Citi Caps Year-End at $4,300, But ETF outflows Challenge Outlook
The post Citi Caps Year-End at $4,300, But ETF outflows Challenge Outlook appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum Price Prediction: Citi Caps Year-End at $4,300, But ETF outflows Challenge Outlook Disclaimer: The information found on NewsBTC is for educational purposes only. It does not represent the opinions of NewsBTC on whether to buy, sell or hold any investments and naturally investing carries risks. You are advised to conduct your own research before making any investment decisions. Use information provided on this website entirely at your own risk. Related News © 2025 NewsBTC. All Rights Reserved. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://www.newsbtc.com/news/ethereum/ethereum-price-prediction-citi-caps-year-end-at-4300-but-etf-outflows-challenge-outlook/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 14:30
Whales Accumulate Millions in Lyno AI as Presale Heats Up Fast
The Lyno AI presale is already receiving abundant attention and large investors are investing in it early. The number of tokens sold so far amounts to 632,398, and the total amount raised is 31,462 at the present Early Bird price of 0.05 apiece. The growth in token demand is due to the fact that the
Coinstats
2025/09/18 14:30
Rich Dad, Poor Dad: Kids are brainwashed to slave for ‘fake money’
Rich Dad, Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki says he prefers accumulating gold, silver, oil, Bitcoin, and Ether, which he deems “hard money.” Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki, a strong proponent for Bitcoin, says it is “criminal” that kids are being taught from a young age to work for an inflationary currency while arguing the virtues of Bitcoin. “Go to school, get a job, work hard, save money, and invest in a 401(k) full of garbage,” Kiyosaki said during a podcast hosted by Bitcoin Collective Co-Founder Jordan Walker on Wednesday. Kiyosaki pulled no punches as he lambasted central banks, equating them to “criminal organizations” and even calling them “Marxists,” as he says that every time central banks print money, it makes the rich richer, while the other economic classes suffer.Read more
Coinstats
2025/09/18 14:29
Coinbase CEO Pushes Congress on Crypto Bill as Support Builds in Washington
TLDR: Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong spent days in DC urging lawmakers to pass crypto market structure legislation with bipartisan support. Armstrong called on crypto users to sign up for Stand With Crypto to be alerted when to contact representatives. He stressed the law would secure U.S. innovation, protect consumers, and prevent future regulatory overreach. His [...] The post Coinbase CEO Pushes Congress on Crypto Bill as Support Builds in Washington appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/09/18 14:29
Federal Reserve Slashes Rates, Investors Show Resilience
The United States Federal Reserve has initiated its first interest rate reduction of 2025, slashing rates by 25 basis points. This move, anticipated by many observers, aligns with the ongoing monetary policies set by the Federal Reserve.Continue Reading:Federal Reserve Slashes Rates, Investors Show Resilience
Coinstats
2025/09/18 14:28
Forward Industries Plans $4B Share Sale to Back Solana Treasury
The post Forward Industries Plans $4B Share Sale to Back Solana Treasury appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nasdaq-listed company Forward Industries filed for an at-the-market (ATM) equity offering program of up to $4 billion, giving the company flexibility to sell shares over time to support its Solana-focused treasury strategy. On Wednesday, Forward Industries announced that the program will allow it to issue and sell common stock through sales agent Cantor Fitzgerald. The offering is being made under an automatic shelf registration statement filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). An automatic shelf registration allows certain large, publicly traded companies to quickly raise capital with flexibility. While the maximum amount listed is $4 billion, the company noted that sales may or may not occur depending on market conditions. Forward Industries to use part of the funds on Solana purchases According to the announcement, proceeds from share sales will be used for general corporate purposes. This includes working capital, growth initiatives and expanding its Solana (SOL) treasury holdings. Kyle Samani, the chairman of the company’s board of directors, said the offering gives Forward Industries a flexible and efficient mechanism to raise and deploy capital for its Solana treasury strategy. “The ATM Program enhances our ability to continue scaling that position, strengthen our balance sheet, and pursue growth initiatives in alignment with our long-term vision,” Samani said. Forward Industries announced its Solana treasury strategy plans on Sept. 8, securing $1.65 billion in cash and stablecoin commitments to build its SOL stash, led by crypto heavyweights like Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto and Multicoin Capital. The announcement was followed by a SOL buying spree, with Galaxy Digital buying $306 million in Solana tokens in one day to put in Forward Industries’ stash. At the time of writing, treasury data tracker Solana Strategic Reserve showed that Forward Industries led the SOL treasury companies, holding $1.6 billion in tokens. Related: Nasdaq-listed Helius…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 14:27
ASIC Grants Stablecoin Distributors Regulatory Exemption in Australia
The post ASIC Grants Stablecoin Distributors Regulatory Exemption in Australia appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points:ASIC grants class relief for stablecoin intermediaries.Streamlines regulatory compliance for industry intermediaries.Potential for increased institutional stablecoin activity. The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) granted a regulatory exemption on September 18 for stablecoin intermediaries, allowing distribution without separate financial services licenses within Australia. This exemption provides regulatory clarity, reducing compliance costs, and potentially increasing institutional stablecoin activity under AFS-licensed issuers, signaling upcoming broader reforms in Australia’s digital asset space. ASIC Exempts Stablecoin Providers from Additional Licensing ASIC has provided class exemption for stablecoin intermediaries, allowing them to distribute cryptocurrencies issued by licensed Australian institutions without needing separate financial services licenses. This measure helps address Australia’s regulatory challenges in the stablecoin sector. Intermediaries can now distribute stablecoins through licensed channels without additional AFS licenses, lowering operational barriers. The relief maintains issuer liability while mandating product disclosure to ensure transparency in the market. “The first-of-its-kind relief exempts intermediaries from the requirement to hold separate AFS, Australian market, or clearing and settlement facility licences when providing services related to stablecoins issued by an AFS licensee.” — ASIC Official Statement, Australian Securities and Investments CommissionBlockchain APAC CEO Steve Vallas described this move as a temporary transition toward broader reforms. Official reports emphasize that the exemption does not alter stablecoin classification as financial products. Potential Market Reforms and Global Impact Did you know? Australia’s decision marks its first major regulatory shift to boost stablecoin market efficiency while retaining oversight on financial offerings. Ethereum (ETH) is trading at $4,590.38, with a market cap of formatNumber(554077831078, 2) and 13.53% market dominance. Recent data from CoinMarketCap indicates a 2.25% price increase in 24 hours and an 82.78% rise over the past 90 days. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 05:36 UTC on September 18, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap The Coincu research team posits that this exemption may…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 14:25
Knocking Bitcoin's lack of yield shows your ‘Western financial privilege’
Macro analyst Luke Gromen’s comments come amid an ongoing debate over whether Bitcoin or Ether is the more attractive long-term option for traditional investors. Macro analyst Luke Gromen says the fact that Bitcoin doesn’t natively earn yield isn’t a weakness; it’s what makes it a safer store of value.“If you’re earning a yield, you are taking a risk,” Gromen told Natalie Brunell on the Coin Stories podcast on Wednesday, responding to a question about critics who dismiss Bitcoin (BTC) because they prefer yield-earning assets.“Anyone who says that is showing their Western financial privilege,” he added.Read more
Coinstats
2025/09/18 14:22
Zero-Trust Databases: Redefining the Future of Data Security
Sayantan Saha is a researcher in advanced computing and data protection. He explores how zero-trust databases are reshaping the landscape of information security.
Hackernoon
2025/09/18 14:19
iZUMi Finance and US-listed CIMG jointly launch $20 million Upstarts Fund
PANews reported on September 18th that multi-chain DeFi protocol iZUMi Finance has launched its Upstarts Fund, an on-chain cryptocurrency fund designed to help businesses invest in digital assets through a compliant and transparent framework. CIMG Inc. (NASDAQ: IMG), a Nasdaq-listed digital health and sales development company, and iZUMi Finance have jointly invested $20 million in the fund. The fund comprises three core components: a DeFi liquidity pool, listed token investments, and tokenized stock trading services.
PANews
2025/09/18 14:18
