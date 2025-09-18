2025-09-19 Friday

Kripto ziņas

Uzzini jaunākās kripto ziņas un jaunumus tirgū
Elizabeth Warren Probing Whether Trump’s AI and Crypto Czar David Sacks Broke Ethics Rules

The post Elizabeth Warren Probing Whether Trump’s AI and Crypto Czar David Sacks Broke Ethics Rules appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Elizabeth Warren and other liberal lawmakers questioned AI and crypto czar David Sacks on whether he has exceeded his 130-day limit as a temporary White House employee, raising ethics concerns. The lawmakers want a full record of Sacks’ workdays and locations since January, noting his dual role at the White House and at his AI- and crypto-focused venture firm. The inquiry follows a New York Times investigation linking the Trump family’s crypto platform to a UAE AI chip deal that Sacks reportedly helped finalize. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and other prominent liberal lawmakers have turned up the heat on White House AI and crypto czar David Sacks, pressing the Trump administration official Wednesday on whether he has overstayed his temporary post and violated ethics rules. In a letter sent to Sacks Wednesday morning and shared with Decrypt, Warren noted that as a Special Government Employee, the crypto czar is permitted to work in his position for only 130 days per year.  “Any effort to stay beyond the time limits imposed on you as a Special Government Employee (SGE) would raise additional ethics concerns for you and the Trump Administration, particularly as it moves to implement recently enacted cryptocurrency legislation and put in place new rules for the crypto industry,” Warren wrote. ﻿ The letter was also signed by prominent lawmakers including Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), and Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI).  Warren has requested Sacks to, within the next two weeks, provide the lawmakers with a list of days he has worked in any capacity for the Trump administration since his appointment in January, plus further details on where he has conducted said business, including in Silicon Valley.  The White House did not immediately respond to Decrypt’s request for comment.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 13:19
Economic policies are chasing investors away from US – Mercer

The post Economic policies are chasing investors away from US – Mercer appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A wave of clients are shifting away from U.S. assets as investors react to President Donald Trump’s trade and interest-rate agenda, according to Mercer LLC. The consulting firm says concern over tariffs, pressure on the Federal Reserve, a swelling budget deficit and the risk of a softer dollar are pushing money to Europe, Japan and other markets. Hooman Kaveh, Mercer’s global chief investment officer, said a rising share of the firm’s 3,900 clients, together overseeing about $17 trillion, are reducing U.S. exposure. The opening weeks in the early phase of Trump’s second term “has been a trigger for genuine diversification,” he noted in an interview this week. “We’re certainly seeing that in client portfolios where flows are toward diversifying markets, geographies, asset classes, currencies.” Market nerves were evident in early April after Trump’s “Liberation Day” announcement, when both U.S. stocks and Treasuries fell before rebounding. Even so, U.S. shares have trailed many overseas benchmarks in 2025 for dollar-based investors. Kaveh said investors are struggling to price the tariff path because the effects can cut two ways: either squeeze company margins or get passed through to consumers and lift inflation. “If you have a situation where tariffs are going to push prices up, and the weaker dollar potentially can increase inflation, that would cause the Fed much more of a challenge to cut rates,” he added. As mentione in a Bloomberg report, he called the White House’s preference for a weaker dollar “the Achilles heel to the current approach” since it can magnify the inflation impulse from tariffs. Where the money is going Trump’s repeated criticism of Chair Jerome Powell, saying he has been slow to lower borrowing costs, along with the president’s move to fire Governor Lisa Cook, is further encouraging clients to step back from the U.S., according to…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 13:17
Cache Wallet Brings AI Recovery to ICB Network’s Expanding Layer-1 Ecosystem, Driving Web3 Adoption

Cache Wallet, a non-custodial crypto wallet, with its asset recovery has joined Layer-1 blockchain ICB Network, an interoperable blockchain fully built by ICB.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 13:15
Trump-Backed World Liberty Financial Backs Winklevoss Twins-Led PAC That Wants To Make America World's Crypto Capital

Decentralized finance platform World Liberty Financial extended its support Wednesday to the Winklevoss Twins-led Digital Freedom Fund PAC, to help “advance” President Donald Trump’s cryptocurrency agenda.read more
Coinstats2025/09/18 13:14
Top Research Firm Predicts XRP Run to $50, Here’s Why

XRP has continued to maintain support within an important multi-year channel months after Sistine Research predicted a massive rally. For context, Sistine Research first shared its long-term analysis in April, using a weekly chart to compare XRP's current setup with its 2017 pattern.Visit Website
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 13:14
Crypto Market Cap Edges Up 2% as Bitcoin Approaches $118K After Fed Rate Trim

The global crypto market cap rose 2% to $4.2 trillion on Thursday, lifted by Bitcoin’s steady climb toward $118,000 after the Fed delivered its first interest rate cut of the year. Gains were measured, however, as investors weighed the central bank’s cautious tone on future policy moves. Bitcoin last traded 1% higher at $117,426. Ether rose 2.8% to $4,609. XRP also gained, rising 2.9% to $3.10. Fed Chair Jerome Powell described Wednesday’s quarter-point reduction as a risk-management step, stressing that policymakers were in no hurry to speed up the easing cycle. His comments dampened expectations of more aggressive cuts, limiting enthusiasm across risk assets. Traders Anticipated Fed Rate Trim, Leaving Little Room for Surprise Rally The Federal Open Market Committee voted 11-to-1 to lower the benchmark lending rate to a range of 4.00% to 4.25%. The sole dissent came from newly appointed governor Stephen Miran, who pushed for a half-point cut. Traders were largely prepared for the move. Futures markets tracked by the CME FedWatch tool had assigned a 96% probability to a 25 basis point cut, making the decision widely anticipated. That advance positioning meant much of the potential boost was already priced in, creating what analysts described as a “buy the rumour, sell the news” environment. Fed Rate Decision Creates Conditions for Crypto, But Traders Still Hold Back Andrew Forson, president of DeFi Technologies, said lower borrowing costs would eventually steer more money toward digital assets. “A lower cost of capital indicates more capital flows into the digital assets space because the risk hurdle rate for money is lower,” he noted. He added that staking products and blockchain projects could become attractive alternatives to traditional bonds, offering both yield and appreciation. Despite the cut, crypto markets remained calm. Open interest in Bitcoin futures held steady and no major liquidation cascades followed the Fed’s decision. Analysts pointed to Powell’s language and upcoming economic data as the key factors for traders before building larger positions. Powell’s Caution Tempers Immediate Impact of Fed Rate Move on Crypto Markets History also suggests crypto rallies after rate cuts often take time. When the Fed eased in Dec. 2024, Bitcoin briefly surged 5% cent before consolidating, with sustained gains arriving only weeks later. This time, market watchers are bracing for a similar pattern. Powell’s insistence on caution, combined with uncertainty around inflation and growth, has kept short-term volatility muted even as sentiment for risk assets improves. BitMine’s Tom Lee this week predicted that Bitcoin and Ether could deliver “monster gains” in the next three months if the Fed continues on an easing path. His view echoes broader expectations that liquidity-sensitive assets will outperform once the cycle gathers pace. For now, the crypto sector has digested the Fed’s move with restraint. Traders remain focused on signals from the central bank’s October meeting to determine whether Wednesday’s step marks the beginning of a broader policy shift or just a one-off adjustment
CryptoNews2025/09/18 13:14
Scroll updates DAO reform governance process and goals, aiming to complete preparations for the new structure by January 1st of next year

PANews reported on September 18th that the Ethereum Layer 2 network Scroll released an update on the evolution of its DAO, stating that it would not be disbanding the DAO, but rather improving it to accommodate its rapid growth. These changes do not pose protocol-level risks, and user funds remain secure. The goal of this governance reform is to create a DAO environment that is based on clear mandates and better aligns with Scroll's vision. Key structural changes proposed for the DAO include: 1. Foundation oversight and operational autonomy: The DAO will report to the Foundation; 2. Strategic resource allocation: DAO funds will be determined and allocated annually or biennially to ensure strategic and efficient use of resources; 3. Increased operational independence: The Foundation will withdraw from the day-to-day operations of the DAO and instead oversee it through an Executive Committee, ensuring that proposals align with Scroll's guidelines and retaining veto power when necessary. Scroll plans to recruit governance committee members in the coming days and work with them to design a new charter and governance model. These will be drafted into a proposal, which will be submitted for feedback and a vote by the DAO. The goal is to complete the new structure before the January 1, 2026 voting cycle. During this transitional phase, the community team will serve as the DAO's proof of concept. Earlier on September 11, ScrollDAO governance was announced to be "suspended" and the leadership team resigned collectively .
PANews2025/09/18 13:12
Federal Reserve Officials Forecast 2025 Rate Cuts

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/federal-reserve-2025-rate-cuts/
Coinstats2025/09/18 13:11
India bets on AI to transform $650B healthcare sector

The post India bets on AI to transform $650B healthcare sector appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > India bets on AI to transform $650B healthcare sector India stands at a critical crossroads in its healthcare transformation, with artificial intelligence (AI) emerging as both a powerful catalyst and a strategic necessity. As the nation’s healthcare sector races toward a projected $650 billion valuation by 2025, AI and data-driven technologies are not just enhancing efficiency; they are redefining how healthcare is delivered, accessed, and scaled across the country. The potential economic impact is evolving, with AI in healthcare expected to contribute up to $30 billion to India’s gross domestic product (GDP) within the same timeframe. India’s vast population (at 1.46 billion or nearly 18% of the world’s population), regional disparities, and overburdened health systems demand innovation. AI offers solutions that can identify gaps in access, improve diagnostic accuracy, and support personalized treatment. From remote care delivery and workflow automation to early disease detection, India’s AI-driven health initiatives are rapidly gaining momentum. Yet this transformation hinges on more than technology. Success will require strong public-private partnerships, interoperable digital public infrastructure, ethical guardrails, and a workforce equipped for the future of health. As global attention turns to responsible AI deployment, India has a unique opportunity—to catch up and lead. What follows is an urgent examination of how India is harnessing AI to transform its healthcare ecosystem: from groundbreaking innovations already redefining patient care to the critical challenges that must be tackled now to ensure this revolution is ethical, inclusive, and built to last. AI in healthcare could add $30B to India’s GDP in 2025 According to a report by NASSCOM, which stands for the National Association of Software and Service Companies, data and AI in healthcare present a significant economic opportunity for India, potentially contributing $25–30 billion to the national GDP as early as 2025.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 13:10
Bitcoin ETFs See $2.3B Surge, Strongest Since July: What It Means For The Price Outlook

The post Bitcoin ETFs See $2.3B Surge, Strongest Since July: What It Means For The Price Outlook appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin ETFs See $2.3B Surge, Strongest Since July: What It Means For The Price Outlook | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/bitcoin-etfs-see-2-3b-surge-since-july-what-it-mean/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 13:09
