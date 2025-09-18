2025-09-19 Friday

Kripto ziņas

Uzzini jaunākās kripto ziņas un jaunumus tirgū
SEC Approves New Generic Listing Rules For Crypto ETPs That Will Streamline Entire Process

Telegram, a renowned instant messaging and social media application, continues attracting non-fungible token projects by leveraging its large user base, robust communication features, such as [...]
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01383-4.48%
Insidebitcoins2025/09/18 15:05
Shares of Bitcoin Treasury Company Nakamoto (NAKA) Collapse 50% as CEO Says Firm Expects Price Volatility To Increase

Shares of Nakamoto Holdings (NAKA) have plummeted as the Bitcoin (BTC) treasury company warns of increased price volatility. In a new letter to shareholders, NAKA CEO David Bailey says new shares from Private Investment in Public Equity (PIPE) fundraising can now be sold on the public market and may cause the stock to have unpredictable […] The post Shares of Bitcoin Treasury Company Nakamoto (NAKA) Collapse 50% as CEO Says Firm Expects Price Volatility To Increase appeared first on The Daily Hodl.
Bitcoin
BTC$116,279.59-1.08%
Nakamoto Games
NAKA$0.299-1.90%
MAY
MAY$0.04499+1.62%
The Daily Hodl2025/09/18 15:04
Best Bitcoin Casinos: 2025’s Top 7 Crypto Casino Platforms

Crypto casinos are taking center stage in 2025 as they offer lightning-fast payouts, generous promos, and sleek platforms that actually work. Players expect more than flashy ads; they want quick payouts, fair bonuses, and platforms that actually run smoothly. Ignition stands out with steady poker traffic, a potent mix of RNG games, and simple BTC […] The post Best Bitcoin Casinos: 2025’s Top 7 Crypto Casino Platforms appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Bitcoin
BTC$116,279.59-1.08%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08745-0.85%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/18 15:04
KOSCOM registers 5 new stablecoin trademarks

The post KOSCOM registers 5 new stablecoin trademarks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Korea Exchange affiliate firm KOSCOM has applied for five stablecoin trademarks amidst the wave of Korean won-backed assets taking over the market. It also plans to reorganize its crypto departments. Summary KOSCOM has registered for five new brand trademarks as it prepares infrastructure to launch Korean-won backed stablecoins. The firm joins the list of major companies preparing to launch a won-backed stablecoin, with BDACS and fanC going ahead and launching their won-backed stablecoins. According to the South Korean media outlet Seoul Finance, the Korea Securities Computing Corporation or KOSCOM has registered for five stablecoin-related trademarks, which include KSDC, KRW24, KRW365, KOSWON, and KORWON. The firm’s recent move reflects the evolving stablecoin market in South Korea, which has seen an emergence in Korean won-backed stablecoin projects competing for dominance. KOSCOM is known for providing tech solutions for the Korean stock exchange, as well as acting as a trading platform for the nation’s financial securities and futures markets. It has also provided trading solutions for securities exchanges in a number of Southeast Asian nations, including Laos, Cambodia and Malaysia. As part of the shift to “proactively respond” to the stablecoin wave sweeping South Korea, KOSCOM has decided to reorganize its crypto and digital assets departments. One of its recent business moves included an expansion and reorganization of its existing Future Business Division into the “Digital Asset Business Promotion TF Division,” an organization directly under the firm’s chairman. The department is in the process of pursuing a new mechanism that provides proof-of-concept for stablecoin technology and studies its potential to be used for capital market settlement. In addition, the team plans to release stablecoins that are designed to facilitate payment for subscriptions and distribution processes. The company hopes to gradually develop and verify stablecoins to enhance payment convenience and stability. KOSCOM joins South…
Movement
MOVE$0.1295-3.50%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01776-4.26%
WELL3
WELL$0.0000697-1.83%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 15:04
Ethos Ex Machina: How AI Creates Trust Without Truth

AI-generated texts gain trust not through evidence but through structure. Passive voice, fake balance, and false references simulate authority. We must audit how AI speaks, not just what it says, or institutions will mistake form for truth.
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005084+0.33%
FORM
FORM$1.7342-9.62%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.143-4.15%
Hackernoon2025/09/18 15:02
Myriad Users Bet Big on Rekt’s Next Drink Drop With MoonPay

The post Myriad Users Bet Big on Rekt’s Next Drink Drop With MoonPay appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Myriad Markets lets traders bet on how fast Rekt’s next sparkling water drop will sell out. The Rekt brand now spans a meme coin, NFTs, drinks, merch, and live events. Holders get perks like early access to flavors, blending crypto culture with IRL hype. Will the next batch of Rekt Drinks—a “Moon Crush” flavor created with crypto payments firm MoonPay—sell out in under five minutes? Users on Myriad, a prediction market developed by Decrypt‘s parent company Dastan, are currently weighing that question, with money shifting the consensus up and down as predictors take in market sentiment and other cues. If you believe the crowd on Myriad, the odds at the time of this writing say “no,” though the margin was so slim that earlier in the day, bettors said “yes.” Either way, traders are staking real money on the beverage brand’s next drop. It’s a fitting way to measure the hype around REKT, a project that started as crypto culture’s inside joke and has become something much bigger: a meme token, an NFT collection, a sparkling water brand, and a Web3-native lifestyle experiment all rolled into one. Rekt, the drink If you’ve seen cans of Rekt in your feed, then you know they lean into the joke. Each can is a pastel-colored piece of meme art, emblazoned with “REKT”—crypto slang for being totally wrecked by a bad trade. The drink itself is a zero-alcohol, zero-caffeine sparkling water, launched with the tagline “born on the blockchain, brewed for real life.” The first public drop sold more than 222,000 cans in under 48 hours across 32 countries. New flavors—like Moon Crush and Based Lime—are rolled out as limited editions, and holders of Rekt NFTs or tokens often get early access. REKT, the token The REKT token lives on Ethereum, with a meme-friendly 420.69…
SOLANIUM
SLIM$0.03814-3.32%
RealLink
REAL$0.0641-1.89%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$56.37-2.96%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 15:01
CME to Launch Solana and XRP Options on October 13

CME Group to launch Solana and XRP options on October 13, offering flexible contracts and expanding crypto risk management tools. CME Group has announced it will launch options on Solana (SOL) and XRP futures on October 13, 2025. However, this launch still depends on final regulatory approval. The new products will offer standard and micro-sized […] The post CME to Launch Solana and XRP Options on October 13 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Solana
SOL$242.14-1.88%
Micro GPT
MICRO$0.000777-4.07%
XRP
XRP$3.0329-2.90%
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/18 15:00
In addition to interest rate cuts, crypto ETPs have made significant progress

On September 17th local time, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) "accelerated approval" of the Generic Listing Standards for cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds (ETFs), paving the way for related products to enter public issuance and trading. I. Universal Listing Standards: From “Case-by-Case Approval” to “One-Click Listing” Previously, listing a crypto ETP was a lengthy, expensive, and high-risk process. Issuers were required to submit a special application for each new asset, demonstrating sufficient market liquidity and immunity from manipulation. The SEC review process could take as long as 240 or even 270 days. The impact of universal listing standards is revolutionary: Simplified and accelerated process: As long as ETPs meet certain requirements clearly defined by the SEC, their approval will be virtually guaranteed, and the process time will be significantly reduced to 75 days or less. This will allow compliant crypto ETPs (Exchange Traded Products) to be listed and traded without the need for Form 19b-4. Exchange Options: Most industry proposals suggest that universal listing standards should require that the underlying asset must have a futures contract traded on a regulated U.S. futures exchange. Eligible exchanges include CME, Cboe, and potentially even Coinbase Derivatives Exchange and Bitnomial. The first beneficiaries: The SEC has approved the exchange listing standards and quickly approved the trading of Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund (mainly holding BTC, ETH, etc.). Explosive Product Growth: History Repeats Itself Matt Hougan, Chief Investment Officer at Bitwise, predicts that universal listing standards will trigger an explosion in the number of crypto ETPs, and history supports this view: Precedent for Traditional ETFs: Immediately after the SEC passed “Rule on ETFs” in late 2019, creating common standards for stock and bond ETPs, the rate of new ETF launches more than tripled, soaring from an average of 117 per year to 370 per year. Crypto Market Expectations: We anticipate a similar expansion in the crypto ETP sector. Altcoins eligible for futures contracts, such as Solana, XRP, Chainlink, Cardano, Avalanche, and Polkadot, will all see ETPs, attracting a significant number of traditional asset management firms to enter the space. 3. Double Macro Positives: The Superposition of Interest Rate Cuts and the ETP Wave The regulatory breakthrough for ETPs comes at a time when US macroeconomic policy is shifting: Fed Shift: The Fed announced an interest rate cut on the same day, with Powell calling it a "risk-management cut" and explicitly stating that the labor market "does not need to soften further." This marks a shift in the Fed's policy focus from controlling inflation to protecting employment, and is expected to usher in a cycle of interest rate cuts amidst ample liquidity. Liquidity and channels: The interest rate cut cycle will release more capital to flow into risky assets; and the ETP universal standard provides the most convenient channel to access this capital. IV. Impact on Cryptoasset Prices Matt Hougan, chief investment officer at Bitwise, said in his report that the existence of ETPs itself does not guarantee capital inflows, but it prepares the asset for a "breakout." Unlocking Traditional Capital: The vast majority of the world's capital is controlled by traditional investors. With ETPs, these investors can easily allocate crypto assets through their brokerage accounts without having to deal with complex wallets and private keys. Reduced Mystique: ETPs transform cryptocurrencies from "geek-only, unfamiliar tokens" into trusted stock tickers. This lowers the barrier to entry and intimidation for average investors, making it easier to connect Chainlink with applications like Mastercard partnerships and stablecoins. Capital Reservoir: ETPs are like a massive capital reservoir for assets. Once the fundamentals of an asset (e.g., Solana activity, Ethereum ecosystem development) begin to improve, capital will flow in at a rapid pace and on a massive scale, triggering rapid price increases. In short, with the removal of SEC regulatory barriers and the start of the Federal Reserve's interest rate cut cycle, this "ETP explosion" will completely release suppressed crypto capital and innovation, and accelerate the mainstreaming of cryptocurrencies.
Gravity
G$0.0112-3.11%
Union
U$0.014732+4.47%
Bitcoin
BTC$116,279.59-1.08%
PANews2025/09/18 15:00
Coinbase Vs. State Regulators: Crypto Exchange Fights Legal Fragmentation

US-based crypto exchange Coinbase has made a significant appeal to the Department of Justice (DOJ) regarding a wave of lawsuits aimed at its operations. The company is urging federal action to address what it describes as an “increasingly fragmented and hostile” regulatory landscape for the crypto market. Coinbase Urges Federal Action  In a recent letter, Coinbase highlighted the steps taken by the current Administration to create a more equitable framework for digital asset regulation. This includes the introduction of stablecoin legislation and two pending bipartisan market-structure bills aimed at fostering uniformity in the oversight of cryptocurrencies.  Coinbase argues that these initiatives have begun to mitigate the adverse effects of the previous Administration’s enforcement-driven regulatory approach.  However, the company warns that certain states are perpetuating this problematic trend by adopting “expansive and flawed” interpretations of securities laws and implementing new licensing requirements that undermine the federal government’s pro-innovation stance. Related Reading: REX Shares Claims Its DOGE And XRP Spot ETFs Will Be Approved By US SEC Tomorrow They make an example with the Oregon Attorney General, who has filed a lawsuit against Coinbase, claiming that many digital assets traded on its platform qualify as alleged unregistered securities.  The letter affirms that the suit not only targets Coinbase but also encourages other states to address what the Attorney General perceives as a regulatory gap left by federal authorities.  Similarly, the New York Attorney General has initiated legal action to regulate transactions involving digital assets based on decentralized protocols as securities, further complicating the regulatory environment. Coinbase has faced cease-and-desist orders from four states, which demand the company halt its retail staking services. These orders are deemed by Coinbase as “legally unfounded and inconsistent.” Unified Framework For Digital Assets In light of these challenges, the letter to the DOJ calls for urgent federal intervention to establish broad preemption provisions. The crypto exchange argues that preemption has historically been an effective tool for addressing state interference in national markets, referencing past Congressional actions. Coinbase contends that the current patchwork of state regulations not only disrupts market efficiency but also leads to unequal access to cryptocurrency services based on geographic location. Related Reading: Citi’s Ethereum Forecast: No New All-Time High Expected, Year-End Target At $4,300 To remedy these issues, Coinbase advocates for Congress to adopt legislation that would exempt federally regulated digital assets from state blue-sky laws and clarify that state licensing requirements do not apply to crypto intermediaries.  Additionally, the company urges the SEC to expedite rulemaking and provide clearer guidance on why digital asset transactions and services, including staking, should not be classified as securities. Such clarity would help prevent states from imposing conflicting regulations based on their interpretations of securities laws. Featured image from Shutterstock, chart from TradingView.com
Sky Protocol
SKY$0.0751-1.90%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08745-0.85%
XRP
XRP$3.0329-2.90%
NewsBTC2025/09/18 15:00
US House Pushes To Combine Anti-CBDC And Crypto Market Structure Bills

House Republicans are pushing to ban the Federal Reserve from creating a central bank digital currency (CBDC) by combining the anti-CBDC bill with the bipartisan crypto market structure bill. Related Reading: UK Crypto Groups Criticize Bank Of England’s Proposal To Cap Stablecoin Ownership – Report GOP Lawmakers Push For CBDC-CLARITY Merger GOP members in the […]
Capverse
CAP$0.15437-2.56%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03668+0.52%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.012792-5.01%
Bitcoinist2025/09/18 15:00
