A whale deposited another 3.09 million USDC into HyperLiquid to purchase 54,200 HYPE

PANews reported on September 18th that Onchain Lens monitoring revealed that a major whale deposited an additional 3.09 million USDC into HyperLiquid to purchase 54,200 HYPE tokens. Over the past 24 hours, the whale has used a total of 5.7 million USDC to purchase 101,600 HYPE tokens at a price of $56.19 per token.
PANews2025/09/18 13:37
SEC Greenlights Generic Listing Standards, Paving Faster Path for Crypto ETPs

TLDR: SEC approves generic listing standards for commodity-based trust shares on Nasdaq, CBOE, and NYSE. New rules remove the need for separate filings, speeding up crypto ETP listings and reducing delays. Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund and bitcoin options contracts cleared for listing under updated framework. Experts say more work remains before all crypto ETPs [...] The post SEC Greenlights Generic Listing Standards, Paving Faster Path for Crypto ETPs appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/18 13:37
Ripple, DBS and Franklin Templeton Launch Stablecoin Trading and Lending

The post Ripple, DBS and Franklin Templeton Launch Stablecoin Trading and Lending appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News DBS Bank has joined hands with Franklin Templeton and Ripple to list Franklin Templeton’s tokenized U.S. dollar money market fund, sgBENJI, alongside Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin on the DBS Digital Exchange. This collaboration gives accredited and institutional investors access to trading and lending services powered by tokenized assets and stablecoins. By merging banking, asset management, and …
CoinPedia2025/09/18 13:33
South Korean Custodian BDACS Launches First Fiat-Backed Won Stablecoin on AVAX

BDACS, a South Korean digital asset custodian, has officially launched the first Korean won–backed stablecoin on the Avalanche blockchain. Dubbed KRW1, the stablecoin is fully collateralized with Korean won deposits held at Woori Bank, AVAX reported on Thursday. “Every KRW1 is backed 1:1 with won held in escrow at Woori Bank,” wrote Avalanche on X. The stablecoin launch follows the successful completion of a full proof of concept (PoC) that validates its technical viability. “Currently in a pilot phase following a full PoC, KRW1 marks an important step toward regulated, bank-integrated digital money in Korea.” Avalanche Gets Strong Asian Narrative Avalanche connects with banks, users and institutions, enabling BDACS “to shape the future” of Korea’s digital economy with the stablecoin launch, the blockchain noted. “Avalanche provides the performance, security, and scale to bring it to life,” it added. Avalanche’s Asian footprint comes a week after the foundation announced plans to establish two AVAX reserve companies in the US. Further, Avalanche is one of BDACS’s core global partners, underscoring the firm’s commitment to scalable, institutional-grade blockchain infrastructure. “The Avalanche technology and its growing ecosystem of real-world assets will support BDACS and Woori Bank to deliver a trusted, innovative solution for Korea’s digital economy,” Justin Kim, Head of Asia at Ava Labs, said in an official release. BDACS completed a trademark registration for its proprietary won stablecoin KRW1 in December 2023. BDACS Develops Comprehensive Framework for KRW1 Issuance Per Avalanche post, BDACS is planning to utilise KRW1 as a “low-cost payment and settlement system” for public-sector programs. This would significantly lower the payment processing fees, making KRW1 a technical standard for stablecoins in Korea. “BDACS is not just a custody service provider,” said Harry Ryoo, CEO of BDACS. “We are building the backbone of the digital asset market, serving corporate, institutional, and public-sector partners alike.” Further, the company has developed a comprehensive framework for KRW1, including its issuance, management and transaction verification, an official release read. Besides, the stablecoin will have real-time API integration, which enables instant verification of reserves. The stablecoin craze in South Korea is taking shape among traditional finance players. At least three local financial institutions, including Kakao Bank, Kookmin Bank and the Industrial Bank of Korea, have filed for Korean won stablecoin trademarks. Early this month, Tether executives held stablecoin meetings with officials from the South Korean financial heavyweight Shinhan Bank
Avalanche
AVAX$34.06+2.55%
CryptoNews2025/09/18 13:33
First Multi-Asset Crypto ETP Opens Door to Institutional Adoption

The post First Multi-Asset Crypto ETP Opens Door to Institutional Adoption appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has officially approved the Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC) for trading on the stock exchange. The decision comes as the SEC also relaxes ETF listing standards. This approval provides easier access for traditional investors and signals a major regulatory shift, paving the way for institutional capital to flow into the crypto market. Grayscale Races to Launch the First Multi-Asset Crypto ETP According to Grayscale CEO Peter Mintzberg, the Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund ($GDLC) and the Generic Listing Standards have just been approved for trading. Sponsored Sponsored Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund $GDLC was just approved for trading along with the Generic Listing Standards. The Grayscale team is working expeditiously to bring the *FIRST* multi #crypto asset ETP to market with Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Cardano#BTC #ETH $XRP $SOL… — Peter Mintzberg (@PeterMintzberg) September 17, 2025 The Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC) is the first multi-asset crypto Exchange-Traded Product (ETP). It includes Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Solana (SOL), and Cardano (ADA). As of September, the portfolio allocation was 72.23%, 12.17%, 5.62%, 4.03%, and 1% respectively. Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC) Portfolio Allocation. Source: Grayscale Grayscale Investments launched GDLC in 2018. The fund’s primary goal is to expose investors to the most significant digital assets in the market without requiring them to buy, store, or secure the coins directly. In July, the SEC delayed its decision to convert GDLC from an OTC fund into an exchange-listed ETP on NYSE Arca, citing further review. However, the latest developments raise investors’ hopes that a multi-asset crypto ETP from Grayscale will soon become a reality. Approval under the Generic Listing Standards will help “streamline the process,” opening the door for more crypto ETPs. Ethereum, Solana, XRP, and ADA investors are the most…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 13:31
BREAKING: FED Releases Its Highly Anticipated Interest Rate Decision – Here’s the Decision and Bitcoin’s Initial Reaction

The post BREAKING: FED Releases Its Highly Anticipated Interest Rate Decision – Here’s the Decision and Bitcoin’s Initial Reaction appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The FED has finally announced its long-awaited interest rate decision. In line with expectations, the FED lowered interest rates by 25 basis points. Bitcoin’s first reaction after the decision is as follows: Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump is increasing pressure on the Fed. Having held interest rates steady since December, the Fed is choosing to assess the impact of Trump’s aggressive economic policies while the president resorts to direct intervention to lower interest rates. Trump has frequently criticized the Fed administration for its reluctance to cut interest rates, attempted to oust Fed Chair Jerome Powell, and announced the removal of board member Lisa Cook. The president also appointed his own economic advisor, Stephen Miran, to the Fed’s powerful Board of Governors, enabling him to take office through a fast-track Republican confirmation process. Speaking at the August 26th Cabinet meeting, Trump stated that they would soon have a majority on the ED Board of Directors, saying, “We will have a majority very soon. This will be great. When we have a majority, the housing market will revive and everything will go very well.” Trump’s moves have reignited debate about the Fed’s independence, with markets closely watching the president’s efforts to shape the agency’s top management. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/breaking-fed-releases-its-highly-anticipated-interest-rate-decision-heres-the-decision-and-bitcoins-initial-reaction/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 13:30
Australian regulators ease regulations on stablecoin intermediaries

PANews reported on September 18th that, according to Decrypt, the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has granted a regulatory exemption to stablecoin intermediaries, allowing them to distribute cryptocurrencies issued by licensed Australian institutions without having to hold a separate financial services license. The exemption, published Thursday, states that intermediaries distributing stablecoins issued by Australian Financial Services (AFS) licensed issuers no longer need to apply for separate AFS, market, or clearing facility licenses. This measure, effective upon registration of federal legislation, is a significant step forward in addressing Australia's regulatory challenges in the stablecoin market. Blockchain APAC CEO Steve Vallas stated that this move is a temporary transition before broader reforms and is consistent with financial services law. The exemption does not change the determination of whether stablecoins are financial products, but simply "suspends the secondary licensing requirement for distributors of licensed issuers," allowing distribution through licensed channels while maintaining issuer liability and requiring intermediaries to provide product disclosure statements to ensure transparency.
PANews2025/09/18 13:25
Ripple Links RLUSD Stablecoin to Franklin Templeton Fund on DBS Digital Exchange

TLDR: DBS, Ripple, and Franklin Templeton will enable sgBENJI token trades using RLUSD stablecoin on DBS Digital Exchange. Investors can rebalance portfolios 24/7 and earn yield by holding tokenized money market funds on the XRP Ledger. DBS will explore repo lending, allowing sgBENJI tokens to serve as collateral for credit and wider liquidity access. Franklin [...] The post Ripple Links RLUSD Stablecoin to Franklin Templeton Fund on DBS Digital Exchange appeared first on Blockonomi.
XRP
XRP$3.0315-2.94%
Blockonomi2025/09/18 13:21
DBS lists Franklin Templeton’s sgBENJI token and Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin on its exchange

DBS lists Franklin Templeton’s sgBENJI token and Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin on its exchange.
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 13:20
Australia's Regulator Eases Rules on Stablecoin Intermediaries

Australia's ASIC signaled the relief could be extended to more issuers as additional stablecoins obtain AFS licences.
Coinstats2025/09/18 13:19
