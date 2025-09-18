2025-09-19 Friday

Curve Finance votes on proposal to share revenue directly with CRV holders

Curve Finance has proposed a new protocol called Yield Basis that would share revenue directly with CRV holders, marking a shift from one-off incentives to sustainable income. Curve Finance founder Michael Egorov has introduced a proposal to give CRV token…
Crypto.news2025/09/18 14:06
SEC clears framework for fast-tracked crypto ETF listings

The post SEC clears framework for fast-tracked crypto ETF listings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Securities and Exchange Commission has approved new generic listing standards for spot crypto exchange-traded funds, clearing the way for faster approvals. Summary SEC has greenlighted new generic listing standards for spot crypto ETFs. Rule change eliminates lengthy case-by-case approvals, aligning crypto ETFs with commodity funds. Grayscale’s Digital Large Cap Fund and Bitcoin ETF options also gain approval. The U.S. SEC has approved new generic listing standards that will allow exchanges to fast-track spot crypto ETFs, marking a pivotal shift in U.S. digital asset regulation. According to a Sept. 17 press release, the SEC voted to approve rule changes from Nasdaq, NYSE Arca, and Cboe BZX, enabling them to list and trade commodity-based trust shares, including those holding spot digital assets, without submitting individual proposals for each product. A streamlined path for crypto ETFs Under the new rules, an ETF can be listed without SEC sign-off if its underlying asset trades on a market with surveillance-sharing agreements, has active CFTC-regulated futures contracts for at least six months, or already represents at least 40% of an existing listed ETF. This brings crypto ETFs in line with traditional commodity-based funds under Rule 6c-11, eliminating a process that could take up to 240 days. SEC chair Paul Atkins said the move was designed to “maximize investor choice and foster innovation” while ensuring the U.S. remains the leading market for digital assets. Jamie Selway, director of the division of trading and markets, called the framework “a rational, rules-based approach” that balances access with investor protection. First products already approved Alongside the new standards, the SEC cleared the listing of the Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund, which tracks spot assets based on the CoinDesk 5 Index. It also approved trading of options tied to the Cboe Bitcoin U.S. ETF Index and its mini version, with…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 14:04
Huawei reveals giant new AI chip cluster as Nvidia’s China issues rise

The post Huawei reveals giant new AI chip cluster as Nvidia’s China issues rise appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A person walks past a display of an Atlas 900 AI cluster at the Huawei stand during the World Artificial Intelligence Conference at the Shanghai World Expo and Convention Center in Shanghai on July 28, 2025. Hector Retamal | Afp | Getty Images BEIJING — Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei announced Thursday new computing systems for powering artificial intelligence with its in-house Ascend chips, as it steps up pressure on U.S. rival Nvidia. The company said it plans to launch its new “Atlas 950 SuperCluster” as soon as next year. The U.S. has sought to cut China off from the most advanced semiconductors for training AI models. To cope, Chinese companies have turned more to grouping large numbers of less efficient, often homegrown, chips together to achieve similar computing capabilities. Under Huawei’s AI computing infrastructure, a supercluster is connected to multiple superpods, which, in turn, are built from multiple supernodes. Supernodes, which form the base, are built on Ascend chips, using system design to overcome technical limitations imposed by U.S. sanctions. Huawei said its new Atlas 950 supernode would support 8,192 Ascend chips, and that the Atlas 950 SuperCluster would use more than 500,000 chips. A more advanced Atlas 960 version, slated for launch in 2027, would support 15,488 Ascend chips per node. The full supercluster would have more than 1 million Ascend chips, according to Huawei. It was not immediately clear how the systems compared with those powered by Nvidia chips. Huawei claimed in a press release that the new supernodes would be the world’s most powerful by computing power for several years. “Huawei’s announcement on its computing breakthrough is well timed with recent increasing emphasis by the Chinese government on self-reliance on China’s own chip technologies,” said George Chen, partner and co-chair, digital practice, The Asia Group. While he…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 14:02
Ripple’s $RLUSD Integrates with DBS and Franklin Templeton to Expand Onchain Markets

Ripple, DBS, and Franklin Templeton launch trading and lending solutions powered by RLUSD and tokenized money market funds. The partnership enables sgBENJI trading on DBS Digital Exchange and explores collateralized lending options. According to a Press Release, Ripple has unveiled a major partnership with DBS Bank and Franklin Templeton. The three firms will launch trading [...]]]>
Crypto News Flash2025/09/18 14:02
Trump’s AI And Crypto Czar Under New Investigation By Senator Warren

Venture capitalist David Sacks, appointed by President Donald Trump as the administration’s artificial intelligence (AI) and crypto czar, is facing increased scrutiny from Democratic lawmakers regarding his tenure in the White House.  Although it was originally intended to be a brief assignment, concerns have emerged that Sacks may have exceeded the 130-day limit imposed on […]
Bitcoinist2025/09/18 14:00
South Korea’s $657 Million Exit from Tesla Signals a Big Crypto Pivot

In a dramatic shift in investment patterns, South Korean retail investors withdrew $657 million from Tesla stock in August 2025, representing the largest monthly outflow in more than two years. At the same time, by mid-2025, they had shifted more than $12 billion into U.S.-listed companies tied to cryptocurrency, indicating a deepening preference for digital […]
Tronweekly2025/09/18 14:00
Dogecoin Gains Momentum, While Avalon Gains Attention In Crypto Real Estate Sector

Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 14:00
Beijing has paused its antitrust investigation into Google

Beijing is shelving its antitrust case against Google, as the United States and China ramp up negotiations over TikTok and Nvidia during a tense period in relations. People briefed on the matter said China’s State Administration for Market Regulation chose to end the competition inquiry into Google, a status in Chinese called “zhongzhi”, the Financial […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 13:54
DBS Bank, Franklin Templeton, Ripple partner on tokenization

The post DBS Bank, Franklin Templeton, Ripple partner on tokenization appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. DBS Bank teams up with Franklin Templeton and Ripple to list tokenized money market fund and stablecoin on DBS Digital Exchange. Summary DBS will list Franklin Templeton’s sgBENJI token on its Digital Exchange, paired with Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin. Investors can trade between tokenized fund units and stablecoins, with future plans for lending and repo transactions. The move highlights Singapore’s growing role in tokenization as Franklin Templeton and Ripple expand blockchain-based financial products. DBS Bank is deepening its push into digital assets through a new partnership with Franklin Templeton and Ripple that will bring tokenized money market funds and stablecoin services to accredited and institutional investors. In a statement on Sept. 18, cited by Reuters, Singapore’s largest lender confirmed it will list Franklin Templeton’s sgBENJI token, representing units of its tokenized U.S. dollar money market fund, on the DBS Digital Exchange. The offering will be paired with Ripple’s U.S. dollar stablecoin, RLUSD, enabling investors to swap between the two and access yield opportunities. Tokenized assets meet stablecoins The setup allows for direct trading between a tokenized money market fund and a regulated stablecoin, a model DBS says could boost efficiency and liquidity in global markets. Franklin Templeton will issue the sgBENJI token on Ripple’s XRP Ledger, which has been chosen for its speed, cost-efficiency, and interoperability. “This partnership demonstrates how tokenized securities can play that role while injecting greater efficiency and liquidity in global financial markets,” said Lim Wee Kian, chief executive officer of DBS Digital Exchange. DBS also plans to expand the service by letting clients use sgBENJI tokens as collateral for credit. Options under consideration include bank-run repurchase transactions (repos) and third-party lending platforms where DBS would act as custodian of the pledged collateral. Strategic context of DBS Bank initiative The partnership comes as asset managers and banks step…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 13:52
SEC approves generic listing standards, paving way for rapid crypto ETF launches

The Securities and Exchange Commission has approved new generic listing standards for spot crypto exchange-traded funds, clearing the way for faster approvals. The U.S. SEC has approved new generic listing standards that will allow exchanges to fast-track spot crypto ETFs,…
Crypto.news2025/09/18 13:51
