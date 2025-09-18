2025-09-19 Friday

Kripto ziņas

Uzzini jaunākās kripto ziņas un jaunumus tirgū
Humans Are the Improbability Drive AI Can’t Copy

Humans Are the Improbability Drive AI Can’t Copy

AI is a prediction machine, great at probability but bad at surprise. Humans are chaos-powered improbability drives—breaking patterns, inventing the impossible. Douglas Adams basically warned us in Hitchhiker’s Guide: the real magic comes from unpredictability.
Threshold
T$0.01675-3.90%
RealLink
REAL$0.06411-1.88%
MAGIC
MAGIC$0.2087-3.77%
Kopīgot
Hackernoon2025/09/18 15:24
Kopīgot
SEC Approves Generic ETF Standards for Digital Assets Market

SEC Approves Generic ETF Standards for Digital Assets Market

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved new rules for listing Commodity-Based Trust Shares, which now cover digital assets, including cryptocurrencies. The decision will now make it easier and faster for exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to get approved, allowing for more assets beyond just Bitcoin and Ethereum, while still protecting investors.  This recently announced action, under the leadership of Chairman Paul Atkins, represents a shift from previous approaches, making the market more transparent and more attractive to investors. SEC’s Landmark Rule Change The SEC’s new rules apply to major stock exchanges like Nasdaq, NYSE Arca, and Cboe BZX. These rules enable the listing and trading of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and other similar products that hold real commodities, including digital assets, without requiring separate approval for each one. Qualifying security products can now be approved more quickly under Rule 19b-4(e). If specific requirements are met, the approval process can be completed in as little as 75 days. This method involves rigorous market monitoring, strict custody rules, and enhanced disclosures. To qualify for the faster process, a digital asset must be traded on a regulated market and should have at least six months of trading history on a designated futures market. Alternatively, it can be part of an existing ETF with at least 40% of its net asset value (NAV) in that asset. Impact on Digital Assets Market The change is essential because it shows that the SEC is being less cautious about crypto ETFs. In the past, the SEC took a long time to review these products because it was worried about market manipulation and wanted to protect investors. Now, new general standards will allow more crypto products to be approved without needing individual reviews for each one. The U.S. is moving closer to the European Union’s MiCA framework and Hong Kong’s crypto licensing rules. The shift will help to strengthen the U.S.’s role in regulating digital assets. Under Chairman Paul Atkins, the government has made it easier for investors in the crypto space by lowering regulatory hurdles. For example, earlier this month, in July, the SEC provided clear rules about what must be disclosed for crypto exchange-traded products. This guidance clarifies how federal securities laws apply, encouraging innovation while remaining compliant.  These actions, under Atkins’ leadership, represent a shift from previous approaches, making the market more transparent and more attractive for investors. The post SEC Approves Generic ETF Standards for Digital Assets Market appeared first on Cointab.
Union
U$0.014732+4.47%
SIX
SIX$0.02203-0.58%
RealLink
REAL$0.06411-1.88%
Kopīgot
Coinstats2025/09/18 15:24
Kopīgot
Golden Statue of Trump Holding Bitcoin Appears Near US Capitol

Golden Statue of Trump Holding Bitcoin Appears Near US Capitol

A towering golden sculpture of President Donald Trump holding Bitcoin has been placed near the US Capitol The unusual display, measuring about 12 feet in height, was revealed on Wednesday by a group of crypto enthusiasts during a livestream hosted on the Pump.fun platform. The statue stands on the National Mall, across from Union Square, not far from the White House and Capitol Hill.Visit Website
NEAR
NEAR$3.155+6.62%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0003906-3.62%
FUNToken
FUN$0.009481+0.57%
Kopīgot
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 15:23
Kopīgot
DeepSeek: Any use of our company's name to conduct "computing power leasing" or "financing" is illegal

DeepSeek: Any use of our company's name to conduct "computing power leasing" or "financing" is illegal

PANews reported on September 18 that DeepSeek issued an official statement saying that recently some criminals have impersonated company officials or employees, committed fraud in the name of "computing power leasing" and "equity financing", and forged work badges, business licenses and other materials to charge users fees. The company emphasizes that it has never asked users to make payments to personal or unofficial accounts. Any private transfers are considered fraudulent, and any illegal use of the company's name will be investigated according to law. Users must access information through the official website and officially verified accounts. The official website and app products are currently free.
Global DePIN Chain
DEEPSEEK$0.000292-3.31%
RWAX
APP$0.002489-0.91%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00011818+1.02%
Kopīgot
PANews2025/09/18 15:23
Kopīgot
Golden Trump statue holding Bitcoin appears outside U.S. Capitol

Golden Trump statue holding Bitcoin appears outside U.S. Capitol

The post Golden Trump statue holding Bitcoin appears outside U.S. Capitol appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A 12-foot golden statue of Trump gripping a Bitcoin was placed outside the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday evening in Washington. The installation appeared just before the Federal Reserve’s latest interest rate announcement. It stood along 3rd Street from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., pulling crowds as D.C. tried to make sense of a foam version of the president staring down Congress with a crypto in hand. At 2 p.m., the Fed cut its benchmark interest rate by 0.25 percentage points, bringing the short-term rate from 4.3% to 4.1%. It’s the first rate cut since December, after a year of concerns about slowing job growth and rising unemployment. The Fed also outlined plans for two more cuts before the end of this year, but said it only expects one cut in 2026. That didn’t sit well with Wall Street, which had priced in five cuts by next year, as Cryptopolitan extensively reported. Crypto organizers livestream token to support Trump statue The statue was funded by a group of cryptocurrency investors, most of whom are staying anonymous. Their goal was to make a loud, unavoidable point about the future of crypto and government power. Hichem Zaghdoudi, who spoke for the group, said: “The installation is designed to ignite conversation about the future of government-issued currency and is a symbol of the intersection between modern politics and financial innovation. As the Federal Reserve shapes economic policy, we hope this statue prompts reflection on cryptocurrency’s growing influence.” To push the message even further, the group launched a memecoin on Pump.fun. They used multiple livestreams to pump the token and tie it directly to the statue stunt. One organizer, speaking during a stream on Tuesday, said the statue was built using “extremely hard foam” to make it easier to move. Posts on their X account…
1
1$0.011351+142.64%
Chainbase
C$0.25432-4.72%
DAR Open Network
D$0.03521-3.50%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 15:20
Kopīgot
Ondo Finance’s yield-bearing USDY stablecoin goes live on Stellar

Ondo Finance’s yield-bearing USDY stablecoin goes live on Stellar

The post Ondo Finance’s yield-bearing USDY stablecoin goes live on Stellar appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ondo Finance has launched USDY, a yield-bearing stablecoin backed by U.S. Treasuries and bank deposits, on the Stellar network, marking the first product of its kind available to Stellar users. Summary Backed by short-term U.S. Treasuries and bank demand deposits, USDY accrues daily yield while maintaining liquidity, allowing individuals, small businesses, and institutions to earn on their holdings. The stablecoin can also be used as collateral in Stellar’s DeFi ecosystem and for more efficient cross-border payments. Ondo Finance has launched its flagship stablecoin, United States Dollar Yield (USDY), on the Stellar (XLM) network. With USDY stablecoin now live on Stellar, individuals and small businesses can save in USDY to preserve value while earning yield, without losing liquidity for everyday spending. Institutions can use USDY for treasury management, gaining a safe, interest-bearing asset with 24/7 access. USDY can also be deployed as collateral for borrowing and lending in Stellar’s DeFi ecosystem. And in cross-border payments, balances that would normally sit idle while awaiting transfer can now earn yield until settlement. “The global reach of the Stellar ecosystem combined with a yield-bearing asset like USDY levels up what is possible onchain,” said Denelle Dixon, CEO of the Stellar Development Foundation. USDY is already integrated into Stellar-based apps including LOBSTR, Aquarius, Meru, Soroswap, and Decaf Wallet, making it immediately available for the aforementioned use cases. Stellar’s stablecoins get a yield upgrade with USDY According to Ondo Finance, this marks the first time such a product—a stablecoin that automatically accrues yield from U.S. Treasuries and bank deposits—is available on the Stellar network. While Stellar hosts a number of fiat-backed stablecoins like USD Coin (USDC) and EURC (EURC), those tokens maintain a fixed value but do not generate yield. Other tokenized assets on Stellar, such as Etherfuse’s Stablebonds, provide returns tied to treasuries, but they…
Union
U$0.014732+4.47%
GET
GET$0.007712-1.72%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08745-0.85%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 15:19
Kopīgot
Machine Learning in Java: Getting Started with DeepLearning4J, Tribuo, and Smile

Machine Learning in Java: Getting Started with DeepLearning4J, Tribuo, and Smile

Java has powerful tools for ML:**DeepLearning4J, Tribuo, and Smile. In this article, we’ll explore how to use these libraries, show practical examples, and compare their strengths and weaknesses.
LightLink
LL$0.0115-4.08%
Mintlayer
ML$0.02087+1.40%
Kopīgot
Hackernoon2025/09/18 15:16
Kopīgot
Educational Byte: What Happens to Someone's Crypto if They Die?

Educational Byte: What Happens to Someone's Crypto if They Die?

If you lose your private key to a self-custody wallet, the coins remain on the ledger but can never move again. If your crypto is stored with an exchange or company that holds the keys for you, your heirs might get access after a legal process. Even a small amount is worth protecting.
GET
GET$0.007712-1.72%
Movement
MOVE$0.1295-3.50%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02517-0.23%
Kopīgot
Hackernoon2025/09/18 15:16
Kopīgot
A gold statue of Trump with bitcoin in his hands has been erected in the US

A gold statue of Trump with bitcoin in his hands has been erected in the US

A golden statue of US President Donald Trump appeared in Washington, DC, where he holds a bitcoin in his hands. The 12-foot-tall (about 3.66 meters) object was installed about a mile from the White House, Cointelegraph noted. The installation was organized by the founders of the meme coin DJTGST. They explained that the statue is […] Сообщение A gold statue of Trump with bitcoin in his hands has been erected in the US появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0003906-3.62%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.538-1.72%
Dogechain
DC$0.00002662-4.00%
Kopīgot
Incrypted2025/09/18 15:16
Kopīgot
Nieuwe machtsstrijd in crypto: Stripe boekt grote overwinning

Nieuwe machtsstrijd in crypto: Stripe boekt grote overwinning

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   De strijd om wie stablecoins onder controle heeft is in volle gang. Op Hyperliquid vond dit weekend een opvallende veiling plaats: wie krijgt de rechten om USDH, de nieuwe dollar-gekoppelde munt van het netwerk, te mogen uitgeven? Tot ieders verrassing ging de deal niet naar gevestigde namen zoals Paxos, Agora of Ethena, maar naar het jonge bedrijf Native Markets, dat nauwe banden heeft met Stripe. Daarmee behaalt de betalingsprovider een belangrijke overwinning in de steeds grote wordende stablecoin strijd. Biedingen tot de bodem Het biedproces liet zien hoe ver bedrijven bereid zijn te gaan om marktaandeel te veroveren. Paxos stelde voor pas inkomsten te innen zodra USDH de grens van $1 miljard market cap bereikte. Agora beloofde zelfs 100% van de netto-inkomsten te delen met Hyperliquid, terwijl Ethena 95% opgaf. Toch koos de validatorgemeenschap van Hyperliquid uiteindelijk voor Native Markets, vooral dankzij de dekking van Stripe. Volgens Zaheer Ebtikar (Split Capital) laat dit zien hoe “extreem hongerig” stablecoin uitgevers zijn. De kern van hun businessmodel zit in de rente-inkomsten op de reserves achter de tokens. Nu de rente mogelijk binnenkort daalt, wordt het nog belangrijker om zoveel mogelijk marktaandeel te bemachtigen. Stripe’s entree in stablecoin Stripe maakte begin dit jaar al een grote stap door het bedrijf Bridge voor $1,1 miljard over te nemen. Daarmee beschikt het over een vergunningenpakket in 30 Amerikaanse staten én de technologie om op schaal stablecoins uit te geven. In de maanden daarna lanceerde Stripe zijn eigen blockchain Tempo, in samenwerking met Paradigm, en wist het zich te verzekeren van samenwerkingen met wallets en exchanges. Nieuwe cryptomuntenKom als eerste te weten wat de nieuwste cryptomunten van dit moment zijn! Elke crypto investeerder is er naar op zoek: de volgende munt met groot groeipotentieel. De inflatie blijft in Nederland hoger dan in de rest van Europa, maar tegelijkertijd zegt Fed-voorzitter Powell dat het mogelijk tijd is voor renteverlagingen. Dit zou zomaar eens een nieuwe crypto bull run af kunnen trappen. Experts zien kansen in altcoins… Continue reading Nieuwe machtsstrijd in crypto: Stripe boekt grote overwinning document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Decentralisatie onder druk? Niet iedereen is blij met deze ontwikkeling. Agora co-founder Nick van Eck waarschuwde dat het toevertrouwen van een native stablecoin aan een “verticaal geïntegreerde partij met duidelijke belangenconflicten” indruist tegen de idealen van decentralisatie. Tegenover dat geluid staat de pragmatische keuze van Hyperliquid: snelheid, flexibiliteit en institutionele slagkracht gaven de doorslag. Native Markets wees er in zijn voorstel op dat samenwerking met bepaalde staatsvergunninghouders juist voor vertraging en juridische obstakels kan zorgen. Nieuwe fase voor stablecoins Met meer dan $5,6 miljard aan USDC- deposito’s is Circle’s munt voorlopig nog dominant op Hyperliquid. Maar de introductie van een native token kan de geldstromen in het netwerk verschuiven. Voor Stripe is de deal strategisch van groot belang: het versterkt de positie tegenover gevestigde spelers als Circle, Tether en Paxos. Analisten zien hierin een voorproefje van de toekomst. Stablecoins zijn niet langer louter open-source experimenten, maar worden nu ingezet als strategisch wapen door grote bedrijven, ondersteund door distributiekanalen, regelgeving en merknaam. John Todaro, van Needham, zei: “Je gaat meer van dit soort battles zien. Maar het blijft een enorme opgave om van een gewonnen deal naar echte liquiditeit en brede adoptie te komen.” Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Nieuwe machtsstrijd in crypto: Stripe boekt grote overwinning is geschreven door Gijs Smit en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
1
1$0.011351+142.64%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.07434+3.47%
Capverse
CAP$0.15437-2.56%
Kopīgot
Coinstats2025/09/18 15:16
Kopīgot

Populārākās ziņas

Vairāk

Fed Actions Impact Cryptocurrency Market

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Dip As Traders Lock In Profit

Solana And Litecoin Predictions Show Limits, Pepeto Presale Gains 100x Buzz Today

When Is ‘A Big Bold Beautiful Journey’ Coming To Streaming?

How One Trader’s Success Can Inspire Your Crypto Journey with Invro Mining