MEXC birža
/
Kripto ziņas
/
2025-09-19 Friday
Kripto ziņas
Uzzini jaunākās kripto ziņas un jaunumus tirgū
Is MoonBull the Next 100x Crypto for 2025 as Dogwifhat and Pepe Post Steady Weekly Gains?
The post Is MoonBull the Next 100x Crypto for 2025 as Dogwifhat and Pepe Post Steady Weekly Gains? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 18 September 2025 | 11:15 What if the next 100x crypto opportunity was already here and early investors were lining up? MoonBull ($MOBU), Dogwifhat (WIF), and Pepe (PEPE) are making waves in the meme coin market, each pulling attention for different reasons. While WIF and PEPE are showing green weekly momentum, MoonBull is creating buzz as the only whitelist-driven presale promising exclusive early access. In the hunt for presale coins with high returns, MoonBull has quickly become a standout. Market watchers are calling it the best 100x meme coin 2025 because of its early access perks, limited whitelist, and built-in hype mechanics. With Dogwifhat gaining traction on Solana and Pepe still dominating Ethereum meme culture, the comparison has become more interesting than ever. MoonBull: Whitelist Energy Meets 100x Crypto Hype MoonBull ($MOBU) is not just another meme coin. Built for degen traders chasing massive upside, it’s being positioned as one of the best presale coins with high returns. Its whitelist is fueling strong demand, with only a limited number of spots open for those who want guaranteed early access. Whitelist members secure the lowest entry price, gain secret staking rewards, and receive bonus token allocations. Beyond the perks, they also get private hints about the roadmap, making MoonBull one of the few projects blending exclusivity with potential. That mix is what has traders calling it a 100x crypto in the making. Unlike typical launches, whitelist users get notified of the exact presale date and time before the public. Entry into Stage One will open for everyone, but whitelist investors get the advantage of knowing first. This extra layer of timing access makes MoonBull feel less like speculation and more like a structured gateway to early gains. Why Scarcity Drives the 100x Crypto Narrative Here’s the deal: the concept…
WAVES
$1.1299
-1.33%
HYPE
$56.46
-2.83%
GET
$0.007712
-1.72%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 16:20
Kopīgot
Vitalik Buterin’s Unwavering Defense For Network Security
The post Vitalik Buterin’s Unwavering Defense For Network Security appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crucial ETH Unstaking Period: Vitalik Buterin’s Unwavering Defense For Network Security Skip to content Home Crypto News Crucial ETH Unstaking Period: Vitalik Buterin’s Unwavering Defense for Network Security Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/eth-unstaking-period-vitalik/
COM
$0.017759
-4.30%
ETH
$4,539.23
-1.31%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 16:19
Kopīgot
Solana (SOL) Price: Institutions Drive Buying Spree as SOL Eyes $300 Target
TLDR Solana broke above $180 with analysts targeting $245-$252 resistance zone 17 treasury firms now hold 17.1 million SOL, representing nearly 3% of total supply Galaxy Digital purchased additional 1.2 million SOL tokens, bringing holdings to 6.5 million Wrapped Bitcoin supply on Solana network reached all-time highs 85% of new crypto tokens (85 million out [...] The post Solana (SOL) Price: Institutions Drive Buying Spree as SOL Eyes $300 Target appeared first on CoinCentral.
1
$0.011351
+139.92%
SOL
$242.49
-1.78%
NOW
$0.00584
-1.18%
Kopīgot
Coincentral
2025/09/18 16:19
Kopīgot
GD Culture to acquire 7,500 BTC following Pallas Capital deal
The post GD Culture to acquire 7,500 BTC following Pallas Capital deal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. GD Culture added 7,500 Bitcoins to its digital asset reserve on Wednesday after finalizing its acquisition of Pallas Capital Holding. The BTC will be worth around $876.8 million at current prices of $116,900. On Tuesday, the holding company entered into a share exchange agreement to acquire 100% of Pallas Capital’s issued and outstanding ordinary shares. GD Culture would then give 39,189,344 newly issued shares of its common stock in exchange. The acquired 7,500 BTC equates to an implied value of roughly 22.37 per share of GDC’s common stock issued for the initiative. GD Culture ranks 14th among Bitcoin treasury companies JUST IN: GD Culture (Nasdaq: GDC) is acquiring Pallas Capital, which will bring 7,500 BTC onto its books (≈ $876.8M), valuing the Bitcoin reserve at ~$22.37 per GDC share. pic.twitter.com/5JHPu1DCu5 — Cryptopolitan (@CPOfficialtx) September 17, 2025 BitcoinTreasuries data shows that the absorption of Pallas’s 7,500 BTC positions GDC as the 14th largest publicly-traded Bitcoin treasury company. The live streaming and e-commerce firm didn’t disclose the amount of Bitcoin it had in its balance sheet, if any, before the Pallas acquisition. GD Culture Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Xiaojian Wang mentioned that the acquisition strengthens the company’s balance sheet and positions it among the top 15 publicly traded companies with the largest BTC treasury reserves. He added that GDC will continue to seek opportunities to leverage blockchain and DeFi solutions further to enhance shareholder value. Wang also said the acquisition of 7,500 BTC supports GDC’s digital asset treasury strategy and supports its initiative to build a strong and diversified crypto asset reserve. The company hopes to capitalize on Bitcoin’s growing role as a store of value and institutional reserve asset. “Looking ahead, we are confident that this acquisition will deliver meaningful value to our shareholders as we continue to execute our…
T
$0.01678
-3.67%
BTC
$116,370.32
-1.05%
DEFI
$0.001882
-12.13%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 16:17
Kopīgot
Google and PayPal Team Up to Power Next-Gen Commerce for Billions
TLDR: Google and PayPal signed a multiyear partnership to integrate payments across Google platforms and boost digital commerce experiences. PayPal’s checkout, payouts, and Hyperwallet will be embedded into Google products, including Ads, Play, and Cloud services. The partnership uses Google’s AI to create agent-based shopping tools and secure, frictionless payment solutions for users worldwide. PayPal [...] The post Google and PayPal Team Up to Power Next-Gen Commerce for Billions appeared first on Blockonomi.
PLAY
$0.04526
-5.51%
CLOUD
$0.1395
+5.09%
AI
$0.1432
-4.14%
Kopīgot
Blockonomi
2025/09/18 16:15
Kopīgot
MANTRA Chain Positions for $16T Tokenization Opportunity with MultiVM Launch
MANTRA Chain introduces MultiVM with EVM and CosmWasm support as positioning for $16T tokenization market and boosting institutional adoption.
Kopīgot
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/18 16:15
Kopīgot
The Future of Telecommunications (2025–2030): 5G, 6G, IoT, AI & Security
Discover telecom innovations of 2025–2030: 5G, 6G, IoT, AI & fiber. Learn how businesses can prepare for the future with DID Global.
LEARN
$0.01519
-13.54%
AI
$0.1432
-4.14%
FUTURE
$0.1218
-3.56%
Kopīgot
The Cryptonomist
2025/09/18 16:13
Kopīgot
Coinbase CEO Pushes for Crypto-Friendly Laws in DC
The post Coinbase CEO Pushes for Crypto-Friendly Laws in DC appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong is in Washington, DC, working hard to pass new crypto market structure legislation. His goal is to create clear rules that support innovation, protect consumers, and prevent future regulators like former SEC Chair Gary Gensler from overreaching. Armstrong sees strong bipartisan support for the bill and believes it will help build …
LIKE
$0.009696
+1.67%
DC
$0.00002662
-4.03%
FUTURE
$0.1218
-3.56%
Kopīgot
CoinPedia
2025/09/18 16:12
Kopīgot
Why LYNO’s Presale Could Trigger the Next Wave of Crypto FOMO After SOL and PEPE
The post Why LYNO’s Presale Could Trigger the Next Wave of Crypto FOMO After SOL and PEPE appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cryptocirca has never been bereft of hype cycles and fear of missing out (FOMO). The case of Solana (SOL) and Pepe (PEPE) is one of the brightest examples that early investments into the correct projects may yield the returns that are drifting. Today there is an emerging rival in the limelight—LYNO. LYNO is in its presale stage, and already it is being compared to former breakout tokens, as many investors are speculating that LYNO will be the next big thing to ignite the market in a similar manner. Early Bird Presale: Lowest Price LYNO is in the Early Bird presale and costs only $0.050 for each token; the initial round will rise to $0.055. To date, approximately 629,165.744 tokens have been sold, with approximately $31,458.287 of that amount going towards the $100,000 project goal. The crypto presales allow investors the privilege to acquire tokens at reduced prices before they become available to the general market, and they tend to bring substantial returns in the case of great fundamentals. The final goal of the project: 0.100 per token. This gradual development underscores increasing investor confidence and it brings a sense of urgency to those who wish to be first movers. LYNO’s Edge in a Competitive Market LYNO isn’t just another presale token—it’s a powerful AI-driven cross-chain arbitrage platform designed to deliver real utility and long-term growth. Operating across 15+ blockchains, LYNO’s AI engine analyzes token prices, liquidity, volume, and gas fees in real-time to identify the most profitable trade routes. It integrates with bridges like LayerZero, Wormhole, and Axelar, allowing assets to move instantly across networks, so no opportunity is missed. The platform also includes community governance, letting $LYNO holders vote on protocol upgrades and fee structures, staking rewards for long-term investors, buyback-and-burn mechanisms to support token value, and audited smart…
T
$0.01678
-3.67%
SOL
$242.49
-1.78%
REAL
$0.06417
-1.88%
Kopīgot
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 16:11
Kopīgot
China holds rates at 1.40% despite Fed cut and economic slowdown
China kept its key interest rate at 1.40% just hours after the U.S. Fed cut rates.
1
$0.011351
+139.92%
U
$0.014724
+4.45%
Kopīgot
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/18 16:10
Kopīgot
Populārākās ziņas
Vairāk
Fed Actions Impact Cryptocurrency Market
Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Dip As Traders Lock In Profit
Solana And Litecoin Predictions Show Limits, Pepeto Presale Gains 100x Buzz Today
When Is ‘A Big Bold Beautiful Journey’ Coming To Streaming?
How One Trader’s Success Can Inspire Your Crypto Journey with Invro Mining