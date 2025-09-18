2025-09-19 Friday

Kripto ziņas

Uzzini jaunākās kripto ziņas un jaunumus tirgū
Bad News for European Crypto Holders? EU Calls For Harsher Crypto Regulation Despite MiCA

Bad News for European Crypto Holders? EU Calls For Harsher Crypto Regulation Despite MiCA

EU regulators push stricter crypto rules beyond MiCA, seeking ESMA oversight, cybersecurity audits, and AMLR bans on privacy tokens. European regulators are now calling louder for stricter crypto rules.  France’s AMF, Austria’s FMA and Italy’s CONSOB are now arguing that the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (also known as MiCA framework) is not enough to manage […] The post Bad News for European Crypto Holders? EU Calls For Harsher Crypto Regulation Despite MiCA appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/18 13:00
XRP, SHIB, HBAR Among 15 to Get Faster Crypto ETF Approval Under SEC’s New Rule

XRP, SHIB, HBAR Among 15 to Get Faster Crypto ETF Approval Under SEC's New Rule

The post XRP, SHIB, HBAR Among 15 to Get Faster Crypto ETF Approval Under SEC’s New Rule appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approves proposed rule changes to adopt generic listing standards for crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs) filed under the commodity rule by securities exchanges such as Nasdaq. This makes XRP, Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Hedera (HBAR) among 12-15 crypto assets eligible for faster ETF launch. US SEC Passes Generic Listing Standards for Crypto ETFs The U.S. SEC approves generic listing standards for crypto ETFs, according to an official announcement by the commission on September 17. Nasdaq, NYSE, and Cboe can now list and trade commodity-based trust shares of eligible spot commodities, including digital assets, without submitting a 19b-4 form. This reduces the crypto ETF approval timeline from 240 days to 75 days under the Securities Act of 1933. “By approving these generic listing standards, we are ensuring that our capital markets remain the best place in the world to engage in the cutting-edge innovation of digital assets,” said SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins. U.S. SEC Approves Crypto Generic Listing Standards. Source: SEC “This approval helps to maximize investor choice and foster innovation by streamlining the listing process and reducing barriers to access digital asset products within America’s trusted capital markets,” he added. The generic listing standards provide much-needed regulatory clarity and certainty to the investment community, while ensuring investor protections. Bloomberg ETF analysts Eric Balchunas and James Seyffart expect more than 100 crypto ETFs to launch in the next 12 months. The existing spot crypto ETFs may see accelerated approval in the coming weeks. XRP, SHIB, HBAR Among 15 Top Crypto Eligible for Faster Approval Crypto assets that have futures contract trading on a regulated platform, such as Coinbase, are eligible for faster approval within 75 days. Bloomberg senior ETF analyst Eric Balchunas revealed 12-15 coins that have futures on Coinbase. These include XRP, Shiba…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 13:00
XRP Price Analysis: From $3 to Potential $36 With Historic Cup Breakout

XRP Price Analysis: From $3 to Potential $36 With Historic Cup Breakout

XRP has been testing its resilience in recent months. After reaching $3.66 in July 2025, the coin slipped to $2.70 on September 1. Buyers immediately returned to the market, taking it back above $3.00. At the current press time, the token is trading at $3.02 with market players waiting to see where it will go […]
Tronweekly2025/09/18 13:00
How This New Altcoin Could Deliver 50x Before the Bull Market Ends

How This New Altcoin Could Deliver 50x Before the Bull Market Ends

Analysts spotlight a new altcoin with potential for 50x gains before the bull market concludes.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 13:00
Which Altcoins Stand to Gain from the SEC’s New ETF Listing Standards?

Which Altcoins Stand to Gain from the SEC's New ETF Listing Standards?

On Wednesday, the US SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission) took a landmark step in crypto regulation, approving generic listing standards for spot crypto ETFs (exchange-traded funds). This new framework eliminates the case-by-case 19b-4 approval process, streamlining the path for multiple digital asset ETFs to enter the market in the coming weeks. Grayscale’s Multi-Crypto Milestone Grayscale secured a first-mover advantage as its Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC) received approval under the new listing standards. Products that will be traded under the ticker GDLC include Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Cardano. “Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund $GDLC was just approved for trading along with the Generic Listing Standards. The Grayscale team is working expeditiously to bring the FIRST multi-crypto asset ETP to market with Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Cardano,” wrote Grayscale CEO Peter Mintzberg. The approval marks the US’s first diversified, multi-crypto ETP, signaling a shift toward broader portfolio products rather than single-asset ETFs. Bloomberg’s Eric Balchunas explained that around 12–15 cryptocurrencies now qualify for spot ETF consideration. However, this is contingent on the altcoins having established futures trading on Coinbase Derivatives for at least six months. This includes well-known altcoins like Dogecoin (DOGE), Litecoin (LTC), and Chainlink (LINK), alongside the majors already included in Grayscale’s GDLC. Altcoins in the Spotlight Amid New Era of ETF Eligibility Several assets have already met the key condition, regulated futures trading on Coinbase. For example, Solana futures launched in February 2024, making the token eligible as of August 19. “The SEC approved generic ETF listing standards. Assets with a regulated futures contract trading for 6 months qualify for a spot ETF. Solana met this criterion on Aug 19, 6 months after SOL futures launched on Coinbase Derivatives,” SolanaFloor indicated. Crypto investors and communities also identified which tokens stand to gain. Chainlink community liaison Zach Rynes highlighted that LINK could soon see its own ETF. He noted that both Bitwise and Grayscale have already filed applications. Meanwhile, the Litecoin Foundation indicated that the new standards provide the regulatory framework for LTC to be listed on US exchanges. Hedera is also in the spotlight, with digital asset investor Mark anticipating an HBAR ETF. Market observers see the decision as a potential turning point for broader adoption, bringing the much-needed clarity and accessibility for investors. At the same time, it boosts confidence in the market’s maturity. The general sentiment is that with the SEC’s approval, the next phase of crypto ETFs is no longer a question of ‘if,’ but ‘when.’ The shift to generic listing standards could expand the US-listed digital asset ETFs roster beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. Such a move would usher in new investment vehicles covering a dozen or more altcoins. This represents the clearest path yet toward mainstream, regulated access to diversified crypto exposure. More importantly, it comes without the friction of direct custody. “We’re gonna be off to the races in a matter of weeks,” ETF analyst James Seyffart quipped.
Coinstats2025/09/18 12:57
Forward Industries Files $4 Billion Equity Program, Targets Solana Treasury Expansion

Forward Industries Files $4 Billion Equity Program, Targets Solana Treasury Expansion

The post Forward Industries Files $4 Billion Equity Program, Targets Solana Treasury Expansion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Forward Industries has filed a $4 billion at-the-market equity program with the SEC, with proceeds earmarked for general corporate purposes, including expanding its solana treasury strategy and acquiring income-generating assets. Solana Treasury Leader Forward Industries Launches At-The-Market Share Offering Forward Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: FORD), has filed a $4 billion at-the-market (ATM) equity program with the […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/forward-industries-files-4-billion-equity-program-targets-solana-treasury-expansion/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 12:57
Will Bulls Drive Toward $1 or Risk Losing Support?

Will Bulls Drive Toward $1 or Risk Losing Support?

The post Will Bulls Drive Toward $1 or Risk Losing Support? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cardano (ADA) Breaks Resistance: Will Bulls Drive Toward $1 or Risk Losing Support? Disclaimer: The information found on NewsBTC is for educational purposes only. It does not represent the opinions of NewsBTC on whether to buy, sell or hold any investments and naturally investing carries risks. You are advised to conduct your own research before making any investment decisions. Use information provided on this website entirely at your own risk. Related News © 2025 NewsBTC. All Rights Reserved. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://www.newsbtc.com/news/cardano/cardano-ada-breaks-resistance-will-bulls-drive-toward-1-or-risk-losing-support/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 12:48
Fed expected to cut rates by 25 bps, Bitcoin and Ethereum steady

Fed expected to cut rates by 25 bps, Bitcoin and Ethereum steady

The post Fed expected to cut rates by 25 bps, Bitcoin and Ethereum steady appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. News Jenny Johnson predicts a 25 basis point Fed rate cut, citing strong wage growth and retail sales despite sticky 3% inflation. Scott Melker expects a cautious 25 basis point cut, with Powell’s speech focusing on data driven decisions. Bitcoin and Ethereum are steady, but a hint of more cuts by year-end could spark a market rally. The Federal Reserve announced its interest rate decision. On CNBC, Jenny Johnson, the CEO of Franklin Templeton, shared her take, betting on a small 25 basis point rate cut rather than a bigger 50 basis point one. She mentioned recent job numbers that show a softening labor market, but she thinks those figures are old news. Instead, she pointed to strong wage growth and growing retail sales, which show people are still spending despite inflation hanging around 3%. What’s Driving the Fed’s Next Move Johnson feels a 25 basis point cut is the smart play for Fed Chair Jerome Powell. She noted there’s room to cut rates more in October or December if the economy calls for it. The economy looks solid, she said, but Powell’s comments at Jackson Hole about a weaker job market mean no rate cut isn’t an option. Market expert Scott Melker agrees, expecting a cautious 25 basis point cut, with Powell likely to stress that future moves depend on data without promising more cuts soon. Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump is pushing for a larger cut. Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other cryptocurrencies are holding steady as investors wait for Powell’s speech. Analyst Kevin Capital says the market already expects the cut, but if Powell hints at more cuts by year-end, we could see a rally. Everyone’s watching to see what Powell says next. Source: https://thenewscrypto.com/fed-expected-to-cut-rates-by-25-bps-bitcoin-and-ethereum-steady/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 12:46
Privacy is ‘Constant Battle’ Between Blockchain Stakeholders and State

Privacy is 'Constant Battle' Between Blockchain Stakeholders and State

The post Privacy is ‘Constant Battle’ Between Blockchain Stakeholders and State appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Blockchain industry participants and regulators continue wrangling over privacy rights as the European Union’s sweeping Anti-Money Laundering (AML) rules look set to ban privacy-preserving tokens and anonymous crypto accounts starting in 2027. Credit institutions, financial institutions and crypto asset service providers (CASPs) will be prohibited from maintaining anonymous accounts or handling privacy-preserving cryptocurrencies under the EU’s new Anti-Money Laundering Regulation (AMLR) that will go into effect in 2027, Cointelegraph reported in May. Maintaining the right to access privacy-preserving coins like Monero (XMR) has been a “constant battle” between blockchain industry stakeholders and regulators, according to Anja Blaj, an independent legal consultant and policy expert at the European Crypto Initiative. “Once you think of how the states want to play out their policies, they want to establish control. They want to understand who the parties are that transact among themselves,” said Blaj, speaking during Cointelegraph’s daily live X spaces show on Sept. 3. “[The state] wants to understand that to be able to prevent whatever crime and scamming is happening, and we want to enforce the policies that we create as a society.” Her comments came as the EU ramped up its regulatory oversight of the crypto industry, building on the bloc’s Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA). Related: Swiss banks complete first blockchain-based legally binding payment Room for negotiation remains While the AML framework is final, regulatory experts still see potential for negotiation until it rolls out in 2027. Policymaking is a “continuous conversation,” meaning that “nothing is set in stone, even if the regulation is already out,” said Blaj. “There are still ways to either talk to the regulators, see how it’s going to play out, how it’s going to be enforced.” While there’s always room for negotiations with policymakers, the regulation concerning privacy-preserving cryptocurrencies and accounts is becoming “more…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 12:45
Is Patrick Schwarzenegger In ‘Gen V’ Season 2? Why He Doesn’t Return

Is Patrick Schwarzenegger In 'Gen V' Season 2? Why He Doesn't Return

The post Is Patrick Schwarzenegger In ‘Gen V’ Season 2? Why He Doesn’t Return appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Patrick Schwarzenegger as Luke Riordan/Golden Boy and Maddie Phillips as Cate Dunlap on season one of “Gen V.” Brooke Palmer/Prime Video Warning: Spoilers ahead for season two, episodes one through three of Gen V. Gen V is back for season two, and fans of Patrick Schwarzenegger’s Golden Boy might be disappointed to learn that he’s not part of the latest installment. Schwarzenegger starred as Luke Riordan/Golden Boy, the No.1 student at Godolkin University, on season one of the college-set spinoff of The Boys. His powers included manipulating fire, engulfing his body in flames, superhuman strength and flying. He had a promising future ahead of him and was even poised to be part of the premier supe group known as The Seven. But in a twist, at the end of the first episode, Luke flamed up and flew into the sky, committing suicide by using his powers and exploding. Still, Schwarzenegger appeared throughout the remainder of the season in flashbacks, a video message, his younger brother Sam Riordan’s (Asa Germann) hallucinations and in Cate Dunlap’s (Maddie Phillips) memories during episode six. It’s natural to wonder if Schwarzenegger would reprise the role in some capacity in season two, but the actor already explained why fans wouldn’t see him this time around. Schwarzengger Missed Out On Season 2 Of Gen V Because Of Scheduling Conflicts With The White Lotus Patrick Schwarzenegger as Luke Riordan/Golden Boy and Jaz Sinclair as Marie Moreau on season one of “Gen V.” Brooke Palmer/Prime Video Long before the release of season two of Gen V, Schwarzengger revealed that he couldn’t return because he was filming season three of HBO’s The White Lotus. Schwarzenegger starred as Saxon Ratliff, the eldest child of a wealthy family from North Carolina, in the Thailand-set season of Mike White’s anthology series. “No, I…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 12:44
