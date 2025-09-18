2025-09-19 Friday

Sui Network Gains Wall Street Attention: Could Google Deal Push SUI Into The Top 10?

Sui Network Gains Wall Street Attention: Could Google Deal Push SUI Into The Top 10?

The post Sui Network Gains Wall Street Attention: Could Google Deal Push SUI Into The Top 10? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sui Network Gains Wall Street Attention: Could Google Deal Push SUI Into The Top 10? | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/sui-network-gain-wall-street-attention-could-google/
2025/09/18 14:48
Solar and Internet from Space: The Future of Global Connectivity and Energy Supply

Solar and Internet from Space: The Future of Global Connectivity and Energy Supply

Quiptik broke his promise to post weekly articles on HackerNoon. He was unable to access the internet and electricity in his home country for some reasons. Until we fix power and internet access, many voices will keep going unheard.
2025/09/18 14:47
From Idea to App Store: The Complete Guide to Mobile App Development in Saudi Arabia

From Idea to App Store: The Complete Guide to Mobile App Development in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia is at the forefront of digital transformation. With Vision 2030 driving innovation and a rapidly growing population of tech-savvy users, mobile apps have become a core driver of business growth in the Kingdom. From e-commerce and fintech to healthcare, logistics, and on-demand services, Saudi businesses are embracing mobile apps to connect with customers and scale&nbsp;faster. But how do you take a mobile app idea and turn it into a successful launch on the App Store or Google Play? This guide breaks down the complete mobile app development process in Saudi Arabia — step by&nbsp;step. Step 1: Validate Your App Idea for the Saudi&nbsp;Market Before you start building, ask: What problem does my app solve for Saudi&nbsp;users? Is there a cultural or market gap my app can&nbsp;fill? How do local competitors approach the same challenge? For example, apps related to digital payments, e-learning, delivery services, and healthcare are in high demand across Saudi Arabia. Conducting market research and aligning your app idea with local user behavior is critical. Step 2: Plan Features with Local Needs in&nbsp;Mind Your app should start with an MVP (Minimum Viable Product) — a core version that solves the main problem. Later, you can scale with advanced features. In Saudi Arabia, consider&nbsp;adding: Arabic language support (essential for user adoption) Integration with local payment gateways like STC Pay, Mada, or Apple&nbsp;Pay Regulatory compliance (especially for fintech and health&nbsp;apps) Localization for user preferences (Hijri calendar, cultural UI elements) Step 3: Select the Right Development Approach You can&nbsp;choose: Native Apps (Swift for iOS, Kotlin for Android) — Great for scalability and performance. Cross-Platform Apps (Flutter, React Native) — Cost-effective for startups targeting both iOS and Android simultaneously. Hybrid Apps — Suitable for simpler apps with limited features. For Saudi startups and enterprises, cross-platform development is often preferred to reach a wider audience quickly and efficiently. Step 4: Design With a Local&nbsp;Touch The design must balance global usability standards with local cultural relevance. UI (User Interface): Clean, modern visuals that align with Saudi branding. UX (User Experience): Simple navigation, clear Arabic text support, and intuitive flows. Wireframing &amp; Prototyping: Test early with Saudi users to ensure adoption. A user-friendly design is one of the top reasons apps succeed in the Kingdom’s competitive market. Step 5: Develop Your Mobile&nbsp;App Once the design is ready, the coding begins. Saudi app development companies often follow Agile methodology, ensuring flexibility and faster delivery. Front-End Development: Interface and user interactions. Back-End Development: Databases, servers, and&nbsp;APIs. Integration: Secure connections between front-end and back-end. Strong collaboration between developers, designers, and business analysts ensures your app aligns with Saudi market&nbsp;needs. Step 6: Testing Across Devices and&nbsp;Networks Saudi users rely on different devices and network speeds. That’s why rigorous testing is critical: Functionality Testing: Features work as expected. Performance Testing: The app runs smoothly on both 4G and 5G networks. Localization Testing: Arabic text displays correctly, without alignment issues. Security Testing: Data protection compliance with Saudi cybersecurity standards. Step 7: App Store &amp; Google Play Launch in Saudi&nbsp;Arabia To publish your&nbsp;app: Apple App Store (iOS): Requires an Apple Developer account and strict guideline compliance. Google Play Store (Android): Faster approval but still requires detailed app&nbsp;info. You’ll also need metadata in both English and Arabic — titles, descriptions, and screenshots — to maximize visibility among Saudi&nbsp;users. Step 8: Market Your App in Saudi&nbsp;Arabia Launching an app is only the beginning. You need a marketing strategy tailored to the&nbsp;Kingdom: App Store Optimization (ASO): Use Arabic and English keywords. Social Media Campaigns: Leverage platforms like Snapchat, Twitter (X), and Instagram, which are highly popular in Saudi&nbsp;Arabia. Influencer Marketing: Collaborate with Saudi influencers for early traction. Paid Ads: Google Ads and Saudi-focused Facebook/Instagram ads. Partnerships: Collaborate with local businesses to reach a wider audience. Step 9: Gather Feedback and&nbsp;Optimize Once your app is live,&nbsp;monitor: User reviews on app&nbsp;stores Analytics on engagement, retention, and churn&nbsp;rates Suggestions from Saudi users for culturally relevant&nbsp;features Continuous updates and improvements are vital to stay competitive. Step 10: Scale With Advanced&nbsp;Features Once your MVP gains traction, you can expand with advanced features such&nbsp;as: AI and machine learning for personalization Blockchain-based payments for fintech&nbsp;apps AR/VR features for retail and gaming&nbsp;apps IoT integration for smart home and mobility solutions Saudi Arabia’s digital ecosystem is growing rapidly — apps that adapt quickly will&nbsp;thrive. Conclusion Mobile app development in Saudi Arabia is not just about building an app — it’s about aligning with Vision 2030, cultural needs, and user expectations. By following a clear process — from idea validation to launch and beyond — you can transform your concept into a profitable digital&nbsp;product. Whether you’re a startup or an enterprise in Saudi Arabia, the opportunity is massive. With the right strategy, you can move from idea to App Store and create an app that truly resonates with Saudi&nbsp;users. From Idea to App Store: The Complete Guide to Mobile App Development in Saudi Arabia was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
2025/09/18 14:46
SEC Approves Generic Listing Standards Clearing Path For Crypto ETPs

SEC Approves Generic Listing Standards Clearing Path For Crypto ETPs

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission has just made it easier for fund issuers to list crypto exchange-traded products.
2025/09/18 14:45
BetFury Showcases Affiliate Expansion Strategy at SBC Summit Lisbon 2025

BetFury Showcases Affiliate Expansion Strategy at SBC Summit Lisbon 2025

The post BetFury Showcases Affiliate Expansion Strategy at SBC Summit Lisbon 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice. BetFury has taken center stage at this year’s SBC Summit Lisbon, one of the leading international events in the iGaming industry.  Running from September 16 to 18, the summit provides a platform for BetFury to highlight its growing brand presence, strengthen affiliate ties, and outline its global expansion roadmap within the dynamic crypto and iGaming ecosystem. The SBC Summit is a flagship event that brings together over 25,000 attendees, including more than 6,000 affiliates, making it the largest gathering of its kind in the industry.  For BetFury, participation is not just about visibility but about creating meaningful connections. The company’s strategically located stand in the Affiliate Zone has been designed as a hub for collaboration. Featuring large LED screens, modern interiors, and a welcoming atmosphere, the space is dedicated to conversations on tailored partnerships and new market opportunities. The stand also hosts interactive experiences, including an Affiliate Lottery with exclusive offers and a collection of premium merchandise kits for visitors. BetFury’s senior leadership, including CEO Mike, is on site to meet partners directly.  Advertisement &nbsp Commenting on the project, Mike stated: “Our focus here is to strengthen existing partnerships and launch new collaborations that will shape BetFury’s global growth. For BetFury, this stand isn’t just about visibility. It’s the place where future collaborations take shape.”  Exclusive Affiliate Incentives at SBC Summit BetFury’s Affiliate Program has built a reputation for its transparency, dependable payouts, and adaptable deal structures. Affiliates already benefit from attractive terms, including a 50% revenue share for the first two…
2025/09/18 14:45
MySQL Single Leader Replication with Node.js and Docker

MySQL Single Leader Replication with Node.js and Docker

Modern applications demand high availability and the ability to scale reads without compromising performance. One of the most common strategies to achieve this is Replication. In this setup, we configured a single database to act as the leader (master) and handle all write operations, while three replicas handle read operations. In this article, we’ll walk through how to set up MySQL single-leader replication on your local machine using Docker. Once the replication is working, we’ll connect it to a Node.js application using Sequelize ORM, so that reads are routed to the replica and writes go to the master. By the end, you’ll have a working environment where you can see replication in real time Prerequisites knowledge of database replication Background knowledge of docker and docker compose Background knowledge of Nodejs and how to run a NodeJS server An Overview of what we are building Setup Setup our database servers on docker compose in the root of our project directory, create a file named docker-compose.yml with the following content to setup our mysql primary and replica databases. \ \ name: "learn-replica" volumes: mysqlMasterDatabase: mysqlSlaveDatabase: mysqlSlaveDatabaseII: mysqlSlaveDatabaseIII: networks: mysql-replication-network: services: mysql-master: image: mysql:latest container_name: mysql-master command: --server-id=1 --log-bin=ON environment: MYSQL_ROOT_PASSWORD: master MYSQL_DATABASE: replicaDb ports: - "3306:3306" volumes: - mysqlMasterDatabase:/var/lib/mysql networks: - mysql-replication-network mysql-slave: image: mysql:latest container_name: mysql-slave command: --server-id=2 --log-bin=ON environment: MYSQL_ROOT_PASSWORD: slave MYSQL_DATABASE: replicaDb MYSQL_ROOT_HOST: "%" ports: - "3307:3306" volumes: - mysqlSlaveDatabase:/var/lib/mysql depends_on: - mysql-master networks: - mysql-replication-network mysql-slaveII: image: mysql:latest container_name: mysql-slaveII command: --server-id=2 --log-bin=ON environment: MYSQL_ROOT_PASSWORD: slave MYSQL_DATABASE: replicaDb MYSQL_ROOT_HOST: "%" ports: - "3308:3306" volumes: - mysqlSlaveDatabaseII:/var/lib/mysql depends_on: - mysql-master networks: - mysql-replication-network mysql-slaveIII: image: mysql:latest container_name: mysql-slaveIII command: --server-id=3 --log-bin=ON environment: MYSQL_ROOT_PASSWORD: slave MYSQL_DATABASE: replicaDb MYSQL_ROOT_HOST: "%" ports: - "3309:3306" volumes: - mysqlSlaveDatabaseIII:/var/lib/mysql depends_on: - mysql-master networks: - mysql-replication-network In this setup, I’m creating a master database container called mysql-master and 3 replica containers called mysql-slave, mysql-slaveII and mysql-slaveIII. I won’t go too deep into the docker-compose.yml file since it’s just a basic setup, but I do want to walk you through the command line instructions used in all four services because that’s where things get interesting. \ command: --server-id=1 --log-bin=ON The --server-id option gives each MySQL server in your replication setup its own name tag. Each one has to be unique and without it, replication won’t work at all. Another cool option not included here is binlog_format=ROW. This tells MySQL how to keep track of changes before passing them along to the replicas. By default, MySQL already uses row-based replication, but you can explicitly set it to ROW to be sure or switch it to STATEMENT if you’d rather log the actual SQL statements instead of row-by-row changes. \ Run our containers on docker Now, in the terminal, we can run the following command to spin up our database containers: docker-compose up -d \ Setting Up Our Master (Primary) Server To configure our master server, we would have to first access the running instance on docker using the following command docker exec -it mysql-master bash This command opens an interactive Bash shell inside the running Docker container named mysql-master, allowing us to run commands directly inside that container. \ Now that we’re inside the container, we can access the MySQL server and start running commands. type: mysql -uroot -p This will log you into MySQL as the root user. You’ll be prompted to enter the password you set in your docker-compose.yml file. \ Next, we need to create a special user that our replicas will use to connect to the master server and pull data. Inside the MySQL prompt, run the following commands: \ CREATE USER 'repl_user'@'%' IDENTIFIED BY 'replication_pass'; GRANT REPLICATION SLAVE ON *.* TO 'repl_user'@'%'; FLUSH PRIVILEGES; Here’s what’s happening: CREATE USER makes a new MySQL user called repl_user with the password replication_pass. GRANT REPLICATION SLAVE gives this user permission to act as a replication client. FLUSH PRIVILEGES tells MySQL to reload the user permissions so they take effect immediately. \ Time to Configure the Replica (Secondary) Servers a. First, let’s access the replica containers the same way we did with the master. Run this command in your terminal for each of the replica containers: \ docker exec -it &lt;replica_container_name&gt; bash mysql -uroot -p &lt;replica_container_name&gt; should be replace with the name of the replica container you are trying to setup b. Now it’s time to tell our replica where to get its data from. While inside the replica’s MySQL shell, run the following command to configure replication using the master’s details: CHANGE REPLICATION SOURCE TO SOURCE_HOST='mysql-master', SOURCE_USER='repl_user', SOURCE_PASSWORD='replication_pass', GET_SOURCE_PUBLIC_KEY=1; With the replication settings in place, let’s fire up the replica and get it syncing with the master. Still inside the MySQL shell on the replica, run: START REPLICA; This starts the replication process. To make sure everything is working, check the replica’s status with: \ SHOW REPLICA STATUS\G; Look for Replica_IO_Running and Replica_SQL_Running — if both say Yes, congratulations! 🎉 Your replica is now successfully connected to the master and replicating data in real time. \ Testing Our Replication Setup from the Node.js App Now that our replication is successfully set up, we can configure our Node.js server to observe the real-time effect of data being replicated from the master server to the replica server whenever we write to it. We start by installing the following dependencies: \ npm i express mysql2 sequelize \ Now create a folder called src in the root directory and add the following files inside that folder connection.js, index.js and model.js. Our current directory should look like this We can now set up our connections to our master and replica server in the connection.js file as shown below \ const Sequelize = require("sequelize"); const sequelize = new Sequelize({ dialect: "mysql", replication: { write: { host: "127.0.0.1", username: "root", password: "master", database: "replicaDb", }, read: [ { host: "127.0.0.1", username: "root", password: "slave", database: "replicaDb", port: 3307 }, { host: "127.0.0.1", username: "root", password: "slave", database: "replicaDb", port: 3308 }, { host: "127.0.0.1", username: "root", password: "slave", database: "replicaDb", port: 3309 }, ], }, }); async function connectdb() { try { await sequelize.authenticate(); } catch (error) { console.error("❌ unable to connect to the follower database", error); } } connectdb(); module.exports = { sequelize, }; \ We can now create a User table in the model.js file \ const {DataTypes} = require("sequelize"); const { sequelize } = require("./connection"); const User = sequelize.define("User", { name: { type: DataTypes.STRING, allowNull: false, }, email: { type: DataTypes.STRING, unique: true, allowNull: false, }, }); module.exports = User \ and finally in our index.js file we can start our server and listen for connections on port 3000. from the code sample below, all inserts or updates will be routed by sequelize to the master server. while all read queries will be routed to the read replicas. \ const express = require("express"); const { sequelize } = require("./connection"); const User = require("./model"); const app = express(); app.use(express.json()); async function main() { await sequelize.sync({ alter: true }); app.get("/", (req, res) =&gt; { res.status(200).json({ message: "first step to setting server up", }); }); app.post("/user", async (req, res) =&gt; { const { email, name } = req.body; let newUser = await User.build({ name, email, }); // This INSERT will go to the write (master) connection newUser = newUser.save({ returning: false }); res.status(201).json({ message: "User successfully created", }); }); app.get("/user", async (req, res) =&gt; { // This SELECT query will go to one of the read replicas const users = await User.findAll(); res.status(200).json(users); }); app.listen(3000, () =&gt; { console.log("server has connected"); }); } main(); When you make a POST request to the /users endpoint, take a moment to check both the master and replica servers to observe how data is replicated in real time. Right now, we are relying on Sequelize to automatically route requests, which works for development but isn’t robust enough for a production environment. In particular, if the master node goes down, Sequelize cannot automatically redirect requests to a newly elected leader. In the next part of this series, we’ll explore strategies to handle these challenges
2025/09/18 14:44
Why Open-Source Hardware Wallets Are Often Safer: 7 Concrete Reasons

Why Open-Source Hardware Wallets Are Often Safer: 7 Concrete Reasons

Discover how transparency, community auditing, and collaborative development make open-source hardware wallets the gold standard for…Continue reading on Coinmonks »
2025/09/18 14:44
Are the Japanese Really the Loneliest People in the World?

Are the Japanese Really the Loneliest People in the World?

“Japanese people are the loneliest in the world.”  It’s a phrase that often appears in international surveys, in news headlines, or in…Continue reading on Coinmonks »
2025/09/18 14:43
When Transparency Becomes a Threat: Why Aleo’s Private-by-Default Blockchain Is Challenging the…

When Transparency Becomes a Threat: Why Aleo’s Private-by-Default Blockchain Is Challenging the…

The Private-by-Default Blockchain That Could Redefine PaymentsContinue reading on Coinmonks »
2025/09/18 14:43
Step-by-Step Process to Integrate AI into DeFi Aggregators

Step-by-Step Process to Integrate AI into DeFi Aggregators

Step-by-Step Process to Integrate AI into DeFi Aggregators Decentralized Finance (DeFi) has revolutionized the financial landscape by eliminating intermediaries and allowing users to trade, lend, and invest directly on blockchain networks. However, with hundreds of DeFi protocols across multiple chains, users often face challenges in finding the best rates, liquidity pools, and yield farming opportunities. At this point, DeFi aggregators become essential. Now, with the rise of Artificial Intelligence (AI), DeFi aggregators can go beyond just providing access to multiple liquidity sources — they can deliver intelligent, predictive, and personalized financial services. By integrating AI, developers can build smarter platforms that analyze market conditions in real time, optimize transactions, and enhance user decision-making. In this guide, we’ll walk you through the step-by-step process to integrate AI into DeFi aggregators, explain its benefits, explore real-world use cases, and outline the challenges and future possibilities. What is a DeFi Aggregator? A DeFi aggregator is a platform that collects liquidity and pricing data from multiple decentralized exchanges (DEXs) and protocols, allowing users to access the best available trading opportunities in one&nbsp;place. Key functions of DeFi aggregators include: Liquidity pooling — pulling liquidity from multiple&nbsp;DEXs. Price comparison — offering users the best swap&nbsp;rates. Gas optimization — minimizing transaction costs. Cross-chain functionality — enabling trades across different blockchain networks. Popular DeFi aggregators include 1inch, Matcha, Paraswap, and&nbsp;Zerion. Why Integrate AI into DeFi Aggregators? AI enhances DeFi aggregators by making them smarter, more efficient, and user-centric. Here are the key benefits: Real-Time Data Analysis — AI algorithms can process vast amounts of blockchain data to identify the best opportunities instantly. Risk Assessment — AI models can predict risks in liquidity pools or lending protocols, helping users avoid bad&nbsp;trades. User Personalization — AI can recommend investment strategies tailored to each user’s risk&nbsp;profile. Fraud Detection — Detects suspicious trading patterns and prevents malicious activities. Predictive Analytics — Forecasts token price movements and liquidity shifts. By integrating AI, DeFi aggregators move from being simple comparison tools to intelligent financial assistants. Step-by-Step Process to Integrate AI into DeFi Aggregators Step 1: Define the Use Cases of&nbsp;AI Before jumping into development, determine where AI will add value in your DeFi aggregator. Some examples&nbsp;include: ✦Best route optimization for token swaps. ✦Yield farming recommendations. ✦Predictive market insights. ✦Automated portfolio rebalancing. ✦Fraud and anomaly detection. This step ensures that your AI integration aligns with your aggregator’s goals. Step 2: Data Collection and Preparation AI relies on large datasets for training. In DeFi, the relevant data sources&nbsp;include: ✦On-chain data (transaction history, liquidity pool activity, smart contracts). ✦Off-chain data (market sentiment from news, social media, and oracles). ✦User behavior data (transaction patterns, portfolio choices). Developers must create pipelines to collect, clean, and normalize data to ensure accuracy and reliability. Step 3: Select the Right AI&nbsp;Models Depending on the use cases, different AI models may be required: Machine Learning (ML): For predicting token prices, optimizing swaps, and yield farming strategies. Natural Language Processing (NLP): For analyzing sentiment from crypto-related news and social&nbsp;media. Reinforcement Learning: For autonomous trading and portfolio optimization. Anomaly Detection Models: For fraud and hack detection. For instance, a DeFi aggregator that wants to optimize swap routes may use reinforcement learning to learn the best trading paths across multiple&nbsp;DEXs. Step 4: Develop AI Training Infrastructure Training AI models requires a robust infrastructure: ✦Blockchain nodes to pull real-time on-chain data. ✦Data storage systems (IPFS, decentralized databases, or cloud-based storage). ✦GPU/TPU clusters for training machine learning models. ✦Data preprocessing pipelines to handle large blockchain datasets. Developers can also leverage AI-as-a-Service platforms or pre-trained models to speed up integration. Step 5: Smart Contract Integration DeFi aggregators rely on smart contracts for executing trades. To integrate AI: Off-chain AI Processing: AI models run off-chain, and their decisions are communicated to smart contracts. On-chain Oracles: Oracles like Chainlink can be used to bring AI-generated insights into the blockchain. Hybrid Approach: A mix of on-chain smart contracts and off-chain AI decision-making for scalability. For example, an AI model could analyze liquidity and then feed swap route decisions into a smart contract&nbsp;router. Step 6: AI-Powered Decision&nbsp;Engine Create an AI-powered decision engine within the aggregator: ✦It continuously monitors liquidity pools, gas fees, and market prices. ✦It identifies the most cost-effective swap route. ✦It generates personalized investment suggestions. This engine acts as the core brain of the DeFi aggregator, turning raw blockchain data into actionable insights. Step 7: User Interface Integration The AI insights should be visible and usable for end users. Key UI features&nbsp;include: Personalized dashboards — showing AI-driven portfolio recommendations.Trade suggestions — highlighting the best swap options.Risk scores — helping users assess protocol risks.Predictive analytics charts — forecasting price&nbsp;trends. A well-designed UI ensures that AI insights are transparent, explainable, and user-friendly. Step 8: Security and&nbsp;Testing AI integration in DeFi requires strict security and auditing: ✦Conduct smart contract audits to prevent vulnerabilities. ✦Test AI models against adversarial attacks. ✦Ensure compliance with data privacy regulations. ✦Run simulations to validate AI predictions against historical data. Security ensures that users trust your AI-powered DeFi aggregator. Step 9: Deployment and Continuous Learning Deploy the AI-enhanced DeFi aggregator and ensure continuous improvement: ✦Use feedback loops where AI learns from real user interactions. ✦Continuously retrain models with new blockchain data.Monitor ✦performance and optimize algorithms. ✦AI should evolve with market trends, ensuring long-term reliability. Real-World Use Cases of AI in DeFi Aggregators 1inch + AI Optimization — AI models could predict gas fee fluctuations and reroute transactions. Portfolio Rebalancing — AI automatically adjusts user holdings for maximum&nbsp;returns. Sentiment-Based Trading — AI analyzes Twitter &amp; Reddit data to guide trading strategies. These examples highlight how AI transforms DeFi aggregators from static tools into dynamic financial advisors. Challenges in Integrating AI into DeFi Aggregators While the benefits are huge, integration comes with challenges: Data quality issues — Blockchain data is vast but unstructured. Scalability concerns — AI computations can be resource-intensive. Security risks — AI-driven decisions must be verifiable and auditable. Regulatory uncertainty — Compliance requirements for AI in DeFi are still evolving. Developers must design systems that balance innovation with trust, scalability, and compliance. The Future of AI-Powered DeFi Aggregators Looking ahead, AI will make DeFi aggregators: More autonomous — with AI executing trades without user&nbsp;input. Cross-chain intelligent — managing assets across multiple blockchains seamlessly. Hyper-personalized — offering financial services tailored to individual goals. Safer — detecting fraud and market manipulation in real&nbsp;time. As AI matures, we may see DeFi aggregators becoming AI-driven super apps for decentralized finance. Conclusion Integrating AI into DeFi aggregators is a game-changing innovation that transforms them from simple liquidity routers into intelligent, predictive, and user-focused financial platforms. The step-by-step process involves: ✦Defining use cases. ✦Collecting and preparing data. ✦Choosing AI models. ✦Building AI infrastructure. ✦Integrating smart contracts. ✦Creating an AI-powered decision engine. ✦Designing a user-friendly interface. ✦Ensuring security and testing. ✦Deploying and enabling continuous learning. By following these steps, developers can unlock the full potential of AI in DeFi, delivering smarter trading, safer investments, and better user experiences. The future of decentralized finance lies in the synergy of AI + DeFi aggregators — a combination that will redefine how users interact with financial ecosystems. Step-by-Step Process to Integrate AI into DeFi Aggregators was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
2025/09/18 14:43
