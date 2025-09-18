2025-09-19 Friday

Asia FX Faces Crucial Test Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation And BOJ Policy Shifts

Asia FX Faces Crucial Test Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation And BOJ Policy Shifts

The post Asia FX Faces Crucial Test Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation And BOJ Policy Shifts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com.
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 15:58
Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s (ETH) Future Plans – Here’s What’s Planned

Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum's (ETH) Future Plans – Here's What's Planned

The post Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s (ETH) Future Plans – Here’s What’s Planned appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin presented the network’s new roadmap, which includes its short-, medium-, and long-term goals, at the Developer Conference held in Japan today. Scalability, cross-layer compatibility, privacy, and security were the prominent topics in Buterin’s speech. Buterin stated that the short-term focus will be on increasing gas limits on the Ethereum mainnet (L1). He said that tools such as block-level access lists, ZK-EVMs, gas price restructuring, and slot optimization will be used in this context. The goal is to maintain the network’s decentralization while increasing scalability. The medium-term goal is to enable trustless asset transfers between Layer-2 (L2) networks and achieve faster transaction finality. In this context, “Stage 2 Rollup” solutions, proof-of-conduct combinations, and optimizations for reading data from L1 are on the agenda. Furthermore, network optimizations such as shortening slot times, fast finality protocols, and erasure coding are planned to improve user experience and security. Buterin emphasized that privacy is a priority for both the short and medium term. Zero-knowledge (ZK) proofs, anonymous pools, encrypted voting, and scrambling network solutions are highlighted to protect the privacy of users’ on-chain payments, voting, DeFi transactions, and account changes. Furthermore, secure execution environments, secret query techniques, and the ability to conceal fraudulent requests and data access patterns are also targeted when reading data from the chain. Buterin’s long-term vision highlights a minimalist, secure, and simple Ethereum. This roadmap includes resistance to the risks posed by quantum computers, securing the protocol with mathematical methods (formal verification), and transitioning to ideal cryptographic solutions. Buterin stated that these strategic steps will transform Ethereum into a more scalable, user-friendly, and secure infrastructure. With the strengthening of L2 networks, more users will be able to use Ethereum with less trust assumptions. The ultimate goal is for Ethereum to become a reliable foundational infrastructure for global…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 15:57
Australia’s ASIC cuts compliance burden for stablecoin intermediaries

Australia's ASIC cuts compliance burden for stablecoin intermediaries

Stablecoin intermediaries in Australia have been allowed to distribute licensed stablecoins without having to hold a separate financial services license as per a “first-of-its-kind” special exemption granted by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC). According to ASIC, the exemption…
Crypto.news2025/09/18 15:56
SecondSwap Completes Onboarding of Billions in Locked Token Inventory Through TokenOps Partnership

SecondSwap Completes Onboarding of Billions in Locked Token Inventory Through TokenOps Partnership

Singapore, Singapore, 18th September 2025, Chainwire
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 15:52
Bitcoin Peak Coming in 45 Days? BTC Price To Reach $150K

Bitcoin Peak Coming in 45 Days? BTC Price To Reach $150K

The post Bitcoin Peak Coming in 45 Days? BTC Price To Reach $150K appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Bitcoin has delivered one of its strongest performances in recent months, jumping from September lows of $108K to over $117K today. But while excitement is high, market watchers warn the clock is ticking.  History shows Bitcoin peaks don’t last forever, and analysts now believe the next major top could arrive within just 45 days, with …
CoinPedia2025/09/18 15:49
Wormhole Unveils W Token 2.0 with Enhanced Tokenomics

Wormhole Unveils W Token 2.0 with Enhanced Tokenomics

The post Wormhole Unveils W Token 2.0 with Enhanced Tokenomics appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Joerg Hiller Sep 17, 2025 13:57 Wormhole introduces W Token 2.0, featuring upgraded tokenomics, a strategic Wormhole Reserve, and a 4% base yield, aiming to optimize ecosystem growth and align incentives. Wormhole has announced a significant upgrade to its native token, unveiling the W Token 2.0. This upgrade introduces new tokenomics including the establishment of a Wormhole Reserve, a 4% base yield, and an optimized unlock schedule, marking a pivotal development in the ecosystem, according to Wormhole. The W Token Evolution Launched in October 2020, Wormhole’s W token has been central to the platform’s mission of creating a connected internet economy. The latest upgrade aims to enhance the token’s utility across more than 40 blockchains. With a capped supply of 10 billion, the W token supports governance, staking, and ecosystem growth, aligning incentives for network security and development. Introducing the Wormhole Reserve The Wormhole Reserve will accumulate value from both onchain and offchain activities, supporting the ecosystem’s expansion. As Wormhole adoption grows, the token will capture value through network expansions and ecosystem applications, ensuring that growth is directly reflected in the token’s value. 4% Base Yield and Governance Rewards Wormhole 2.0 introduces a 4% base yield for W holders who actively participate in governance. The yield, derived from existing token supplies and protocol revenues, is designed to incentivize active participation without inflating the token supply. Optimized Unlock Schedule Updating its token release schedule, Wormhole replaces annual cliffs with bi-weekly unlocks, starting October 3, 2025. This change aims to reduce market pressure and provide a more stable environment for investors and contributors. The bi-weekly schedule will span over 4.5 years, affecting categories such as Guardian Nodes and Community & Launch. Wormhole’s Future Vision With these upgrades, Wormhole aims to expand its role as…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 15:48
Bitcoin, Solana und Dogecoin: So stark hätten sich 1000 Euro in 5 Jahren entwickelt

Bitcoin, Solana und Dogecoin: So stark hätten sich 1000 Euro in 5 Jahren entwickelt

Bitcoin, Solana und Dogecoin im Fokus: Was wären aus 1000 Investition geworden? Was brauchen Investoren, um langfristig Gewinne zu machen? HODL und Diamond Hands – wie wichtig Geduld und Durchhaltevermögen sind Bitcoin Hyper – der neue Stern am Altcoin Himmel? Seien wir mal ehrlich: Investieren ist nicht einfach. Es klingt immer so, als bräuchte man nur […]
Bitcoinist2025/09/18 15:48
Won-pegged stablecoin KRW1 launches in South Korea on Avalanche

Won-pegged stablecoin KRW1 launches in South Korea on Avalanche

Stablecoin development in South Korea has advanced with the launch of KRW1, a won-pegged token issued on the Avalanche blockchain. Seoul-based digital asset firm BDACS announced the launch of KRW1 on September 17, a stablecoin fully backed by South Korean…
Crypto.news2025/09/18 15:48
Bitcoin Additional Launches BTCa v2

Bitcoin Additional Launches BTCa v2

The post Bitcoin Additional Launches BTCa v2 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Additional (BTCa), a blockchain fork of Bitcoin built on Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and Islamic ethical principles, announces the launch of BTCa v2, a major network upgrade designed to strengthen scalability, reliability, and accessibility for the global Muslim community and ethical investors. Key Upgrade Highlights Masternode Collateral – Running a masternode now requires 1 BTCa collateral only, opening access to a wider pool of investors. Block Rewards – Each masternode validating transactions will earn 0.001 BTCa per block, distributed automatically. Total Supply – Capped at 210,000 BTCa, with minting set at one coin per 1,000 minutes (0.001 BTCa/min). Pre-mine Allocation – Approximately 2,200 BTCa pre-mined and fully distributed to active masternodes. New Features in BTCa v2 Improved Ecomining – Lower entry thresholds and optimized staking-like yield generation. Multi-node Capability – Increased efficiency for masternode operations. Lightweight Wallets – New wallets consume fewer server resources. Reliability Boost – Enhanced stability and security for node operators and users. All tokens minted previously on Bitcoin Additional v.1 will be swapped  1:1 – all BTCa holders will receive a new BTCa v2. Why BTCa Matters BTCa was launched in 2022 to enable fair, low-cost, and transparent microtransactions, particularly for charitable giving (zakat, sadaqah, personal aid). Unlike Bitcoin, where high fees and slow transaction speed hinder small transfers, BTCa provides: Low fees suitable for distributing small donations. Fast transaction finality for community use cases. A system aligned with Shariah principles by avoiding interest, excessive speculation, and unjust enrichment. For over three years, BTCa has powered blockchain-based charity and integrated with the Quan2um ecosystem, with adoption across Central Asia, the Caucasus, Middle East, Turkey, and Africa. Open-Source & Transparency BTCa remains fully open-source and verifiable: Code Repository: github.com/bitcoinadditional/BTCA Blockchain Explorer: cryptoscope.io/btca Source: https://beincrypto.com/bitcoin-additional-launches-btca-v2-upgraded-blockchain-with-ethical-pos-consensus/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 15:46
Coinbase joins Ethereum Foundation to back Open Intents Framework for cross-chain interoperability

Coinbase joins Ethereum Foundation to back Open Intents Framework for cross-chain interoperability

Coinbase Payments has joined the Open Intents Framework to help standardize and simplify cross-chain asset transfers across Ethereum and its Layer 2 networks. Coinbase Payments has joined the Open Intents Framework (OIF) as a core contributor, collaborating with dozens of…
Crypto.news2025/09/18 15:46
