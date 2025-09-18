2025-09-19 Friday

Kripto ziņas

Uzzini jaunākās kripto ziņas un jaunumus tirgū
Yarm Explained: Turning Trust and Tweets into Yield

tl;dr: Yarm is a new platform by Mitosis and Kaito AI that turns social influence into onchain yield. Yappers earn Mindshare by posting…Continue reading on Coinmonks »
Trust The Process
Sleepless AI
Kaito
Medium2025/09/18 14:43
Shiba Inu Confirms Hack Losses At $4 Million, Offers Attacker A Deal: 'Full Post Mortem Report' To Follow

The Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) team revealed on Wednesday that over $4 million in cryptocurrencies was stolen in the recent hack of its Layer-2 network, Shibarium.read more
SHIBAINU
Moonveil
BitShiba
Coinstats2025/09/18 14:43
Beyond the Chatbot: Why the Future of AI is Immersive

The future of AIThe future of AI is going to be 3D. The more perfect the personalization, the fuzzier the decision.
Moonveil
Sleepless AI
FUTURECOIN
Hackernoon2025/09/18 14:43
CEO of ‘Textbook Ponzi’ Pleads Guilty in $200M Bitcoin Fraud Case

Ramil Ventura Palafox admitted to defrauding more than 90,000 investors through a fake Bitcoin trading program.
Moonveil
Coinstats2025/09/18 14:42
Pepeto Will Make Millionaires In 2025, Like Pepe Coin In 2023, Here’s Why

The post Pepeto Will Make Millionaires In 2025, Like Pepe Coin In 2023, Here’s Why appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 18 September 2025 | 09:39 Do you remember how people became “millionaires overnight” in 2023, when Pepe turned a $10,000 stake into $1,000,000 in a few months? 2025 is a different game; hype alone won’t replay that script. Investors want utility, putting money into a token with no future feels like a coin toss. The best edge sits in presales where entry is low and upside is open. That’s where Pepeto (PEPETO) steps in: presale + hype + utility, a smarter lane for Shiba Inu and Pepe hunters chasing the next run. Early Shiba Inu and Pepe holders are watching this presale because the setup feels familiar, only sharper. The formula is simple: culture up front, utility underneath, and a price far under a penny. Pepeto wants attention to turn into daily use and on-chain volume, not just headlines. If you want the next big story, this is where many are looking. First, remember how PEPE printed those outsized returns in 2023, then we’ll show why Pepeto is set to match that pace, and potentially go further, using the same core playbook. Pepe Coin History, How Many Became Millionaires, While Others Missed it In April 2023, Pepe launched and shot up more than 10,000% by May, turning a few hundred dollars into life-changing money for the earliest buyers. Social feeds, memes, and influencers pushed the surge even harder, and the price chart went wild,. But many people only watched from the sidelines, and they’re still regret today because they missed that chance. Then came the turn: by August, PEPE had surrendered over seventy percent from the top, a reminder that hype without utility fades when the crowd rotates. That’s why 2025 capital keeps circling Pepeto. It’s an Ethereum memecoin with tools people can use: PepetoSwap, a zero-fee exchange…
1
Threshold
Hyperliquid
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 14:41
DKM, Multichain Wallet Control Are ROFL Benefits Every Web3 Dev Should Explore For Future With…

DKM, Multichain Wallet Control Are ROFL Benefits Every Web3 Dev Should Explore For Future With Autonomous Agents A fundamental tool for web3 interactions is the wallet that connects with platforms and dApps for token ownership and operations. Without a wallet, no crypto transactions will be possible. Without going into details of what is a cryptocurrency wallet, its most important aspect is the public and private&nbsp;keys. While public keys signify the wallet addresses that are public and needed for any and all token operations, hold or move, private keys are critical for security. As a result, this has been a pain point for everyone involved in the crypto space about the best way to ensure private key security, especially when being involved with multiple chains which means exposure to cross-chain bridges and needing to make trust assumptions that the assets are not at&nbsp;risk. Since on-chain interactions will always invite risks, it is prudent to embrace a solution that promises minimizing the vulnerabilities associated with experiencing the web3, especially now when AI integrations have become so wide-spread. Oasis has developed an intriguing approach with the runtime off-chain logic (ROFL) framework which works in sync with Sapphire as the runtime on-chain logic (RONL). Leveraging trusted execution environments (TEEs) to enable trustlessness and verifiable privacy, it opens up a new avenue of key generation and management. Decentralized Key Management: Securing the Autonomy of DeFi&nbsp;Agents DKM or decentralized key management is ensured by Sapphire’s privacy-first architecture that enables persistent data storage inside a smart contract. This allows access control as keys are stored in confidential state. Using the ConfidentialCell primitive for hardware-level encryption via SGX TEEs ensures that no one can access the keys — not developers, not node operators, nor any external&nbsp;party. This capability is further enhanced with ROFL using SGX + TDX TEEs to run complex, non-deterministic AIs. How does the autonomy of AI agents and DKM go hand in&nbsp;hand? The reason DKM is essential is because unlike Sapphire’s confidential teeEVM, other public blockchains, including Ethereum, cannot manage private keys without exposure. With zero compromises, which means no single point of failure, no backdoor, and no handwaving, DKM promises and delivers true autonomy for the AI&nbsp;agents. Multichain Wallet Control for&nbsp;Agents As building an autonomous agent and integrating it for web3 operations becomes a new normal, the next challenge is multichain agents with multichain wallet functionality. It will involve dealing with multiple SDKs, separate libraries, incompatible transaction and key/account formats, different RPC patterns, and the extremely demanding task of coordinating state across discrete networks. ROFL’s cryptographic key derivation system is a game-changer as generation and management of wallet private keys happen on multiple elliptic curves. Contrast this with traditional cross-chain solutions using bridges and involving assets in the form of wrapped tokens. The ROFL approach creates native wallet control on each target blockchain. For now, the two primary elliptic curves supported are: secp256k1 for EVM-compatible chains or native Bitcoin&nbsp;wallets Ed25519 for Solana and&nbsp;Aptos The USP of this system is that it can derive keypairs across different elliptic curves within the same TEE, which, in turn, means a single ROFL-powered app or agent can control a wallet on Arbitrum while simultaneously controlling one on&nbsp;Solana. One of the most crucial benefits is easily apparent in transaction execution. As apps or agents using Sapphire + ROFL run off-chain in TEEs but have network access, they can use these securely generated keys to submit transactions directly to target chains via RPC calls. So, no more need to build and trust bridges as unified cross-chain wallet management through hardware-secured compute would involve the agent operating native wallets on each chain, with the TEE providing cryptographic security for operations. While this functionality is still getting developed and fine-tuned in real time, practical examples include Talos and&nbsp;zkAGI. Resources: Sapphire a. Docs b.&nbsp;GitHub ROFL a. Docs b. GitHub c.&nbsp;App CLI a. GitHub b.&nbsp;Homebrew Originally published at https://dev.to on September 17,&nbsp;2025. DKM, Multichain Wallet Control Are ROFL Benefits Every Web3 Dev Should Explore For Future With… was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
FUTURECOIN
Ambire Wallet
Medium2025/09/18 14:40
Almanak alUSD Lands on Pendle For Boosted Yield And Gains

There’s a perpetual wave of updates and new perks for the Almanak users! We have a successful campaign on Cookie, yields on stablecoins…Continue reading on Coinmonks »
GAINS
Cookie DAO
Pendle
Medium2025/09/18 14:40
Welcome to CoinCodeCap (signals.coincodecap.com) Payment Portal.

Welcome to CoinCodeCap (signals.coincodecap.com) Payment&nbsp;Portal. You will receive the following benefits with our subscription - ✅ Spot + Futures&nbsp;Signals ✅ Quality over Quantity (Monthly 40 to 90 signals depending on market situation) ✅ Proper Risk: Reward Trades along with technical analysis ✅ Get premium support and guidance through our premium chat group to learn the technical analysis ✅ Cornix.io Bot integration for Automated Trading (Cornix payment is NOT included in our subscription) ✅ Our experienced team will help you in improving your trading experience &amp; skills with proper risk management guides. ✅ Easy-to-understand setups of our trading&nbsp;signals ✅ High-quality NFT &amp; Gold &amp; Forex&nbsp;signals Be an Affiliate with us and get 20% of your referred friend’s subscription every month. Just type /affiliate in this chat to join the program&nbsp;✅✅ ⚠️ Please send subscription fee + blockchain fee as mentioned in next&nbsp;steps For any questions&nbsp;, contact @gaurav_zen or type and send a message here in this&nbsp;Bot. Check Previous Results&nbsp;here. Share this with your&nbsp;friends: @CoinCodeCap_bot (for Telegram channels, groups &amp;&nbsp;chats) t.me/CoinCodeCap_bot (for web, email, social&nbsp;media) Disclaimer: Trading Signals are provided for informational purposes only and do not constitute financial advice. No guarantee of accuracy, profitability, or outcome is made or implied. By using these signals, you acknowledge and accept that trading involves substantial risk and may result in the loss of some or all of your capital. You are solely responsible for any financial decisions made and their consequences. Welcome to CoinCodeCap (signals.coincodecap.com) Payment Portal. was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Portal
BRC20.COM
Medium2025/09/18 14:40
BNB Chain Takes Lead in RWA Tokenization, Expert Sees BNB Rally to $1,300

Read the full article at coingape.com.
1
Binance Coin
BRC20.COM
Coinstats2025/09/18 14:40
Summarize Any Stock’s Earnings Call in Seconds Using FMP API

Turn lengthy earnings call transcripts into one-page insights using the Financial Modeling Prep&nbsp;APIPhoto by Bich&nbsp;Tran Earnings calls are packed with insights. They tell you how a company performed, what management expects in the future, and what analysts are worried about. The challenge is that these transcripts often stretch across dozens of pages, making it tough to separate the key takeaways from the&nbsp;noise. With the right tools, you don’t need to spend hours reading every line. By combining the Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) API with Groq’s lightning-fast LLMs, you can transform any earnings call into a concise summary in seconds. The FMP API provides reliable access to complete transcripts, while Groq handles the heavy lifting of distilling them into clear, actionable highlights. In this article, we’ll build a Python workflow that brings these two together. You’ll see how to fetch transcripts for any stock, prepare the text, and instantly generate a one-page summary. Whether you’re tracking Apple, NVIDIA, or your favorite growth stock, the process works the same — fast, accurate, and ready whenever you&nbsp;are. Fetching Earnings Transcripts with FMP&nbsp;API The first step is to pull the raw transcript data. FMP makes this simple with dedicated endpoints for earnings calls. If you want the latest transcripts across the market, you can use the stable endpoint /stable/earning-call-transcript-latest. For a specific stock, the v3 endpoint lets you request transcripts by symbol, quarter, and year using the&nbsp;pattern: https://financialmodelingprep.com/api/v3/earning_call_transcript/{symbol}?quarter={q}&amp;year={y}&amp;apikey=YOUR_API_KEY here’s how you can fetch NVIDIA’s transcript for a given&nbsp;quarter: import requestsAPI_KEY = "your_api_key"symbol = "NVDA"quarter = 2year = 2024url = f"https://financialmodelingprep.com/api/v3/earning_call_transcript/{symbol}?quarter={quarter}&amp;year={year}&amp;apikey={API_KEY}"response = requests.get(url)data = response.json()# Inspect the keysprint(data.keys())# Access transcript contentif "content" in data[0]: transcript_text = data[0]["content"] print(transcript_text[:500]) # preview first 500 characters The response typically includes details like the company symbol, quarter, year, and the full transcript text. If you aren’t sure which quarter to query, the “latest transcripts” endpoint is the quickest way to always stay up to&nbsp;date. Cleaning and Preparing Transcript Data Raw transcripts from the API often include long paragraphs, speaker tags, and formatting artifacts. Before sending them to an LLM, it helps to organize the text into a cleaner structure. Most transcripts follow a pattern: prepared remarks from executives first, followed by a Q&amp;A session with analysts. Separating these sections gives better control when prompting the&nbsp;model. In Python, you can parse the transcript and strip out unnecessary characters. A simple way is to split by markers such as “Operator” or “Question-and-Answer.” Once separated, you can create two blocks — Prepared Remarks and Q&amp;A — that will later be summarized independently. This ensures the model handles each section within context and avoids missing important details. Here’s a small example of how you might start preparing the&nbsp;data: import re# Example: using the transcript_text we fetched earliertext = transcript_text# Remove extra spaces and line breaksclean_text = re.sub(r'\s+', ' ', text).strip()# Split sections (this is a heuristic; real-world transcripts vary slightly)if "Question-and-Answer" in clean_text: prepared, qna = clean_text.split("Question-and-Answer", 1)else: prepared, qna = clean_text, ""print("Prepared Remarks Preview:\n", prepared[:500])print("\nQ&amp;A Preview:\n", qna[:500]) With the transcript cleaned and divided, you’re ready to feed it into Groq’s LLM. Chunking may be necessary if the text is very long. A good approach is to break it into segments of a few thousand tokens, summarize each part, and then merge the summaries in a final&nbsp;pass. Summarizing with Groq&nbsp;LLM Now that the transcript is clean and split into Prepared Remarks and Q&amp;A, we’ll use Groq to generate a crisp one-pager. The idea is simple: summarize each section separately (for focus and accuracy), then synthesize a final&nbsp;brief. Prompt design (concise and&nbsp;factual) Use a short, repeatable template that pushes for neutral, investor-ready language: You are an equity research analyst. Summarize the following earnings call sectionfor {symbol} ({quarter} {year}). Be factual and concise.Return:1) TL;DR (3–5 bullets)2) Results vs. guidance (what improved/worsened)3) Forward outlook (specific statements)4) Risks / watch-outs5) Q&amp;A takeaways (if present)Text:&lt;&lt;&lt;{section_text}&gt;&gt;&gt; Python: calling Groq and getting a clean&nbsp;summary Groq provides an OpenAI-compatible API. Set your GROQ_API_KEY and pick a fast, high-quality model (e.g., a Llama-3.1 70B variant). We’ll write a helper to summarize any text block, then run it for both sections and&nbsp;merge. import osimport textwrapimport requestsGROQ_API_KEY = os.environ.get("GROQ_API_KEY") or "your_groq_api_key"GROQ_BASE_URL = "https://api.groq.com/openai/v1" # OpenAI-compatibleMODEL = "llama-3.1-70b" # choose your preferred Groq modeldef call_groq(prompt, temperature=0.2, max_tokens=1200): url = f"{GROQ_BASE_URL}/chat/completions" headers = { "Authorization": f"Bearer {GROQ_API_KEY}", "Content-Type": "application/json", } payload = { "model": MODEL, "messages": [ {"role": "system", "content": "You are a precise, neutral equity research analyst."}, {"role": "user", "content": prompt}, ], "temperature": temperature, "max_tokens": max_tokens, } r = requests.post(url, headers=headers, json=payload, timeout=60) r.raise_for_status() return r.json()["choices"][0]["message"]["content"].strip()def build_prompt(section_text, symbol, quarter, year): template = """ You are an equity research analyst. Summarize the following earnings call section for {symbol} ({quarter} {year}). Be factual and concise. Return: 1) TL;DR (3–5 bullets) 2) Results vs. guidance (what improved/worsened) 3) Forward outlook (specific statements) 4) Risks / watch-outs 5) Q&amp;A takeaways (if present) Text: &lt;&lt;&lt; {section_text} &gt;&gt;&gt; """ return textwrap.dedent(template).format( symbol=symbol, quarter=quarter, year=year, section_text=section_text )def summarize_section(section_text, symbol="NVDA", quarter="Q2", year="2024"): if not section_text or section_text.strip() == "": return "(No content found for this section.)" prompt = build_prompt(section_text, symbol, quarter, year) return call_groq(prompt)# Example usage with the cleaned splits from Section 3prepared_summary = summarize_section(prepared, symbol="NVDA", quarter="Q2", year="2024")qna_summary = summarize_section(qna, symbol="NVDA", quarter="Q2", year="2024")final_one_pager = f"""# {symbol} Earnings One-Pager — {quarter} {year}## Prepared Remarks — Key Points{prepared_summary}## Q&amp;A Highlights{qna_summary}""".strip()print(final_one_pager[:1200]) # preview Tips that keep quality&nbsp;high: Keep temperature low (≈0.2) for factual&nbsp;tone. If a section is extremely long, chunk at ~5–8k tokens, summarize each chunk with the same prompt, then ask the model to merge chunk summaries into one section summary before producing the final one-pager. If you also fetched headline numbers (EPS/revenue, guidance) earlier, prepend them to the prompt as brief context to help the model anchor on the right outcomes. Building the End-to-End Pipeline At this point, we have all the building blocks: the FMP API to fetch transcripts, a cleaning step to structure the data, and Groq LLM to generate concise summaries. The final step is to connect everything into a single workflow that can take any ticker and return a one-page earnings call&nbsp;summary. The flow looks like&nbsp;this: Input a stock ticker (for example,&nbsp;NVDA). Use FMP to fetch the latest transcript. Clean and split the text into Prepared Remarks and&nbsp;Q&amp;A. Send each section to Groq for summarization. Merge the outputs into a neatly formatted earnings one-pager. Here’s how it comes together in&nbsp;Python: def summarize_earnings_call(symbol, quarter, year, api_key, groq_key): # Step 1: Fetch transcript from FMP url = f"https://financialmodelingprep.com/api/v3/earning_call_transcript/{symbol}?quarter={quarter}&amp;year={year}&amp;apikey={api_key}" resp = requests.get(url) resp.raise_for_status() data = resp.json() if not data or "content" not in data[0]: return f"No transcript found for {symbol} {quarter} {year}" text = data[0]["content"] # Step 2: Clean and split clean_text = re.sub(r'\s+', ' ', text).strip() if "Question-and-Answer" in clean_text: prepared, qna = clean_text.split("Question-and-Answer", 1) else: prepared, qna = clean_text, "" # Step 3: Summarize with Groq prepared_summary = summarize_section(prepared, symbol, quarter, year) qna_summary = summarize_section(qna, symbol, quarter, year) # Step 4: Merge into final one-pager return f"""# {symbol} Earnings One-Pager — {quarter} {year}## Prepared Remarks{prepared_summary}## Q&amp;A Highlights{qna_summary}""".strip()# Example runprint(summarize_earnings_call("NVDA", 2, 2024, API_KEY, GROQ_API_KEY)) With this setup, generating a summary becomes as simple as calling one function with a ticker and date. You can run it inside a notebook, integrate it into a research workflow, or even schedule it to trigger after each new earnings&nbsp;release. Free Stock Market API and Financial Statements API... Conclusion Earnings calls no longer need to feel overwhelming. With the Financial Modeling Prep API, you can instantly access any company’s transcript, and with Groq LLM, you can turn that raw text into a sharp, actionable summary in seconds. This pipeline saves hours of reading and ensures you never miss the key results, guidance, or risks hidden in lengthy remarks. Whether you track tech giants like NVIDIA or smaller growth stocks, the process is the same — fast, reliable, and powered by the flexibility of FMP’s&nbsp;data. Summarize Any Stock’s Earnings Call in Seconds Using FMP API was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Medium2025/09/18 14:40
