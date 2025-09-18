2025-09-19 Friday

AVAX Surges 45%, Is a 280% Rally to $126 Next?

Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/avax-surges-45-is-a-280-to-126-next/
Hedera Price Prediction: HBAR Eyes $0.35 While This Presale Emerges as the Top New Meme Coin to Buy for 2025

What if the next wave of wealth in crypto isn’t found in established blue-chip blockchains but in meme coins engineered for exponential returns? This is the question driving many investors to update their watchlists and study the Top New Meme Coins to Buy for 2025. Market volatility is higher than ever, with meme tokens swinging […] Continue Reading: Hedera Price Prediction: HBAR Eyes $0.35 While This Presale Emerges as the Top New Meme Coin to Buy for 2025
Spacetech: A New Revolution Re-shaping the Planet

Spacetech is a technology that connects satellites to the Internet. The technology is already transforming our world real-time. It’s re-defining how we view ‘remote’ places.
ETH Exit Queue Gridlocks As Validators Pile Up

The post ETH Exit Queue Gridlocks As Validators Pile Up appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Welcome to The Protocol, CoinDesk’s weekly wrap of the most important stories in cryptocurrency tech development. I’m Margaux Nijkerk, a reporter at CoinDesk. In this issue: Ethereum Faces Validator Bottleneck With 2.5M ETH Awaiting Exit Is Ethereum’s DeFi Future on L2s? Liquidity, Innovation Say Perhaps Yes Ethereum Foundation Starts New AI Team to Support Agentic Payments American Express Introduces Blockchain-Based ‘Travel Stamps’ Network News ETHEREUM VALIDATOR EXIT QUEUE FACES BOTTLENECK: Ethereum’s proof-of-stake system is facing its largest test yet. As of mid-September, roughly 2.5 million ETH — valued at roughly $11.25 billion — is waiting to leave the validator set, according to validator queue dashboards. The backlog pushed exit wait times to more than 46 days on Sept. 14, the longest in Ethereum’s short staking history, dashboards show. The last peak, in August, put the exit queue at 18 days. The initial spark came on Sept. 9, when Kiln, a large infrastructure provider, chose to exit all of its validators as a safety precaution. The move, triggered by recent security incidents including the NPM supply-chain attack and the SwissBorg breach, pushed around 1.6 million ETH into the queue at once. Though unrelated to Ethereum’s staking protocol itself, the hacks rattled confidence enough for Kiln to hit pause, highlighting how events in the broader crypto ecosystem can cascade into Ethereum’s validator dynamics. In a blog post from staking provider Figment, Senior Analyst Benjamin Thalman noted that the current exit queue build up isn’t only about security. After ETH has rallied more than 160% since April, some stakers are simply taking profits. Others, especially institutional players, are shifting their portfolios’ exposure. At the same time, the number of validators entering the Ethereum staking ecosystem has been steadily rising. Ethereum’s churn limit, which is a protocol safeguard that caps how many validators can…
DWF Labs partners with MemeCore, with MemeCore token up 333% since September

PANews reported on September 18 that according to official news from DWF Labs, it announced a partnership with MemeCore to support the first L1 project designed specifically for Meme 2.0. The project's token M has risen 20.56% in the past 24 hours and is currently priced at $2.94, up 333% since September.
Eric Trump Says Banks Tried to Shut Him Out – Turns to Bitcoin Instead

The post Eric Trump Says Banks Tried to Shut Him Out – Turns to Bitcoin Instead appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin 18 September 2025 | 10:05 Eric Trump, co-founder of American Bitcoin and son of U.S. President Donald Trump, has revealed that he holds a significant personal stake in the crypto company and has no intention of selling. Trump said his ownership amounts to roughly 7.5% of shares and emphasized that both he and the board are committed to keeping their holdings locked in for the long term. According to Trump, the move reflects not only loyalty to the firm but also resistance to pressure from traditional financial institutions. He claimed that major U.S. banks have repeatedly tried to restrict his access to financial services, including efforts by Capital One, JPMorgan, and Bank of America. “They tried to shut us out of the system,” he said, describing the experience as the turning point that convinced him of crypto’s advantages. Trump argued that blockchain-based systems allow transactions to be handled “faster, cheaper, and more transparently” than legacy banking. He framed his support for American Bitcoin as both a business decision and a statement against what he called an ongoing “de-banking” campaign targeting the Trump Organization and its affiliates. By underscoring his commitment, Trump signaled that he views cryptocurrency not just as a financial instrument but as a defense against the limitations of traditional finance. His comments also echo a broader narrative that digital assets are becoming an alternative for those who feel sidelined by conventional institutions. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Author Alex is an experienced financial journalist and cryptocurrency enthusiast. With over 8 years of experience…
Trump immortalized in gold with Bitcoin statue near US Capitol

A 12-foot golden statue of Trump gripping a Bitcoin was placed outside the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday evening in Washington.
Nvidia bets on the United Kingdom: $683M to Nscale for 60,000 GPUs by 2026

Nvidia will invest $683 million in Nscale with the aim of bringing up to 60,000 GPUs to the United Kingdom.
Crypto Investors Install Golden Trump Bitcoin Statue Outside US Capitol

TLDR Crypto investors erected a 12-foot golden statue of Trump holding Bitcoin outside the US Capitol on Wednesday The statue was placed on the National Mall as part of a Pump.fun livestream stunt and memecoin promotion Organizers said it honors Trump’s support for cryptocurrency and was timed with the Fed’s interest rate cut The statue [...] The post Crypto Investors Install Golden Trump Bitcoin Statue Outside US Capitol appeared first on CoinCentral.
Building a DEXScreener Clone: A Step-by-Step Guide

DEX Screener is used by crypto traders who need access to on-chain data like trading volumes, liquidity, and token prices. This information allows them to analyze trends, monitor new listings, and make informed investment decisions. In this tutorial, I will build a DEXScreener clone from scratch, covering everything from the initial design to a functional app. We will use Streamlit, a Python framework for building full-stack apps.
