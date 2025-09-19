2025-09-19 Friday

Kripto ziņas

Uzzini jaunākās kripto ziņas un jaunumus tirgū
Power Cuts: Tether Owes Nearly $5 Million in Energy Bills to Uruguay

The post Power Cuts: Tether Owes Nearly $5 Million in Energy Bills to Uruguay appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Local reports say the power company cut power to Tether’s operation on July 25 amid a renegotiation of Uruguay’s power tariffs. In June, the company signed an MoU conditioned on payment of its outstanding debts. Tether Faces Power Cuts in Uruguay Amidst $5 Million Outstanding Energy Debt Tether, the multi-billion-dollar crypto and stablecoin company, is […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/power-cuts-tether-owes-nearly-5-million-in-energy-bills-to-uruguay/
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0013505+6.75%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017758-4.29%
Multichain
MULTI$0.03975-7.94%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 17:44
Joe Lubin: the MetaMask token ($MASK) is coming

Joe Lubin, CEO of Consensys and co-founder of Ethereum, reiterated in an interview with The Block, "The MASK token is coming."
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01381-4.56%
Mask Network
MASK$1.301-1.43%
JOE
JOE$0.1994+1.21%
The Cryptonomist2025/09/19 17:44
XRP and Dogecoin ETFs Record $54.7 Million in First-Day Trading Volume

TLDR REX-Osprey XRP and Dogecoin ETFs launched with combined $54.7 million first-day trading volume XRP ETF (XRPR) led with $37.7 million in trades, the “biggest day one” of any 2025 ETF launch Dogecoin ETF (DOJE) reached $17 million in volume, placing it among top five ETF launches this year Both ETFs registered under Investment Company [...] The post XRP and Dogecoin ETFs Record $54.7 Million in First-Day Trading Volume appeared first on Blockonomi.
XRP
XRP$3.0315-2.94%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
REVOX
REX$0.039367-24.67%
Blockonomi2025/09/19 17:42
Bank of Canada Calls for Guardrails as Stablecoins Go Mainstream

The central bank warned Canada risks falling behind without federal stablecoin regulation as domestic adoption accelerates.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.07985-6.37%
Coinstats2025/09/19 17:42
First US Spot XRP & DOGE ETFs Break the Market With Record Inflows

The REX-Osprey Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) launched with a bang, surpassing analysts expectations on its debut trading day
XRP
XRP$3.0315-2.94%
DOGE
DOGE$0.27199-3.51%
FUND
FUND$0.01851--%
CryptoPotato2025/09/19 17:42
Aster Token Explodes 1,650% in First 24 Hours, Platform TVL Surges Past $1B – Is This the Next Hyperliquid?

Aster's native token exploded 1,650% in its first 24 hours of trading to reach $0.528 with $345 million volume and 330,000 new wallets as the CZ-backed decentralized exchange platform saw TVL surge from $660M to over $1B, positioning itself as a serious multi-chain challenger to Hyperliquid's $55B valuation dominance.
1
1$0.011353+142.53%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01381-4.56%
Aster
ASTER$0.6846+128.20%
Coinstats2025/09/19 17:42
Boundless Mainnet Unveils Revolutionary ZK Computing Marketplace

The post Boundless Mainnet Unveils Revolutionary ZK Computing Marketplace appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Boundless Mainnet Unveils Revolutionary ZK Computing Marketplace Skip to content Home Crypto News Boundless Mainnet Unveils Revolutionary ZK Computing Marketplace Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/boundless-mainnet-launch/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017758-4.29%
ZKsync
ZK$0.05624-5.03%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 17:42
Eurogroup President Donohoe: Digital Euro is an important part of Europe's future

PANews reported on September 19 that Eurogroup President Donohoe said: The digital euro is an important part of Europe's future.
Particl
PART$0.2055-1.24%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12178-3.73%
PANews2025/09/19 17:40
MetaMask MASK Token Coming Sooner Than Expected, Says ConsenSys CEO Joseph Lubin

MetaMask will launch its MASK token sooner than expected, ending years of speculation, said Ethereum co-founder and ConsenSys CEO Joseph Lubin. Lubin’s comments, made on [...]
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01381-4.56%
Mask Network
MASK$1.301-1.43%
Insidebitcoins2025/09/19 17:40
PayPal Takes PYUSD to TRON, Extending Its Stablecoin Footprint

The post PayPal Takes PYUSD to TRON, Extending Its Stablecoin Footprint appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: PayPal has launched its PYUSD stablecoin on TRON using LayerZero’s tech. After a slow start on Ethereum, PYUSD finds new momentum on TRON, where massive transaction volume and stablecoin liquidity promise real-world utility. With LayerZero enabling seamless transfers, PYUSD is now accessible across multiple blockchains, including TRON, for borderless payments for millions of users. PayPal is upping its blockchain bet. This week, the payments giant announced that its US dollar-backed stablecoin, PayPal USD (PYUSD), is now live on the TRON blockchain through LayerZero’s interoperability framework. What does this mean for PayPal, its users, and broader crypto adoption? Moving money around the world just got a whole lot faster, cheaper, and easier. PayPal From Ethereum to TRON: Broadening Horizons When PayPal first unleashed its PYUSD stablecoin in August 2023, it started life on Ethereum as an ERC-20 token. It was issued by Paxos and backed by dollar deposits, short-term Treasuries, and cash equivalents; a no-frills, stable rail for digital payments. But in those early months, adoption felt cautious. PYUSD showed up on exchanges, some wallets integrated it, and by the end of the year, Venmo had added support. Still, it was finding its footing, more of a proof of concept than a global payments disruptor. Fast forward to today, and PayPal’s decision to take PYUSD to TRON reads like a very different move. This isn’t a flashy experiment tacked onto a fintech dashboard. It’s a clear signal that PayPal wants the stablecoin to live where these dollar-pegged coins actually move, at scale, in the real world. And TRON isn’t a random pick. The TRON network runs at full tilt, processing an average of 9 million transactions a day. It’s home to one of the largest pools of stablecoin liquidity anywhere, hosting more than $76 billion in Tether (USDT) as…
Threshold
T$0.01675-3.84%
RealLink
REAL$0.06405-1.97%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08736-0.79%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 17:40
Populārākās ziņas

Fed Actions Impact Cryptocurrency Market

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Dip As Traders Lock In Profit

Solana And Litecoin Predictions Show Limits, Pepeto Presale Gains 100x Buzz Today

When Is ‘A Big Bold Beautiful Journey’ Coming To Streaming?

How One Trader’s Success Can Inspire Your Crypto Journey with Invro Mining