2025-09-19 Friday

Bloomberg analysts predict that over 100 crypto ETFs will be listed in the next 12 months.

PANews reported on September 18 that Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas wrote on the X platform that the number of ETF listings doubled after the US SEC implemented universal ETF listing standards. Therefore, after the new regulations are introduced, it is likely that more than 100 crypto ETFs will be listed in the next 12 months. Earlier today, news broke that the U.S. SEC approved universal listing standards to speed up the approval of cryptocurrency ETFs .
PANews2025/09/18 13:51
GD Culture to Acquire Pallas Capital Assets, Adding 7,500 Bitcoin to Treasury

The post GD Culture to Acquire Pallas Capital Assets, Adding 7,500 Bitcoin to Treasury appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. GD Culture Group has entered a share‑exchange agreement to acquire Pallas Capital’s assets, including 7,500 BTC, to accelerate its crypto‑treasury strategy. Pallas Capital Acquisition Boosts GD Culture’s Treasury Strategy GD Culture Group Limited (Nasdaq: GDC) has announced a landmark deal to acquire Pallas Capital Holding Ltd., adding 7,500 bitcoin to its balance sheet as part […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/gd-culture-to-acquire-pallas-capital-assets-adding-7500-bitcoin-to-treasury/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 13:51
Ripple CEO: Confident XRP will be included in the White House's crypto reserves, and the XRP ETF may be approved before the end of the year

PANews reported on September 18th that, according to Watcher.guru, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse expressed confidence in an interview with Bloomberg that XRP will be included in the White House's cryptocurrency reserve. Garlinghouse also emphasized that the US SEC may approve an XRP ETF before the end of the year. Garlinghouse stated that the emergence of an XRP ETF is "inevitable." Currently, the SEC has over 11 XRP ETF applications pending, including those from Franklin Templeton, Bitwise, and Canary. The SEC has postponed Franklin Templeton's application until November of this year.
PANews2025/09/18 13:51
DBS Bank partners with Franklin Templeton, Ripple on tokenized finance services

DBS Bank teams up with Franklin Templeton and Ripple to list tokenized money market fund and stablecoin on DBS Digital Exchange. DBS Bank is deepening its push into digital assets through a new partnership with Franklin Templeton and Ripple that…
Crypto.news2025/09/18 13:49
Metaplanet Stock Slides as Top Japanese Bitcoin Treasury Sets Up Shop in Miami

The post Metaplanet Stock Slides as Top Japanese Bitcoin Treasury Sets Up Shop in Miami appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Tokyo-listed Metaplanet is expanding to the U.S. Its Miami-based subsidiary will initially have $15 million in capital. The firm meanwhile closed on its $1.45 billion public offering. Metaplanet, a Tokyo-listed hotel group that owns $2.3 billion worth of Bitcoin, said on Wednesday that its business is expanding to the U.S. The firm, which owns more than 20,000 Bitcoin, is establishing a subsidiary in Miami, Florida, to “manage and grow income-generation activities,” according to a press release. Metaplanet said the wholly-owned firm, dubbed Metaplanet Income Corp., will initially have $15 million in capital. It will provide its parent company with a better opportunity to “pursue derivatives operations and related activities that produce revenue,” Metaplanet added. The company’s shares changed hands around $4.06, falling nearly 4% on Wednesday, according to Yahoo Finance. The company’s stock price has plunged roughly 68% over the past three months from $12.90, although it has still increased 74% year-to-date. ﻿ Founded in 1999, Metaplanet has managed budget hotels across Japan, including “love hotels,” but Wednesday’s announcement makes no mention of hospitality. Rather, Metaplanet said the new subsidiary will be separate from its treasury operations. In the second quarter, Metaplanet disclosed an operating profit of ¥817 million ($5.5 million) on ¥1.23 billion ($8.4 million) in total sales, according to a shareholder presentation.  The performance was largely driven by Metaplanet’s income-generation segment, which generated ¥1.13 billion ($7.7 million) by selling Bitcoin put options. The derivatives are only profitable for buyers when Bitcoin’s spot price falls below an option’s given strike price. “This business has become our engine of growth, generating consistent revenue and net income,” Metaplanet President Simon Gerovich said on X on Wednesday. Gerovich separately said on Wednesday that Metaplanet had officially closed on its $1.45 billion offering of 385 million shares. More than 70 investors…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 13:49
Altcoins Poised to Benefit from SEC’s New ETF Listing Standards

The post Altcoins Poised to Benefit from SEC’s New ETF Listing Standards appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. On Wednesday, the US SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission) took a landmark step in crypto regulation, approving generic listing standards for spot crypto ETFs (exchange-traded funds). This new framework eliminates the case-by-case 19b-4 approval process, streamlining the path for multiple digital asset ETFs to enter the market in the coming weeks. Grayscale’s Multi-Crypto Milestone Sponsored Grayscale secured a first-mover advantage as its Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC) received approval under the new listing standards. Products that will be traded under the ticker GDLC include Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Cardano. “Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund $GDLC was just approved for trading along with the Generic Listing Standards. The Grayscale team is working expeditiously to bring the FIRST multi-crypto asset ETP to market with Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Cardano,” wrote Grayscale CEO Peter Mintzberg. The approval marks the US’s first diversified, multi-crypto ETP, signaling a shift toward broader portfolio products rather than single-asset ETFs. Bloomberg’s Eric Balchunas explained that around 12–15 cryptocurrencies now qualify for spot ETF consideration. However, this is contingent on the altcoins having established futures trading on Coinbase Derivatives for at least six months. Sponsored This includes well-known altcoins like Dogecoin (DOGE), Litecoin (LTC), and Chainlink (LINK), alongside the majors already included in Grayscale’s GDLC. Altcoins in the Spotlight Amid New Era of ETF Eligibility Several assets have already met the key condition, regulated futures trading on Coinbase. For example, Solana futures launched in February 2024, making the token eligible as of August 19. “The SEC approved generic ETF listing standards. Assets with a regulated futures contract trading for 6 months qualify for a spot ETF. Solana met this criterion on Aug 19, 6 months after SOL futures launched on Coinbase Derivatives,” SolanaFloor indicated. Sponsored Crypto investors and communities also identified which tokens stand to gain. Chainlink…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 13:46
South Korea Launches First Won-Backed Stablecoin on Avalanche

The post South Korea Launches First Won-Backed Stablecoin on Avalanche appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News South Korea’s BDACS has rolled out KRW1, the nation’s first Korean won-backed stablecoin, built on the Avalanche blockchain. Fully collateralized with won deposits at Woori Bank, KRW1 offers a secure and transparent bridge between traditional finance and blockchain. Its launch, following a successful proof of concept, marks a key step in Korea’s digital finance evolution, …
CoinPedia2025/09/18 13:43
Ethereum Bulls Eye New Records Despite Market Volatility — What’s Driving Sentiment?

The post Ethereum Bulls Eye New Records Despite Market Volatility — What’s Driving Sentiment? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. My name is Godspower Owie, and I was born and brought up in Edo State, Nigeria. I grew up with my three siblings who have always been my idols and mentors, helping me to grow and understand the way of life. My parents are literally the backbone of my story. They’ve always supported me in good and bad times and never for once left my side whenever I feel lost in this world. Honestly, having such amazing parents makes you feel safe and secure, and I won’t trade them for anything else in this world. I was exposed to the cryptocurrency world 3 years ago and got so interested in knowing so much about it. It all started when a friend of mine invested in a crypto asset, which he yielded massive gains from his investments. When I confronted him about cryptocurrency he explained his journey so far in the field. It was impressive getting to know about his consistency and dedication in the space despite the risks involved, and these are the major reasons why I got so interested in cryptocurrency. Trust me, I’ve had my share of experience with the ups and downs in the market but I never for once lost the passion to grow in the field. This is because I believe growth leads to excellence and that’s my goal in the field. And today, I am an employee of Bitcoinnist and NewsBTC news outlets. My Bosses and co-workers are the best kinds of people I have ever worked with, in and outside the crypto landscape. I intend to give my all working alongside my amazing colleagues for the growth of these companies. Sometimes I like to picture myself as an explorer, this is because I like visiting new places, I like learning new things (useful…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 13:42
SEC Approves New Crypto ETF Rule, Paving Way for Faster Listings

The post SEC Approves New Crypto ETF Rule, Paving Way for Faster Listings appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved generic listing standards for commodity-based exchange-traded products (ETPs), including those tied to cryptocurrencies. Until now, every new crypto ETF required separate approval, a process that could drag on for 240 days or more. Under the new rules, if a fund meets certain requirements, exchanges such as …
CoinPedia2025/09/18 13:39
DBS teams up with Franklin Templeton and Ripple to launch tokenised fund

The post DBS teams up with Franklin Templeton and Ripple to launch tokenised fund appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. DBS, Franklin Templeton, and Ripple partnered to launch tokenised trading and lending services for accredited and institutional investors. The plan combines Franklin Templeton’s tokenised money market fund with Ripple’s U.S. dollar stablecoin RLUSD and makes them available on DBS Digital Exchange. This partnership is one of the biggest efforts to connect tokenised money market funds to stablecoins on a regulated platform. DBS will list Franklin Templeton’s sgBENJI token next to Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin to give investors new ways to trade and manage liquidity. DBS introduces tokenised fund and stablecoin on its digital exchange Investors who want stability can hold Ripple’s RLUSD, backed by the U.S. dollar, while those looking for yields can choose Franklin Templeton’s sgBENJI token, linked to a short-term money market fund. When market conditions change, investors will be able to quickly switch between the two tokens without leaving the DBS platform. DBS will also allow investors to use the sgBENJI token as collateral for borrowing money or accessing more liquidity. Clients can pledge sgBENJI tokens in repurchase agreements or through third-party platforms where DBS is the trusted agent to hold the pledged assets. This way, investors can take out loans without selling their holdings, and the bank will make tokenised products more attractive.  Chief Executive Officer of DBS Digital Exchange, Lim Wee Kian, said digital assets break the limits of traditional banking hours. They allow investors to trade faster, settle transactions more securely, and manage portfolios 24/7. He added that the partnership with Franklin Templeton and Ripple proves that tokenisation can grow to become an integral part of the global financial system because it combines financial experience with blockchain technology.  Franklin Templeton and Ripple build tokenisation network with sgBENJI and RLUSD Franklin Templeton said it will issue its sgBENJI tokens on the XRP ledger because it processes…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 13:38
