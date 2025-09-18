2025-09-19 Friday

Solana Treasury Firm Holdings Could Double as Forward Industries Unveils $4 Billion Raise

The post Solana Treasury Firm Holdings Could Double as Forward Industries Unveils $4 Billion Raise appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Forward Industries, the largest publicly traded Solana treasury company, filed to raise $4 billion through an at-the-market equity offering to expand its SOL holdings. The company’s stock (FORD) fell 8.2% following the announcement, while the proceeds could more than double the $3.1 billion currently held in Solana treasuries. DeFi Development Corp. also registered a preferred stock offering with the SEC, following similar funding tactics used by Bitcoin treasury companies like MicroStrategy. Forward Industries, the newest and largest publicly traded Solana treasury company, has filed to raise $4 billion through an at-the-market equity offering. For the sake of comparison, this $4 billion raise is nearly the same size as Bitcoin treasury Strategy’s Stride preferred stock raise in July. And it’s double the size of the Strife preferred stock offering the company did in May. The proceeds would be used for working capital; pursuit of its Solana token strategy, and “the purchase of income-generating assets to grow its business,” the company said in a press release. Forward Industries declined to comment to Decrypt on what other income-generating assets it’s considering adding to its balance sheet. ﻿ As markets opened Wednesday morning, Forward saw its stock price take a dive. The shares, which trade under the FORD ticker on the Nasdaq, dipped to $31.29 before rebounding to $34.28 at the time of writing—marking a 8.2% fall for the session. If the company sells all the shares and spends the bulk of the proceeds on buying Solana, it could more than double the amount of SOL being held in treasuries. At the time of writing, there’s already $3.1 billion in Solana treasuries, according to crypto price aggregator CoinGecko. Users on Myriad, a prediction market owned by Decrypt parent company DASTAN, have been growing more confident that SOL will reach $250 sooner than…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 12:43
Solana Price Prediction: Litecoin Latest Updates As Pepeto Gains Buzz With Analysts Calling 100x Potential

The post Solana Price Prediction: Litecoin Latest Updates As Pepeto Gains Buzz With Analysts Calling 100x Potential appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The discussion around Solana price prediction and Litecoin price prediction is shifting toward a different headline: Pepeto (PEPETO). While majors like Solana and Litecoin still draw eyes, momentum is tilting to Pepeto, an Ethereum memecoin with working utility. The project has already raised more than $6.6 million in presale with entry at $0.000000153. Analysts and …
CoinPedia2025/09/18 12:42
Analyst Predicts ‘Uptober’ Rally for BTC Regardless of FOMC Decision

The post Analyst Predicts ‘Uptober’ Rally for BTC Regardless of FOMC Decision appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin traded at $116,236 as of 14:04 UTC on Sept. 17, up about 1% in the past 24 hours, holding above a key level as markets await the Federal Reserve’s policy announcement. Analysts’ comments Dean Crypto Trades noted on X that bitcoin is only about 7% above its post-election local peak, while the S&P 500 has risen 9% and gold has surged 36% during the same period. He said bitcoin has compressed more than those assets, making it likely to lead the next larger move, though it could form a “lower high” before extending further. He added that ether could join in once it breaks $5,000 and enters price discovery. Lark Davis pointed to bitcoin’s history around September FOMC meetings, saying every September decision since 2020 — except during the 2022 bear market — has preceded a strong rally. He stressed that the pattern is less about the Fed’s rate choice itself and more about seasonal dynamics, arguing that bitcoin tends to thrive in this period heading into “Uptober.” CoinDesk Research’s technical analysis According to CoinDesk Research’s technical analysis data model, bitcoin rose about 0.9% during the Sept. 16–17 analysis window, climbing from $115,461 to $116,520. BTC reached a session high of $117,317 at 07:00 UTC on Sept. 17 before consolidating. Following that peak, bitcoin tested the $116,400–$116,600 range multiple times, confirming it as a short-term support zone. In the final hour of the session, between 11:39 and 12:38 UTC, BTC attempted a breakout: prices moved narrowly between $116,351 and $116,376 before spiking to $116,551 at 12:34 on higher volume. This confirmed a consolidation-breakout pattern, though the gains were modest. Overall, bitcoin remains firm above $116,000, with support around $116,400 and resistance near $117,300. Latest 24-hour and one-month chart analysis The latest 24-hour CoinDesk Data chart, ending 14:04 UTC on…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 12:42
The Next Bitcoin Story Of 2025

The post The Next Bitcoin Story Of 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 18 September 2025 | 07:39 Bitcoin’s rise from obscure concept to a global asset is the playbook every serious investor pores over, and it still isn’t done writing; Bitcoin now trades above $115,000, a reminder that the life-changing runs begin before most people are even looking. T The question hanging over this cycle is simple: can a new contender compress that arc, faster, cleaner, earlier, while the window is still open for those willing to move first? Coins still on presales are the ones can repeat this story, and among those coins, an Ethereum based meme coin catches most of the attention, as it’s team look determined to make an impact in today’s market, fusing culture with working tools, with a design built to reward early movers rather than late chasers. If you’re hunting the next asymmetric shot, this is where momentum and mechanics meet, which is why many traders quietly tag this exact meme coin as the best crypto to buy now in a crowded market. Before we dive deeper, take a quick rewind through the case study every crypto desk knows by heart: how Bitcoin went from about $0.0025 to above $100,000, and turned a niche experiment into the story that still sets the bar for everything that follows. Bitcoin 2010-2025 Price History Back to first principles: a strange internet money appears in 2010 and then, step by step, rewires the entire market, Bitcoin’s arc from about $0.0025 to above $100,000 is the case study every desk still cites because it proves one coin can move the entire game. In 2009 almost no one guessed the destination; launched on January 3, 2009, Bitcoin picked up a price signal in 2010 when the pizza trade valued BTC near $0,0025 while early exchange quotes lived at fractions of…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 12:41
SEC Backs Nasdaq, CBOE, NYSE Push to Simplify Crypto ETF Rules

The US SEC on Wednesday approved new listing rules for major exchanges, paving the way for a surge of crypto spot exchange-traded funds. On Wednesday, the regulator voted to let Nasdaq, Cboe BZX and NYSE Arca adopt generic listing standards for commodity-based trust shares. The decision clears the final hurdle for asset managers seeking to launch spot ETFs tied to cryptocurrencies beyond Bitcoin and Ether. In July, the SEC outlined how exchanges could bring new products to market under the framework. Asset managers and exchanges must now meet specific criteria, but will no longer need to undergo drawn-out case-by-case reviews. Solana And XRP Funds Seen to Be First In Line Under the new system, the time from filing to launch can shrink to as little as 75 days, compared with up to 240 days or more under the old rules. “This is the crypto ETP framework we’ve been waiting for,” Bloomberg research analyst James Seyffart said on X, predicting a wave of new products in the coming months. The first filings likely to benefit are those tracking Solana and XRP, both of which have sat in limbo for more than a year. SEC Chair Paul Atkins said the approval reflects a commitment to reduce barriers and foster innovation while maintaining investor protections. The move comes under the administration of President Donald Trump, which has signaled strong support for digital assets after years of hesitation during the Biden era. New Standards Replace Lengthy Reviews And Repeated Denials Until now, the commission reviewed each application separately, requiring one filing from the exchange and another from the asset manager. This dual process often dragged on for months and led to repeated denials. Even Bitcoin spot ETFs, finally approved in Jan. 2024, arrived only after years of resistance and a legal battle with Grayscale. According to Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas, the streamlined rules could apply to any cryptocurrency with at least six months of futures trading on the Coinbase Derivatives Exchange. That means more than a dozen tokens may now qualify for listing, potentially unleashing a new wave of altcoin ETFs. SEC Clears Grayscale Large Cap Fund Tracking CoinDesk 5 Index The SEC also approved the Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund, which tracks the CoinDesk 5 Index, including Bitcoin, Ether, XRP, Solana and Cardano. Alongside this, it cleared the launch of options linked to the Cboe Bitcoin US ETF Index and its mini contract, broadening the set of crypto-linked derivatives on regulated US markets. Analysts say the shift shows how far US policy has moved. Where once regulators resisted digital assets, the latest changes show a growing willingness to bring them into the mainstream financial system under established safeguards
CryptoNews2025/09/18 12:40
SBI Shinsei Explores DCJPY Tokenized Deposits in Strategic Partnership

The post SBI Shinsei Explores DCJPY Tokenized Deposits in Strategic Partnership appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SBI Shinsei Bank announced that it plans to explore the launch of DCJPY, a yen-denominated tokenized deposit for corporate and retail clients. The bank also plans to enable foreign currency deposits using tokenized solutions. By adopting distributed ledger technology (DLT), it aims to support multi-currency clearing and settlement efficiently. Sponsored Sponsored Strategic Partnership to Integrate Tokenized Deposits The initiative is part of a collaboration with domestic fintech DeCurret DCP and Singapore-based Partior. The three companies signed a memorandum of understanding to outline a framework for cooperation. SBI Shinsei and DeCurret DCP will use Partior’s tokenized deposit platform, which global banks including J.P. Morgan, Standard Chartered, Deutsche Bank, and DBS already employ. The platform supports tokenized deposits in US dollars, euros, and Singapore dollars. The collaboration will test DCJPY for domestic and cross-border payments. The partners will explore how yen-denominated deposits can connect to broader cross-border networks, enabling real-time settlements. The project will first focus on domestic implementation, with foreign currency tokenized deposits considered in later phases. Image of Collaboration with Partior’s Interbank Currency Settlement Platform Source: SBI Shinsei Bank Platform Enables Real-Time Cross-Border Payments Partior’s platform enables multi-currency settlement using DLT, providing continuous availability and transaction transparency. By adding yen, the partners intend to assess practical use cases for Japanese clients while evaluating international applicability. Sponsored Sponsored DeCurret DCP will work on integrating DCJPY into cross-border networks to facilitate payments. The companies plan to finalize operational agreements and clarify responsibilities before launching. Japanese media report that SBI Shinsei intends to issue DCJPY in fiscal 2026. Japan Post Bank also plans to launch DCJPY by 2026, making it the second Japanese bank to adopt tokenized deposits. DCJPY vs Stablecoin JPYC: Key Differences DCJPY and JPYC are both digital yen-backed assets, but they differ in structure and regulation. JPYC operates on public…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 12:40
Nomura Alters Fed Rate Cut Prediction for 2025

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/nomura-fed-rate-cut-forecast-2025/
Coinstats2025/09/18 12:39
Early Shiba Inu Investors Are Buying Pepeto: The Next Bitcoin Story Of 2025

The question hanging over this cycle is simple: can a new contender compress that arc, faster, cleaner, earlier, while the […] The post Early Shiba Inu Investors Are Buying Pepeto: The Next Bitcoin Story Of 2025 appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/18 12:39
Ripple Partners DBS, Franklin Templeton To Launch Trading And Lending Backed by RLUSD

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats2025/09/18 12:38
The Big Day for XRP and Solana (SOL) May Have Been Set: CME Group Announces

The post The Big Day for XRP and Solana (SOL) May Have Been Set: CME Group Announces appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CME Group, the world’s largest derivatives exchange, announced plans to launch Solana (SOL) and XRP futures options on October 13, 2025. The launch is subject to regulatory approval. The new products will include both standard and micro options and offer trading on daily, monthly, and quarterly maturities. This will allow investors to trade options on SOL, Micro SOL, XRP, and Micro XRP futures. “The launch of these options contracts builds on the strong growth and increased liquidity we are seeing in our Solana and XRP futures. Available in two sizes, these contracts will provide greater flexibility to a wide range of market participants, from institutions to individual investors,” said Giovanni Vicioso, Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products at CME Group. “Demand for products beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum is growing,” commented Roman Makarov of Cumberland, the options division of liquidity provider DRW. “The launch of Solana and XRP options is the latest indication that investors want access to a broader set of products.” *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/the-big-day-for-xrp-and-solana-sol-may-have-been-set-cme-group-announces/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 12:36
