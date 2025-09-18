The TechBeat: A Tale from Database Performance at Scale: Rust and Driver Debugging (9/18/2025)

How to Build a File Uploader Tool with Drag-and-Drop and Cloud Storage By @filestack [ 11 Min read ] Learn how to build a modern file uploader tool with drag-and-drop, progress tracking, and cloud integration using file upload software. Read More. A Tale from Database Performance at Scale: Rust and Driver Debugging By @scylladb [ 7 Min read ] Joan's quirky debugging tale shows how Rust, drivers, and timeouts shape database performance at scale—mixing humor with hard-won lessons. Read More. How Evergen Scaled Renewable Monitoring with TigerData (TimescaleDB) and Slashed Infrastructure Cost By @tigerdata [ 9 Min read ] How Evergen scaled renewable monitoring by moving from MongoDB to TigerData (TimescaleDB)—cutting infra use >50%, speeding queries <500 ms, & centralizing data. Read More. From Postgres to ScyllaDB: How Coralogix Achieved 349x Faster Queries By @scylladb [ 8 Min read ] Coralogix boosted query speeds 349x by migrating from PostgreSQL to ScyllaDB, cutting latency from 30s to 86ms with smart data modeling. Read More. Cypherpunks Write Code: Zooko Wilcox & Zcash By @obyte [ 6 Min read ] Zooko Wilcox grew up coding and questioning systems, and that path led him to create the privacy coin Zcash. Let's see more of this story! Read More. Can ChatGPT Outperform the Market? Week 5 By @nathanbsmith729 [ 3 Min read ] Heavy Week… Read More. The End of Generic Annotation in Healthcare: Cardiac Imaging Shows Why By @missinvestigate [ 4 Min read ] Cardiac imaging has drawn the line. Generic annotation is dead. Read More. Why SaaS Pricing Pages Fail By @hackercm8riv27c00002e6mhctmxnpn [ 4 Min read ] A feature on the table and then locking it behind ‘upgrade to unlock’ two days later is a hostage situation. Read More. Are Blockchain Communities Inevitable? By @logos [ 23 Min read ] Are blockchain communities inevitable? Explore crypto sovereignty and post-nation-state governance with insights from Jarrad Hope & Peter Ludlow. Read More. Labubu Authenticity Guide By @alfredodecandia [ 4 Min read ] Do you ever get that rush when the latest drop is released? But with high demand comes the risk of counterfeit products, especially on online marketplaces Read More. 12 Best Proxy Service Providers in 2025 By @oxylabs [ 12 Min read ] Discover the top 12 proxy providers of 2025, tested and ranked. Compare pricing, features, and performance to find the perfect proxy service for your needs. Read More. Why a Decentralized Internet is Inevitable (or Not) by 2030 By @awesomemike [ 8 Min read ] Explore the arguments for and against a decentralized internet by 2030, examining technology, regulation, and societal impact shaping its future. Read More. Beyond the Hype: The Quiet Rise of AI Agents That Run Your Digital Life By @drechimyn [ 5 Min read ] The “Agentic Web” looms: autonomous systems negotiating across services; firms that let agents handle the routine 80% free humans for the hard 20%. Read More. ChatGPT Became the Face of AI—But the Real Battle Is Building Ecosystems, Not Single Models By @hacker53037367 [ 12 Min read ] ChatGPT made AI mainstream, but real transformation comes from ecosystems that embed AI across business, not from relying on a single model. Read More. The Dark Side of Decentralization: Can We Handle a Truly Free Internet? By @dylanmich [ 7 Min read ] Explore the potential dangers of a completely decentralized internet, examining the challenges and risks associated with absolute online freedom. Read More. AWS Bedrock Knowledge Bases: Comparing S3 Vector Store vs. OpenSearch, PostgreSQL & Neptune By @tokarevartem [ 5 Min read ] Starting on July 15, AWS has added support for S3 vector stores for Bedrock knowledge bases. I'm going to compare each AWS-managed S3 vector store. Read More. Stop Waiting: Make XGBoost 46x Faster With One Parameter Change By @paoloap [ 6 Min read ] Speed up XGBoost training by 46x with one parameter change. Learn how GPU acceleration saves hours, boosts iteration, and scales to big data. Read More. Meta, Microsoft, and OpenAI Race to Lock In Elite AI Talent By @ainativedev [ 5 Min read ] AI's top minds are being poached in billion-dollar deals. It's not a war for companies anymore, it's a war for talent. Read More. AI Unleashes a 50x Leap in Stem Cell Reprogramming: OpenAI's GPT-4b Micro Changes the Game for Life By @hacker-Antho [ 6 Min read ] This article is about collaboration between OpenAI and Retro Biosciences to accelerate life sciences research through AI. Read More. The Ins and Outs of Rust 1.81.0 By @Rust [ 4 Min read ] 1.81 stabilizes the Error trait in core, allowing usage of the trait in #![no_std] libraries, plus much more. Read More.