audit, and regulatory requirements. At the same time, the integration of business and finance is also key to improving management efficiency. Mining pool operations, such as hashrate allocation, user settlements, and fund flows, often lag and are prone to distortion if they rely entirely on manual processing. Linking these events with financial data in real time will significantly reduce reconciliation costs, improve information transparency, and help earn the trust of partners and the capital market. Furthermore, increasing compliance and audit requirements necessitate that companies be able to provide a traceable chain of evidence. Any missing link, from original transactions to complete reporting, presents potential risks. Audit-friendly accounting systems, however, can better prepare companies for financial disclosures, tax audits, and capital market due diligence. Ultimately, through automation and systematization, finance teams can be freed from tedious tasks like reconciliation and reporting, allowing them to focus on matters that create higher value for the company, thereby transforming the finance function from a "record-keeper" to a "growth enabler."
RealLink
REAL$0.06405-1.98%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00187677-5.41%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005083+0.11%
PANews2025/09/18 12:00
Ether Machine Files S-4 for IPO via Dynamix Merger

Ether Machine Files S-4 for IPO via Dynamix Merger

 Ether Machine files draft S-4 with the SEC, which is a significant step toward a public Ethereum-centric IPO involving a merger with Dynamix. Ether Machine has decisively moved to become a publicly traded company. As part of the planned Initial Public Offering, it submitted an initial registration statement on Form S-4, confidentially with the U.S. […] The post Ether Machine Files S-4 for IPO via Dynamix Merger appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Union
U$0.014802+4.68%
FORM
FORM$1.7332-9.58%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01831+7.07%
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/18 12:00
FCA Crypto Regulation: Striking a Balance Between Innovation and Consumer Safety

FCA Crypto Regulation: Striking a Balance Between Innovation and Consumer Safety

The United Kingdom’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has released a statement on new cryptocurrency regulations. The intentions of these guidelines ought to be clear; they should provide a defined picture of what is considered legal and illegal for companies operating in crypto, allowing innovation while protecting consumers and upholding market integrity.  The move will be […]
Movement
MOVE$0.1295-3.43%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01613-3.06%
Tronweekly2025/09/18 12:00
Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net outflow of $51.2824 million yesterday, marking the first net outflow after seven days of net inflow.

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net outflow of $51.2824 million yesterday, marking the first net outflow after seven days of net inflow.

PANews reported on September 18 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net outflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs yesterday (September 17, Eastern Time) was US$51.2824 million. The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was Blackrock ETF IBIT, with a single-day net inflow of US$150 million. Currently, the total net inflow of IBIT in history has reached US$60.399 billion. The second is Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF BTC, with a single-day net inflow of US$22.5353 million. The current historical total net inflow of BTC has reached US$1.837 billion. The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net outflow yesterday was the Fidelity ETF FBTC, with a single-day net outflow of US$116 million. Currently, the total historical net inflow of FBTC has reached US$12.564 billion. As of press time, the total net asset value of the Bitcoin spot ETF was US$152.453 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of the total market value of Bitcoin) reached 6.62%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$57.332 billion.
1
1$0.011359+147.04%
Bitcoin
BTC$116,266.7-1.12%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005083+0.11%
PANews2025/09/18 11:55
BDACS unveils KRW-backed stablecoin KRW1 on Avalanche

BDACS unveils KRW-backed stablecoin KRW1 on Avalanche

The post BDACS unveils KRW-backed stablecoin KRW1 on Avalanche appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways BDACS has launched KRW1, the first Korean won-backed stablecoin on the Avalanche blockchain. KRW1 is fully backed by Korean won reserves held at Woori Bank. South Korea’s BDACS launched KRW1, the first Korean won-backed stablecoin on the Avalanche blockchain. The digital asset is fully collateralized with Korean won held at Woori Bank. The launch follows successful proof of concept validation, marking one of the first stablecoins pegged to South Korea’s national currency to operate on a major blockchain network. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/bdacs-krw1-stablecoin-avalanche-launch/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017759-4.38%
Major
MAJOR$0.16088-1.98%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08033-5.91%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 11:55
Ethereum spot ETFs had a total net outflow of $1.8898 million yesterday, with Fidelity FETH leading the way with a net outflow of $29.1892 million.

Ethereum spot ETFs had a total net outflow of $1.8898 million yesterday, with Fidelity FETH leading the way with a net outflow of $29.1892 million.

PANews reported on September 18 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net outflow of Ethereum spot ETF was US$1.8898 million yesterday (September 17, US Eastern Time). The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was Blackrock ETF ETHA, with a single-day net inflow of US$25.8636 million. The current historical total net inflow of ETHA has reached US$13.255 billion. The second is Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF ETH, with a single-day net inflow of US$6.382 million. The current historical total net inflow of ETH has reached US$1.431 billion. The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net outflow yesterday was the Fidelity ETF FETH, with a single-day net outflow of US$29.1892 million. The current historical total net inflow of FETH has reached US$2.768 billion. As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$29.719 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) reached 5.47%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$13.659 billion.
1
1$0.011359+147.04%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005083+0.11%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%
PANews2025/09/18 11:54
Coinbase Slams 'Patchwork' State Crypto Laws, Calls for Federal Preemption

Coinbase Slams ‘Patchwork’ State Crypto Laws, Calls for Federal Preemption

The post Coinbase Slams ‘Patchwork’ State Crypto Laws, Calls for Federal Preemption appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Coinbase has filed a letter with the DOJ urging federal preemption of state crypto laws, citing Oregon’s securities suit, New York’s ETH stance, and staking bans. Chief Legal Officer Paul Grewal called state actions “government run amok,” warning that patchwork enforcement “slows innovation and harms consumers.” A legal expert told Decrypt that states risk violating interstate commerce rules and due process, and DOJ support for preemption may mark a potential turning point. Coinbase has gone on the offensive against state regulators, petitioning the Department of Justice that a patchwork of lawsuits and licensing schemes is tearing America’s crypto market apart. “When Oregon can sue us for services that are legal under federal law, something’s broken,” Chief Legal Officer Paul Grewal tweeted on Tuesday. “This isn’t federalism—this is government run amok.” When Oregon can sue us for services that are legal under federal law, something’s broken. This isn’t federalism–this is government run amok. We just sent a letter to @TheJusticeDept urging federal action on crypto market structure to remedy this. 1/3 — paulgrewal.eth (@iampaulgrewal) September 16, 2025 Coinbase’s filing says that states are “expansively interpreting their securities laws in ways that undermine federal law” and violate the dormant Commerce Clause by projecting regulatory preferences beyond state borders. “The current patchwork of state laws isn’t just inefficient – it slows innovation and harms consumers” and demands “federal action on crypto market structure,” Grewal said. ﻿ States vs. Coinbase It pointed to Oregon’s securities lawsuit against the exchange, New York’s bid to classify Ethereum as a security, and cease-and-desist orders on staking as proof that rogue states are trying to resurrect the SEC’s discredited “regulation by enforcement” playbook. Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield sued Coinbase in April for promoting unregistered securities, and in July asked a federal judge to return the…
1
1$0.011359+147.04%
Threshold
T$0.01675-3.90%
CreatorBid
BID$0.09689-6.99%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 11:52
