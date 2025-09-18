2025-09-19 Friday

Kripto ziņas

Uzzini jaunākās kripto ziņas un jaunumus tirgū
Crypto Market Rally: Will Bitcoin Catch Up With S&P 500 Gains After Fed Rate Cut?

Crypto Market Rally: Will Bitcoin Catch Up With S&P 500 Gains After Fed Rate Cut?

Read the full article at coingape.com.
CATCH
CATCH$0.034+19.71%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017759-4.28%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02571+2.79%
Kopīgot
Coinstats2025/09/18 13:08
Kopīgot
Mercer reports a significant shift in client portfolios away from U.S. markets

Mercer reports a significant shift in client portfolios away from U.S. markets

A wave of clients are shifting away from U.S. assets as investors react to President Donald Trump’s trade and interest-rate agenda, according to Mercer LLC. The consulting firm says concern over tariffs, pressure on the Federal Reserve, a swelling budget deficit and the risk of a softer dollar are pushing money to Europe, Japan and […]
Union
U$0.014802+4.82%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.524-1.89%
Wrapped REACT
REACT$0.0692-8.85%
Kopīgot
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 13:06
Kopīgot
How T-Mobile Connected With Bad Bunny Fans Via Viral Charms & NFC Tech

How T-Mobile Connected With Bad Bunny Fans Via Viral Charms & NFC Tech

The post How T-Mobile Connected With Bad Bunny Fans Via Viral Charms & NFC Tech appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bad Bunny performs onstage for “No Me Quiero Ir De Aqui” Residencia En El Choli at Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot Kevin Mazur/Getty Images T-Mobile Puerto Rico, one of the Bad Bunny tour sponsor partners, created a unique VIP experience for its customers attending the artist’s “No Me Quiero Ir de Aqui” residency in the island’s capital San Juan. The telecommunications company’s clients were given access to Club Magenta , an exclusive lounge on the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum venue’s terrace which featured a Charm Bar activation curated by Puerto Rican accessories brand Edalou Paris. Guests could personalize their own collectible bag charm, choosing from a selection of objects connected to Puerto Rican culture and identity including moka pots, avocados and the national flower, the Flor de Maga, alongside a co-branded Near Field Communication (NFC) chipped fob turning the physical keepsake into a digital gateway. When tapped to a smartphone it connected fans directly to T-Mobile Puerto Rico’s Instagram account. “T-Mobile honors Puerto Rico’s unique culture, and the Charm Bar at the Club Magenta pop-up fused technology with cultural relevance and authenticity to deliver an unforgettable experience that celebrated Puerto Rican identity,” Lyanette Dávila, Marketing Director, T-Mobile Puerto Rico told me. “This experience was designed to make every fan feel part of something special. Seeing our customers create their bag charms, engage with our brand, and share their experiences, was a powerful validation of how technology can amplify culture, celebrate Puerto Rican identity, and strengthen loyalty.” “It’s a proud moment to connect my brand from Paris back to Puerto Rico, merging tradition and technology for an audience that loves both,” added Edalou Paris founder, Paris based Puerto Rican designer Eda Aguilar. “T-Mobile’s openness to creating NFC charms proved how culture and tech can connect people in simple, powerful…
NEAR
NEAR$3.152+6.37%
Threshold
T$0.01675-3.84%
Bunny
BUNNY$0.04767-0.35%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 13:05
Kopīgot
XRP News: Ripple’s RLUSD Stablecoin Lands Big Win With DBS and Franklin Templeton Partnership

XRP News: Ripple’s RLUSD Stablecoin Lands Big Win With DBS and Franklin Templeton Partnership

The post XRP News: Ripple’s RLUSD Stablecoin Lands Big Win With DBS and Franklin Templeton Partnership appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Ripple has taken a step into institutional finance through a new partnership with Singapore’s DBS Bank and U.S. asset manager Franklin Templeton. The deal links Ripple’s U.S. dollar stablecoin, RLUSD, with tokenised money market funds, creating a direct path for accredited investors to trade between cash and yield-bearing products. DBS Digital Exchange will list Franklin …
Union
U$0.014802+4.82%
XRP
XRP$3.033-2.90%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.10615-4.48%
Kopīgot
CoinPedia2025/09/18 13:05
Kopīgot
'Groundbreaking': Barry Silbert Reacts to Approval of ETF with XRP Exposure

'Groundbreaking': Barry Silbert Reacts to Approval of ETF with XRP Exposure

Grayscale is launching a "combo" multi-token ETF that offers exposure to Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, and other tokens
Bitcoin
BTC$116,250.03-1.12%
XRP
XRP$3.033-2.90%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01379-4.69%
Kopīgot
Coinstats2025/09/18 13:04
Kopīgot
Trump Says He Is Designating Antifa As A ‘Major Terrorist Organization’

Trump Says He Is Designating Antifa As A ‘Major Terrorist Organization’

The post Trump Says He Is Designating Antifa As A ‘Major Terrorist Organization’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline President Donald Trump on Wednesday night said he is designating Antifa—the left-wing antifascist political movement—as a terrorist group, just days after the president threatened a crackdown on what he describes as the “radical left” following the assassination of Charlie Kirk. President Donald Trump has attacked what he describes as the “radical left” following the assassination of Charlie Kirk. Getty Images Key Facts In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump wrote: “I am pleased to inform our many U.S.A. Patriots that I am designating ANTIFA, A SICK, DANGEROUS, RADICAL LEFT DISASTER, AS A MAJOR TERRORIST ORGANIZATION.” The president said he will also be “strongly recommending that those funding ANTIFA be thoroughly investigated in accordance with the highest legal standards and practices.” The post did not include any details on how Trump plans to enforce action against the group, which operates as a decentralized movement. What Do We Know About Antifa? According to the Anti-Defamation League, Antifa is a “decentralized, leaderless movement composed of loose collections of groups, networks and individuals.” The ADL report on the group notes: “While some extreme actors who claim to be affiliated with Antifa do engage in violence or vandalism at rallies and events, this is not the norm.” The Counter Extremism Project labels Antifa as “one of the most prominent far-left movements in the United States,” but notes it’s “not a coherent, centralized group but a broad ideology centered around the so-called opposition to fascism.” The report notes that the interests of groups making up Antifa “may or may not align with anarchism, socialism, communism, environmentalism, indigenous rights, gay rights, or other social justice causes.” Since the Black Lives Matter protests of 2020, Trump and several conservatives have used Antifa as a catch-all term to describe left-wing groups. What Do We Know About…
Union
U$0.014802+4.82%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.524-1.89%
BLACKHOLE
BLACK$0.3354+18.30%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 13:02
Kopīgot
What to Expect From The Fed This Year After First Rate Cut in 2025

What to Expect From The Fed This Year After First Rate Cut in 2025

The United States central bank has just cut rates for the first time this year, and investors are now watching for its next move.
Movement
MOVE$0.1294-3.43%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.0798-6.43%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00585-0.84%
Kopīgot
CryptoPotato2025/09/18 13:02
Kopīgot
Trump sues New York Times for $15B, $TRUMP token

Trump sues New York Times for $15B, $TRUMP token

The post Trump sues New York Times for $15B, $TRUMP token appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Donald Trump sued The New York Times, four of its journalists, and book publisher Penguin Random House for $15 billion in damages in a defamation lawsuit. The lawsuit, filed Monday in a federal court in Florida, alleges their stories intentionally damaged his reputation and one of his major businesses, the $TRUMP cryptocurrency token. In the complaint, Trump charges a sustained attempt by the Times and its reporters to take him down through what he describes as malicious and false reporting. The case identifies a book titled Lucky Loser: How Donald Trump Squandered His Father’s Fortune and Created the Illusion of Success, written by Times reporters Susanne Craig and Russ Buettner. And published by Penguin Random House. Trump’s attorneys contend that the book, as well as accompanying articles questioning his business history and connections between the $TRUMP token and Chinese crypto mogul Justin Sun. Which is unfairly injured both his reputation and his cryptocurrency venture. It responded by rejecting the allegations, referring to the suit as meritless. “This lawsuit has no merit. It has no legitimate legal claims and is instead an effort to discourage and stifle independent reporting,” the paper stated. By promising to keep fighting for press freedom. The legal action comes as the $TRUMP token suffers significant losses. Figures from CoinMarketCap indicate the coin has plunged almost 88% from its all-time high of around $75 to around $8.50. This is giving it a market capitalization of $1.7 billion. Trump maintains that negative news coverage directly contributed to the losses. It is a decline notwithstanding, Trump’s individual fortune has increased due to other crypto-related businesses and investments. Trump’s sons, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr.. They have diversified their engagement in blockchain ventures, highlighting the family’s continued thrust into digital assets. Source: https://thenewscrypto.com/trump-sues-new-york-times-for-15b-says-reporting-hurt-trump-token/
1
1$0.011353+142.53%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.524-1.89%
SUN
SUN$0.023489+1.84%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 13:01
Kopīgot
U.S. Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rates Amid Economic Slowdown

U.S. Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rates Amid Economic Slowdown

Newest entrant to Fed Board of Governors Stephen Miran was the only dissenting vote, calling for a 50 basis-point cut instead.
Union
U$0.014802+4.82%
Kopīgot
Blockhead2025/09/18 13:00
Kopīgot
Nasdaq Proposal Analysis: How Tokenized Securities Will Reshape the U.S. Stock Trading Ecosystem

Nasdaq Proposal Analysis: How Tokenized Securities Will Reshape the U.S. Stock Trading Ecosystem

Author: Aki Wu on Blockchain On September 8, 2025, Nasdaq submitted a landmark proposal to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), seeking to amend its exchange rules to allow tokenized securities to be traded on its market. This means that Nasdaq-listed US stocks like Apple and Amazon could potentially be listed, traded, and settled on Nasdaq in the form of blockchain tokens. If approved, this proposal would be the first time a major US stock exchange has permitted tokenized stock trading, marking the first large-scale introduction of blockchain technology into the core markets of Wall Street. This article will systematically review the key points of Nasdaq's proposal, the motivations behind it, the potential market shifts it could bring, its impact on the "US stock blockchain" initiative and related sectors, and explore the potential development paths for this innovative initiative. Proposal Highlights: Detailed Explanation of Nasdaq Trading Rules Amendments The core of Nasdaq's 19b-4 Rule amendments submitted to the SEC is to allow member brokerages and investors to choose to trade and settle Nasdaq-listed equity securities and exchange-traded products (ETPs) in tokenized form. Specifically, the rule amendments include the following: 1. Expanding the definition of “securities” to include tokenized forms of securities in Equity 1, Section 1 The proposal first amended the exchange’s definition of “securities,” emphasizing that “tokenized securities are still securities,” rejecting the “isolated” trading model that is decoupled from the main market and expanding it to include two forms: Traditional form: This refers to a digital record of asset ownership and rights, but does not utilize distributed ledgers or blockchain technology. This refers to the electronic record-keeping method currently used in US stocks, which essentially still corresponds to the electronic registration of paper securities. Tokenization: This refers to the digital representation of asset ownership and rights, recorded and transferred using blockchain (distributed ledger) technology. Simply put, the rights associated with a stock are issued on the blockchain and represented as tokens. Nasdaq explicitly stipulates that a tokenized security is considered an equivalent security and can be traded on the same order book as its traditional counterpart only if it is fully homogeneous. This means that the token must be fungible with traditional shares, share the same CUSIP (Uniform Securities Identification Number), and confer upon the holder the same substantive rights and privileges as traditional shares—including rights to equity returns, dividends, voting rights, and the right to distribute residual assets upon liquidation. If the tokenized security does not confer the same rights as the original share (e.g., no voting rights, no shareholder equity), or does not share the same CUSIP, the exchange will not treat it as equivalent to the traditional security and will instead treat it as a different product, such as a derivative or American Depositary Receipt (ADR). Because of this high standard, most so-called "tokenized stocks" currently on the market, such as Robinhood "Stock Tokens" and Xstocks, do not actually meet the above conditions. At best, they are just shadow tokens that reflect stock prices, do not represent real equity, and usually do not confer voting rights; dividends are mostly reflected in the form of reinvestment or cash equivalents; the legal relationship is mostly directed to the SPV or issuing vehicle rather than the listed company itself, and most products are mainly redeemed in cash. Direct "exchange for original shares" will be subject to custody and compliance restrictions. 2. Unified matching and distributed settlement: trading and clearing mechanism Equity 4, Rule 4757 Nasdaq plans to fully integrate tokenized securities with traditional securities at the trading level. The proposal stipulates that as long as the tokenized version of a stock meets the aforementioned homogeneity requirements, it will share the same order book as traditional stocks and be matched according to the same order matching and priority rules. In other words, the exchange's matching engine will treat tokenized and non-tokenized buy and sell orders equally. Indeed, Nasdaq emphasizes that "at the trading stage, there is no difference between the two; the fundamental trade execution process is identical." Equity 4, Rule 4756、4758 The difference lies in the settlement process. Currently, U.S. stock transactions are typically cleared and settled through the Depository Trust Company (DTC). By introducing tokenization, Nasdaq will offer trading participants a new option: they can use tokens for settlement. The specific process is as follows: When brokers enter orders with the exchange, they can choose to specify that they wish to have their orders settled in tokens. If the order is executed and marked as token-settled, Nasdaq will pass the clearing instructions for the trade to DTC, which will then execute the security transfer in the background via blockchain. DTC will register stock ownership as on-chain tokens based on its own business rules and systems (including its currently developing blockchain settlement platform). The entire process will be transparent to front-end investors. Trades will still be matched on Nasdaq, but clearing and settlement will shift from traditional electronic bookkeeping to blockchain-based registration. Ultimately, the shares will be held as tokens on-chain. It's worth noting that Nasdaq's move isn't about creating a new market from scratch. Instead, it's leveraging existing market infrastructure, introducing blockchain as the underlying record-keeping technology without altering front-end trading mechanisms. This ensures that traditional stocks and tokenized shares maintain unified prices during trading, share market depth and liquidity, and maintain consistent information transparency and risk management. As Nasdaq explains in its filing, this plan aims to prevent different versions of tokenized shares from operating independently on multiple blockchains, fragmenting liquidity and ensuring that core mechanisms of the national market system, such as price discovery and best execution, are not impacted. This approach addresses the pain points of tokenized shares, including the lack of liquidity caused by the fragmentation of market-making capital and order books, resulting from multiple chains (ETH/SOL, etc.), multiple markets (regulated on-exchange trading versus crypto exchanges/DEXs), and geographical compliance restrictions. 3. Trading hours: 24/7 trading is not currently available Since their launch, tokenized stocks have been plagued by issues of deep liquidity and high impact during US stock market holidays. This misalignment in trading hours has also contributed to insufficient liquidity and price decoupling. Consequently, many investors are concerned about whether tokenized stocks can transcend existing US stock market trading hours and achieve 24/7 trading. Nasdaq's proposal offers a cautious answer: at this stage, tokenized securities will only be traded during existing trading hours, with no extensions or breaks in trading hours. Tokenized stocks cannot be traded outside of regular or extended trading hours, and will continue to follow US stock market practices, trading only during regular trading hours (9:30–16:00) and pre- and post-market hours, Monday through Friday, Eastern Time. Weekend or late-night trading is not currently supported. 4. Implementation path of on-chain settlement Nasdaq's tokenized stock trading relies on the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTC), a core clearinghouse in traditional financial markets. Notably, DTC has been exploring distributed ledger technology (DLT) clearing in recent years. Its "Project Ion" is a blockchain-based stock settlement platform designed to achieve T+0 and even real-time delivery. According to public information, Project Ion launched in a parallel pilot environment in 2022 and processes settlement instructions for over 100,000 stock trades daily. DTC developed the platform in collaboration with enterprise blockchain technology provider R3, using R3's Corda distributed ledger software and building a private permissioned blockchain as its underlying architecture. This network is a non-public consortium blockchain. This suggests that Nasdaq's tokenized transactions are more likely to be run on DTC's permissioned blockchain platform, rather than on public blockchains such as Ethereum, which have been widely discussed in the community. This would allow DTC to maintain its legacy system as the authoritative record, running it in parallel with the new DLT system to ensure security redundancy. Therefore, under Nasdaq's proposal, on-chain settlement would likely occur within a controlled "consortium blockchain" environment, with nodes maintained by financial infrastructure operators such as DTC. This ensures transaction privacy, network reliability, and regulatory control, meeting Wall Street's high standards for trade settlement systems. Consortium blockchains allow participants to undergo access control, ensuring greater control over data privacy and transaction speed, thus complying with regulatory requirements. Therefore, it is foreseeable that records of Nasdaq's tokenized shares will not appear on public blockchain explorers, but will instead be stored in a distributed ledger jointly maintained by Nasdaq, DTC, and related custodians. While Nasdaq has not specified the specifics of how its smart contracts will be deployed in its public documents, it is clear that Nasdaq does not intend to introduce a completely open token trading environment. Instead, it intends to utilize blockchain technology as a "behind-the-scenes" tool to enhance efficiency, while front-end transactions will still occur within a controlled system. The only change is to use blockchain records for bookkeeping. This means that investors will hold on-chain records approved by regulators, rather than crypto tokens that circulate freely outside the traditional system. Why did Nasdaq apply for tokenized securities? Blockchain has enormous potential to improve the efficiency of financial market infrastructure. Currently, US stock trades are settled on a delayed basis (T+1) (or T+2 in some markets). Blockchain technology can achieve near-real-time settlement (T+0 or even within seconds), reducing the time it takes for funds and securities to be held, and mitigating counterparty risk. Furthermore, blockchain's transparent and immutable distributed ledger provides a comprehensive audit trail, reducing reconciliation and manual errors. Nasdaq hopes to introduce tokenized settlement to expedite post-trade processes while reducing costs in clearing and custody. This is an attempt to revolutionize securities settlement mechanisms from the ground up. Nasdaq stated in its filing: "Today, securities, including stocks, have evolved from paper to electronic records, and tokenization is simply another method of digitally representing assets." By embracing blockchain, exchanges have demonstrated their determination to promote financial technology innovation so as not to fall behind in the new wave of technology. It is expected that the scale of the asset tokenization market is experiencing explosive growth, and the total market value of global tokenized assets will soar from approximately US$2.1 trillion in 2024 to approximately US$41.9 trillion in 2032, with a compound annual growth rate of 45.8%. Consequently, investors and issuers are showing strong interest in security tokenization, which represents a significant emerging market opportunity. Regulators and market participants in many countries are actively exploring the potential of blockchain-based securities, and the US cannot afford to lag behind. As a market organizer, Nasdaq hopes to capitalize on this trend, offering clients new trading options and thereby attracting more capital to the US market. By taking an early approach, Nasdaq can solidify its competitiveness in the digital asset era, especially as the White House actively promotes crypto-asset innovation and fosters a digital asset-friendly regulatory environment. It is crucial to ensure that tokenized securities develop within a compliant framework and prevent market fragmentation. As mentioned earlier, many tokenized stocks are currently traded on unregulated offshore platforms, lacking investor protections. Different platforms operate independently, leading to fragmented liquidity and market opacity. Nasdaq's proposal aims to incorporate these innovations into the mainstream regulatory system, thereby preventing investors from being drawn into unregulated markets by chasing novel concepts. While exchanges won't aggressively open up dazzling features in the short term, in the long term, stock tokenization opens up new possibilities for financial innovation. For example, stocks can be used as on-chain collateral in decentralized finance (DeFi), and equity tokens can be programmatically integrated into smart contracts to automate dividends, voting, and even the creation of entirely new derivatives and index products. These scenarios, difficult to achieve under traditional architectures, are expected to gradually become possible with tokenization. However, it's important to note that Nasdaq's tokenized securities trading venue remains on Nasdaq, meaning it's brokered within a compliant, centralized environment. This doesn't mean anyone can trade anonymously and freely on-chain. Conclusion: Long-term opportunities and industry outlook Nasdaq's promotion of tokenized securities trading is undoubtedly a major innovation in the underlying technology of securities trading. It marks a crucial step for traditional financial markets towards the blockchain era. From regulatory approval to technological preparation, this transformation will not be achieved overnight. According to Nasdaq's application documents, the relevant blockchain settlement infrastructure may not be ready until the end of the third quarter of 2026. Nasdaq anticipates that, assuming the proposal is approved by the SEC and the DTC's distributed ledger settlement system is launched, US investors could expect to see the first securities transactions settled in token form by the end of the third quarter of 2026. Investors need to recognize that this is a long-term theme. The GENIUS Act ushers in a new era of stablecoin compliance, and Nasdaq tokenized securities could become the next game-changing milestone. In the coming years, policy advancements and technological milestones related to this theme will continue to be a market focus, fostering cyclical investment opportunities in sectors such as oracles and RWAs. As Nasdaq management has stated, innovation should occur within national market systems to protect investors, not in the unregulated offshore wilderness. As Nasdaq tokenized stocks gradually launch, it will unlock greater potential for institutional capital to participate in on-chain equities. For example, large institutions can obtain real stock tokens through official channels and then confidently invest them in DeFi to generate returns. This represents a high level of capital that shadow token platforms currently struggle to attract. For the average user, once sovereign-level exchanges offer compliant stock tokens, holding shadow versions without shareholder rights becomes unnecessary. While the prospects are promising, potential limitations must be addressed. First, in the initial stages, the direct benefits for average investors may be limited. Currently, US retail investors can easily trade stocks through brokerages, and Nasdaq's tokenization will not immediately significantly reduce their trading costs or barriers to entry. While benefits such as 24/7 trading are not necessarily desirable for non-professional investors, they may not want to be constantly trading and experiencing volatility. Smart contracts are also subject to the risk of vulnerabilities and hacking, and if problems arise with tokenized stock contracts, it remains unclear who will bear liability. Furthermore, significant price deviations have been observed in some unregulated tokenized stock transactions abroad, exposing issues of insufficient liquidity and potential manipulation. Under Nasdaq's proposal, these deviations are expected to be reduced because the tokens are backed by real stocks and traditional market makers participate in pricing. Nasdaq's tokenized stock trading will mark a major milestone in the commercial application of blockchain technology. It signifies that blockchain is no longer confined to the cryptocurrency world, but has truly entered the core landscape of mainstream finance. From an industry perspective, this is an authoritative endorsement of the blockchain and Web3 ecosystem, inspiring more companies and developers to invest in this field. From a financial history perspective, this event may be seen as the starting point for the digital transformation of the traditional securities market, similar to the transition of exchanges from paper-based trading to electronic trading decades ago. For the Web3 community, this is an opportunity to put ideals into practice: concepts like decentralization and tokenization can only unlock their greatest value when integrated with the real economy. While this may not be the most utopian outcome for purist decentralization enthusiasts, it has significantly advanced the process of large-scale blockchain adoption.
NEAR
NEAR$3.152+6.37%
1
1$0.011353+142.53%
Gravity
G$0.01119-3.20%
Kopīgot
PANews2025/09/18 13:00
Kopīgot

Populārākās ziņas

Vairāk

Fed Actions Impact Cryptocurrency Market

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Dip As Traders Lock In Profit

Solana And Litecoin Predictions Show Limits, Pepeto Presale Gains 100x Buzz Today

When Is ‘A Big Bold Beautiful Journey’ Coming To Streaming?

How One Trader’s Success Can Inspire Your Crypto Journey with Invro Mining