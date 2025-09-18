2025-09-19 Friday

UK Regulator Proposes New Crypto Rules to Protect Consumers

UK’s FCA proposes crypto rules to boost transparency, protect consumers, and balance innovation with regulation; consultation open until 2026. The United Kingdom has taken a new step toward regulating the fast-growing crypto sector. On Wednesday, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) released a consultation paper that sets out how the existing financial rules should apply to […] The post UK Regulator Proposes New Crypto Rules to Protect Consumers appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews 2025/09/18
Synthesys Secures $11 Million to Build Infrastructure for Tokenized Securities

Synthesys raises $11 million in combined seed and strategic funding led by veteran blockchain and technology investor Mark Pui to develop the next generation of infrastructure for tokenized securities.
Blockhead 2025/09/18
Fed ‘Dot Plot’ Projects More Rate Cuts by End of 2025 and Beyond

The curious chart introduced by the U.S. Federal Reserve in 2012 shows that the Fed’s top brass expects several more interest‑rate cuts over the next two years. Fed Signals Sustained Rate Cuts Through 2027 Wednesday’s interest rate reduction by the U.S. Federal Reserve didn’t raise any eyebrows, but a quick review of the so-called Fed […]
Coinstats 2025/09/18
Grayscale’s GDLC Fund Holding SOL and ADA Gets SEC Nod for NYSE Debut

The post Grayscale’s GDLC Fund Holding SOL and ADA Gets SEC Nod for NYSE Debut appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC) gets greenlight to list and trade by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund holding Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Solana (SOL), and Cardano (ADA) was approved a few months ago, but the commission held back its listing. Grayscale’s GDLC With SOL and ADA to List on NYSE Arca US SEC approves the listing and trading of Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC), holding the top 5 crypto assets, on NYSE Arca, according to an official announcement by SEC on September 17. The approval enables investors to get exposure to Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Solana (SOL), and Cardano (ADA) via the regulated offering. The fund is expected to list and trade on NYSE Arca this month. Bitcoin makes up over 72% of the fund’s holdings. Ethereum follows with over 17% weightage, while XRP, Solana, and Cardano each have smaller allocations of 5.62%, 4.03%, and 1%, respectively. Recently, the fund reduced its BTC weightage to increase allocation in ETH, XRP, SOL, and ADA. Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC) Holdings. Source: Grayscale ETF expert Nate Geraci hailed Grayscale for laying the groundwork for crypto ETFs with its lawsuit, pushing Gary Gensler-era SEC to approve spot ETFs. This paves the way for future multi-asset crypto ETFs. It’s noteworthy the Crypto ETF Rule leans heavily on whether an asset has futures contract trading on surveilled/regulated venue. Ties into crux of Grayscale lawsuit. In July, the SEC put a stay order on Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund, citing the need to review the delegated action. This came just a day after the SEC approved the GDLC, delaying its listing and trading on NYSE Arca. Faster Crypto ETF Launch with SEC Generic Listing Standards The SEC passed generic listing standards for crypto ETFs today, reducing the…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/18
Crucial ETH Unstaking Period: Vitalik Buterin’s Unwavering Defense for Network Security

BitcoinWorld Crucial ETH Unstaking Period: Vitalik Buterin’s Unwavering Defense for Network Security Ever wondered why withdrawing your staked Ethereum (ETH) isn’t an instant process? It’s a question that often sparks debate within the crypto community. Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin recently stepped forward to defend the network’s approximately 45-day ETH unstaking period, asserting its crucial role in safeguarding the network’s integrity. This lengthy waiting time, while sometimes seen as an inconvenience, is a deliberate design choice with profound implications for security. Why is the ETH Unstaking Period a Vital Security Measure? Vitalik Buterin’s defense comes amidst comparisons to other networks, like Solana, which boast significantly shorter unstaking times. He drew a compelling parallel to military operations, explaining that an army cannot function effectively if its soldiers can simply abandon their posts at a moment’s notice. Similarly, a blockchain network requires a stable and committed validator set to maintain its security. The current ETH unstaking period isn’t merely an arbitrary delay. It acts as a critical buffer, providing the network with sufficient time to detect and respond to potential malicious activities. If validators could instantly exit, it would open doors for sophisticated attacks, jeopardizing the entire system. Currently, Ethereum boasts over one million active validators, collectively staking approximately 35.6 million ETH, representing about 30% of the total supply. This massive commitment underpins the network’s robust security model, and the unstaking period helps preserve this stability. Network Security: Ethereum’s Paramount Concern A shorter ETH unstaking period might seem appealing for liquidity, but it introduces significant risks. Imagine a scenario where a large number of validators, potentially colluding, could quickly withdraw their stake after committing a malicious act. Without a substantial delay, the network would have limited time to penalize them or mitigate the damage. This “exit queue” mechanism is designed to prevent sudden validator exodus, which could lead to: Reduced decentralization: A rapid drop in active validators could concentrate power among fewer participants. Increased vulnerability to attacks: A smaller, less stable validator set is easier to compromise. Network instability: Frequent and unpredictable changes in validator numbers can lead to performance issues and consensus failures. Therefore, the extended period is not a bug; it’s a feature. It’s a calculated trade-off between immediate liquidity for stakers and the foundational security of the entire Ethereum ecosystem. Ethereum vs. Solana: Different Approaches to Unstaking When discussing the ETH unstaking period, many point to networks like Solana, which offers a much quicker two-day unstaking process. While this might seem like an advantage for stakers seeking rapid access to their funds, it reflects fundamental differences in network architecture and security philosophies. Solana’s design prioritizes speed and immediate liquidity, often relying on different consensus mechanisms and validator economics to manage security risks. Ethereum, on the other hand, with its proof-of-stake evolution from proof-of-work, has adopted a more cautious approach to ensure its transition and long-term stability are uncompromised. Each network makes design choices based on its unique goals and threat models. Ethereum’s substantial value and its role as a foundational layer for countless dApps necessitate an extremely robust security posture, making the current unstaking duration a deliberate and necessary component. What Does the ETH Unstaking Period Mean for Stakers? For individuals and institutions staking ETH, understanding the ETH unstaking period is crucial for managing expectations and investment strategies. It means that while staking offers attractive rewards, it also comes with a commitment to the network’s long-term health. Here are key considerations for stakers: Liquidity Planning: Stakers should view their staked ETH as a longer-term commitment, not immediately liquid capital. Risk Management: The delay inherently reduces the ability to react quickly to market volatility with staked assets. Network Contribution: By participating, stakers contribute directly to the security and decentralization of Ethereum, reinforcing its value proposition. While the current waiting period may not be “optimal” in every sense, as Buterin acknowledged, simply shortening it without addressing the underlying security implications would be a dangerous gamble for the network’s reliability. In conclusion, Vitalik Buterin’s defense of the lengthy ETH unstaking period underscores a fundamental principle: network security cannot be compromised for the sake of convenience. It is a vital mechanism that protects Ethereum’s integrity, ensuring its stability and trustworthiness as a leading blockchain platform. This deliberate design choice, while requiring patience from stakers, ultimately fortifies the entire ecosystem against potential threats, paving the way for a more secure and reliable decentralized future. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is the main reason for Ethereum’s long unstaking period? A1: The primary reason is network security. A lengthy ETH unstaking period prevents malicious actors from quickly withdrawing their stake after an attack, giving the network time to detect and penalize them, thus maintaining stability and integrity. Q2: How long is the current ETH unstaking period? A2: The current ETH unstaking period is approximately 45 days. This duration can fluctuate based on network conditions and the number of validators in the exit queue. Q3: How does Ethereum’s unstaking period compare to other blockchains? A3: Ethereum’s unstaking period is notably longer than some other networks, such as Solana, which has a two-day period. This difference reflects varying network architectures and security priorities. Q4: Does the unstaking period affect ETH stakers? A4: Yes, it means stakers need to plan their liquidity carefully, as their staked ETH is not immediately accessible. It encourages a longer-term commitment to the network, aligning staker interests with Ethereum’s stability. Q5: Could the ETH unstaking period be shortened in the future? A5: While Vitalik Buterin acknowledged the current period might not be “optimal,” any significant shortening would likely require extensive research and network upgrades to ensure security isn’t compromised. For now, the focus remains on maintaining robust network defenses. Found this article insightful? Share it with your friends and fellow crypto enthusiasts on social media to spread awareness about the critical role of the ETH unstaking period in Ethereum’s security! To learn more about the latest Ethereum trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Ethereum’s institutional adoption. This post Crucial ETH Unstaking Period: Vitalik Buterin’s Unwavering Defense for Network Security first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats 2025/09/18
Grayscale’s Multi-Crypto Exchange-Traded Product Gets SEC Approval

Grayscale’s multi-crypto ETP receives SEC approval, offering new investment opportunities. SEC’s new crypto ETF standards could lead to dozens of launches. GDLC fund includes Bitcoin, Ether, XRP, Solana, and Cardano exposure. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has officially approved Grayscale’s Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC), marking a significant development for the cryptocurrency industry. This fund will become the first multi-crypto asset exchange-traded product (ETP) available on the market, providing investors exposure to five prominent cryptocurrencies-Bitcoin, Ether, XRP, Solana, and Cardano. According to Grayscale’s CEO, Peter Mintzberg, the approval signals a significant milestone for both the company and the broader crypto industry. He has thanked the SEC Crypto Task Force for working hard on providing the much-needed regulatory clarity to the sector. This accreditation comes after it was previously delayed earlier in the year, as the SEC had put off the conversion of GDLC on the over-the-counter fund to a tradable ETF on NYSE Arca in the communal view of seeking additional examination. Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund $GDLC was just approved for trading along with the Generic Listing Standards. The Grayscale team is working expeditiously to bring the *FIRST* multi #crypto asset ETP to market with Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Cardano#BTC #ETH $XRP $SOL… — Peter Mintzberg (@PeterMintzberg) September 17, 2025 The latest update on Grayscale’s website shows that GDLC has a net asset value of $57.7 per share and that its assets under management exceed $915 million. Multi-crypto investment is a much-needed diversification of an already fast-expanding digital asset market. Also Read: The Secret Behind $RLUSD’s Success: Building a Stablecoin for the Global Economy The SEC’s Accelerated Approval Process and Broader Impact on Crypto ETFs In addition to approving Grayscale’s fund, the SEC also introduced a new development for crypto ETF issuers. The agency approved, on an accelerated basis, the generic listing standards for cryptocurrency ETFs. This action should make the approval process less challenging, which will result in the introduction of a large number of new crypto ETFs, most of which may track such assets as XRP, Solana, and even Dogecoin. SEC Chairman Paul Atkins pointed out that these revised listing standards would enhance investor access to digital assets and innovation in the capital markets. Eric Balchunas, a senior ETF analyst at Bloomberg, says that the introduction of these standards will lead to the introduction of more than 100 crypto ETFs next year. This approval is in line with the SEC’s larger endeavors to simplify the regulations surrounding cryptocurrencies and related products, which may result in new opportunities for investors in the digital asset sector. It highlights a growing recognition of crypto’s place within traditional financial markets and could pave the way for a more robust crypto ETF market in the future. Also Read: Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana Make Major Moves: Top Crypto Trends You Can’t Miss The post Grayscale’s Multi-Crypto Exchange-Traded Product Gets SEC Approval appeared first on 36Crypto.
Coinstats 2025/09/18
Cardano Founder Praises Ripple After Senate Crypto Roundtable

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson commended Ripple and other industry leaders following a high-level Senate Banking Committee roundtable on crypto market structure legislation. For context, the closed-door session took place on September 17 in Washington, D.C.Visit Website
The Crypto Basic 2025/09/18
CME launches options on Solana and XRP: starting on October 13, 2025

CME Group extends options beyond BTC and ETH and introduces options on Solana and XRP futures starting from October 13, 2025.
The Cryptonomist 2025/09/18
Online Ratings And Reviews Have Lost Trust, My View As A Product Person

We need personalized network powered online validation signals. Fake validation signals are becoming increasingly indistinguishable. Fake Validation Signals leads to Trust Erosion. Smarter Trusted Signals is the Solution.
Hackernoon 2025/09/18
Explosive Growth: 100 Crypto ETFs Poised for Launch Within a Year

BitcoinWorld Explosive Growth: 100 Crypto ETFs Poised for Launch Within a Year Imagine a future where investing in digital assets becomes as straightforward as buying a stock. That future might be closer than you think! A groundbreaking analysis suggests that as many as 100 crypto ETFs could hit the market within the next 12 months. This anticipated surge follows the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) recent approval of new, more relaxed listing standards, signaling a significant shift in the accessibility of cryptocurrency investments for everyday investors. What’s Driving This Predicted Surge in Crypto ETFs? This optimistic forecast comes from Eric Balchunas, a senior ETF analyst at Bloomberg, who draws parallels to a previous regulatory shift in traditional finance. Balchunas referenced data shared by Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan, highlighting a similar phenomenon that occurred after the SEC adopted new ETF regulations in late 2019. Following those changes, the number of traditional finance ETF launches saw an incredible boost, soaring from approximately 117 to 370 annually. The expectation is that crypto ETFs will follow a comparable trajectory. The core reason behind this projected boom is the SEC’s evolving stance. By easing the listing standards, the regulatory body is effectively opening the floodgates for financial institutions to offer regulated investment products tied to cryptocurrencies. This move reduces the hurdles for fund providers, making it easier and more attractive for them to bring innovative crypto-focused products to market. Consequently, investors stand to benefit from a wider array of choices and potentially more secure investment avenues. Why are Crypto ETFs a Game Changer for Investors? The potential launch of numerous crypto ETFs is truly a game-changer for several reasons. For many, direct investment in cryptocurrencies can feel complex and intimidating due to concerns about custody, security, and navigating exchanges. ETFs offer a streamlined solution, allowing investors to gain exposure to digital assets without directly owning or managing them. Here are some key benefits: Enhanced Accessibility: Investors can buy and sell shares of crypto ETFs through traditional brokerage accounts, just like stocks or other ETFs, making them accessible to a much broader audience. Regulatory Oversight: Being regulated products, these ETFs offer a layer of investor protection and transparency that might be perceived as lacking in the direct crypto market. Diversification Opportunities: Some ETFs might track a basket of cryptocurrencies, providing instant diversification across the digital asset landscape without needing to purchase individual coins. Professional Management: ETFs are managed by financial professionals, potentially reducing the burden of active portfolio management for individual investors. This shift represents a maturation of the cryptocurrency market, bridging the gap between traditional finance and the innovative world of digital assets. Navigating the Future of Crypto ETFs: Opportunities and Challenges While the prospect of 100 new crypto ETFs is exciting, it is important for investors to consider both the opportunities and potential challenges. The increased availability of these products will undoubtedly lead to greater market participation and could drive further institutional interest in the crypto space. It also suggests a growing acceptance of cryptocurrencies as a legitimate asset class. However, the cryptocurrency market remains inherently volatile. Even within a regulated ETF structure, the underlying assets are subject to significant price swings. Investors should conduct thorough due diligence and understand the specific investment objectives and risks associated with each ETF. Furthermore, the regulatory landscape, while evolving, is still relatively nascent. Future regulatory changes could impact the performance and structure of these funds. The next year promises to be a pivotal period for the intersection of traditional finance and digital assets. As more crypto ETFs come online, they will undoubtedly reshape how individuals and institutions engage with this dynamic market. Summary: A New Era for Crypto Investing The analysis predicting up to 100 crypto ETFs within the next year marks a thrilling new chapter for digital asset investing. Fueled by relaxed SEC listing rules and a clear precedent from traditional finance, this potential influx of regulated products promises to make cryptocurrency exposure more accessible, secure, and diversified for a wider range of investors. While opportunities abound, understanding the inherent market volatility and evolving regulatory environment remains crucial. This development is set to transform the investment landscape, inviting both seasoned and new investors to explore the exciting potential of the crypto market through a more familiar vehicle. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What are crypto ETFs? Crypto ETFs (Exchange-Traded Funds) are investment funds that trade on traditional stock exchanges and track the price of one or more cryptocurrencies. They allow investors to gain exposure to digital assets without directly buying and holding the underlying cryptocurrency. Why is the SEC’s approval of new listing standards important for crypto ETFs? The SEC’s approval of new listing standards simplifies the process for financial institutions to launch and list crypto-related investment products. This regulatory clarity and reduced barrier to entry are expected to encourage a significant increase in the number of available crypto ETFs. How do crypto ETFs benefit investors compared to direct crypto ownership? Crypto ETFs offer benefits such as easier access through traditional brokerage accounts, a layer of regulatory oversight, potential for diversification through baskets of cryptocurrencies, and professional management, all without the complexities of direct crypto custody and security. What are the main risks associated with investing in crypto ETFs? The primary risks include the inherent volatility of the underlying cryptocurrency market, which can lead to significant price fluctuations for the ETF. Additionally, the evolving regulatory landscape for cryptocurrencies could introduce new challenges or changes impacting these funds. When can we expect these new crypto ETFs to launch? According to the analyst’s prediction, up to 100 new crypto ETFs could launch within the next 12 months, following the SEC’s recent approval of new listing standards. If you found this article insightful, consider sharing it with your network! Help us spread the word about the exciting future of crypto investing and the potential impact of new crypto ETFs. Your shares help more people stay informed and make educated investment decisions. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping crypto ETFs institutional adoption. This post Explosive Growth: 100 Crypto ETFs Poised for Launch Within a Year first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Union
U$0.014732+4.51%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01519-13.54%
Boom
BOOM$0.009075-4.93%
Coinstats 2025/09/18
