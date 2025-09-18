Bitcoin Steady as Fed Cuts Interest Rates for First Time Since December

In brief The Federal Reserve had kept interest rates unchanged since last December. U.S. President Donald Trump has been hammering the Fed to cut rates. Crypto and other assets typically benefit from rate cuts that increase financial liquidity. The U.S. central bank, as widely expected, cut the federal funds rate by 0.25% Wednesday, amid recent signs that the economy was faltering and needed a boost—and under relentless pressure from President Donald Trump. Bitcoin and other major digital assets traded largely flat in the immediate aftermath. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization was recently changing hands just above $116,000, up 0.2% over the past hour hours, according to crypto markets data provider CoinGecko. BTC rallied in recent days with investors possibly pricing in the anticipated decision. Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market value, was trading at $4,501, flat over the same period. The Fed slashed the interest rate to a range between 4% and 4.25% after a downward revision in a Department of Labor report showing that the U.S had created 911,000 fewer jobs than initially reported for a year-long period ending in March, and other concerning economic signs. "Uncertainty about the economic outlook remains elevated," the Fed noted in a statement. Those concerns outweighed the threat of inflation, which has risen to 2.9% on an annual basis, stubbornly above the bank's longstanding 2% goal. Newly sworn-in governor Stephen Miran, a White House appointee, dissented from the decision, voting for a .50% rate cut. The Fed has a dual mission to keep inflation low and ensure full employment. In Telegram message to Decrypt, Noelle Acheson, the author of the Crypto Is Macro Now newsletter, wrote that the big deal wasn't the expected rate cut but updated economic forecasts from Fed officials, showing that central bankers are "getting more nervous about the…