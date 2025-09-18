2025-09-19 Friday

HOT MOMENTS: FOMC Statement Released Following the Fed Interest Rate Decision – Here Are All the Details of the Full Text

The post HOT MOMENTS: FOMC Statement Released Following the Fed Interest Rate Decision – Here Are All the Details of the Full Text appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Fed has resumed interest rate cuts after a nine-month hiatus, lowering the federal funds rate by 25 basis points to a range of 4% to 4.25%. According to the “dot plot” projection reflected in the decision text, two additional interest rate cuts are envisaged in 2025. While 9 out of 19 officials expected two more interest rate cuts this year, 2 predicted a single cut, and 6 predicted no additional cuts. Newly appointed Fed Board member Stephen I. Miran dissented from the decision, voting for a stronger 50 basis point cut. The decision noted that economic growth slowed in the first half of the year, employment growth slowed, and the unemployment rate rose slightly. It also noted that inflation had begun to rise but remained high. While reiterating that it maintains its long-term targets of maximum employment and 2% inflation, the Fed noted that uncertainties regarding the economic outlook remain high. The statement read, “The Committee assesses that downside risks to employment have increased, in line with the balance of risks.” The statement stated that interest rate policy will be reshaped in the coming period, taking into account future data, the economic outlook, and the balance of risks. It also noted that the reduction in holdings of Treasury bonds, corporate debt instruments, and mortgage-backed securities will continue. The resolution was supported by Fed Chair Jerome Powell, Vice Chair John C. Williams, and board members Michael S. Barr, Michelle W. Bowman, Susan M. Collins, Lisa D. Cook, Austan D. Goolsbee, Philip N. Jefferson, Alberto G. Musalem, Jeffrey R. Schmid, and Christopher J. Waller. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/hot-moments-fomc-statement-released-following-the-fed-interest-rate-decision-here-are-all-the-details-of-the-full-text/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 14:18
Shiba Inu Offers 50 ETH Bounty to Recover Shibarium Stolen Funds

The Shiba Inu team has released a new update on the Shibarium bridge hack and introduced a bounty program to recover stolen assets. For context, the September 12 exploit drained millions from the Ethereum layer-2 network and left the community facing one of its most serious challenges to date.Visit Website
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 14:16
New Developments Could Push Price Toward $0.40

The post New Developments Could Push Price Toward $0.40 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pi Network has been one of the most anticipated projects in the crypto space, with millions of users mining its tokens via mobile devices long before a tradable price was established. Over the past few years, the project has carefully balanced its testnet development with community engagement, creating one of the largest ecosystems by user count despite not being fully listed on major exchanges. As 2025 advances, new updates are pushing Pi Network closer to mainstream adoption. Analysts suggest these developments could serve as the catalyst that finally drives Pi’s price toward the $0.40 level, a milestone that would validate years of community patience. In this context, investors are watching closely to see if Pi Network can turn its massive user base into sustainable value. Alongside this story, presale projects like MAGACOIN FINANCE are also drawing attention as speculative plays offering high asymmetry before exchange listings. Pi Network’s unique approach Unlike most cryptocurrencies, Pi Network built its community first, launching a mobile mining app that allowed millions of users to accumulate tokens without high-end hardware. This grassroots approach created unprecedented scale, with more than 50 million pioneers participating globally. The challenge, however, has always been translating this scale into economic value. By focusing on KYC verification, ecosystem apps, and gradual migration toward mainnet, the team has aimed to avoid the pitfalls of rushed launches. Analysts argue that this deliberate approach is what could allow Pi Network to sustain value once it achieves full exchange listings. Recent developments In 2025, Pi Network rolled out several updates that have sparked renewed optimism. Expanded KYC processes have accelerated, allowing more users to validate their holdings and prepare for migration. At the same time, Pi App Platform has gained traction, with developers launching decentralized apps directly into the Pi ecosystem. These apps range from…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 14:15
How Hotter Days And Pollution Are Affecting You Now

The post How Hotter Days And Pollution Are Affecting You Now appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. For years I did lung surgery most every day of the week. When I opened a patient’s chest to operate on a lung, I’d look between the spread ribs, and the truth of our environment would be right there before me. I often saw lungs blackened by years of inhaled carbon particles. I saw the pleural surface covered with blebs and bullae caused by the particulate matter and oxidants of cigarette smoke. I felt the tumors that grew where once healthy cells resided. The damage was not abstract. It was visceral. It was permanent. And often, it was preventable. That same type of damage—the scarring, the inflammation, the cancer so apparent to me in the operating room—is now being accelerated by a changing climate that magnifies the pollution we breathe every day. I observed this in the operating suite, but to better understand what lies beneath those observations, it helps to follow the path of a single inhaled breath. KOLKATA, WEST BENGAL, INDIA – Inside the Fortis hospital, in Kolkata, an elderly woman has been hospitalized urgently due to a lung infection. When the air is more polluted the number of patients with respiratory illnesses and symptoms increases. According to the World Economic Forum, in 2020, India was home to six out of 10 of the world’s most polluted cities. A majority of India’s energy production comes from fossil fuels. (Photo by Jonas Gratzer/LightRocket via Getty Images) LightRocket via Getty Images The Journey of a Particle Imagine it’s a sweltering day, possibly smoggy or smoke-filled. You take a breath, and a speck of fine particulate matter (the dust, soot, and smoke in the air made up of particles so small you cannot see them — what scientists call PM2.5) slips in. Smaller than one thirtieth the width of a human…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 14:14
Wormhole Launches Strategic Reserve to Lock In Token Value

The post Wormhole Launches Strategic Reserve to Lock In Token Value appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins 18 September 2025 | 09:05 Wormhole has unveiled a major overhaul of its tokenomics, introducing a system called the Strategic Wormhole Reserve. The upgrade is designed to consolidate revenues across the ecosystem and channel them into a long-term value mechanism for the W token. The reserve will pool income from the core protocol, the Wormhole Portal, and connected applications, creating a unified hub for revenue capture. According to the team, this approach ensures that staking rewards remain sustainable while also opening up fresh incentives for those who engage with governance or actively use Wormhole’s multi-chain products. Portal users will even be able to boost their staking yields through a points system, with the baseline return targeted at 4%. Developers emphasized that rewards will not come from token inflation but from existing supply and protocol revenues. The total supply of W remains capped at 10 billion tokens. The tokenomics redesign, set to go live in October, also addresses concerns about large scheduled unlocks that have previously pressured the market. The old annual “cliff” releases are being replaced by smaller biweekly unlocks, aimed at creating a more predictable flow of tokens into circulation. Distribution will continue to include guardian nodes, community backers, and strategic partners, while the Wormhole Foundation maintains its four-year treasury plan. Tokens allocated to core developers remain locked by contract, underscoring the commitment to long-term alignment. By restructuring supply schedules and centralizing revenues, Wormhole is positioning W 2.0 as a more sustainable system — one that balances rewards for active participants with safeguards against inflation and market shocks. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 14:11
The TechBeat: A Tale from Database Performance at Scale: Rust and Driver Debugging (9/18/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐Want to know what's trending right now?: The Techbeat by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our trending stories of the day! Set email preference here. ## How to Build a File Uploader Tool with Drag-and-Drop and Cloud Storage By @filestack [ 11 Min read ] Learn how to build a modern file uploader tool with drag-and-drop, progress tracking, and cloud integration using file upload software. Read More. A Tale from Database Performance at Scale: Rust and Driver Debugging By @scylladb [ 7 Min read ] Joan’s quirky debugging tale shows how Rust, drivers, and timeouts shape database performance at scale—mixing humor with hard-won lessons. Read More. How Evergen Scaled Renewable Monitoring with TigerData (TimescaleDB) and Slashed Infrastructure Cost By @tigerdata [ 9 Min read ] How Evergen scaled renewable monitoring by moving from MongoDB to TigerData (TimescaleDB)—cutting infra use &gt;50%, speeding queries &lt;500 ms, &amp; centralizing data. Read More. From Postgres to ScyllaDB: How Coralogix Achieved 349x Faster Queries By @scylladb [ 8 Min read ] Coralogix boosted query speeds 349x by migrating from PostgreSQL to ScyllaDB, cutting latency from 30s to 86ms with smart data modeling. Read More. Cypherpunks Write Code: Zooko Wilcox &amp; Zcash By @obyte [ 6 Min read ] Zooko Wilcox grew up coding and questioning systems, and that path led him to create the privacy coin Zcash. Let's see more of this story! Read More. Can ChatGPT Outperform the Market? Week 5 By @nathanbsmith729 [ 3 Min read ] Heavy Week… Read More. The End of Generic Annotation in Healthcare: Cardiac Imaging Shows Why By @missinvestigate [ 4 Min read ] Cardiac imaging has drawn the line. Generic annotation is dead. Read More. Why SaaS Pricing Pages Fail By @hackercm8riv27c00002e6mhctmxnpn [ 4 Min read ] A feature on the table and then locking it behind ‘upgrade to unlock’ two days later is a hostage situation. Read More. Are Blockchain Communities Inevitable? By @logos [ 23 Min read ] Are blockchain communities inevitable? Explore crypto sovereignty and post-nation-state governance with insights from Jarrad Hope &amp; Peter Ludlow. Read More. Labubu Authenticity Guide By @alfredodecandia [ 4 Min read ] Do you ever get that rush when the latest drop is released? But with high demand comes the risk of counterfeit products, especially on online marketplaces Read More. 12 Best Proxy Service Providers in 2025 By @oxylabs [ 12 Min read ] Discover the top 12 proxy providers of 2025, tested and ranked. Compare pricing, features, and performance to find the perfect proxy service for your needs. Read More. Why a Decentralized Internet is Inevitable (or Not) by 2030 By @awesomemike [ 8 Min read ] Explore the arguments for and against a decentralized internet by 2030, examining technology, regulation, and societal impact shaping its future. Read More. Beyond the Hype: The Quiet Rise of AI Agents That Run Your Digital Life By @drechimyn [ 5 Min read ] The “Agentic Web” looms: autonomous systems negotiating across services; firms that let agents handle the routine 80% free humans for the hard 20%. Read More. ChatGPT Became the Face of AI—But the Real Battle Is Building Ecosystems, Not Single Models By @hacker53037367 [ 12 Min read ] ChatGPT made AI mainstream, but real transformation comes from ecosystems that embed AI across business, not from relying on a single model. Read More. The Dark Side of Decentralization: Can We Handle a Truly Free Internet? By @dylanmich [ 7 Min read ] Explore the potential dangers of a completely decentralized internet, examining the challenges and risks associated with absolute online freedom. Read More. AWS Bedrock Knowledge Bases: Comparing S3 Vector Store vs. OpenSearch, PostgreSQL &amp; Neptune By @tokarevartem [ 5 Min read ] Starting on July 15, AWS has added support for S3 vector stores for Bedrock knowledge bases. I'm going to compare each AWS-managed S3 vector store. Read More. Stop Waiting: Make XGBoost 46x Faster With One Parameter Change By @paoloap [ 6 Min read ] Speed up XGBoost training by 46x with one parameter change. Learn how GPU acceleration saves hours, boosts iteration, and scales to big data. Read More. Meta, Microsoft, and OpenAI Race to Lock In Elite AI Talent By @ainativedev [ 5 Min read ] AI's top minds are being poached in billion-dollar deals. It's not a war for companies anymore, it's a war for talent. Read More. AI Unleashes a 50x Leap in Stem Cell Reprogramming: OpenAI's GPT-4b Micro Changes the Game for Life By @hacker-Antho [ 6 Min read ] This article is about collaboration between OpenAI and Retro Biosciences to accelerate life sciences research through AI. Read More. The Ins and Outs of Rust 1.81.0 By @Rust [ 4 Min read ] 1.81 stabilizes the Error trait in core, allowing usage of the trait in #![no_std] libraries, plus much more. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it. See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
Hackernoon2025/09/18 14:11
iZUMi Finance and Nasdaq-Listed Company CIMG Co-Launch $20M Upstarts Fund

Singapore, Singapore, 18th September 2025, Chainwire
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 14:10
Federal Reserve Cuts Rates: What Does This Mean for Crypto?

TLDR: The Federal Reserve lowered rates by 25 bps, starting its first easing cycle of 2025. Lower rates tend to weaken the dollar, often driving capital into risk assets like crypto. Analysts say cheaper liquidity can fuel Bitcoin and altcoin demand as yields fall. Investors are watching price reactions closely as markets price in more [...] The post Federal Reserve Cuts Rates: What Does This Mean for Crypto? appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/18 14:10
Here’s What XRP Requires to Reach $100, According to a Financial Strategist

Amid persistent discussions around the potential for XRP to reach greater heights, one market pundit has revealed what needs to happen for this to occur. Notably, while XRP continues to struggle at $3, certain market commentators have pushed for higher prices, especially ranging from $100 to $10,000.Visit Website
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 14:08
China drops Google antitrust case as U.S.-China talks focus on TikTok and Nvidia

The post China drops Google antitrust case as U.S.-China talks focus on TikTok and Nvidia appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Beijing is shelving its antitrust case against Google, as the United States and China ramp up negotiations over TikTok and Nvidia during a tense period in relations. People briefed on the matter said China’s State Administration for Market Regulation chose to end the competition inquiry into Google, a status in Chinese called “zhongzhi”, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, The FT added that Google has not yet received formal paperwork confirming the closure of the case. After talks with Chinese counterparts in Madrid, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said a September 17 deadline that could have disrupted the popular social media app in the United States pushed negotiators toward a possible agreement. He noted the deadline could be extended by 90 days to finish the terms, without giving specifics. Bessent said that when commercial details are made public, the arrangement would keep cultural features of TikTok that Chinese negotiators want to protect. “They’re interested in Chinese characteristics of the app, which they think are soft power. We don’t care about Chinese characteristics. We care about national security,” Bessent told reporters at the close of two days of meetings. Trump hinted at possible Chinese stake in TikTok Asked whether China might hold a stake, former President Donald Trump said, “We haven’t decided that but it looks to me, and I’m speaking to President Xi on Friday, for confirmation of that.” A Trump has said the platform aided his re-election last year, and his personal account counts 15 million followers. The White House launched an official TikTok account last month. Any deal may still need approval from the Republican-led Congress. In 2024, Congress passed a law saying TikTok must be sold because of worries that China could access U.S. user data and use it for spying or influence. The Trump administration has…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 14:08
