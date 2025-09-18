2025-09-19 Friday

Kripto ziņas

Uzzini jaunākās kripto ziņas un jaunumus tirgū
Ethereum Future Plans: Vitalik Outlines Scaling, Privacy, and Simplified Quantum-Resistant Core

Ethereum Future Plans: Vitalik Outlines Scaling, Privacy, and Simplified Quantum-Resistant Core

At the Japan Developer Conference, Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin presented a detailed roadmap for the network’s evolution. The immediate focus is scaling and improving performance on Ethereum’s base layer, or L1. A central step is raising the gas limit, allowing the blockchain to process more transactions per block without undermining decentralization. The strategy involves several […]
Moonveil
MORE$0.08745-0.85%
Core DAO
CORE$0.452-3.68%
L1
L1$0.007661-0.16%
Kopīgot
Tronweekly2025/09/18 15:00
Kopīgot
When Will Altcoin Season Start? FED Rate Cut Fuels Bitcoin, but Ethereum Still Lagging

When Will Altcoin Season Start? FED Rate Cut Fuels Bitcoin, but Ethereum Still Lagging

The post When Will Altcoin Season Start? FED Rate Cut Fuels Bitcoin, but Ethereum Still Lagging appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The crypto market edged higher today after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced a 25 basis point rate cut, fueling optimism across risk assets. Bitcoin price today is trading around $117,000, while Ethereum holds steady near $4,600. The broader crypto market cap rose modestly, with major altcoins mixed but stable. Analysts note the short-term tone is …
NEAR
NEAR$3.155+6.62%
Union
U$0.01473+4.46%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005114-2.99%
Kopīgot
CoinPedia2025/09/18 14:59
Kopīgot
Syndicate mainnet launched and held TGE today, with FDV now at $1.86 billion.

Syndicate mainnet launched and held TGE today, with FDV now at $1.86 billion.

PANews reported on September 18 that according to the official announcement, the application chain infrastructure protocol Syndicate mainnet was launched and TGE was carried out today. As of press time, the token SYND is currently priced at US$1.86. Based on the total number of tokens of 1 billion, the protocol FDV has reached US$1.86 billion. Syndicate was formerly a decentralized investment platform and completed a US$20 million Series A financing in 2021, led by a16z.
1
1$0.011359+142.81%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01381-4.62%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00586-0.67%
Kopīgot
PANews2025/09/18 14:56
Kopīgot
NYDFS orders banks to adopt blockchain analysis: what changes now

NYDFS orders banks to adopt blockchain analysis: what changes now

The NYDFS urges financial institutions to integrate blockchain analytics tools into compliance programs.
Nowchain
NOW$0.00586-0.67%
Kopīgot
The Cryptonomist2025/09/18 14:56
Kopīgot
Could Lyno Become the Next Ethereum Killer? Inside Its AI-Powered Blockchain Strategy

Could Lyno Become the Next Ethereum Killer? Inside Its AI-Powered Blockchain Strategy

For years, people in crypto have been asking the same question: what’s the next Ethereum killer? Some projects have claimed the title, but few have come close to challenging Ethereum’s dominance. Lyno (LYNO), a fresh entrant, is beginning to catch attention in the crypto space. It is choosing its own lane with an AI-driven blockchain […] The post Could Lyno Become the Next Ethereum Killer? Inside Its AI-Powered Blockchain Strategy appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
CATCH
CATCH$0.034+19.71%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.143-4.15%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01842+7.65%
Kopīgot
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/18 14:55
Kopīgot
The Secret Behind Lyno’s Rise—Early Backers Expect 500x Gains Before the Year Ends

The Secret Behind Lyno’s Rise—Early Backers Expect 500x Gains Before the Year Ends

Every bull market has that one project that seems to come out of nowhere and capture all the attention. In 2025, many believe that the project is Lyno (LYNO). From a quiet presale to one of the hottest names in the market right now, Lyno is turning heads, and early backers are already calling for […] The post The Secret Behind Lyno’s Rise—Early Backers Expect 500x Gains Before the Year Ends appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.009939--%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02571+2.79%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01842+7.65%
Kopīgot
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/18 14:52
Kopīgot
Spot Bitcoin ETFs Record First Outflow in a Week, Ethereum ETFs Follow With $1.89M Exit

Spot Bitcoin ETFs Record First Outflow in a Week, Ethereum ETFs Follow With $1.89M Exit

The post Spot Bitcoin ETFs Record First Outflow in a Week, Ethereum ETFs Follow With $1.89M Exit appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News On September 17, spot Bitcoin ETF saw a total outflow of $51 million, marking the first net outflow after seven consecutive days of inflows. Spot Ethereum ETFs recorded a total outflow of $1.89 million, continuing the second successive day of outflow, as reported by SoSoValue.  Bitcoin ETF Breakdown  After seven days of recording strong inflows, …
1
1$0.011359+142.81%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%
LayerNet
NET$0.00008777-0.06%
Kopīgot
CoinPedia2025/09/18 14:49
Kopīgot
Bitcoin Steady as Fed Cuts Interest Rates for First Time Since December

Bitcoin Steady as Fed Cuts Interest Rates for First Time Since December

The post Bitcoin Steady as Fed Cuts Interest Rates for First Time Since December appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief The Federal Reserve had kept interest rates unchanged since last December. U.S. President Donald Trump has been hammering the Fed to cut rates. Crypto and other assets typically benefit from rate cuts that increase financial liquidity. The U.S. central bank, as widely expected, cut the federal funds rate by 0.25% Wednesday, amid recent signs that the economy was faltering and needed a boost—and under relentless pressure from President Donald Trump. Bitcoin and other major digital assets traded largely flat  in the immediate aftermath. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization was recently changing hands just above $116,000, up 0.2% over the past hour hours, according to crypto markets data provider CoinGecko. BTC rallied in recent days with investors possibly pricing in the anticipated decision. Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market value, was trading at $4,501, flat over the same period. The Fed slashed the interest rate to a range between 4% and 4.25% after a downward revision in a Department of Labor report showing that the U.S had created 911,000 fewer jobs than initially reported for a year-long period ending in March, and other concerning economic signs. “Uncertainty about the economic outlook remains elevated,” the Fed noted in a statement. Those concerns outweighed the threat of inflation, which has risen to 2.9% on an annual basis, stubbornly above the bank’s longstanding 2% goal. Newly sworn-in governor Stephen Miran, a White House appointee, dissented from the decision, voting for a .50% rate cut. The Fed has a dual mission to keep inflation low and ensure full employment. In Telegram message to Decrypt, Noelle Acheson, the author of the Crypto Is Macro Now newsletter, wrote that the big deal wasn’t the expected rate cut but updated economic forecasts from Fed officials, showing that central bankers are “getting more nervous about the…
Threshold
T$0.01675-3.90%
Union
U$0.01473+4.46%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0003906-3.62%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 14:49
Kopīgot
Top 5 Cross-Chain Solutions Set to Outperform ETH—LYNO’s Presale Gains Momentum

Top 5 Cross-Chain Solutions Set to Outperform ETH—LYNO’s Presale Gains Momentum

Ethereum will continue to be the foundation of decentralized finance (DeFi), although constraints on speed, cost, and scalability are allowing new cross-chain solutions to shine. LYNO is fast rising on the increasingly long list of contenders, as its arbitrage protocol is powered by AI, with a presale cost of only $0.05 per token. With the […] The post Top 5 Cross-Chain Solutions Set to Outperform ETH—LYNO’s Presale Gains Momentum appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
CROSS
CROSS$0.242-2.65%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001893-11.74%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01381-4.62%
Kopīgot
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/18 14:48
Kopīgot
Trump Statue Holding Bitcoin Unveiled Near U.S. Capitol as Crypto Politics Heat Up

Trump Statue Holding Bitcoin Unveiled Near U.S. Capitol as Crypto Politics Heat Up

TLDR: 12-foot golden Trump statue holding Bitcoin unveiled near U.S. Capitol, drawing attention to crypto’s growing role in politics. Installation coincided with Fed’s first 2025 rate cut, sparking discussions on Bitcoin price action and monetary policy links. Project organizers funded the statue to honor Trump’s pro-crypto stance and his Strategic Bitcoin Reserve initiative. Trump’s second [...] The post Trump Statue Holding Bitcoin Unveiled Near U.S. Capitol as Crypto Politics Heat Up appeared first on Blockonomi.
NEAR
NEAR$3.155+6.62%
Union
U$0.01473+4.46%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.525-1.87%
Kopīgot
Blockonomi2025/09/18 14:48
Kopīgot

Populārākās ziņas

Vairāk

Fed Actions Impact Cryptocurrency Market

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Dip As Traders Lock In Profit

Solana And Litecoin Predictions Show Limits, Pepeto Presale Gains 100x Buzz Today

When Is ‘A Big Bold Beautiful Journey’ Coming To Streaming?

How One Trader’s Success Can Inspire Your Crypto Journey with Invro Mining