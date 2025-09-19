PayPal Takes PYUSD to TRON, Extending Its Stablecoin Footprint

Key Insights: PayPal has launched its PYUSD stablecoin on TRON using LayerZero's tech. After a slow start on Ethereum, PYUSD finds new momentum on TRON, where massive transaction volume and stablecoin liquidity promise real-world utility. With LayerZero enabling seamless transfers, PYUSD is now accessible across multiple blockchains, including TRON, for borderless payments for millions of users. PayPal is upping its blockchain bet. This week, the payments giant announced that its US dollar-backed stablecoin, PayPal USD (PYUSD), is now live on the TRON blockchain through LayerZero's interoperability framework. What does this mean for PayPal, its users, and broader crypto adoption? Moving money around the world just got a whole lot faster, cheaper, and easier. PayPal From Ethereum to TRON: Broadening Horizons When PayPal first unleashed its PYUSD stablecoin in August 2023, it started life on Ethereum as an ERC-20 token. It was issued by Paxos and backed by dollar deposits, short-term Treasuries, and cash equivalents; a no-frills, stable rail for digital payments. But in those early months, adoption felt cautious. PYUSD showed up on exchanges, some wallets integrated it, and by the end of the year, Venmo had added support. Still, it was finding its footing, more of a proof of concept than a global payments disruptor. Fast forward to today, and PayPal's decision to take PYUSD to TRON reads like a very different move. This isn't a flashy experiment tacked onto a fintech dashboard. It's a clear signal that PayPal wants the stablecoin to live where these dollar-pegged coins actually move, at scale, in the real world. And TRON isn't a random pick. The TRON network runs at full tilt, processing an average of 9 million transactions a day. It's home to one of the largest pools of stablecoin liquidity anywhere, hosting more than $76 billion in Tether (USDT) as…