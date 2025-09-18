MEXC birža
/
Kripto ziņas
/
2025-09-19 Friday
Kripto ziņas
Uzzini jaunākās kripto ziņas un jaunumus tirgū
Solana and XRP Futures Gain Options Trading on CME
The post Solana and XRP Futures Gain Options Trading on CME appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins 18 September 2025 | 07:30 CME Group is preparing to roll out its first-ever options tied to Solana and XRP futures, a move that further signals how altcoins are breaking into institutional finance. The contracts, expected to debut in mid-October pending approval, would allow traders to fine-tune their exposure beyond the market’s traditional heavyweights. For years, CME’s crypto activity has revolved around Bitcoin and Ethereum. Now, surging demand for Solana and XRP has pushed the world’s biggest derivatives marketplace to broaden its offerings. Market data shows that both futures products, launched earlier in 2025, have seen record-setting volumes and open interest—an indication that institutions and hedge funds are already treating them as serious trading instruments. Liquidity providers welcomed the expansion, calling it overdue. Cumberland said the decision reflects how digital assets outside of Bitcoin and Ethereum are gaining real traction, while FalconX pointed out that treasuries holding altcoins increasingly require tools to hedge risk. Behind the move is a sharp rise in trading activity. Solana futures alone have generated more than half a million contracts since March, translating into tens of billions of dollars in notional value. XRP contracts, introduced a few months later, have shown a similar trajectory, peaking in both daily volume and open interest over the summer. CME believes that options will take the market a step further by letting participants layer new strategies on top of the existing futures contracts. Monthly and quarterly expiries are planned, with both standard and micro-sized products listed through CME’s Globex platform and cleared under its risk management framework. Despite the significance of the announcement, token prices barely moved. Solana slipped under $235 after a strong month-long rally, while XRP stayed relatively stable. Analysts suggested the lack of immediate price impact highlights how the real story is not short-term speculation…
REAL
$0.06405
-1.98%
RISE
$0.009939
--%
MICRO
$0.000777
-4.07%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 12:32
Kopīgot
Young Platform PRO Launches: Advanced Trading Built for MiCA
The post Young Platform PRO Launches: Advanced Trading Built for MiCA appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News As Europe tightens crypto regulation under MiCA, exchanges are under pressure to prove they can combine professional-grade tools with regulatory confidence. Young Platform, Italy’s largest crypto exchange with over two million users, has launched Young Platform PRO, a trading platform designed specifically for advanced users who demand speed, precision, and compliance. Built for Experts, Backed …
PROVE
$0.8954
-3.11%
PRO
$0.8146
+1.26%
Kopīgot
CoinPedia
2025/09/18 12:30
Kopīgot
5 Best Cryptos to Buy for 2025: Why LILPEPE Is Investors Top Pick?
The market is heating up as the next bull rally approaches, and investors are seeking […]
TOP
$0.000096
--%
BULL
$0.002457
-12.31%
WHY
$0.00000003253
+8.14%
Kopīgot
Coinstats
2025/09/18 12:30
Kopīgot
Top ‘Qualified’ Altcoins To Stack Before The ETF Season Kicks In
The post Top ‘Qualified’ Altcoins To Stack Before The ETF Season Kicks In appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The post Top ‘Qualified’ Altcoins To Stack Before The ETF Season Kicks In appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The crypto market is moving into a new phase. With U.S. regulators approving fresh standards for exchange-traded funds (ETFs), a number of leading altcoins are now in line for listings. This could shape how investors position themselves in the months ahead. SEC Approval Opens ETF Path The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved the Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund, which holds Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Solana (SOL), and Cardano (ADA). At the same time, the SEC cleared generic listing standards for ETFs across major exchanges, including NASDAQ, NYSE, and CBOE. This means digital asset ETFs that meet the requirements can now move forward without the long delays seen in past filings. Approvals that once took months could now take weeks. Altcoins That Qualify According to analyst Dan, twelve cryptocurrencies currently meet the SEC’s threshold, as they have six months of futures trading on CFTC-regulated markets. They are: Bitcoin (BTC) Ethereum (ETH) Dogecoin (DOGE) Litecoin (LTC) Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Chainlink (LINK) Stellar (XLM) Avalanche (AVAX) Shiba Inu (SHIB) Polkadot (DOT) Solana (SOL) Cardano (ADA) Cardano only recently cleared the six-month mark, placing it at the edge of eligibility. What It Means for Altcoins The total market cap for altcoins, excluding Bitcoin, is showing signs of a breakout after more than a year of consolidation. Ethereum remains important. If it can hold above resistance near $4,700, it could signal strength for the wider market. However, when Ethereum ETFs launched in July 2024, the price did not climb straight away. Instead, the market went through a period of volatility. A similar pattern could play out again. Conclusion ETF approvals are a strong signal for institutional adoption, but prices may not move…
NEAR
$3.153
+6.59%
BCH
$605.2
-6.22%
U
$0.014802
+4.68%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 12:30
Kopīgot
Chainlink Reaches Critical Juncture as Saudi Bank Partnership Drives Institutional Adoption
The post Chainlink Reaches Critical Juncture as Saudi Bank Partnership Drives Institutional Adoption appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Saudi Awwal Bank partnership opens door for $100 billion banking giant’s blockchain integration Chainlink exchange supply hits multi-year lows amid institutional accumulation patterns Analysts target $52 price level as token sits 56% below previous all-time high Chainlink has reached a pivotal moment as exchange supply drops to multi-year lows while major institutional partnerships gain momentum. Saudi Awwal Bank, one of Saudi Arabia’s largest financial institutions managing over $100 billion in assets, will integrate multiple Chainlink services for next-generation blockchain applications. The banking partnership marks a shift from Chainlink’s original DeFi oracle positioning toward core infrastructure supporting real-world assets and institutional use cases. CryptoQuant data shows LINK tokens disappearing from centralized exchange inventories, indicating long-term institutional accumulation rather than speculative trading activity. LINK Technical Setup Points to Potential Breakout Market analysts identify a classic double bottom pattern formation in LINK’s price structure, with current levels testing key resistance around the pattern’s neckline. A confirmed breakout above this technical level could signal a major trend reversal after extended consolidation. The combination of reduced exchange liquidity and institutional adoption creates conditions that could amplify price volatility once capital inflows return. However, the distinction between partnership announcements and actual revenue generation remains crucial, as integration announcements don’t immediately guarantee trading volume increases. Recent collaborations extend beyond the Saudi banking sector, with Chainlink partnering with UBS and DigiFT to target Chinese real-world asset markets. Additionally, the Polymarket integration utilizes decentralized oracles for faster prediction market settlement, expanding use cases beyond traditional financial applications. Current price action shows LINK trading approximately 56% below its previous all-time high, creating potential upside if institutional adoption translates into sustained demand. One market analyst projects a return to $52 by year-end, matching Chainlink’s historical peak achieved during the previous cycle. The analyst noted that if Bitcoin reaches projected $150,000 levels,…
T
$0.01675
-3.90%
REAL
$0.06405
-1.98%
DEFI
$0.001898
-11.51%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 12:28
Kopīgot
South Korea’s first won-pegged stablecoin KRW1 launches on Avalanche
The launch remains in a PoC stage and is not publicly circulated, as the regulations around stablecoins remain unclear in South Korea.
STAGE
$0.0000392
-19.83%
NOT
$0.001895
-2.26%
Kopīgot
Coinstats
2025/09/18 12:25
Kopīgot
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Sept. 18, 2025 – Bitcoin Pushes Towards $118K as Fed Rate Cut Sparks Broad Crypto Rally
Follow up to the hour updates on what is happening in crypto today, September 18. Market movements, crypto news, and more!
MORE
$0.0876
-0.70%
LIVE
$0.01831
+7.07%
Kopīgot
Coinstats
2025/09/18 12:23
Kopīgot
SEC Greenlights Universal Standards for Crypto ETFs
Detail: https://coincu.com/news/sec-approves-crypto-etf-standards/
COM
$0.017759
-4.38%
Kopīgot
Coinstats
2025/09/18 12:11
Kopīgot
Top Altcoins To Buy Before The ETF Season Kicks In
The post Top Altcoins To Buy Before The ETF Season Kicks In appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The crypto market is moving into a new phase. With U.S. regulators approving fresh standards for exchange-traded funds (ETFs), a number of leading altcoins are now in line for listings. This could shape how investors position themselves in the months ahead. SEC Approval Opens ETF Path The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved …
U
$0.014802
+4.68%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
LINE
$0.0000383
-6.12%
Kopīgot
CoinPedia
2025/09/18 12:09
Kopīgot
FIU Mandates CERT-In Cybersecurity Audits for Indian Crypto Exchanges and Custodians
India has taken a significant step toward stricter digital asset regulation, mandating bank-grade cybersecurity audits for cryptocurrency exchanges, custodians, and intermediaries. The directive, issued by the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), requires all virtual digital asset (VDA) service providers to undergo audits conducted by professionals empanelled with the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), according to […]
VIRTUAL
$1.2946
-6.11%
BANK
$0.08033
-5.91%
Kopīgot
Coinstats
2025/09/18 12:08
Kopīgot
Populārākās ziņas
Vairāk
Fed Actions Impact Cryptocurrency Market
Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Dip As Traders Lock In Profit
Solana And Litecoin Predictions Show Limits, Pepeto Presale Gains 100x Buzz Today
When Is ‘A Big Bold Beautiful Journey’ Coming To Streaming?
How One Trader’s Success Can Inspire Your Crypto Journey with Invro Mining